ADVERTISEMENT

Road trips definitely aren’t for everyone. They’re not the most efficient way to travel if you’re on a time crunch, and they require either renting or owning a vehicle. But if you’re not in a hurry and you’re happy to go wherever the wind blows you, a road trip can be an incredible experience.

And if you’re making your way through the United States, there are plenty of little stops you can make to prevent the journey from growing stale. We visited the Giant Roadside Attractions group on Facebook and gathered some of their most amusing photos below. From the world’s largest pair of cowboy boots to a ginormous loaf of bread, you never know what you’ll encounter on a random country road. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the attractions you’d be happy to pull over for!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Chicken Boy In LA. Probably My Favorite Muffler Man So Far!

Giant roadside attraction of a humanoid chicken holding a clipboard standing on a rooftop in the USA.

Kristen Altman Sanderson Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Marilyn Monroe In Palm Springs

    Giant roadside attraction of a woman in a flowing dress with visitors around, showcasing quirky USA roadside art.

    Thomas DeGree Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    The World's Largest Potato Masher Is A 39-Foot-Tall, 7,500-Pound Sculpture In Plover, Wisconsin, Located At The Food + Farm Exploration Center

    Giant quirky roadside attraction shaped like a hand sculpture under a partly cloudy sky in the USA.

    James Royster Report

    5points
    POST

    According to Road Genius, a whopping 1.95 billion road trips were taken across the United States in 2024. And if you live there or have ever visited the vast country, you know exactly why it’s such a great place for road tripping. The nation has 63 national parks, as well as 423 national park sites. And while the majority of these parks are located in the Western part of the US, there’s no question that there’s plenty to see across the entire nation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On any road trip, drivers will encounter plenty of signs urging them to pull over and see “The World’s Largest Pistachio” or something mysterious called “The Thing.” These roadside attractions ensure that no road trip gets boring, and Americans always have somewhere to stop to grab a snack and stretch their legs.  
    #4

    Paducah KY

    Giant roadside attraction of an oversized shiny silver and red sewing needle and thread outside a brick building in the USA.

    David Forbes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    World’s Largest Cowboy Boots

    Giant cowboy boots roadside attraction in the USA with people nearby, showcasing quirky giant roadside attractions.

    Location • North Star Mall, San Antonio, Texas Size • About 35 feet tall, 33 feet long, and 9 feet wide • Weigh close to 10,000 pounds History • 1979 – Created by Texas artist Bob “Daddy-O” Wade in Washington, D.C. as a public art piece near the White House. • 1980 – Purchased and moved to San Antonio. The journey was tricky; the boots famously got stuck under an overpass during transport. • Present – They’ve stood outside the mall for more than 40 years, serving as a major roadside attraction and photo spot. • Guinness World Records lists them as the largest cowboy boot sculpture in the world. • Bob Wade joked they could hold 300,000 gallons of beer if hollow. • The boots have become an iconic Texas symbol and are featured in local celebrations, postcards, and tourist stops.

    Giant Roadside Attractions Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Somewhere In Sheridan, Wyoming

    Large red quirky sculpture of a crouching person at a roadside attraction in the USA, featuring unique and giant art.

    Cindy King Grimm Report

    4points
    POST

    If you’re planning on embarking on a road trip but aren’t sure where to stop, Fifty Grande has compiled a list of the weirdest attractions to visit in every single state. First, there’s Alabama’s Unclaimed Baggage Center, which allows visitors to rifle through real unclaimed baggage to see if they can find anything of value. 

    Meanwhile, in Arkansas, anyone driving through can stop at Thorncrown Chapel. This is a gorgeous chapel with only a wooden framework, no real walls, so you can see all of the stunning nature around it, even from the inside. Then, if you make it all the way out to California, you can go through the Chandelier Drive-Thru Tree. This is literally a massive tree that cars can fit through. 
    #7

    Big Bill, Complete With His Suitcase, Was At The Hiway Cafe On Rt 66 In Vinita OK. He Has Moved Next Door To The Western Motel

    Giant roadside attraction of a man holding a Route 66 sign outside a café under a partly cloudy sky in the USA.

