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Fans Explode In Anger After Release Of HBO’s Harry Potter Series Trailer Over Character’s Race Change
Actor in dark cloak standing in snowy forest, related to HBO Harry Potter series character race change controversy.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Fans Explode In Anger After Release Of HBO’s Harry Potter Series Trailer Over Character’s Race Change

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The trailer release of HBO’s “Harry Potter” reboot was meant to be a nostalgic return to Hogwarts. But instead, it triggered fierce backlash over the casting of Paapa Essiedu.

The criticism has been so extreme that the Ghanaian-English actor said he has been receiving dangerous threats for picking up a wizarding wand.

Some fans even name-dropped another actor, claiming he would have been a better choice for one of the franchise’s most iconic roles.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • HBO released a teaser trailer for its “Harry Potter” TV series this week.
    • The trailer triggered fierce backlash over the casting of Paapa Essiedu in one of the books’ most iconic roles.
    • Essiedu admitted he has been receiving dangerous threats for taking up the role.
    • HBO also had to heighten security measures due to the backlash.

    The trailer release of HBO’s “Harry Potter” reboot triggered backlash over the casting of Paapa Essiedu

    Actor at Series Mania event, sparking fans' reactions over HBO Harry Potter series character race change.

    Image credits: Sebastien Courdji/Getty Images

    HBO released a teaser trailer for its “Harry Potter” TV series, scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day this year.

    Based on J. K. Rowling’s seven-book series, the story picks up on 4 Privet Drive, with Harry dragging himself through life with the Dursleys until Hagrid whisks him away to the wizarding world.

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    Actor holding a wand casting magic in HBO Harry Potter series trailer causing fans to react over character race change.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    The teaser sparked massive backlash, particularly over the casting of Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape, originally played by Alan Rickman in the Harry Potter films.

    “Snape deserved better…. this feels like a downgrade nobody asked for,” said one critic.

    Black actor portraying Snape in HBO's Harry Potter series trailer sparks fans' outrage over character's race change.

    Image credits: ImperiumFirst

    Twitter user expressing anger over character race change in HBO Harry Potter series trailer causing fan backlash.

    Image credits: emm_cee22

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    “Worst casting ever,” one said. “I think Snape should have stayed as a white n*zi, and the description of him making children scare of him sound a bit mess up.”

    Another wrote, “Snape was canonically a pale, hooked-nose, greasy-haired half-blood with sallow skin. This is just race-swapping for the sake of it. Books matter more than modern checkboxes.”

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    Fans claimed Adam Driver would have been a great choice for the iconic role

    Young wizard character in Hogwarts robes in a dimly lit hall amid fans reacting to Harry Potter series race change news.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Some claimed Adam Driver would have been a great choice for the role.

    “I truly think this was a generational casting mistake,” one said. “ … Adam Driver could have played the most significant, and emotional role of his life. Not only as Snape, but as an actor perfectly suited to fill the shoes of Alan Rickman’s Masterpiece.”

    Actor wearing a checkered shirt in a dark setting, representing the controversy over HBO's Harry Potter series race change.

    Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

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    “Whatever it costs, reshoot it,” said another. “This will be a financial failure if a course correction doesn’t come very very soon.”

    Others believed Essiedu looked promising and said, “Bro he actually looks so cool.”

    Split image showing two actors portraying Snape in HBO's Harry Potter series trailer sparking fans' anger over race change.

    Image credits: Lucasfilm / Warner Bros. Pictures

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing casting opinions amid controversy over HBO's Harry Potter series character race change.

    Image credits: solanaphil

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fan reactions to HBO’s Harry Potter series trailer and character race change controversy.

    Image credits: salmancer

    “HE LOOKS SO COOL HE WILL BE ICONIC,” one declared.

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    “Paapa Essiedu actually looks menacing here,” said another. “The energy is right. People mad for no reason, Alan Rickman was perfect but this casting might surprise everyone.”

    “The costume the posture the energy he understood the assignment,” read one comment 

    Actor in dark cloak standing in snowy forest, related to HBO Harry Potter series trailer character race change controversy.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to HBO’s Harry Potter series trailer amid race change controversy and fan anger.

    Image credits: swag_piii

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing reactions to HBO Harry Potter series trailer and character race change controversy.

    Image credits: MarcoKelly_23

    After joining the show’s cast last year, Essiedu said he has noticed the backlash and often saw comments from people threatening to harm him.

    “I’ve been told, ‘Quit, or I’ll m*rder you,’” he told The Times in an interview published last week.

    “The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and k*ll you,’” he said.

    Essiedu said he has been receiving threats against his life since his casting was announced 

    Actor at National Theatre event, related to HBO Harry Potter series trailer and character race change controversy.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    The negativity has been affecting him “emotionally,” the actor admitted.

    “While I hope I’ll be okay, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job,” he said. “Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in ‘Harry Potter.’”

    Despite the emotional toll, Essiedu said he never reported the threats because he doesn’t want to see “some 17-year-old boy being put in jail for two weeks.”

    That wouldn’t “actually make me feel any better,” he added.

    Jason Isaacs called Essiedu “one of the best actors” he’s ever seen during his Fan Expo Denver appearance last year

    Man in dark blue suit standing in front of Berlinale backdrop at International Film Festival Berlin event about HBO's Harry Potter series.

