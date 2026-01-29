ADVERTISEMENT

An online itinerary can be helpful if you're trying to save time and money on your travels, but it's still a curated version of someone else's experience.

The Facebook group Quirky Roadside USA is an excellent example of what you get when you flip that on its head.

It’s a place where people share unique treasures they find along America's highways and tucked into communities off the beaten path.

From giant statues to the most miniature of parks, it's less about planning and more about discovering.

#1

The Smallest Private Property In NYC Is The Hess Triangle, A Triangular 500-Square-Inch Plot In Manhattan's West Village

Triangular historic marker embedded in a sidewalk, showcasing a quirky roadside USA gem not found in travel guides.

It originated from a 1910s dispute where the city condemned a portion of David Hess's property for subway construction, and a small, overlooked corner was left over. The family refused to donate it, and it remains private property to this day.

Robert Willhoft Report

    #2

    This Giant Bat Sculpture Clings To A Red Brick Wall Near The Louisville Slugger Museum

    Large black bat sculpture hanging upside down on a red brick wall, a quirky roadside USA gem attraction.

    R Ika Dewi Report

    #3

    Fork In The Road. Near Lebanon Oregon. USA

    Giant roadside USA fork sculpture standing beside a rural road with open fields and cloudy sky background.

    Michael Ted Schneider Report

    #4

    Arizona

    Funny roadside USA speed limit sign showing 50 mph for cars and 26,000 mph for meteors in a desert setting.

    Frank Pitts Report

    #5

    This Is The Longaberger Basket Building In Newark, Oh

    Woman standing in front of a giant basket building, a quirky roadside USA attraction surrounded by trees and grass.

    Ruth San Nicolas Hamilton Report

    #6

    A Palace Made Completely Of Corn Cobs. Mitchell S D

    Collage of quirky roadside USA attraction featuring a unique corn palace and detailed corn art murals.

    Mike Vore Report

    kristinemasta
Scusa
    Scusa
    Scusa
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Been there! It is Amazing

    #7

    The Sphere, Las Vegas

    Giant quirky yellow dome with cartoon eyes at sunset, a unique roadside USA gem not found in travel guides.

    Marvin Denson Report

    #8

    We Found A Hidden Gallery Under A Bridge In Ashland, Oregon

    Underpass pathway with colorful scenic murals on ceiling showcasing quirky roadside USA gems not found in travel guides.

    Cindy Pealstrom Report

    #9

    In 1971, The Guinness Book Of World Records Recognized Mill Ends Park As The World's Smallest Park. It Measures At Just 452 Square Inches

    Man in red shirt kneeling next to the quirky Mill Ends Park, one of the roadside USA gems you won’t find in travel guides.

    James Christi Whitehead Report

    #10

    Route 66 Outside Of Oatman Arizona

    Quirky roadside USA rest stop sign and toilet decorated with travel stickers along a desert highway.

    Cathy Ann Report

    #11

    I Am Currently Obsessed With Troll Hunting. Asheville, North Carolina

    Woman playfully trapped in a large rope cage held by a wooden giant sculpture in a quirky roadside USA attraction.

    Barb Conroy Report

    #12

    Travels West. South Dakota

    Mannequin dressed in white inside an illuminated vintage phone booth, a quirky roadside USA roadside gem at night.

    Frank Pitts Report

    #13

    We Recently Visited The Lady In The Marina In Elberta, Alabama.. So Unique!!

    Dog on a dock near a quirky roadside USA sculpture of a giant head and two ears emerging from the water.

    Kris Machen Report

    #14

    The Chest Of Drawers In Highpoint, N Carolina

    Giant roadside dresser sculpture with socks hanging, a quirky gem of Roadside USA in an outdoor setting with blue sky.

    Jerry Birge Report

    #15

    World's Largest Potato Masher In Plover, Wisconsin. We Had A Smashing Good Time!

    Large metal outdoor sculpture resembling a hand near modern buildings, showcasing quirky roadside USA gems.

