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Being an adult is exhausting. Between surviving endless workdays, paying bills, hopping on yet another “quick call,” figuring out what to eat for dinner every single evening, and somehow finding time to socialize and exercise—it’s relentless. Just thinking about it all makes you need another 20 hours of sleep.

We could all use a break. But when you don’t have time for a vacation (or even a proper lunch break), sometimes scrolling through memes is the next best thing.

That’s where Instagram page Adult Coffee Break comes in, sharing the kind of adulting memes that make you feel a little less alone in the chaos. Below, we’ve rounded up some of their most relatable posts to give you that much-needed mental escape.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cutouts of people with sponsor logos all over their clothes illustrating relatable memes about the challenges of adulthood.

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    #2

    Relatable meme text post comparing Friday the 13th and Monday, reflecting humor about adulthood challenges.

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    Ellie
    Ellie
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have Garfield-Itis!

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    #3

    Text meme saying I am often mistaken for an adult because of my age, relatable adulthood meme about growing up challenges.

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    #4

    Woman in a suit sharing a relatable meme about adulthood and how people may seem bright until they speak.

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    #5

    Stewie Griffin at a funeral with a caption about bosses and being short staffed, relatable adulthood meme.

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    Ellie
    Ellie
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Meh, we'll just replace you with an idiot who can't even work a printer"

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    #6

    Text meme about saving files on computer with OneDrive confusion, illustrating relatable struggles of adulthood and technology humor.

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    #7

    Man looking confused beside car, expressing frustration about being broke despite going to work, relatable adult meme.

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    #8

    Muppets meme showing a humorous office conversation, illustrating relatable adulthood memes about work and communication.

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    #9

    Meme about the struggles of adulthood and fluorescent-lit office workspaces in relatable adult life memes.

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, Peter, what's happening? Aahh, now, are you going to go ahead and have those TPS reports for us this afternoon?

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    #10

    Relatable meme with Kermit the Frog on phone expressing reluctance to go to work, highlighting adulthood challenges.

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    #11

    Tweet by JLarky about relatable adulthood memes on unread emails from HR and boss reminding about a survey.

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    #12

    Text meme about adulthood struggles saying resume is a list of things the person never wants to do again.

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    #13

    Two Twitter users discuss the idea of social media closing at 6pm, relating to relatable adulthood memes.

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    #14

    Tired cartoon rabbit in a robe illustrating relatable memes about the struggles of adult life every week.

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    #15

    Woman responding humorously about work with relatable meme text on adulthood and flexible definition of okay.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Adulting meme showing a man in vintage clothing with the caption about knowing news only through memes.

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    #17

    Relatable meme about adulthood showing a tweet where leaving a job is an inappropriate answer to work goals.

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    #18

    Man in his forties wearing a neck brace, sitting at a table with food, illustrating relatable adulthood meme humor.

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    #19

    Woman holding a mug with a skeptical expression, illustrating relatable adulthood memes about work and attitude in daily life.

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    #20

    Relatable meme text expressing frustration and humor about the challenges of adulthood and daily life struggles.

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    #21

    Text meme about adulthood reading what level of adulting have you reached with a relatable adulting work response.

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    #22

    Woman sarcastically responding about working for money, illustrating relatable memes about adulthood challenges and job frustrations.

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    #23

    Kermit meme about relatable adulthood moments deciding how to explain family, featuring humor from popular culture references.

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    #24

    Man in office cubicle looking at phone with a tired expression, illustrating relatable adulthood memes about work life.

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    #25

    Patient tells doctor work clothes make their whole body hurt in a relatable adulthood meme about work struggles.

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Start going to work in the n**e. It's a game changer.

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    #26

    Man in gray shirt expressing frustration, illustrating relatable meme about adulthood problems one at a time.

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    #27

    Relatable meme about adulthood finances describing a debit card feeling like a gift card with uncertain balance.

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    #28

    Man in a suit sharing a relatable meme about adulthood with text on modern problems and solutions.

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    #29

    Relatable meme showing a funny battle between a person and Microsoft Excel about adulthood challenges.

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    #30

    Tweet by Royotathon humorously describing work life balance as both being equally on fire in a relatable adulthood meme.

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    #31

    Relatable meme showing a puppet looking awkward when realizing an idea at work means added adulthood responsibility.

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    #32

    Meme about adulthood math struggles humor with paycheck and calculus relatable for anyone facing adult life challenges.

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    #33

    Text meme about adulthood showing a mental hospital entrance with a joke on future plans.