    His spot at the HiWay Cafe will soon be filled by Big Chef, a muffler man with chef hat on and cooking utensils in his hands.

    Melanie Mckiddy Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    We Finally Sat (Well… Stood Next To) The World’s Largest Rocking Chair In Casey, Illinois!

    Giant wooden chair roadside attraction located at an intersection with street signs and trees in the USA.

    Standing over 56 feet tall, this roadside giant proves that in Casey, everything really is bigger.

    Rudy Vargas Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    Downtown Dallas

    Giant eyeball roadside attraction lit at night in an urban park with tall buildings in the USA.

    Marie Smith-Hancock Report

    4points
    POST

    In Colorado, you can find Rita the Rock Planter, a massive wooden troll sculpture made from recycled wooden pellets. And in Idaho, there’s the Idaho Potato Hotel. It’s pretty self-explanatory, but basically, this is a ginormous, hollowed-out structure that looks just like a potato. And in Indiana, anyone passing through can stop to see a 12-foot-tall statue of a pink elephant who’s drinking a martini.
    #10

    I Had To Check Out "Stile Di Famiglia", The Giant Fork, Twirling "Spaghetti" On It! You Can Find It In Omaha, In What Is Called Little Italy

    Person posing next to a giant fork with noodles, one of the quirky giant roadside attractions in the USA.

    It was pretty windy, but that spaghetti isn't going anywhere! (Thank you to the ones that recommended this in the groups I'm in!)

    Jennifer Haller Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    WI

    Giant catfish roadside attraction in Trempealeau, one of 77 quirky giant roadside attractions in the USA.

    David Forbes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Chicago Illinois

    Giant Frankenstein roadside attraction holding bloody axe, representing quirky giant roadside attractions in the USA.

    David Forbes Report

    4points
    POST

    If you’re a huge fan of blueberries, you’ve gotta visit Maine. There, you can find Wild Blueberry Land, a seven-acre blueberry-themed park. Then, if you find yourself in Michigan, don’t forget to check out the 80-foot-tall Uniroyal Tire. In New Mexico, you can find the International UFO Museum. And in North Carolina, you might come across the world’s largest chest of drawers. Standing at an impressive 36-feet-tall, it also has what are probably the largest socks in the world. 
    #13

    Catoosa, OK. August 2025

    Giant blue whale roadside attraction with slide on a pond, surrounded by trees under a clear blue sky in the USA.

    Kelly Arnold Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Fork In The Road. Franklin, Kentucky

    Giant fork roadside attraction with group of people at sunset, a quirky giant roadside attraction in the USA.

    Jessie Peet Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    That Is A Statue Of The World's Largest Chicken Wing

    Man standing next to a giant roadside attraction of a large fried chicken drumstick with sauce buckets labeled medium and mild.

    Here are some fun facts about it:
    • Location: It is located in Madeira Beach, Florida, at John's Pass Village & Boardwalk, right outside a Hooters restaurant.
    • Size: The sculpture weighs 1,037 pounds (about half a ton!) and hangs from a giant fishing hook on a 14-foot-tall beam.
    • The Buckets: Beneath the giant wing, there are large buckets painted to look like they are filled with "Medium" and "Mild" wing sauce.
    • Material: Even though it looks like it just came out of a deep fryer, it is actually made of plastic.

    Jeffrey Brock Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, you might be scrolling through this list wondering why the heck anyone would ever create these massive attractions. But according to The Roaming Yeti, these attractions became intertwined with American culture between the 1930s and 1950s. Once Route 66 and various interstates were created, it opened the floodgates for tourism via automobile. And what better way is there to attract tourists than to have something they’ve never seen before?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Paris, TX Eiffel Tower With Cowboy Hat Of Course

    Steel replica of the Eiffel Tower topped with a giant red cowboy hat, a quirky giant roadside attraction in the USA.

