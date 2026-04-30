From campaigns that accidentally crossed the line into insensitivity to those that practically encouraged people to make fun of them, these examples are a reminder that not every idea deserves to make it past the brainstorming stage. Dive in to explore some of the most questionable PR missteps that probably should have stayed on the drawing board.

But for every ad that hits the mark, there’s another that completely misses it. The kind that leaves you confused, uncomfortable, or just wondering what the team behind it was thinking. So when someone on Reddit asked , “What was the most tasteless advertising campaign ever?” the responses did not disappoint.

“I’m lovin’ it.” If that line instantly takes you to a familiar jingle, a quick bite, or even just a certain golden logo , it says a lot about how powerful advertising can be. Over the years, several brands have mastered the art of creating messages that stick: catchy, memorable, and instantly recognizable.

#1 Look good in all you do, including beating women.

RELATED:

#2 Bud Light: The perfect beer for removing 'no' from your vocabulary.

#3 "Make America great again" by someone who hates it.

From global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo to blockbuster actors, influencers, and even reality TV stars, we’ve all seen big names front and center in advertisements. Whether it’s a luxury watch, a sports brand, or even a snack, celebrities seem to be everywhere. And it does make you wonder—why do companies spend millions just to have one familiar face in a single campaign? The answer is simple: attention. A known face cuts through the noise instantly. People pause, recognize, and engage, which is exactly what brands are hoping for. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Well, my country tested their emergency radio broadcast this June, and afterwards, Wendy's came out with a radio commercial that started with "remain calm. This not a drill. The prices really ARE this low at Wendy's!!" Something to that effect. It sounded a lot like the emergency broadcast and freaked me the hell out everytime I heard it.



meltingdiamond:

In the US using the emergency broadcast noise in a commercial is illegal and people have gotten big fines for it.

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#5 When the hashtag #WhyIStayed, which was about people sharing their experience with domestic violence, trended on Twitter, the Digiorno Twitter account tweeted "#IStayedBecause you had pizza.".



anonymous:

I work in advertising. It is like this that makes me thank the lucky stars I work at the agency I do. We've put out some less than stellar ads, for sure. But I can gladly say that nobody at my agency has written copy or directed a spot that makes you just want to burrow deep, deep down into a hole because you are associated with it.

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#6 ANY of the stuff PeTA pulls.



dreamqueen9103:

Oh man, I'm so glad press around PETA is going down, because every time I tell someone I'm a vegetarian they ask if I support PETA, or tell me how awful they are.

Whether it’s a perfume, a protein bar, a car, or even real estate, businesses across industries lean heavily on advertising to stay relevant. At its core, advertising is how a brand speaks to you; it introduces itself, explains what it offers, and gives you a reason to care. In a crowded market where multiple brands are competing for the same audience, ads help a company stand out, shaping how people perceive it and why they might choose it over others.

#7 I can't remember who/where it was, but I remembered seeing an ad from a golf course that was advertising a September 11 special. A round of golf for $9.11 "in honor of those who lost their lives."



Oh yeah, and also the spaghetti-os Pearl Harbor thing.

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#8 Nationwide ran a commercial during the super bowl with a kid that turns out to be passed away. The commercial was about avoidable accidents. People flipped out. Afterwards (same day I think) Nationwide said it wasn't to sell insurance but instead was intended to start a discussion. Based on how much a commercial costs during the super bowl it's an awfully expensive way to put out a talking point. Take it as you like.



GregBahm:

The goal of the commercial was not to sell insurance, but to prevent the accidents that nationwide insures against.

Say 100 million people buy an insurance policy with nationwide.

Now say 100 of those people run over kids. Nationwide has to pay million dollars each to the passed kid's families, leading to $100 million in costs.

Now say Nationwide pays for that commercial to be seen by its 100 million customers. Two of the customers that would have run over kids, think twice about reckless driving, and don't run over kids.

Nationwide makes two million dollars. If the ad was one million dollars, they made a million dollars profit.

It's a weird way to make money, but insurance companies make their money through the gap between people's fears of a bad thing happening, and that thing not actually happening. Most ads focus on maximizing that first part. This ad actually focused on maximizing that last part.

