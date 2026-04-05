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“The Proud Boy Who Lived”: SNL’s Harry Potter Skit Sparks Debate Over Snape Casting
Comedian in black jacket with dreadlocks performing SNL Black Snape skit roasting HBO Harry Potter reboot casting.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“The Proud Boy Who Lived”: SNL’s Harry Potter Skit Sparks Debate Over Snape Casting

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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After facing intense backlash over the casting of Black Severus Snape in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potterseries, the debate has now made its way into mainstream comedy.

On April 4, Saturday Night Live addressed the controversy head-on in a skit, turning one of the internet’s most discussed casting choices into satire.

As the segment aired shortly after the show’s trailer sparked heated reactions online, SNL’s take has added another layer to the ongoing discussion.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Saturday Night Live tackled the HBO Harry Potter casting controversy with a "Weekend Update" skit.
    • The sketch followed intense online debate and real-life threats directed at actor Paapa Essiedu, who was cast as Severus Snape.
    • The segment used humor to highlight deeper issues within the franchise.

    Saturday Night Live’s Black Snape skit takes a brutal dig at the casting debate in the Harry Potter reboot

    Actor portraying Black Snape in SNL skit discussing HBO Harry Potter reboot casting at a news desk with world map background.

    Image credits: nbcsnl

    During the Weekend Update segment, comedian Kam Patterson appeared as Professor Snape, directly referencing the reboot’s controversial casting.

    In the upcoming show, the character is being played by Paapa Essiedu.

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    Introduced by Colin Jost, Patterson began by switching between formal and casual speech. “Good evening, Mr. Jost—nah, I’m playing. I don’t talk like that, bro. It’s called code-switching,” he said.

    Two SNL cast members in a skit discussing HBO Harry Potter reboot casting and Black Snape controversy.

    Image credits: nbcsnl

    When asked about his year at Hogwarts, his version of Snape responded, “Not great. We got this new kid. His name is Harry Potter, and he’s racist as hell.”

    He went further, adding, “Harry Potter—or the Proud Boy Who Lived—spent the whole year telling everybody that the school’s only Black teacher was secretly evil.”

    When Jost suggested Harry might just be suspicious because of the Sorcerer’s Stone, Patterson pushed back, stating, “So somebody stole something, and the number one suspect is Black Snape? They didn’t even look at the white guy in the turban.”

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    Tweet discussing SNL’s Black Snape skit criticizing HBO Harry Potter reboot casting decisions.

    Image credits: Steeeeeve97

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    Tweet by user Tommyw criticizing SNL Black Snape skit roasting HBO Harry Potter reboot casting decisions.

    Image credits: tomw3809

    “So offensive. He’s got a wizard on the back of his head,” referencing how the villain Voldemort appears on the back of Professor Quirrell’s head.

    The joke aimed directly at the major concern raised online, where several netizens questioned that changing Snape’s race could unintentionally shift how certain storylines are perceived.

    The SNL skit further called out Hogwarts, J.K. Rowling, and wider issues in the story

    Actor attending Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 event, linked to SNL Black Snape skit and HBO Harry Potter reboot casting.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

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    Patterson’s version of Snape further went on to question the world of Harry Potter itself.

    “The whole wizarding world is racist,” he said, pointing out that he was one of the only Black characters at Hogwarts.

    He also mocked the name Kingsley Shackebolt, adding that it sounded like it came from a “Wu-Tang name generator” and questioned the implications behind it.

    Actor portraying Black Snape in a moody forest scene from SNL skit roasting HBO Harry Potter reboot casting.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Tweet from user @Killmaven commenting on HBO Harry Potter reboot casting, stating the actor does not look like Snape.

    Image credits: Killmaven

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    Tweet from user Loberty Lobster criticizing the HBO Harry Potter reboot casting, referencing Adam Driver and controversy.

    Image credits: LobertyLobster

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    At one point, Jost joked, “I’m starting to think J.K. Rowling might be problematic,” leaning into ongoing criticism around the author.

    Furthermore, Patterson’s Snape brought up the issue of house elves, stating, “We have magic… and people in my world still have slaves,” highlighting another long-debated aspect of the series.

    While the jokes were exaggerated, they reflected real conversations happening online.

    As clips of SNL’s skit went viral online, netizens’ reactions remain divided

    Actor dressed as Snape in a dark robe standing at a table with Halloween treats in a Harry Potter themed setting.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    “Even SNL sees how this change will be problematic,” one user wrote.

    “SNL trying to get in on the Black Snape memeing while it’s hot,” another added.

    Some viewers felt the show simply echoed internet discourse. “They stole this from Twitter,” one comment read.

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    Others focused on the execution. “It was pretty funny. Could’ve been executed a little better, but the overall point was made,” a viewer wrote.

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    At the same time, criticism continued. “Yet another reason not to watch the series. Should’ve left well enough alone with the movies,” one person added.

    SNL’s mocking of Harry Potter and Professor Snape came following the casting, which had already been criticised online

    @manwhoreharry BULLYING. not rivalry, not teenage mistakes… full on BULLYING. FOR. FUN. @snezh⋆˚꩜｡ @siera △⃒⃘ @ִֶָ. ..𓂃gray ࣪ ִֶָ🪽་༘࿐ @➤ jane࿐ ࿔ @songforchi #fyp#viral#harrypotter#severussnape#jamespotter♬ ride – favsoundds

     

    Tweet questioning the Harry Potter series casting director’s choices amid discussions on HBO reboot and Black Snape skit.

