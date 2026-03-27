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Andrew Garfield Shades J.K. Rowling While Praising ‘Harry Potter’ Artists
Andrew Garfield in a black suit and J.K. Rowling in a black dress with diamond earrings at separate events.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Andrew Garfield Shades J.K. Rowling While Praising ‘Harry Potter’ Artists

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Actor Andrew Garfield appeared to take a dig at Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling during a recent podcast interview.

The 42-year-old discussed his newfound appreciation for the films based on Rowling’s best-selling books. While Garfield praised the cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, he refrained from naming the creator, citing her controversial political views. 

Highlights
  • Andrew Garfield’s recent remarks about Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling sparked a heated online debate.
  • Fans clashed over his decision to praise the films while avoiding the creator’s name.
  • The controversy reignited discussion about his rumored casting in HBO’s reboot.

His comments quickly went viral online and sparked a heated debate, particularly as fans had hoped to see Garfield play a fan-favorite character in HBO’s reboot of the franchise.

RELATED:

    Andrew Garfield seemingly shaded Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling

    Andrew Garfield wearing a black suit with polka dot shirt at NYFF63 event, highlighting Harry Potter artists praised.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    On Wednesday (March 25), Garfield appeared on the My Life In Movies podcast, where he discussed his career and love for cinema. 

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    During the conversation, the former Spider-Man actor revealed he hadn’t watched the Harry Potter films until recently. He praised Radcliffe’s performance as the titular wizard, along with the story’s themes.

    “Those Harry Potter movies are really good,” he said. 

    However, he noted that discussing the films indirectly benefited Rowling. Garfield refused to name her while complimenting the “many beautiful artists” who worked on the franchise, which has grossed over $7.7 billion globally.

    Harry Potter characters in Hogwarts robes posing together outdoors, highlighting Harry Potter artists praised by Andrew Garfield.

    Image credits: Murray Close/ Getty Images

    “I know it’s like controversial and like we shouldn’t be, you know, putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless,” he stated. 

    In the past, Rowling’s comments on gender identity have been criticized. She has also allegedly used her earnings from the franchise to fund anti-transgender organization, which Garfield appeared to reference.

    Andrew Garfield’s statement on J.K. Rowling proves controversial on social media

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    J.K. Rowling at a red carpet event wearing a black dress and statement earrings, spotlight on Harry Potter artists.

    Image credits: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

    Garfield’s statement quickly went viral, garnering more than 2 million views on X.

    Several netizens criticized his comment and sided with Rowling, calling out the actor for what they described as unnecessary virtue signaling.

    “JK Rowling built the entire world these actors and crew got rich from, and now they throw her under the bus for speaking basic biology. Pathetic Hollywood virtue signaling at its finest,” one user wrote. 

    Another stated, “OMFG she’s not Voldemort. SAY HER NAME!” 

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    On the other hand, some fans defended Garfield, praising him for separating the art from the artist while sharing his honest thoughts.

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    “Andrew Garfield is walking that line perfectly, acknowledging the talent and artistry of the Harry Potter films while distancing himself from Rowling’s controversial positions. Smart, respectful, and pointed,” one user noted. 

    Fans no longer want Andrew Garfield to play a major character in the Harry Potter reboot

    Andrew Garfield on set wearing glasses and casual clothes while filming, highlighting Harry Potter artists' work.

    Image credits: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

    Garfield has been a popular casting choice for HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. According to some fans, he is an ideal fit to portray Remus Lupin, a mentor to Harry and a crucial member of the Order of the Phoenix. 

    During a 2021 interview with Wired, Garfield first floated the idea of playing a young Remus Lupin in a potential spin-off project. 

    “That’s a sweet thought, and I appreciate your consideration,” he said.

    Two characters from Harry Potter standing on a stone balcony, highlighting Harry Potter artists and Andrew Garfield.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

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    Garfield later confirmed his interest in appearing in the reboot during a 2024 chat with Vogue.

    He stated, “I will consider any role offered.”

    Following his controversial comment, several fans opposed the idea of Garfield appearing in a project based on Rowling’s creation.

    Since Lupin doesn’t appear until the third book, the HBO series has yet to announce the casting. Given the reboot’s already controversial cast, adding Garfield will likely earn it further backlash.

    The Harry Potter films are streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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