    Donna Bownds Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    This Is The Famous Dixie Cup Water Tower, A Unique Landmark Located In Lexington, Kentucky. It Is Designed To Look Exactly Like A Giant Disposable Dixie Cup, Complete With The Brand's Logo And The Signature Rim At The Top

    Giant Dixie cup water tower against a clear blue sky, one of the quirky giant roadside attractions in the USA.

    Here are a few interesting details about it:
    • Location: It stands at the Georgia-Pacific Dixie cup manufacturing plant on Forbes Road in Lexington.
    • Purpose: While it looks like a piece of giant pop-art, it is a functional water tower used by the factory for fire protection and plant operations.
    • Size: It is roughly 175 feet tall. To give you a sense of scale, if it were actually filled with water, it could hold several hundred thousand gallons!
    • Significance: It has become a beloved local landmark for travelers on the nearby highways and a classic example of "roadside Americana" architecture.

    Jeffrey Brock Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Wawa, Ontario (Lake Superior)

    Giant quirky roadside goose sculpture with wings spread near trees and rustic buildings in the USA.

    James Atkinson Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While we certainly don’t see as many of these attractions popping up today, people still love visiting them thanks to the nostalgia they can bring. Perhaps they remind people of the road trips they took with their families as young children, or maybe they transport older Americans back to the decades when these attractions were appearing seemingly everywhere. They’re fun and whimsical, and they can bring some unexpected excitement to hours and hours of driving on the highway.  
    #19

    Can You Pass The Ketchup??

    Giant Brooks Catsup bottle roadside attraction towering above trees and power lines in a quirky USA landmark setting

    The World’s Largest Ketchup Bottle in Collinsville, Illinois. Because nothing says road trip like a 170-foot bottle of catsup towering over the Midwest. 😂🇺🇸
    Another classic roadside win!

    Rudy Vargas Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    The "Big Soup Can" In Eastland, Texas, Is A Notable Roadside Attraction And A Key Piece Of The Town's Outdoor Art Museum (Oam)

    Giant Campbell’s tomato soup can roadside attraction displayed outdoors in a snowy park in the USA.

    • Origin: The Big Soup Can was the initial project of the Outdoor Art Museum, which began in the early 2000s by Cathi Ball, a former Eastland High School art teacher.
    • Purpose: Ball envisioned an outdoor art exhibit, and the first step was converting a large, 15-foot oil tank into an enormous replica of an Andy Warhol Campbell's Soup Can.
    • Artistic Influence: The art piece is a direct tribute to Andy Warhol's iconic Pop Art series, Campbell's Soup Cans (1962), which elevated the commonplace consumer product to the status of fine art.
    • Outdoor Art Museum: The soup can is part of a larger, ongoing community effort. Over the course of the following decade, Ball, along with the high school art department and other collaborators, painted and installed over 10 replicas of famous artwork around the town, forming the Outdoor Art Museum.
    • Location: The Big Soup Can is often noted as being located in or near the Dairy Queen parking lot in Eastland, Texas.
    • Context: It's an example of the unique and quirky roadside attractions found across Texas and the United States, providing a touch of culture and whimsy to the small town.

    Giant Roadside Attractions Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    East Of Bisbee!

    Man standing next to a giant roadside attraction shaped like a pistachio nut under a partly cloudy sky in the USA.

    Monique Kalich Taylor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Are you enjoying your journey through these random yet amusing roadside attractions, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you would love to visit in person, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever found a particularly interesting roadside attraction during your travels. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring fun stops to make in the United States, check out this list next!
    #22

    Wisconsin

    Giant roadside fish sculpture in Onalaska Wisconsin, a quirky and unique roadside attraction in the USA.