    Sharon Kovach Report

    #16

    Love This One In Oregon State

    Wooden roadside sign with humorous text about nothing happening on this spot, a quirky roadside USA gem in a dry landscape.

    Kristen Kersey Report

    #17

    Hello Midwesterners! Have You Been To Vandalia, IL To See The Kaskaskia Dragon?

    Person with pink hair and glasses at quirky roadside USA dragon sculpture that breathes fire when token is inserted.

    He's huge, and he's silver, and he actually spews fire from his nostrils. You can get a coin from the liquor store across the parking lot to feed him. 1 coin = 10 seconds of fire. Coins are $1 each.
    I fed him 2 coins and wasn't sure I'd be able to see his flames, because I visited in the bright part of the day and it was windy, but I did get a good look.
    I recommend you have your camera ready, because 10 seconds of flames goes pretty quickly when you're taking photos!
    If you haven't been to see this guy, do you know of another fire-breathing dragon?
    Rock Island Ave, Vandalia IL

    Veronica Bareman Report

    #18

    Mary Poppins Sculpture In McDonough, Georgia

    Metal sculpture of a woman holding an umbrella and suitcase, a quirky roadside USA gem mounted on a building facade.

    Rita Sekmakas Bezdicek Report

    #19

    Only In Pennsylvania Would You Find This Camp Ground

    Roadside USA quirky highway signs showing routes 666 and 6 near Minister Creek Campground in Pennsylvania.

    Fay Adams-Hardy Report

    #20

    World's Largest Quilting Needle In Paducah, Kentucky

    Sculpture of giant red and silver safety pins installed on a grassy roadside next to a brick building in Roadside USA.

    Gina Secrist Report

    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    You might need to check that "world's largest". The one in the art installation "Threaded Field" in Melbourne is shorter but thicker.

    #21

    Largest Zipper In The Us, Barre VT

    Quirky roadside bench shaped like a giant zipper along a gravel pathway beside a brick building in USA.

    John Bruins Fan Latinik Report

    #22

    Bigdog/Littledog Road Trip In Davis, California

    Giant mosaic cat sculpture with two dogs underneath, a quirky roadside USA gem not found in travel guides.

    Roberta Davids Hagen Report

    #23

    Atlanta, IL

    Man posing next to a giant roadside statue holding a large hotdog, a quirky gem of roadside USA tourism.

    Aimee Irvin Folmer Report

    #24

    Everyone Saw Johnny Depp Go To The End Of The World, It's Really In 29 Palms, California

    Large white roadside sign spelling "WELCOME OF THE WORLD" in a desert, a quirky gem of roadside USA attractions.

    Matt McCallum Report

    #25

    Rock Garden In Calhoun Georgia. Located Behind The Seventh Day Adventist Church

    Collage of quirky roadside USA stone sculptures including an amphitheater, castle, and bridge over a pond in a natural setting.

    Built by a man and his wife from small pebbles, pieces of glass, slate, etc. Roman Coliseum, Notre Dame Cathdral, Nottingham Village, city of Bethlehem, Jerusalem and more.

    Sarah Schoettinger Wilson Report

    #26

    Sulphur Springs, TX… It Is A Glass Bathroom In The Town Square. It’s Those Mirrors Where People Can See Their Reflection, But They Can’t See You Watching Them From Inside The Potty!

    Reflective mirrored installation in a small town park showcasing quirky roadside USA charm and unique travel gems.

    Shannon Kay Warren Report

    #27

    Forest Gump Hill From The Movie And Mexican Hat Near Bye

    Roadside USA sign for Forrest Gump Hill scenic view with an open desert highway stretching into the distance.

    Ken Duym Report

    #28

    The Trash Rooster Of New Bedford, MA

    Colorful and quirky roadside USA sculpture of a giant rooster made from recycled materials with a child standing nearby in snow.

    Greg Parsons Report

    #29

    Florida, Near Orlando

    Giant colorful mermaid statue on a building facade, a quirky roadside USA attraction with lighthouse and ocean mural.