    Image credits: mcast139

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    As reported by Bored Panda, the skit comes after HBO’s Harry Potter teaser sparked intense backlash.

    Paapa Essiedu’s casting as Snape drew strong reactions, with some fans arguing it strayed from the book’s description.

    “Snape deserved better…. this feels like a downgrade nobody asked for,” said one critic, while another said, “I think Snape should have stayed as a white n*zi, and the description of him making children scared of him sounds a bit messed up.”

    Cast members in a skit parodying Black Snape, highlighting HBO Harry Potter reboot casting controversy on SNL stage.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

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    However, others defended the choice.

    “Paapa Essiedu actually looks menacing here,” said one. 

    Following the backlash, Essieud later revealed he had received threats over the role, highlighting how extreme the response had become.

    “I’ve been told, ‘Quit, or I’ll m*rder you,’” he told The Times 

    Two actors in dark, wizard costumes in a dimly lit scene referencing Black Snape and Harry Potter reboot casting.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

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    “The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and k*ll you,’” he said.

    At the same time, others pointed out that Snape’s character, already written as harsh and disliked early on, could be interpreted differently depending on how the audience approaches the reboot

    “Even SNL sees how this change will be problematic,” wrote one user

    Tweet discussing SNL’s Black Snape skit and its critique of HBO Harry Potter reboot casting decisions.

    Image credits: JimCosgrov11464

    Tweet by Mandolango reacting to HBO Harry Potter reboot casting with a comment about reframing the show with racism.

    Image credits: MandoUnchained

    Tweet by Jacob Alley commenting on SNL’s Black Snape skit roasting HBO Harry Potter reboot casting issues.

    Image credits: JacobAlley21

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    Tweet discussing millennial obsession with Harry Potter and SNL’s recurring Harry Potter skits every six months.

    Image credits: midlane_malware

    Tweet from Jennifer Zilla replying to NBC SNL with a humorous comment referencing SNL Black Snape skit on HBO Harry Potter reboot.

    Image credits: jennifer_zilla

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning race changes in HBO Harry Potter reboot casting, linked to SNL Black Snape skit.

    Image credits: ratiowontmis

    Tweet criticizing HBO Harry Potter reboot casting, discussing racial choices in the black Snape SNL skit debate.

    Image credits: SeedOilDsrspctr

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    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to SNL’s Black Snape skit critiquing HBO Harry Potter reboot casting choices.

    Image credits: Heli_MR

    Tweet from Bocchi the Runt joking about Harry’s dad being a bully and racist in SNL’s Black Snape skit on HBO Harry Potter reboot.

    Image credits: babbleocke

    Tweet discussing reactions to the rumored casting of a black Snape in the HBO Harry Potter reboot.

    Image credits: nabiB36045345

    Tweet by user Just Another Dude reacting to SNL’s Black Snape skit roasting HBO Harry Potter reboot casting.

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    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to SNL’s Black Snape skit roasting HBO Harry Potter reboot casting.

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    Samridhi Goel

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kam Patterson absolutely NAILED this! Though honestly I wouldn’t care if almost the entire wizarding cast was black… except it’s already been done. “Here’s a wand with a silencer on it. Why?! But I ask again… WHY?” 😂

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    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So it's woke to dictate what parts can or cannot be played by black people now? Or perhaps it is racist to dislike a black man, for whatever reason, because they are black? Or both?

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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, the commenter who said (paraphrasing) "The obsession with Harry Potter 25 years later is still so weird" is spot-on to how I feel about it. When HP was at its height, I didn't understand the adults who ran around in public wearing scarves the color of their "chosen school" screaming "I'm House Hufflepuff!" every 30 seconds. I still don't understand the obsession with it. It's a fun IP, I'm not denying that, but the deep and abiding obsession with it is starting to feel a little weird. Yes, there are obsessions about a lot of IPs, but usually NEW content gets made from those IP, not the same story with the same characters over and over and over again. Maybe I'm harsh because I never read the books (was too old for their targeted audience when they came out) and I was never a rabid maniac over the movies (saw them, they're all right, nothing great.) Or maybe it's because I'm tired of the same old Heroic But Oppressed And Harassed Magical Little Boy Who Is The Chosen One trope XD

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kam Patterson absolutely NAILED this! Though honestly I wouldn’t care if almost the entire wizarding cast was black… except it’s already been done. “Here’s a wand with a silencer on it. Why?! But I ask again… WHY?” 😂

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    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So it's woke to dictate what parts can or cannot be played by black people now? Or perhaps it is racist to dislike a black man, for whatever reason, because they are black? Or both?

    0
    0points
    reply
    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, the commenter who said (paraphrasing) "The obsession with Harry Potter 25 years later is still so weird" is spot-on to how I feel about it. When HP was at its height, I didn't understand the adults who ran around in public wearing scarves the color of their "chosen school" screaming "I'm House Hufflepuff!" every 30 seconds. I still don't understand the obsession with it. It's a fun IP, I'm not denying that, but the deep and abiding obsession with it is starting to feel a little weird. Yes, there are obsessions about a lot of IPs, but usually NEW content gets made from those IP, not the same story with the same characters over and over and over again. Maybe I'm harsh because I never read the books (was too old for their targeted audience when they came out) and I was never a rabid maniac over the movies (saw them, they're all right, nothing great.) Or maybe it's because I'm tired of the same old Heroic But Oppressed And Harassed Magical Little Boy Who Is The Chosen One trope XD

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