    Rita Bank Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Wisconsin

    Pink elephant roadside attraction wearing oversized black glasses, one of the quirky giant roadside attractions in the USA.

    Rita Bank Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Houston, TX. Giant Pesident Heads And Charlie Chaplain

    Giant quirky roadside attractions in the USA including a large statue of Charlie Chaplin and massive stone heads behind a fence.

    Wendy Murphy Williams Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Not Sure If Anyone Has Posted This. But It's At Blackbird Hardware Store In Medford, Oregon. Wrong On Many Levels

    Giant quirky roadside attraction of a cartoonish black and yellow bird holding an American flag in the USA.

    Heather Vicars Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Kelly Mauzy

    Woman standing next to a giant reflective cowboy hat sculpture, a quirky giant roadside attraction in Fort Worth, TX.

    Fort Worth, TX Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

    Giant quirky roadside attraction of a bunny dressed as the Statue of Liberty with an American flag robe in the USA.

    Rita Bank Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    In Elmo, TX

    Giant yellow robot sculpture standing on a concrete base as a unique giant roadside attraction in the USA.

    Karen Andrawos Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Granite City Illinois

    Giant roadside attraction statue of a mechanic holding a wrench and cloth near historic Route 66 in the USA.

    David Forbes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Livingston Illinois

    Futuristic silver UFO-shaped giant roadside attraction with circular windows on a grassy field in the USA.

    David Forbes Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Albert The Bull, World’s Largest Bull. Audubon, Iowa

    Giant roadside attraction Albert the Bull in Audubon Iowa under a clear blue sky on a sunny day.

    James Atkinson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Alexandria MN

    Giant Viking statue holding spear and shield in a park, one of the giant roadside attractions in the USA.

    David Forbes Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    World’s Largest Dinner Knife. Franklin, Kentucky

    Group of people standing by a 2021 giant roadside attractions sculpture shaped like a large silver knife outdoors.

    Jessie Peet Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Have You Seen The Worlds Largest Dinosaur “Tyra” Drumheller Ab, Canada

    Giant dinosaur roadside attraction towering over cars under a blue sky, one of the USA's quirky giant roadside attractions.

    Debbie Day Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Giant Match Stick. Not Sure What They Are Doing They Built A Building In Front Of It And It Might Be The Match Box When It Is Done

    Vintage red Volkswagen Beetle with floral paint near a giant roadside matchstick under clear blue sky.

    in Wellston, Oklahoma. right next store to the Butcher BBQ Stand, on route 66.

    Hotwheels Onroutesixtysix Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Big Green Dragon. Caryville, Tennessee

    Green dragon giant roadside attraction statue standing among bushes with mountains in the background in the USA.

    Barry Groover Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Bowie, Texas

    Giant roadside knife sculpture outdoors under clear blue sky, a unique quirky roadside attraction in the USA.

    James Atkinson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    All In Granite City Illinois!

    Collage of giant roadside attractions in the USA including oversized utensils, tools, and quirky sculptures.

    Brenda Whitaker Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Minnesota

    Giant spoon with a cherry sculpture in a park, one of the unique giant roadside attractions in the USA.

    Jen Fedder Christensen Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Didnity Of Earth And Sky Chamberlain SD

    Giant roadside attraction statue of a Native American woman with blue geometric patterns in the USA with visitors nearby.

    Christian Penaloza Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Blue Bear In Denver

    Giant blue bear sculpture peeking into a building showcasing quirky giant roadside attractions in the USA.

    Thomas DeGree Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Salem Sue/ New Salem N Dakota

    Giant black and white cow roadside attraction in the USA with a person standing nearby on a grassy hill.

    Boehme SharonKaye Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    A Giant Bowling Pin Somewhere In Indiana

    Giant roadside bowling pin attraction towering over a street with cars and power lines under a blue sky.

    Roland Olsson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Nashville TN

    Giant whisk roadside attraction with red handle standing in urban USA setting among tall buildings and streets.