    George Cleaver Report

    #30

    World Largest Wiener Dog Sculpture In Preston ID

    Rusty metal dog sculpture roadside USA quirky art installation in an open field under clear blue sky.

    Dennis Hinkamp Report

    #31

    I’m Not Sure The Reason Behind This, But Vermont Really Does Have The Largest Filing Cabinet Monument

    Tall quirky roadside tower made of stacked vintage filing cabinets against a gray sky and bare tree branches.

    Bambi Lynn Report

    #32

    Biggest Buffalo In The USA! Jamestown, North Dakota

    Man standing next to a giant roadside buffalo statue, one of the quirky gems of roadside USA attractions.

    Donna Bailey McMinn Report

    #33

    My Husband With A Giant Guitar On Route 66 In Winslo Near “I Stood On A Corner”

    Person holding oversized red electric guitar roadside with quirky roadside USA attraction in the background.

    Elaine Doss Dalton Report

    #34

    Worlds Largest Fountain Drink Cup! Cape Girardeau, Missouri

    Giant roadside cup sculpture in USA with a person posing, showcasing quirky roadside gems not found in travel guides.

    Hannah Erwin Report

    #35

    Driving Through Tucson Arizona. I Don't Know If It's Quirky But It's Definitely In An Odd Place In An Odd Structure. I Just Thought It Was Cool

    Concrete roadside sculptures of a rabbit and a tortoise between painted green panels under a cloudy sky.

    Crystal Johnson Report

    #36

    We Drove So Many Hrs Without Seeing Anything Living Or Moving. This Sign At A Little Inn, Gas Station, Casino, Kitchen Actually Made Me Feel Great Knowing It Wasn't Just Me

    Official highway 50 Nevada sign labeled the loneliest road in America, a quirky roadside USA survival guide stamp location.

    Dan Hays Report

    #37

    Pink Elephant Antique Mall Off Route 66 In Livingston, Illinois. Their Lawn Decorations Will Grab Your Attention From Half A Mile Away

    Silver UFO-shaped roadside attraction on grass and a green alien statue near a satellite dish in roadside USA gems collection.

    Jonathan Juhasz Report

    #38

    Bandonia The Phoenix' Sculpture Made Of Recycled Garbage. It's 14 Feet Tall And Has A 22-Foot Wingspan. Spotted Along Highway 101, At Art 101, South Of Bandon, Oregon

    Large roadside bird sculpture made from utensils and metal objects, showcasing quirky roadside USA art along a highway.

    Katrinka Lancer Report

    #39

    The Sea Ranch Chapel, Open To All Dawn To Dusk

    Unique roadside USA attraction with quirky architectural design featuring artistic wooden and stone elements inside and outside.

    Velvet Hughes Report

    #40

    Palm Springs

    Giant Marilyn Monroe statue in Palm Springs with palm trees and mountains, a quirky roadside USA travel gem.

    Frank Pitts Report

    #41

    Little Mnt Rushmore. Mesquite, NV

    Side-by-side images of quirky roadside USA rock formations resembling Mount Rushmore and a sphinx under clear blue skies.

    Blane Farrer Report

    #42

    This Is An Artist’s Home And Studio Just Northwest Of Eureka Springs, AR

    Collage showing quirky roadside USA gems including a unique house, artistic interiors, and local artisans in creative settings.

    Someone came out of the house as I was taking a few pictures. I feared she was going to tell me to move along. Instead, she invited me in for a tour. She and her husband were charming. He was the model for the iconic recruitment poster for the USMC in the early 70s. What a treat!

    Connie Funk Jeffries Report

    #43

    Kansas City, MO

    Colorful roadside mural of giant classic book spines on building wall, a quirky roadside USA travel gem.

    Rita Bank Report

    #44

    In The Missouri Ozarks. Near Tecumseh. Edit: A Commenter Said That This Has Been Removed To Widen The Road

    Wooden sculpture of a giant hand with rings and painted nails, a quirky roadside USA gem in a forested area.