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#9 Dr. Pepper Ten's "Not for women" campaign they had recently was a bizarrely sexist approach to take for marketing a diet soda.



TaylorS1986:

IIRC this is because diet sodas are apparently perceived as a "feminine" drink, so they were trying to fight that association, but they did it in the most idiotic, offensive, ham-fisted way possible.

There are several reasons why advertising plays such a central role, and most of them are things we’ve all experienced firsthand: ADVERTISEMENT Getting noticed: Think about how certain jingles, logos, or taglines just stick with you. That’s the power of repetition. The more you see something, the more familiar it becomes, and familiarity often translates into trust. It’s why you might instinctively reach for a brand you recognize, even if you’ve never tried it before. Driving decisions: Advertising highlights what makes a product appealing; whether it’s convenience, quality, or even just how good it looks in someone else’s hands. Ever found yourself buying something because it “looked good in the ad”? That’s no coincidence. Keeping people coming back: It’s not only about attracting new customers. Ads also serve as gentle reminders for existing ones. That moment when you see an ad and think, “I used to love that,” is exactly what brands aim for; it keeps them relevant in your everyday choices. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Hooters had a mother's day deal where mothers ate for free, that day.



But nothing is ever truly free. Only her meal. Yours cost you money, as per usual, and a **very** deep disappointment from your mother, towards you. Coupled with the shame of the action involved.

#11 The new Devour brand frozen dinner...



Commercial is a guy talking dirty to his mac-n-cheese and he ends up spanking it. Cut to the tag line "Food so good you want to fork." Makes me uncomfortable just watching it!

#12 During the 1993 Canadian federal elections, the Progressive Conservative party released a tv ad mocking the leader of the Liberal Party, Jean Chretien, for his facial deformity. The backlash from the public was so drastic that the Conservative leader resigned, the conservatives went from holding a house majority with 169/295 seats to only winning 2/295 seats, and were stripped of their status as an official national party.



Tldr: Canadians put their government firmly in its place when they stopped being polite.

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Advertising becomes even more crucial when something new is introduced. A product could be innovative, useful, even groundbreaking, but without visibility, it risks being overlooked. Imagine launching a new café in a busy city or releasing a new tech gadget; if people don’t hear about it, they won’t seek it out. Good advertising builds curiosity and anticipation. It tells a story around the product, gives people a reason to care, and invites them to try something unfamiliar. In many ways, it’s the engine that keeps a business moving forward, helping it grow, adapt, and stay visible in an ever-changing market.

#13 The Call of Duty Black Ops III ad campaign had someone on their official Twitter page post fake news headlines about Singapore being under attack, showing an explosion over the city, and declaring martial law.



Barxn:

I never quite understood the offence over that one. It was from the Call of Duty Twitter account - surely it was obvious that it was advertising fluff given the source?



Febrice:

The issue is that they changed their name to a made up news source. They also changed their profile picture. So we have a huge Twitter account with a news name and picture making news that seem real.

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#14 The 90's NFL ad about abortion was pretty bad.



My favorite part is when Mark Kelso says, "If you're in a crisis pregnancy right now, you're probably thinking what right do these highly paid athletes have to preach to me, and you'd be partly right," and then they just cut from him. It's incredibly awkward.

#15 Cant say I know the most tasteless, but the Las Vegas commercial I recently saw was pretty bad. Straight up promoting lying to your spouse just because of the imaginary rule "what happens here, stays here".

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And in today’s digital world, the scale of advertising has reached staggering levels. Platforms like Meta Platforms have built entire ecosystems around them. In 2023 alone, Meta reported a net income of $39 billion on revenue of $134.9 billion, and an overwhelming 99% of that came from advertising. That’s not just a revenue stream; it’s the backbone of how these platforms operate. It shows just how deeply ads are woven into our online experiences, often appearing seamlessly between the content we consume every day. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 The Quiznos commercials with the screaming mutant hamsters were pretty brutally annoying at the time.



I haven't set foot in one of their restaurants in a decade and a half because of those commercials. I worked in an office building that had a Quiznos across the parking lot, it would have been less than a sixty second walk to eat there. Nope that place. Forever.

#17 I guess nobody's mentioned this amazingly racist detergent ad from China yet?



