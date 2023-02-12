If you and your siblings can’t seem to be in the same room together for more than an hour without getting under one another’s skin, know that you’re not alone. Sadly, it’s quite common to have to deal with conflicts between siblings, even as adults, so Kristin McCarthy wrote a piece for Love to Know discussing this topic. Kristin notes that it can first be helpful to get to the bottom of where this conflict is stemming from.

It might be because you and your sibling have different relationships with your fellow family members, such as being much closer to your parents or another sibling. Or perhaps the conflict is rooted in competition between the two of you or an ongoing sibling rivalry that never seems to end. Whatever the cause may be, it’s best to identify it to work on resolving it.

Kristin goes on to write that, if you and your sibling are able to sit down and attempt to work through your issues, try to confront the conflict head-on. “While you may have stress and anxiety over sitting down with them, it is important that this initial step be made so you can move towards a place where you are comfortable in close proximity, despite differences. If you decide to meet up, pick a location that is comfortable for everyone, yet also neutral. You'll want to be on as even ground as possible for this.”