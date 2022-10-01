Ah, family. Can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without 'em, right? They’re supposed to be there to provide unconditional love and support us any time we need help, and in turn, we are expected to do the same. Sometimes, however, our relatives have a hard time understanding that just because we’re family does not mean that we can be taken advantage of.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most obnoxious examples of family members being entitled, from the Choosing Beggars subreddit, that might make you appreciate your own family a whole lot more. Be sure to upvote the posts that you find particularly ridiculous, and let us know in the comments if any of your relatives have ever been choosy beggars.

Then if you’re interested in seeing even more of these annoying family members that you'll be thankful you don't have to celebrate the holidays with, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here.