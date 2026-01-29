From giant statues to the most miniature of parks, it's less about planning and more about discovering.

It’s a place where people share unique treasures they find along America's highways and tucked into communities off the beaten path.

The Facebook group Quirky Roadside USA is an excellent example of what you get when you flip that on its head.

An online itinerary can be helpful if you're trying to save time and money on your travels, but it's still a curated version of someone else's experience.

#1 The Smallest Private Property In NYC Is The Hess Triangle, A Triangular 500-Square-Inch Plot In Manhattan's West Village It originated from a 1910s dispute where the city condemned a portion of David Hess's property for subway construction, and a small, overlooked corner was left over. The family refused to donate it, and it remains private property to this day.

RELATED:

#2 This Giant Bat Sculpture Clings To A Red Brick Wall Near The Louisville Slugger Museum

#3 Fork In The Road. Near Lebanon Oregon. USA

#4 Arizona

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 This Is The Longaberger Basket Building In Newark, Oh

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 A Palace Made Completely Of Corn Cobs. Mitchell S D

#7 The Sphere, Las Vegas

#8 We Found A Hidden Gallery Under A Bridge In Ashland, Oregon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 In 1971, The Guinness Book Of World Records Recognized Mill Ends Park As The World's Smallest Park. It Measures At Just 452 Square Inches

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Route 66 Outside Of Oatman Arizona

#11 I Am Currently Obsessed With Troll Hunting. Asheville, North Carolina

#12 Travels West. South Dakota

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 We Recently Visited The Lady In The Marina In Elberta, Alabama.. So Unique!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The Chest Of Drawers In Highpoint, N Carolina

#15 World's Largest Potato Masher In Plover, Wisconsin. We Had A Smashing Good Time!

#16 Love This One In Oregon State

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Hello Midwesterners! Have You Been To Vandalia, IL To See The Kaskaskia Dragon? He's huge, and he's silver, and he actually spews fire from his nostrils. You can get a coin from the liquor store across the parking lot to feed him. 1 coin = 10 seconds of fire. Coins are $1 each.

I fed him 2 coins and wasn't sure I'd be able to see his flames, because I visited in the bright part of the day and it was windy, but I did get a good look.

I recommend you have your camera ready, because 10 seconds of flames goes pretty quickly when you're taking photos!

If you haven't been to see this guy, do you know of another fire-breathing dragon?

Rock Island Ave, Vandalia IL

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Mary Poppins Sculpture In McDonough, Georgia

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Only In Pennsylvania Would You Find This Camp Ground

#20 World's Largest Quilting Needle In Paducah, Kentucky

#21 Largest Zipper In The Us, Barre VT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Bigdog/Littledog Road Trip In Davis, California

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Atlanta, IL

#24 Everyone Saw Johnny Depp Go To The End Of The World, It's Really In 29 Palms, California

#25 Rock Garden In Calhoun Georgia. Located Behind The Seventh Day Adventist Church Built by a man and his wife from small pebbles, pieces of glass, slate, etc. Roman Coliseum, Notre Dame Cathdral, Nottingham Village, city of Bethlehem, Jerusalem and more.



ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Sulphur Springs, TX… It Is A Glass Bathroom In The Town Square. It’s Those Mirrors Where People Can See Their Reflection, But They Can’t See You Watching Them From Inside The Potty!

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Forest Gump Hill From The Movie And Mexican Hat Near Bye

#28 The Trash Rooster Of New Bedford, MA

#29 Florida, Near Orlando

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 World Largest Wiener Dog Sculpture In Preston ID

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I’m Not Sure The Reason Behind This, But Vermont Really Does Have The Largest Filing Cabinet Monument

#32 Biggest Buffalo In The USA! Jamestown, North Dakota

#33 My Husband With A Giant Guitar On Route 66 In Winslo Near “I Stood On A Corner”

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Worlds Largest Fountain Drink Cup! Cape Girardeau, Missouri

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Driving Through Tucson Arizona. I Don't Know If It's Quirky But It's Definitely In An Odd Place In An Odd Structure. I Just Thought It Was Cool

#36 We Drove So Many Hrs Without Seeing Anything Living Or Moving. This Sign At A Little Inn, Gas Station, Casino, Kitchen Actually Made Me Feel Great Knowing It Wasn't Just Me

#37 Pink Elephant Antique Mall Off Route 66 In Livingston, Illinois. Their Lawn Decorations Will Grab Your Attention From Half A Mile Away

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Bandonia The Phoenix' Sculpture Made Of Recycled Garbage. It's 14 Feet Tall And Has A 22-Foot Wingspan. Spotted Along Highway 101, At Art 101, South Of Bandon, Oregon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 The Sea Ranch Chapel, Open To All Dawn To Dusk

#40 Palm Springs

#41 Little Mnt Rushmore. Mesquite, NV

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 This Is An Artist’s Home And Studio Just Northwest Of Eureka Springs, AR Someone came out of the house as I was taking a few pictures. I feared she was going to tell me to move along. Instead, she invited me in for a tour. She and her husband were charming. He was the model for the iconic recruitment poster for the USMC in the early 70s. What a treat!

