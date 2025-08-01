ADVERTISEMENT

Born out of the great pajama-clad panic of 2020, No Skill Comic is the quarantine-birthed alter ego of an artist who swapped existential dread for doodling on an iPad and never looked back.

Armed with nothing but dubious linework and an encyclopedic love of pop culture, they churn out bite-sized strips like “1,000 Ways to End Voldemort,” gleefully mashing Harry Potter lore with everything from Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet to social-media cancellations.

All the while, they poke fun at the gaping plot holes you never noticed because you were too busy cheering on the Boy Who Lived.

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic panels showing a Harry Potter character defeating Voldemort using a Felix Felicis potion in a humorous Harry Potter comic.

noskillcomic Report

Minimalist character blobs, zingy punchlines, and a total disregard for anatomical accuracy are the hallmarks here, yet that very scrappiness is the charm.

Each panel feels like a meme scribbled during a Zoom call, inviting you to snort-laugh at magic potions, shrinking spells, and luck elixirs that would have wrapped the series in three pages if Hogwarts had any sense of industrial production.

In short, No Skill Comic turns the apocalypse-era urge to “do something creative” into relentlessly silly mashups that make surviving real-world chaos feel just a bit lighter.
    #2

    Comic panel from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort using magic snap.

    noskillcomic Report

    #3

    Comic strip from 68 Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #4

    Comic panels showing a Harry Potter character using a spell to defeat Voldemort in a humorous No Skill comic style.

    noskillcomic Report

    #5

    Comic panel showing a humorous Harry Potter scene from 1000 ways to end Voldemort by No Skill Comic.

    noskillcomic Report

    #6

    Comic strip from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a creative way to defeat Voldemort in a boat on water.

    noskillcomic Report

    #7

    Comic panel from Harry Potter series showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort with Amortentia love potion.

    noskillcomic Report

    #8

    Comic panels showing a humorous Harry Potter scene using polyjuice potion to create a cat Voldemort to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #9

    Comic panel from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a character reading and mentioning global warming to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #10

    Comic panel from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous 1000 ways to defeat Voldemort scenario.

    noskillcomic Report

    #11

    Comic panels from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing humorous ways to defeat Voldemort with paper sentences.

    noskillcomic Report

    #12

    Comic panel titled 1000 ways to end Voldemort showing a sad Voldemort looking into a mirror crying.

    noskillcomic Report

    #13

    Comic strip from Harry Potter series showing a humorous scene attempting to defeat Voldemort with slugs.

    noskillcomic Report

    #14

    Comic panels from a Harry Potter comic showing a wand spell creating an unexpected explosive end to Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #15

    Comic panel from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort using the mirror.

    noskillcomic Report

    #16

    Comic panels from Harry Potter comics showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort with a boot and magical chaos.

    noskillcomic Report

    #17

    Comic strip showing a humorous Harry Potter scene using a Wizarding UNO card to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #18

    Comic panels showing a humorous Harry Potter comic depicting one of 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort with the Sorting Hat.

    noskillcomic Report

    #19

    Comic panels from Harry Potter series featuring a duel scene showing a spell to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #20

    Comic panel from Harry Potter comics showing creative 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort with humorous characters.

    noskillcomic Report

    #21

    Comic panels from No Skill Comic showing 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort with Harry Potter characters and a cute cat.

    noskillcomic Report

    #22

    Comic strip showing 1000 ways to defeat Voldemort with Harry Potter using spells and agents intervening.

    noskillcomic Report

    #23

    Comic panels from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a spell used to defeat Voldemort in a humorous style.

    noskillcomic Report

    #24

    Comic panels showing a Harry Potter style character casting a spell to defeat Voldemort in a humorous comic style.

    noskillcomic Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing a Harry Potter scene with characters discussing ways to defeat Voldemort using magic in a forest setting.

    noskillcomic Report

    #26

    Comic panels showing a Harry Potter character using an invisible bludger as one of the 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #27

    Comic strip illustrating one of 1000 ways to defeat Voldemort with humor, featuring Harry Potter and the Chamber.

    noskillcomic Report

    #28

    Comic panels showing a humorous Harry Potter scene from 1000 ways to end Voldemort by No Skill Comic.

    noskillcomic Report

    #29

    Comic strip from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort using Obliviate spell.

    noskillcomic Report

    #30

    Comic strip from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort with limited wizarding money.

    noskillcomic Report

    #31

    Comic panels from Harry Potter comics showing a plan to defeat Voldemort with a dangerous released beast and humor.

