ADVERTISEMENT

Road trips definitely aren’t for everyone. They’re not the most efficient way to travel if you’re on a time crunch, and they require either renting or owning a vehicle. But if you’re not in a hurry and you’re happy to go wherever the wind blows you, a road trip can be an incredible experience.

And if you’re making your way through the United States, there are plenty of little stops you can make to prevent the journey from growing stale. We visited the Giant Roadside Attractions group on Facebook and gathered some of their most amusing photos below. From the world’s largest pair of cowboy boots to a ginormous loaf of bread, you never know what you’ll encounter on a random country road. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the attractions you’d be happy to pull over for!