    David Forbes Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    World’s Largest Acorn, Oak Hill Ohio

    Giant roadside acorn attraction in a park under blue sky, one of the quirky USA roadside attractions to see.

    Sheila Adkins Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Metropolis Illinois

    Giant roadside attraction statue of Superman standing with hands on hips in front of a brick building in the USA.

    David Forbes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Abe At Night Under Last Week's Aurora. Williamsburg, Va

    Large roadside busts of Abraham Lincoln under a starry sky, a unique giant roadside attraction in the USA.

    John Plashal Photo Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    The Big Duck Is A Historic Roadside Attraction And Architectural Landmark Located In Flanders

    Giant white duck-shaped roadside attraction with an entrance door and small American flag, surrounded by trees and blue sky.

    A hamlet on Long Island, New York. Built in 1931, this duck-shaped building served originally as a poultry store and has since become an iconic example of “duck” or novelty architecture in the United States.

    Jeffrey Brock Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Nashville TN

    Giant roadside attraction of a guitar in Nashville with clear blue sky, showcasing quirky USA landmarks by railroad tracks.

    David Forbes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    This Giant Is Outside “The Badlands National Park” In South Dakota. It Is Surrounded By Real Prairie Dogs

    Giant quirky roadside animal statue standing on a concrete base under a clear blue sky in the USA.

    Diane Wilkinson Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Jeffersonville, IN

    Large quirky fishing lure sculpture roadside attraction in Jeffersonville Indiana with a bridge and river in the background

    Kelly Mauzy Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Paul Bunyan, Bangor, Maine

    Giant roadside attraction of a lumberjack statue wearing plaid and holding an axe against a clear blue sky.

    Suzanne Stout Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Klamath In Northern California. Trees Of Mystery (And Gift Shop)

    Giant roadside attractions featuring a large Paul Bunyan statue and blue ox with visitors in a forested USA setting.

    Cheryl Ambrose Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Giant Dilly Bar In Moorhead Minnesota

    Man looking up at giant black lollipop roadside attraction in front of a building with red roof in the USA.

    Thomas DeGree Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    This Is A Statue Of The Cowardly Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. It Is Part Of A Set Of Statues Located In Oz Park In Chicago, Illinois

    Giant quirky roadside attraction statue of a lion-headed figure standing among leafless trees in the USA.

    Here are some quick facts about it:
    • Material: It is made of bronze.
    • Artist: The statue was created by John Kearney and put in the park in 2001.
    • Design: It’s famous because it looks like it was built out of old car bumpers!
    Size
    The statue stands about 7 feet tall.
    It’s built to look much bigger and tougher than the character feels on the inside, which is why he looks so muscular even though he's "cowardly."

    Jeffrey Brock Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Tulsa, Ok. August 2025

    Giant roadside attraction of Tulsa Golden Driller statue holding a red tower celebrating Social Security in Oklahoma.

    Kelly Arnold Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Lucy In The Snow. New Jersey

    Large quirky elephant roadside attraction in the USA featuring detailed design and a viewing platform on its back.

    Henry Duarte Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Richards Of Toto, Stark County Indiana. What You Find When You Pass Your Exit

    Large quirky roadside attraction statue of a Native American figure standing near a snowy road in the USA.

    Lisa Ratajczyk Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Tulsa, Oklahoma On Route 66

    Giant roadside attraction statue of a woman in blue uniform holding a tool against a clear blue sky.

    Jason Hudson Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Glen Miller South Hwy 71 Outside Of Clarinda Iowa

    Large roadside attraction mural of Glenn Miller playing trombone under blue sky in Clarinda, a quirky giant roadside attraction in the USA.

    Janet Good Woodward Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Stumbled Across This Life-Size Star Wars Walker (Or Is It Called An At??) In Wabash, Indiana

    Giant quirky roadside attraction sculpture resembling a robotic walker displayed outdoors in a fenced area under blue sky.

