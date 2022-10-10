The human body is designed to follow a certain rhythm and at the end of the day, we feel tired, so we need to take a rest. But even if we get a good night’s sleep, eat well and exercise, it is a lot harder to get rid of the feeling of being tired of life.

Whether you’re tired of your job, your daily routine, the people in your life or the weird situations you get into, it still feels better to know that you are not alone in this. And what is a better way to connect and relate with others than through memes?

There is a whole Instagram page dedicated to posts about being tired, being lazy and not caring in general named iam.tired.ok. They are funny because they are true, which in some cases is quite sad, but there is comfort in knowing that someone thinks and feels in a similar way.

More info: Instagram