    noskillcomic Report

    #32

    Comic panels from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing one of 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort with an invisible werewolf.

    noskillcomic Report

    #33

    Comic strip from 68 Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort with a frog.

    noskillcomic Report

    #34

    Comic panel showing one of 1000 ways to defeat Voldemort with a magical egg from Harry Potter comics.

    noskillcomic Report

    #35

    Comic panels showing a comedic Harry Potter scene from No Skill Comic about ways to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #36

    Cartoon Harry Potter comic by No Skill Comic showing one of 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort with a beam attack.

    noskillcomic Report

    #37

    Comic strip showing one of 1,000 Harry Potter comics depicting a humorous way to defeat Voldemort with a train.

    noskillcomic Report

    #38

    Comic panel from Harry Potter series showing a creative way to defeat Voldemort with a magical mirror prank.

    noskillcomic Report

    #39

    Harry Potter comic showing a humorous Imperius curse to control and defeat Voldemort in therapy session.

    noskillcomic Report

    #40

    Comic showing Harry Potter using a spell to defeat Voldemort, part of Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic series.

    noskillcomic Report

    #41

    Comic panels depicting a Harry Potter theme with characters and a humorous way to defeat Voldemort in a 68 comics series.

    noskillcomic Report

    #42

    Comic panels showing a Harry Potter character using animagus magic to transform into a whale to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #43

    Comic strip from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort using Skele-Gro potion.

    noskillcomic Report

    #44

    Comic strip from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort with a pencil and a scar.

    noskillcomic Report

    #45

    Comic strip showing creative Harry Potter comics with humorous Voldemort scenes from No Skill Comic series.

    noskillcomic Report

    #46

    Comic panels illustrating one of 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort with a basilisk and Chuck Norris.

    noskillcomic Report

    #47

    Comic illustration from 68 Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #48

    Comic panels showing a humorous Harry Potter scene with a prophecy and a magical time-turner, about ways to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #49

    Comic panels from Harry Potter comics showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort by offering drinks to various characters.

    noskillcomic Report

    #50

    Comic panel from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous take on 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #51

    Comic strip showing a humorous Harry Potter scene with 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort by No Skill Comic.

    noskillcomic Report

    #52

    Comic panels from Harry Potter comics by No Skill Comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort with cartoon characters.

    noskillcomic Report

    #53

    Comic strip from No Skill Comic showing one of 1,000 ways to end Voldemort featuring magical time-turner and characters.

    noskillcomic Report

    #54

    Comic panel showing a humorous Harry Potter scene from 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort featuring Hagrid and a chicken.

    noskillcomic Report

    #55

    Comic strip showing a humorous Harry Potter scene from No Skill Comic about ways to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #56

    Comic panels showing 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort, featuring Harry Potter characters and a humorous twist with a death note.

    noskillcomic Report

    #57

    Comic strip showing a Harry Potter character using a spell to defeat Voldemort in a humorous way, Harry Potter comics.

    noskillcomic Report

    #58

    Comic strip showing a Harry Potter scene from 1000 ways to end Voldemort by No Skill Comic with humorous ending.

    noskillcomic Report

    #59

    Comic illustrating one of 1000 ways to defeat Voldemort with Harry Potter and Dumbledore characters.

    noskillcomic Report

    #60

    Comic panels showing a Harry Potter character casting a spell in a humorous Harry Potter comics about defeating Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #61

    Comic strip showing a humorous Harry Potter scene about defeating Voldemort in No Skill Comic style.

    noskillcomic Report

    #62

    Comic panels showing humorous Harry Potter themed scenes with characters and a magical door to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #63

    Comic panels showing a funny Harry Potter comic from No Skill Comic with a creative way to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #64

    Comic strip illustrating a humorous Harry Potter comic from the series about 1,000 ways to defeat Voldemort.

    noskillcomic Report

    #65

    Comic panels from a Harry Potter comic showing a humorous way to defeat Voldemort at Hogwarts with changing stairs.

    noskillcomic Report

    #66

    Comic panels showing humorous Harry Potter Voldemort defeat with magic and a Star Wars lightsaber in No Skill Comic style.

    noskillcomic Report

    #67

    Comic panels showing a Harry Potter character using a Kamehameha energy attack to defeat Voldemort in a humorous scene.

    noskillcomic Report

    #68

    Comic panel showing a Harry Potter scene illustrating creative ways to defeat Voldemort with humor and wizard characters.

    noskillcomic Report

