“What’s Respectable About That?”: Jaw-Dropping Sydney Sweeney Moment Leaves ‘Euphoria’ Fans Torn

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Euphoria season 3 remains divisive among longtime fans, as the latest episode pushes one of its most controversial plotlines further.

Season 3 picks up with Rue (Zendaya) and her friends after a five-year time jump. Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, turns to creating adult content to earn extra cash for her wedding.

After last week’s devastating fallout from her wedding to Nate, Cassie doubles down on her money-making schemes. However, a shocking twist has left viewers divided, dramatically shifting how some perceive her character.

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Highlights Cassie’s bold choices in Euphoria season 3’s latest episode spark intense fan debate.

Fans were split as Cassie’s storyline took a darker, more provocative turn.

Despite online backlash, episode 4 earned positive reactions from many viewers.

Euphoria season 3 continues Sydney Sweeney’s controversial storyline

Image credits: HBO

Season 3 faced backlash after its premiere for raunchy scenes featuring Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) as she begins creating adult content.

The second episode drew further criticism, with viewers calling some of Sweeney’s scenes uncomfortable and borderline degrading.

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The storyline briefly paused in episode three, which focused on Cassie and Nate’s long-awaited wedding.

Image credits: HBO

During the wedding, Cassie discovers that Nate is deep in debt and can no longer provide the life she envisioned. In episode four, she leaves their home and moves into a new apartment.

She continues creating adult content to support herself. With Maddy’s guidance, she escalates her approach, even seducing a popular influencer for clout.

Fans are torn over Cassie’s bombshell choice in the new episode

Image credits: HBO

After the episode’s release, some viewers praised Cassie’s decision to leave Nate and take control of her life and finances.

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“Possibly the most respectable thing Cassie Howard has done throughout the entire series,” one X user said.

Another wrote, “She has been through a lot lately, and I totally understand the decision taken here.”

However, many fans were unimpressed, arguing her choice wasn’t respectable as she was allegedly selling her body for money.

Image credits: HBO

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Some also pointed to a later scene where she seduces a social media star using controlled substances to boost her following. As a result, some viewers found Cassie’s storyline disturbing and questioned her choices.

One fan commented, “No, because she left to get into something worse.”

“She went off to sell photos to pay the debt, what’s respectable about that?” a second asked.

Despite backlash, fans hail episode 4 as the best of Euphoria season 3

Image credits: HBO

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The continuation of Cassie’s controversial storyline received backlash from a section of the audience, which reflected in the episode’s IMDb rating. The fourth episode reportedly debuted with a 5.2/10 score, making it the lowest-rated entry of the season.

However, the rating has since climbed to a respectable 7.4/10, making it the second-best episode behind last week’s wedding.

Image credits: HBO

On X, many fans called it the season’s best episode, largely because it reunites the core cast: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow.

“Tbh it’s been the episode where the most happens, and it’s actually very entertaining,” one fan said.

Another commented, “This is literally the only interesting episode so far.”

Season 3 will continue releasing new episodes every Sunday, with the finale set for May 31, 2026.

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Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.