YaketySnacks:

Well, it is also a shot for shot remake of a European commercial where it's a white man being turned into a black man and the tag line is "coloured is better". Not the best source material

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#18 Anything by American Apparel.



I go to their website and the first thing I'm greeted by is a girl in a mesh shirt with nothing underneath and you can see her chest right through the mesh.



I try to browse through their clothes and it's all models in various states of undress. I see a yellow dress, I click on it, and the model has the dress hitched up pass her bum and you can see her wearing a thong.



Why would anyone want to buy the dress based on that picture?

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The influence of advertising becomes even more striking when you look at younger audiences. In 2022, major platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook generated nearly $11 billion in ad revenue from users under 18 alone. Instagram led with about $4 billion, followed by TikTok at $2 billion and YouTube at $1.2 billion. These numbers highlight just how early brand engagement starts and how companies are shaping preferences long before people even realize it. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Not a campaign, but generally sick advertising. Harbor City Funeral Home. These jerks have a habit of building their places right across from hospitals and retirement homes, just as a reminder to any old people that "this is your next stop".



When my grandma was sick, my mum requested to have her moved to the other side of the hospital, just so she didn't have to look at that pearl and marble building.

#20 Ashley Maddison ran a standard "come to us for your affair" ad on Australian TV a little while ago. I'm pretty immune to their nonsense, plus if you need an internet service to have an affair, you're not really doing it right.



Anyway the thing that bothered me was they ran the ad during a 7-8 prime time slot. Kids are still watching that!



I made a complaint to the advertising standards bureau and apparently lots of other people did too as they replied to my complaint 24 hours later saying that the response to the ad was overwhelmingly negative and it would be pulled immediately.

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#21 Spotify ad where cars start honking. I'm in my car thinking that someone's here honking for me to go on a red light.

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So how does it all work behind the scenes? In simple terms, platforms like Meta sell digital real estate; spaces where ads can appear in your feed, stories, or videos. Businesses decide how much they’re willing to spend, and an auction system determines how often and where their ads show up. It’s not just about money, though—factors like relevance, audience targeting, and engagement also play a role. Beyond advertising, these platforms earn from things like subscriptions or products such as virtual reality tools, but ads remain their core engine. It’s a system that quietly operates in the background while shaping much of what we see online.

#22 Anything that combines slow music (like a certain Sarah McLachlan song) with either images of sick and/or malnourished children in third world countries, or sad-looking animals locked in cages.

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#23 AT&T had an ad about being distracted while driving. The driver saw his cellphone vibrate and a kid showed in the back of the car to tell him not to look at his phone while driving and then the kid disappeared. The driver ends up looking at his phone and crashed into the same kid who showed up in his car.

#24 That 9/11 mattress commercial.



Chavezz13:

One of those things you almost can't ever believe it's real

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Over time, some campaigns have stood out not just because they sold a product, but because they created a feeling. The most memorable ads often rely on storytelling, emotion, or a message that resonates across cultures. Campaigns like Just Do It, Think Different, and Share a Coke didn’t just promote products; they became part of everyday conversations. They connected with people on a deeper level, making brands feel personal and relatable. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Carl's Jr. "If it doesn't get all over the place, it doesn't belong in your face" and then just breasts everywhere. I remember they made a reference to "piece of meat" in one where the double entendre was either the burger or the model in a bikini.

#26 Montana billboards against illegal substances.

#27 Hungry for Apples?

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At its best, advertising has the power to inspire, entertain, and build meaningful connections. But when it goes wrong, it can just as quickly backfire. And that’s what makes it so fascinating; it sits right at the intersection of creativity, psychology, and public perception, where even a small misstep can turn into a big lesson. Just like the campaigns in this post, some come off as insensitive, others feel downright silly, and a few just leave you wondering how they ever got approved in the first place. ADVERTISEMENT Now it’s over to you. Which one made you think, “yeah…someone definitely signed off on this and shouldn’t have”?

#28 Not sure if you can call it an advertising campaign but pretty much every ad by truth.org. Im convinced those ads were funded by the tobacco companies to get people smoking out of sheer spite.

#29 Here in Germany the AFD (a right wing, ultra conservative, borderline racist party) is actually planning to deploy banners at public places saying "Thanks Merkel" as soon as a terroristic attack happens here...

