68 Harry Potter Comics By No Skill Comic That Outline 1,000 Ways To Defeat Voldemort
Born out of the great pajama-clad panic of 2020, No Skill Comic is the quarantine-birthed alter ego of an artist who swapped existential dread for doodling on an iPad and never looked back.
Armed with nothing but dubious linework and an encyclopedic love of pop culture, they churn out bite-sized strips like “1,000 Ways to End Voldemort,” gleefully mashing Harry Potter lore with everything from Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet to social-media cancellations.
All the while, they poke fun at the gaping plot holes you never noticed because you were too busy cheering on the Boy Who Lived.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
ah yes, I was always confused about that passage in the books. How had slughorn an entire ( even if a small one) cauldron of the stuff bubbling away in the classroom? What did he do with the rest, after giving Harry a tiny vial? Just schlep it down the toilet? go on a bender with it?
Minimalist character blobs, zingy punchlines, and a total disregard for anatomical accuracy are the hallmarks here, yet that very scrappiness is the charm.
Each panel feels like a meme scribbled during a Zoom call, inviting you to snort-laugh at magic potions, shrinking spells, and luck elixirs that would have wrapped the series in three pages if Hogwarts had any sense of industrial production.
In short, No Skill Comic turns the apocalypse-era urge to “do something creative” into relentlessly silly mashups that make surviving real-world chaos feel just a bit lighter.