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    #34

    Relatable meme about adulthood showing how colleague gossip is the only effective team bonding activity.

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    #35

    Man staring calmly at kitchen fire, illustrating relatable memes about the challenges of adulthood and work struggles.

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    #36

    Relatable adulthood meme featuring Moe and Homer discussing struggles of being nice to people and self-control.

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    #37

    Man in suit looking at computer screen illustrating relatable adulting meme about avoiding phone calls by googling numbers.

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    #38

    Relatable meme about procrastination and adulthood challenges showing humor in getting tasks done despite delays.

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    #39

    Person stressed at work with hands on face, illustrating relatable memes about adulthood being harder than expected.

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    #40

    Cartoon character humorously crashing through a window, illustrating the reality of adulthood challenges and struggles.

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    #41

    Tweet about a coworker with no filter being the most entertaining, relatable meme about adulthood challenges.

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    #42

    Couple standing outside Just Friends restaurant, illustrating relatable memes about adulthood and unexpected signs.

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    #43

    Woman with long brown hair looking bored during work meeting, illustrating hilarious relatable memes about adulthood challenges.

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    #44

    Parachute on fire with person falling, caption humorously reflecting relatable adulthood struggles and chaotic life moments.

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    #45

    Woman taking pills with captions about preparing for a full week of work in relatable adulthood memes.

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    #46

    Man struggling to contain his rage ten minutes after waking up, relatable meme about adulthood challenges and frustrations.

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    #47

    Man in suit smiling knowingly in a meme about relatable adulthood struggles with saving a PDF file.

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    #48

    Oscar the Grouch driving a car with an angry face, relating to adulthood and work social struggles meme.

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    #49

    Woman sitting in car with tired expression and text about needing a drink, relatable meme about adulthood and work struggles.

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    #50

    Man making a confused face reacting to increased responsibilities at work without a pay raise relatable meme about adulthood.

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    #51

    Relatable meme about adulthood and work, joking about staying at a company due to not winning the lottery yet.

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    #52

    Classic movie scene meme with a man and woman discussing what makes life difficult, highlighting relatable adulthood struggles.

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    #53

    Relatable meme about work voice humor that captures the struggles of adulthood and everyday challenges.

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    #54

    Woman making a surprised face in a meme about work socializing and relatable adulthood memes about getting paid and going home.

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    #55

    Relatable adulthood meme showing frustration of feeling drained on Monday with workweek barely started.

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    #56

    Man in a tuxedo covering his face at an event, expressing frustration in a relatable adulthood meme about work stress.

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    #57

    Man in a white shirt and blue tie showing frustration and hope, illustrating relatable adulting memes about waking up every morning.

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    #58

    Four stages of life meme showing relatable adulthood moments with expressions from TV characters depicting motivation and frustration.

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    #59

    Relatable meme about adulthood showing disbelief at pretending to be professional in emails.

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    #60

    Relatable meme about adulthood showing a professional way to say I told you so as a likely outcome.

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    #61

    Man with a skeptical expression in a suit, paired with a relatable meme about life choices and adulthood struggles.

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    #62

    Man frustrated at work with eyes closed and hands on forehead, relatable meme about adulthood challenges and work stress.

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    #63

    Relatable memes about the challenges of adulthood humorously recalling slamming the phone to hang up.

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    #64

    Woman with red hair booing in the workplace, illustrating hilariously relatable memes about adulthood challenges.

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    #65

    Relatable meme about adulthood showing text Friday’s don’t even hit the same anymore we just be tired.

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    #66

    Young man carrying many grocery bags struggling to balance, relatable meme about adulthood challenges and responsibilities.

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    #67

    Man making a funny face while sitting in a car, illustrating relatable memes about adulthood and work life humor.

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    #68

    Relatable meme about adulthood showing a conversation on unexpected visitors like UPS, FedEx, and Amazon delivery.

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    #69

    Woman with dark hair and red lipstick in a yellow and red shirt, looking unimpressed in a relatable adulthood meme.

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    #70

    Text meme about being a hardworking lazy person, a relatable meme for anyone who thought adulthood would be easier.

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    #71

    Animated character standing confidently with hands on hips, humorously responding to urgent Monday morning emails, relatable adulthood meme.

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    #72

    Animated character with a coffee-stained face, captioned expressing love for coffee, relatable adult humor meme.

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    #73

    Man wearing sunglasses outdoors looking skeptical with meme text about working full shifts on little sleep, relatable adulthood memes.

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    #74

    Woman drinking coffee with a relatable meme about adulthood and how coffee briefly improves mood for about 27 minutes.

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