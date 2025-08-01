ADVERTISEMENT

Born out of the great pajama-clad panic of 2020, No Skill Comic is the quarantine-birthed alter ego of an artist who swapped existential dread for doodling on an iPad and never looked back.

Armed with nothing but dubious linework and an encyclopedic love of pop culture, they churn out bite-sized strips like “1,000 Ways to End Voldemort,” gleefully mashing Harry Potter lore with everything from Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet to social-media cancellations.

All the while, they poke fun at the gaping plot holes you never noticed because you were too busy cheering on the Boy Who Lived.

More info: Instagram