    Sandee Thompson Report

    #45

    Not Sure If It’s Quirky Enough But It Was Out Of The Way For Sure!! Lead, SD. Outside Spearfish Falls

    Sign marking the Frances With Wolves film site surrounded by forest and a creek, a quirky roadside USA gem in nature.

    Mary N-ski Report

    #46

    Carhenge Nebraska

    Colorful painted car sculptures featured as quirky roadside USA gems in an outdoor art installation under a blue sky.

    Mel Williams Report

    #47

    I Found A 22ft Tall Optimus Prime In Stillwater, Oklahoma

    Large quirky roadside USA robot sculpture made from vehicle parts standing in front of an industrial building under blue sky.

    Vismel Márquez Report

    #48

    The World's Biggest Fiddle!!! In Nova Scotia

    Giant roadside violin sculpture in USA with visitors posing nearby, showcasing quirky roadside gems and attractions.

    Amy Nelson Report

    #49

    Bigfoot At Kinsley, Kansas

    Woman posing with large rusty metal sculpture of Bigfoot wearing a red hat, a quirky roadside USA travel gem.

    Monna Gilliland Report

    #50

    It’s A Fun Photo Op. The Slingshot. Columbus, Ohio

    Split image showing a quirky roadside sculpture resembling a giant slingshot and a smiling boy posing inside it against a blue sky.

    April McPhillips Report

    #51

    Shell Gas Station, Winston-Salem, NC

    Vintage yellow Shell gas station shaped like a giant shell with quirky roadside USA charm and old-style gas pumps.

    Mark Rogers Report

    #52

    Biggest Pistachio In The World… Alamogordo, NM

    Woman holding a dog beside a giant roadside pistachio sculpture, a quirky gem of roadside USA travel attractions.

    Linda R. Flores Report

    #53

    Ark Encounter, Williamstown, KY

    Life-size ark replica and visitors at a quirky roadside USA attraction on a clear sunny day.

    Julie Hunt Lake Report

    #54

    Casey Illinois

    Giant roadside mailbox attraction in USA with people nearby on a sunny day, showcasing quirky roadside USA gems.

    Kathy Bird Christensen Report

    #55

    Quirky Find In Goodland, KS

    Large roadside art of painted sunflowers on a stand with two people beneath, showcasing quirky roadside USA travel gems.

    Brenda Holloway Report

    #56

    On Michigan’s Upper Peninsula There Is A Tiny Town Called “Gay,” Which Is Named After A Mining Executive With That Surname

    No snowmobiles allowed sign above a yellow trail to gay bar sign in a parking lot, roadside USA gem.

    Yes, the bar there is called “The Gay Bar.” And its 4th of July parade is also known as “The Gay Parade.”

    John Ruberry Report

    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    "Named after a mining executive called Gay". Possibly a relative of mine. I had a Gay ancestor at the California gold rush.

    #57

    Springfield, IL

    Woman standing next to a large pink elephant wearing black glasses holding a giant martini glass in roadside USA display.

    Shantel Hedlof Report

    #58

    Saw This Awesome Sculpture Passing Thru Midland, South Dakota

    Large metal dinosaur sculpture on a roadside field, a quirky and wonderful roadside USA travel gem under clear blue sky.

    Reina Muriel Report

    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited)

    Hell Creek, South Dakota is famous for its dinosaur fossils, including good T rex fossils.

    #59

    Giant Silver Thing Outside The Museum Of Contemporary Art In Cleveland

    Large silver sculpture of a hand walking on fingertips, a quirky gem of roadside USA in an urban park setting.

    Martha Anderson Report

    #60

    This Was A Sign At An Intersection In Arizona That Had Me A Little Bit Flummoxed, But Also Made Me Laugh. There Was Absolutely No Context

    Funny quirky roadside USA sign with word lies and an arrow pointing left by a sidewalk near trees and grass.