    Image credits: Harald Krichel

    Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the films, called Essiedu “one of the best actors” he’s ever seen during his Fan Expo Denver appearance last year.

    “I’ve seen some people online who are being rude about him,” he said. “What they’re being is racist.”

    Man in a navy blazer and white shirt indoors near window, representing fans' anger over Harry Potter series race change debate.

    Image credits: Variety

    HBO reportedly had to tighten its security following threats over Essiedu’s casting.

    Casey Bloys, the CEO of the network, said they not only anticipated such a reaction but even tried to prepare for it.

    “With all actors on any kind of big IP shows — and this is obviously one of those where you’ve got, you know, passionate fans, people with a lot of opinions — it can get scary in places,” he told Variety this week.

    The “Harry Potter” TV reboot is slated to premiere on Christmas Day this year

    “So for any show like that, we anticipated it and tried to have training,” he added.

    Bloys said they tried to put the “best practices” in places to handle social media and are working with a “serious” security team.

    “So unfortunately,” he said, “it was something that we thought might happen and we just try to be as careful as we can.”

    “This is just a total joke,” one commented online

    User tweet expressing anger over HBO Harry Potter series trailer and character race change controversy on social media.

    Image credits: breadpakoda_

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing anger about a character's race change in HBO's Harry Potter series trailer.

    Image credits: vulnerablexgirl

    Social media user reacting to HBO Harry Potter series trailer, criticizing character race change in online discussion.

    Image credits: xwonde6

    Tweet from user Satyam Patel expressing disappointment over HBO Harry Potter series casting race change controversy.

    Image credits: SatyamInsights1

    Tweet expressing concern over acting skills after HBO’s Harry Potter series trailer sparks fans’ anger about character race change.

    Image credits: ThrowawaySign

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing anger over HBO Harry Potter series trailer and character race change controversy.

    Image credits: EnglishLoya1ist

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing anger over HBO’s Harry Potter series casting and character race change controversy.

    Image credits: DankerTVArchive

    User comment criticizing casting choice in HBO Harry Potter series trailer causing fan anger over character race change.

    User comment from online forum expressing opinion on actor Adam Driver as Snape amid Harry Potter series debate over character race change.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing the use of POC actors to stir controversy in HBO’s Harry Potter series trailer.

    Fan expressing anger over HBO Harry Potter series trailer due to character race change controversy in online comment.

    Screenshot of a fan comment expressing anger over HBO's Harry Potter series trailer and character race change controversy.

    User comment discussing importance of thoughtful inclusivity and representation after HBO Harry Potter series trailer race change controversy.

    Screenshot of online comment reacting to HBO Harry Potter series trailer, expressing opinion about character casting and race change controversy.

    Fan comment criticizing HBO Harry Potter series trailer over race change of a character, expressing anger and concern.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing fans' anger over HBO's Harry Potter series trailer and character race change controversy.

    Comment on HBO Harry Potter series trailer showing fans' anger over character's race change.

    User comment criticizing HBO's Harry Potter series trailer, reflecting fans' anger over character race change controversy online.

    Fans express anger online after HBO's Harry Potter series trailer features controversial character race change.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    What do you think ?
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Genuine question. Is Shape being white a defining trait? Cannot remember it be part of the books. If skin colour is not a factor in the books and we are talking about a fictional character, then what does it matter if the actor was black? It would be more offensive to hire someone who looks like Alan Rickman and copy his acting style. Fresh new series, let the actors do their take.

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of people's main concerns, I gather, is that it is a plot point that Harry's father, James, and his friends bullied Snape when they went to school together. If I remember, the bullying was unjustified but kind of brushed off as "kids being kids" (which is still wrong, but that's not the main point here.) The issue with Snape being black, is, if Harry's father and all of his friends are white, then it adds a layer of racism that was not present in the original books or movies. They were jerks, yes, but not racist jerks.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll reserve judgement until I see him in the role.

    2
    2points
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    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "threats against his life" - oh for F#CK sakes, people! Seriously, you're going to take up arms for this??? I don't have an issue with fans criticizing casting, but campaigning for the death penalty for the actor accepting it??? REALLY????!!

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Genuine question. Is Shape being white a defining trait? Cannot remember it be part of the books. If skin colour is not a factor in the books and we are talking about a fictional character, then what does it matter if the actor was black? It would be more offensive to hire someone who looks like Alan Rickman and copy his acting style. Fresh new series, let the actors do their take.

    2
    2points
    reply
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of people's main concerns, I gather, is that it is a plot point that Harry's father, James, and his friends bullied Snape when they went to school together. If I remember, the bullying was unjustified but kind of brushed off as "kids being kids" (which is still wrong, but that's not the main point here.) The issue with Snape being black, is, if Harry's father and all of his friends are white, then it adds a layer of racism that was not present in the original books or movies. They were jerks, yes, but not racist jerks.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll reserve judgement until I see him in the role.

    2
    2points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "threats against his life" - oh for F#CK sakes, people! Seriously, you're going to take up arms for this??? I don't have an issue with fans criticizing casting, but campaigning for the death penalty for the actor accepting it??? REALLY????!!

    1
    1point
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