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#30 The Nike campaign with the Africans freaking out because they are wearing shoes is pretty tasteless.

#31 Make 7 Up yours. Idgaf I thought it was hilarious.

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#32 When clothing chain Benetton (sp?) used the picture of a person dying of AIDS' last moments to sell clothes.

#33 I once heard a radio ad:



- (a little kid)-Dad, I love you so much. Are you gonna stay with me forever, right?

- Of course champ, I will never leave you!

- (off voice) ...Because we know that is not true, we have great prices!



It was a mortuary? (Those places which arrange stuff when someone dies) ad. It made me sad and angry at the same time.

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#34 In Canada, a big chain of clothing stores had a 'Remembrance Day' sale on November 11. Tacky.

#35 The Red House: Where Black People and White People Buy Furniture.

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#36 The advertising for the Dantes Inferno video game. Personally, I enjoyed the game.



But the ad campaign was really tacky and tasteless. They went for pure shock and they wanted people to compete for the worst sin or something. It was a bad idea.

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#37 Joes Crab Shake had the "Can I take your top off?" commercial where guys would ask girls to take their top off, then proceed to remove the lid from a bucket of bad overpriced boiled crab.

#38 I think the 5 hour energy campaign that supported the wounded warrior project that had all of the soldiers family members talking about how their loved one was pretty horrible. It sounds terrible when I type it out but it really bothered me.

#39 Yorkie Chocolate bar in the UK literally had adverts saying not for girls. Thry had adverts of woman dressing up like men trying to buy them and getting caught and sent away.

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#40 Maybe not most tasteless but the more recent kotex commercials have turned me off their products. The one that really pissed me off was a video of irate/emotional women first with negative labels and then saying to rethink those labels and instead saying insipid things like "inspirational" or "perfectionist". If you have a demanding personality and it works for your job, cool, whatever, but dont pretend hormone induced swings make us better.





I work really hard to keep my emotions in check during these times because I know first hand losing your temper over stupid stuff will inevitably hurt people you care about. Sometimes I can't keep it under wraps but after I've cooled off and evaluated what happened I go back and apologize. Everyone loses their cool sometimes, and not just to periods; but its something where you teach yourself to be as disciplined as you can. To start airing commercials where we label these as positive personality traits is egotistical and lazy. Modern society is so narcissistic and entitled as it is already.

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#41 Sony's billboard depicting a hate crime in progress.

#42 I worked at a Seattle coffee chain (not that one) that printed a whole bunch of new banners and store signs advertising "chocolate month" in February. You know, because Valentine's Day. Two days into the campaign there was a massive freak out to rip it all down from every store. Guess how many black people we had working in corporate... Yeah.

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#43 Stanley Steemer dog drags its bum on the carpet ad.

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#44 Talked about it on another thread, but a milk commercial with a cute, adorable little calf.



Milk industry ends loads of few hours old baby cattle so they don't drink milk from their mothers.



That calf was put in here to make people buy more milk thus ending more little cute calves like them.

#45 I think all of the Hardee's ads with hot girls eating ridiculous burgers are hilarious... Though extremely tasteless.

#46 Lose weight with Ayds!

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#47 *lists generic symptoms most babies suffer from at some point of another* "Could be cows milk allergy, ask your doctor"



Not only is that unlikely to be the case its going to cause parental paranoia and sympathetic hypochondria as well as blocking up doctor wait times and possibly endangering the lives of genuinely sick kids.



Its the equivalent of bringing WebMD to the TV. Leave it to the medical professionals, for Christ's sake!

#48 Joe Camel.



Like, at least the Marlboro Man looked pretty cool back in the day. Who the hell wants to be like a camel?

#49 There was a campaign in the 1990s for Turok (the video game) where the company said they'd pay someone money to legally change heir name to Turok (for a year, I think).

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#50 The Snickers "You're not you when you're hungry" campaign was tasteless when they decided to put these negative things like "Drama Mama," "Forgetful," on the wrappers of the bars, and IIRC only 1/8 of the bars had the original "Snickers" printed. The video and radio ads are funny, but extending the ads to the product is a bad move in most cases. I mean, does anyone seriously *collect* the candy wrappers?