    Jessica Shultes Report

    #61

    Hello I Wanted To Introduce Myself N Say Hello To Yall. This Was Taken In NYC I Thought A Hippo In A Tutu Was Cute N Funny

    Hippo statue dressed in a ballerina outfit, a quirky roadside USA gem standing on a city sidewalk in front of a building.

    MommaBear DogMom Report

    #62

    We Checked Out The Recycled Road Runner Sculpture That Was At A Rest Area We Stayed At Off I-10 Outside Of Las Cruces, NM

    Large metal roadrunner sculpture in desert landscape, a quirky roadside USA gem at golden hour under a cloudy sky.

    The roadrunner is the official state bird of New Mexico. The sculpture was built and placed at the city’s landfill where it stood 20 feet tall and 40 feet long. It was made exclusively of items salvaged from the city’s landfill.
    In early 2001, the artist Olin stripped off the old junk, replaced it with new junk, and moved the roadrunner to this rest stop along Interstate 10, just west of the city.
    When I was just staring at the roadrunner pointing out all the different objects used to build it, it reminded me of one of those Highlights books that had the hidden pictures you had to find the different objects in the picture!!

    Jayme Bee Report

    #63

    In The Valley Of

    Large green Paul Bunyan statue in Blue Earth Minnesota, a quirky roadside USA gem not found in travel guides.

    Denise Goodman Report

    #64

    This Is My Plate From Tony’s Restaurant Off Of I-75 In Birch Run, Michigan. If You Order Anything With Bacon, You Get An Entire Pound Of It

    Hearty American breakfast with crispy bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, toast, and coffee at a roadside diner in USA.

    Jason Maska Report

    #65

    Cupid’s Span Sculpture On The Embarcadero Waterfront, San Francisco, CA

    Large quirky sculpture of a giant bow and arrow in a city park, a unique roadside USA gem against skyscrapers and palm trees.

    Billy Morgan Report

    #66

    Unconditional Surrender Statue AKA The Kissing Statue In San /Diego, CA

    Gigantic sailor and nurse statue in a roadside USA park with a visitor standing nearby on a sunny day.

    Marci Nellessen Report

    #67

    Guardians Of The Rock River In Rockford, Illinois

    Person standing among quirky roadside stone sculptures of humanoid figures near a riverside in Roadside USA.

    Kolette Matilda Report

    #68

    "Dakotah" Welded Bison By Sculptor John Lopez, In Front Of Dakotah Steakhouse, Rapid City, South Dakota

    Metal bison sculpture made from recycled parts showcasing quirky roadside USA art and unique travel gems.

    Katrinka Lancer Report

    #69

    The “Shine Bright Saginaw Silo Mural Project” Involved Muralists Converting A Series Of Former Grain Silos Along The Saginaw Michigan Riverfront Into One Of North America’s Largest Public Artworks

    Colorful vibrant murals painted on large grain silos reflecting in water, showcasing quirky roadside USA art gems.

    Completed in June 2024, the project spans roughly 70,000 square feet of surface on the silos in Saginaw’s Old Town commercial district.

    Heidi Harper Lapinski Report

    #70

    An Exact Replica Of The First In-N-Out-Burger Store Was Built In Baldwin Park, CA Where In-N-Out Started In 1948

    Vintage In-N-Out burger stand with red-striped awning and sign, a quirky roadside USA gem attracting visitors.

    It was the first drive thru to feature a 2 way speaker. It is open for photo ops Thursday-Sunday between 11-2.

    Elliot O'Elliot Report

    #71

    Hillbilly Hotdogs In Lesage, WV

    Van mounted vertically on a pole in snowy roadside setting, a quirky gem of roadside USA worth discovering.

    Milan Albicher Report

    #72

    Visited All 19 Dambo Trolls In North Carolina Last Week

    Two people posing next to a large wooden sculpture of a lying figure in a forest, a quirky roadside USA gem.

    Jerry Birge Report

    #73

    Ohio — Stopped To See The Gilboa Cow This Morning In Gilboa, Ohio. The Village Has Him Decorated For Christmas With A Rudolph Nose. I Even Booped His Snoot

    Large roadside bull statue decorated with Christmas wreath and red nose, a quirky roadside USA gem not in travel guides.