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Kansas City, MO

#44 In The Missouri Ozarks. Near Tecumseh. Edit: A Commenter Said That This Has Been Removed To Widen The Road

#45 Not Sure If It’s Quirky Enough But It Was Out Of The Way For Sure!! Lead, SD. Outside Spearfish Falls

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Carhenge Nebraska

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I Found A 22ft Tall Optimus Prime In Stillwater, Oklahoma

#48 The World's Biggest Fiddle!!! In Nova Scotia

#49 Bigfoot At Kinsley, Kansas

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 It’s A Fun Photo Op. The Slingshot. Columbus, Ohio

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Shell Gas Station, Winston-Salem, NC

#52 Biggest Pistachio In The World… Alamogordo, NM

#53 Ark Encounter, Williamstown, KY

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Casey Illinois

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Quirky Find In Goodland, KS

#56 On Michigan’s Upper Peninsula There Is A Tiny Town Called “Gay,” Which Is Named After A Mining Executive With That Surname Yes, the bar there is called “The Gay Bar.” And its 4th of July parade is also known as “The Gay Parade.”

#57 Springfield, IL

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Saw This Awesome Sculpture Passing Thru Midland, South Dakota

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Giant Silver Thing Outside The Museum Of Contemporary Art In Cleveland

#60 This Was A Sign At An Intersection In Arizona That Had Me A Little Bit Flummoxed, But Also Made Me Laugh. There Was Absolutely No Context

#61 Hello I Wanted To Introduce Myself N Say Hello To Yall. This Was Taken In NYC I Thought A Hippo In A Tutu Was Cute N Funny

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 We Checked Out The Recycled Road Runner Sculpture That Was At A Rest Area We Stayed At Off I-10 Outside Of Las Cruces, NM The roadrunner is the official state bird of New Mexico. The sculpture was built and placed at the city’s landfill where it stood 20 feet tall and 40 feet long. It was made exclusively of items salvaged from the city’s landfill.

In early 2001, the artist Olin stripped off the old junk, replaced it with new junk, and moved the roadrunner to this rest stop along Interstate 10, just west of the city.

When I was just staring at the roadrunner pointing out all the different objects used to build it, it reminded me of one of those Highlights books that had the hidden pictures you had to find the different objects in the picture!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 In The Valley Of

#64 This Is My Plate From Tony’s Restaurant Off Of I-75 In Birch Run, Michigan. If You Order Anything With Bacon, You Get An Entire Pound Of It

#65 Cupid’s Span Sculpture On The Embarcadero Waterfront, San Francisco, CA

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Unconditional Surrender Statue AKA The Kissing Statue In San /Diego, CA

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Guardians Of The Rock River In Rockford, Illinois

#68 "Dakotah" Welded Bison By Sculptor John Lopez, In Front Of Dakotah Steakhouse, Rapid City, South Dakota

#69 The “Shine Bright Saginaw Silo Mural Project” Involved Muralists Converting A Series Of Former Grain Silos Along The Saginaw Michigan Riverfront Into One Of North America’s Largest Public Artworks Completed in June 2024, the project spans roughly 70,000 square feet of surface on the silos in Saginaw’s Old Town commercial district.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 An Exact Replica Of The First In-N-Out-Burger Store Was Built In Baldwin Park, CA Where In-N-Out Started In 1948 It was the first drive thru to feature a 2 way speaker. It is open for photo ops Thursday-Sunday between 11-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Hillbilly Hotdogs In Lesage, WV

#72 Visited All 19 Dambo Trolls In North Carolina Last Week

#73 Ohio — Stopped To See The Gilboa Cow This Morning In Gilboa, Ohio. The Village Has Him Decorated For Christmas With A Rudolph Nose. I Even Booped His Snoot

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Casey, Illinois. Town With Several Worlds Largest Things. Nice Way To Spend An Afternoon

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Full Throttle Saloon, Vale, South Dakota (Near Sturgis)

#76 I'm Popeye The Sailor Man! I Found This Him In Chester, Illinois. There's Also Statues Of Bluto, Olive Oil And Others Throughout The Town. Even Wimpy Is There

#77 Bigdog/Littledog Road Trip At The Giant Green Olive In Corning California

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 A Beautiful And Evocative Living Memorial Sculpture Garden Rests Upon The Northwestern Slope Of MT Shasta, 13 Miles North Of Weed, California, Off Highway 97

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 Giant Finn And Jake At The Cartoon Network Hotel In Lancaster, PA

#80 Going To The @salt & Pepper Museum Has Been On My List For The Last 4.5 Years!! I Was So Totally Stoked And Overwhelmed By The 20,000 Shakers

#81 A Restaurant In CB Lowa

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 A Photo I Took In Texas

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 The “Big Muskie” Bucket In Ohio

#84 Dick Tracy Statue Along The Riverwalk In Naperville, Illinois

#85 Pops Soda Shop. Great Food And Fun Atmosphere

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Good News. The Blue Whale Of Catoosa (Route 66, Oklahoma) Is Finished And Osha Is Compliant. The Visitor Center Is Still Under Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

#87 Cody Wyoming