    Rudy Vargas Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Fergus Falls MN

    Giant quirky roadside otter sculpture in a park with trees and an American flag in the background, a unique roadside attraction.

    David Forbes Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    The Closest Muffler Man To Philadelphia Is Several Miles Away In Magnolia, New Jersey On White Horse Pike

    Giant roadside attraction statue holding a tire in front of tire shop under blue sky in the USA.

    I am happy to report recently the tire he is holding was replaced with a muffler!

    Mark Neil Silber Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Dallas, GA

    Giant roadside attraction statue of a woman dressed as a superhero in red boots and blue skirt by a roadside.

    Sevn Thomas Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Kingsport TN

    Giant roadside attraction of a man holding a large burger, showcasing quirky USA roadside attractions to see.

    David Forbes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Although His Name Is Hugh Mongous, It Doesn't Do Him Justice! This Statue Is Probably The Biggest One We've Seen To Date!

    Giant quirky roadside attraction in the USA featuring a colorful gorilla statue wearing sunglasses and summer clothes.

    He's at the entrance to the Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach and his blazingly bright outfit is definitely turning heads!

    Cindy Pealstrom Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Mohawk Trail, MA

    Woman standing in front of a giant roadside attraction statue of a Native American in the USA under cloudy sky.

    Marjorie Mahoney Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Area 15 Las Vegas Robot

    Giant quirky roadside attraction sculpture resembling a robot lying on pavement with palm trees and buildings nearby

    Janet Good Woodward Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Meet Otis, A 25-Foot-Tall Wooden Sasquatch Hanging Out At The French Lick Cabins At Patoka Lake Village In French Lick, Indiana

    Giant wooden sculpture of a seated figure holding a fishing pole, one of the quirky giant roadside attractions in the USA.

    Carved in 2023 by Bear Hollow Wood Carvers, this massive chainsaw/wooden masterpiece shows Otis sitting on a broken dock… just casually fishing like a local.

    Rudy Vargas Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Rapid City SD

    Giant dinosaur roadside attraction standing on a platform with railings under clear blue sky in the USA.

    David Forbes Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Tin Man-Hart, Michigan

    Large metal Tin Man holding red heart sculpture at a giant roadside attraction in the USA with cloudy sky background

    Denise Caldwell Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Atlanta Illinois

    Giant roadside attraction statue of a waitress holding a pie, representing quirky USA roadside attractions to see.

    David Forbes Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    This Is A Photo Of The Townley’s Milk Bottle Building. It Is A Famous Landmark Located In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    Large vintage milk bottle roadside attraction mounted on a brick building under clear blue sky in the USA.

    Here are a few cool things to know about it:
    • What it is: It is a small brick building with a giant, three-story-tall milk bottle on top.
    • The History: It was built back in 1930. Originally, it was meant to advertise Townley’s Dairy.
    • The Food: Even though it looks like a milk bottle, it has been home to many different restaurants over the years.
    You can see a sign for "Bánh Mì Ba Lẹ" in the window, which serves tasty Vietnamese sandwiches.
    • Where it is: You can find it right on a triangle-shaped piece of land along Classen Boulevard.
    It is actually listed on the National Register of Historic Places because it is such a unique example of "roadside architecture" from the old days.

    Jeffrey Brock Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    I Love Big Cutouts! Alright Alright!

    Giant roadside attraction of a man in a blue suit clapping hands, set against a desert landscape in the USA.

    Barry Groover Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Waukon, IA

    Giant roadside attraction of a cowboy riding a longhorn bull under a blue sky with scattered clouds in the USA.

    David Forbes Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Memphis TN

    Giant roadside Statue of Liberty with a golden cross, surrounded by grass and trees under a blue sky.

    David Forbes Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Jolly Green Giant In Blue Earth MN

    Giant green roadside attraction statue standing with hands on hips in snowy park under cloudy sky in the USA.

    John Stephenson Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!