    Faith Jones Report

    #74

    Casey, Illinois. Town With Several Worlds Largest Things. Nice Way To Spend An Afternoon

    Giant wooden rocking chair outdoor sculpture surrounded by flowers and greenery, a quirky roadside USA attraction.

    Michelle Knauer Report

    #75

    Full Throttle Saloon, Vale, South Dakota (Near Sturgis)

    Rusty metal sculpture of a motorcycle rider with flames, a quirky roadside USA gem against a clear blue sky.

    Katrinka Lancer Report

    #76

    I'm Popeye The Sailor Man! I Found This Him In Chester, Illinois. There's Also Statues Of Bluto, Olive Oil And Others Throughout The Town. Even Wimpy Is There

    Bronze Popeye statue at Chester Welcome Center, a quirky roadside USA gem not found in travel guides.

    Matt McCallum Report

    #77

    Bigdog/Littledog Road Trip At The Giant Green Olive In Corning California

    Giant roadside olive sculpture with two dogs sitting in front, a quirky gem of Roadside USA travel attractions.

    Roberta Davids Hagen Report

    #78

    A Beautiful And Evocative Living Memorial Sculpture Garden Rests Upon The Northwestern Slope Of MT Shasta, 13 Miles North Of Weed, California, Off Highway 97

    Rustic metal sculptures of human figures in a desert setting showcasing quirky roadside USA art gems.

    Katrinka Lancer Report

    #79

    Giant Finn And Jake At The Cartoon Network Hotel In Lancaster, PA

    Cartoon Network building with large yellow slide and characters, a quirky roadside USA attraction not found in travel guides.

    Gayle Delaney Report

    #80

    Going To The @salt & Pepper Museum Has Been On My List For The Last 4.5 Years!! I Was So Totally Stoked And Overwhelmed By The 20,000 Shakers

    Rows of colorful quirky salt and pepper shakers on shelves and a woman posing surprised in front of roadside USA gems display.

    Shannon Kahn- Magid Report

    Branden Combs
    Branden Combs
    Branden Combs
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    This is in Gatlinburg, TN for those that want to know, since the title didn't show it.

    #81

    A Restaurant In CB Lowa

    Interior of a quirky roadside USA diner featuring a vintage car mounted on the wall above Route 66 decor and diners.

    Doug Weav Report

    #82

    A Photo I Took In Texas

    Large roadside art installation resembling a colorful Rubik's Cube, showcasing quirky roadside USA attraction at sunset.

    Marie Smith-Hancock Report

    #83

    The “Big Muskie” Bucket In Ohio

    Man standing inside a giant excavator bucket roadside USA attraction, showcasing quirky roadside gems off the beaten path.

    Glen Comeaux Report

    #84

    Dick Tracy Statue Along The Riverwalk In Naperville, Illinois

    Bronze statue of a man in a trench coat and hat with a child peeking from behind, a quirky roadside USA gem.

    Gina Secrist Report

    #85

    Pops Soda Shop. Great Food And Fun Atmosphere

    Colorful roadside USA art sculpture shaped like a soda bottle with a straw in a park at dusk on green lawn.

    Debbie Webb Anderson Report

    #86

    Good News. The Blue Whale Of Catoosa (Route 66, Oklahoma) Is Finished And Osha Is Compliant. The Visitor Center Is Still Under Construction

    Large blue whale-shaped structure in a pond, a quirky roadside USA gem surrounded by bare trees under a cloudy sky.

    Mary E Teeter Report

    #87

    Cody Wyoming

    Colorful roadside buffalo statue with quirky design, located on a sidewalk surrounded by trees and a parked truck.

    Blane Farrer Report

    #88

    Paul And Matilda Wegner Grotto In Sparta, WI

    Quirky roadside USA attraction featuring a mosaic house and star sculpture made of colorful glass and stones on grassy hill.

    Kolette Matilda Report

