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Being an adult is exhausting. Between surviving endless workdays, paying bills, hopping on yet another “quick call,” figuring out what to eat for dinner every single evening, and somehow finding time to socialize and exercise—it’s relentless. Just thinking about it all makes you need another 20 hours of sleep.

We could all use a break. But when you don’t have time for a vacation (or even a proper lunch break), sometimes scrolling through memes is the next best thing.

That’s where Instagram page Adult Coffee Break comes in, sharing the kind of adulting memes that make you feel a little less alone in the chaos. Below, we’ve rounded up some of their most relatable posts to give you that much-needed mental escape.