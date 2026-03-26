“A Spoiled Rich Girl”: Bodyguard Shares What Really Happened In Chappell Roan Controversy Involving Jude Law’s 11YO Daughter

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The mystery bodyguard, who was at the center of the recent Chappell Roan controversy, broke his silence after the events that unfolded at a São Paulo, Brazil, hotel.

Many refused to believe his claims and speculated whether the singer’s team was involved.

“We know he’s lying, but ok,” one claimed online.

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The mystery bodyguard at the center of the Chappell Roan controversy broke his silence

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Highlights The bodyguard involved in the recent Chappell Roan controversy was identified as Pascal Duvier.

Duvier broke his silence with a statement on social media.

Netizens refused to believe the singer had nothing to do with the interaction that made the child cry.

“How much did he get to pay for this?” one asked.

53-year-old bodyguard Pascal Duvier has entered the chat.

The guard shared his side of the story after reports claimed Chappell Roan was responsible for making Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter, Ada, cry on March 21.

Duvier was accused of having an aggressive confrontation with the child and her mother, Catherine Harding, over an incident involving the 28-year-old artist.

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Duvier claimed his actions had nothing to do with the Good Luck, Babe! singer and took full responsibility for the “interactions” that left Ada “extremely shaken.”

The “accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation,” said the guard, who previously worked for Kim Kardashian but reportedly got fired when her Paris apartment was robbed in 2016.

As he took “full responsibility for the interactions,” he explained that he was at the hotel “on behalf of another individual.”

Catherine and Ada ultimately did not attend the concert, which was supposed to be the child’s birthday present

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“I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan,” he asserted. “The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals.”

“I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location,” he said.

Despite his “good intentions,” Duvier expressed regret about how the incident unfolded.

“My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful,” he said.

Duvier has previously worked with Kim Kardashian until he was reportedly fired over the 2016 Paris robbery incident

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Several netizens refused to believe that Roan had nothing to do with Duvier speaking to the child. Some even accused the singer of paying him to release a statement that favored her.

“How authentic is this?” one asked about the guard’s statement, while another wrote, “They pay the security guard to take the fall and everyone forgets I’m guessing.”

“Chappell definitely sent him to yell at the girl and now she paid him off so he could take the heat off of her,” one said.

Another wrote, “Chappell definitely sent him to yell at the girl and now she paid him off so he could take the heat off of her.”

“How much did he get to pay for this?” one asked online

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“Even though he took responsibility, an 11-year-old fan should’ve never been put in that position in the first place,” wrote another. “Protecting fans especially kids should always be priority number one.”

“She behaves like a spoiled rich girl, first having someone intimidate a mother and her daughter, and now making her bodyguard take the blame,” another said.

Fans defended Roan, saying, “Millions of people will keep hating Chappell for something she had no part in…”

“Chappell said she didn’t see the kid, the mother said she doesn’t know if Chappell sent her, and now the bodyguard confirms that Chappell didn’t send him, and yet y’all are still trying to turn this into a Chappell hate party,” said another.

Netizens called Roan a “spoiled rich girl” and accused her of paying the guard for a statement favoring her

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Ada and her mother, Catherine Harding, were eagerly looking forward to seeing Roan at the Lollapalooza music festival and wound up staying at the same hotel as her.

Seeing the Grammy winner’s performance in São Paolo was meant to be a birthday present for the child, who is one of seven children Jude Law shares with different women.

On March 21, an excited Ada was having breakfast with her mother when she noticed a guest looking just like Roan at their hotel.

She “just wanted to make sure it was really her. The worst part is she didn’t even approach her,” Ada’s outraged stepfather and Brazilian soccer star, Jorginho Frello, wrote in a post blasting the singer.

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Jorginho insisted that Ada simply walked past the Femininomenon singer’s table and looked to confirm whether it was really her. She then smiled and went back to sit with her mother, Jorginho said.

But shortly after, “a large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter,” the soccer player said.

The guard allegedly said the daughter shouldn’t be allowed to “disrespect” or “harass” other people.

While Ada was “sitting there in tears,” the guard claimed he would “file a complaint against them with the hotel,” Jorginho said.

The security guard expressed regret over his interaction with Catherine Harding and Ada

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The backlash prompted the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, to write a scathing tweet saying the singer would never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio while he’s still in office.

Roan addressed the backlash, saying she was “just gonna tell [her] half of the story.” She said the security guard involved was not her personal security, and she didn’t ask any security guard to talk to the mother and child.

“I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me. No one bothered me,” she said, noting that she was just having her breakfast.

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“They did not come up to me,” she continued. “They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there’s no action even taken.”

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The singer went on to apologize to the mother and child, saying she was upset about the unexpected events.

“I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children,” she continued. “Like, that is crazy. I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and if you felt uncomfortable that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

“‘Constitute defamation,’” one commented. “Lliterally sounds like he was coached by Chappell’s legal team”

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