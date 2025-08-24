Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I’m Grown, I Don’t Have To Tell You My Plans”: Sister Hijacks Road Trip And Expects Babysitting
Woman looking frustrated while driving, portraying a stressful road trip and unexpected babysitting demands.
Family, Relationships

“I’m Grown, I Don’t Have To Tell You My Plans”: Sister Hijacks Road Trip And Expects Babysitting

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s natural to expect a sibling to be there for you in a time of need. What’s not okay is to take their kindness for granted and feel like you can act as you please just because of your relationship with them. 

Doing so is a surefire way to spark drama, as seen in the case of these two women. The older sister thought it was acceptable to suddenly change plans during their road trip and cause a significant inconvenience. 

The younger sister, who was understandably frustrated and furious, decided to ditch the trip and all their planned activities. Unfortunately, she was also vilified because of her actions.

RELATED:

    Some people may feel entitled toward their siblings

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    This was what a woman experienced with her older sister during their planned road trip

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Max4e (not the actual photo)

    The older sibling didn’t think her actions caused her younger sister a great deal of inconvenience

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Out of frustration, the younger sister decided to ditch the trip altogether

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author clarified some parts of her story

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    She also revealed that her entitled sibling tried to make her come off as the villain

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Protectyour_Peace32

    Even the slightest case of unequal treatment can cause sibling entitlement

    This likely isn’t the first story you’re reading about siblings quarreling because one of them acted so entitled. Experts refer to this as genetic relational entitlement, where a person believes they deserve something from a family member because of their genetic relation. 

    But what causes this kind of behavior? According to marriage and family therapist and Pacific Coast Therapy founder Kaila Hattis, MA, LMFT, even the slightest display of biases from the parents can be a factor. 

    “A child who is constantly spared of chores, even that 10 minutes a day, will add up to more than 60 hours of exemption in one year,” she told Bored Panda. “The habit teaches them that other people will take responsibility on their part.”

    Kaila explains that the favored child will gradually develop a lack of responsibility, not because they are aware of their manipulative behavior, but because their environment has reinforced the imbalance. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here’s when things get problematic: as the siblings grow older, the favored one may continue to expect compliance, while the other will begin to harbor resentment. According to Kaila, the gap between the two may become solidified over the years into estrangement. 

    “Once the fracture sets in, mending trust is a long-term process that almost never happens without a deliberate effort to repair it,” she said. 

    “Entitlement increases when reinforcement is unpredictable” 

    It’s one thing to establish limits when dealing with an entitled sibling, but it’s another thing to be consistent about it. As Kaila explains, the variability of the boundaries one enforces only increases expectation, much like how it is with gamblers. 

    The process may take weeks or even months of consistency, but she says it is for the long term. 

    Regarding interactions, Kaila advises replacing the environment to decrease the chance of entitlement. If you’re meeting with a sibling for three hours one-on-one, she suggests restricting it to 45 minutes in a public or group setting. 

    “In time, these practical changes clearly indicate that the relationship will go on, but on healthier terms that protect your emotional well-being,” she said. 

    It’s safe to say that after the road trip incident, the relationship between the two sisters is dented, to say the least. While it may take the older sister to realize her shortcomings, it is up to the younger sibling to properly enforce boundaries and prioritize protecting her peace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments sided with the author

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, some of them had their questions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT