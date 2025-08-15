Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Being A Vampire Has Its Advantages”: Andrew Garfield’s Latest Look Sparks Major Botox Buzz
Andrew Garfield smiling in a dark suit and striped tie, sparking major botox buzz with his latest vampire look.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Being A Vampire Has Its Advantages”: Andrew Garfield’s Latest Look Sparks Major Botox Buzz

Andrew Garfield has fans buzzing after unveiling a dramatically different look while filming Artificial, Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming $40 million biopic about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

The 41-year-old actor was spotted on the film’s San Francisco set looking clean-shaven, pale, and visibly transformed, prompting online chatter about whether he had undergone Botox or other cosmetic enhancements. 

Highlights
  • Andrew Garfield’s look on the Artificial set has sparked a wave of online speculation.
  • Fans are divided between claims of Botox and praise for his baby-faced transformation.
  • The $40 million Sam Altman biopic also stars Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, and Ike Barinholtz.

While some fans speculated about surgical tweaks, others argued it could be makeup, lighting, or simply a deliberate character choice.

RELATED:

    Andrew Garfield’s transformation and his rumored relationship with a co-star fueled social media speculations

    Andrew Garfield posing in a dark suit with a beard amid floral background, sparking major botox buzz and vampire look discussion

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty

    Andrew Garfield’s new on-set images quickly spread across Instagram and X, where reactions ranged from curious to critical, according toHola

    One commenter wrote, “They did something real freaky to his face,” while another bluntly asked, “Did he get bad Botox?” 

    Some followers debated whether a recent shave could be the reason for the stark change, but others argued that the transformation was too pronounced to be explained by facial hair alone.

    Andrew Garfield in a suit, talking on a corded phone, showcasing a look that sparks major botox buzz in a period office setting.

    Image credits: Under the Banner of Heaven/Disney Plus

    One fan theorized, “He looks very pale, like he has makeup on? And then a facelift, maybe? But that’s insane if he did that. 

    “It’s giving uncanny valley, and I feel bad judging, but there is SOMETHING not right. We’ve all taken bad photos, so I’m praying that’s all it is.”

    Not all reactions to Garfield’s fresh-faced look were skeptical. Many longtime admirers jumped to Garfield’s defense, praising his looks and talent regardless of any perceived changes. 

    “Cutieee spidey,” one gushed, referencing his Amazing Spider-Man years. Another declared, “My forever first love,” while a third affectionately wrote, “He’s still a baby, my baby.”

    Andrew Garfield’sappearance isn’t the only thing keeping the production of Artificial in headlines. 

    In July, he and co-star Monica Barbaro were spotted looking affectionate at Wimbledon. 

    Andrew Garfield on set wearing a grey jacket holding a book and water bottle sparking botox buzz.

    Image credits: BACKGRID/Vida Press

    The two held hands and cuddled during matches, fueling speculation that theirchemistry was extending beyond the film set.

    The real-life drama behind Artificial practically broke social media

    Garfield’s latesttransformation is for his portrayal of Sam Altman, whose sudden firing and reinstatement as OpenAI CEO in 2023 became one of the year’s biggest Silicon Valley stories. 

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

    Thesaga practically broke social media when it happened, with speculations suggesting that Altman had been terminated over concerns about his communication and transparency.

    Others claimed that there were conflicts between Altman’s commercial focus for OpenAI and the company’s own safety goals.

    Altman was ultimately rehired with a promise of an independent investigation into the circumstances of his dismissal, as well as changes to the board, according toThe Times.

    Andrew Garfield with a vampire-inspired look, sparking major Botox buzz and cosmetic enhancement discussions.

    Image credits: blasttsimons

    OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever departed the company after Altman was rehired as OpenAI CEO.

    Altman has since butted heads with fellow OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk, who was one of the company’s biggest investors when it was founded as a nonprofit. 

    Musk has taken issue with OpenAI’s shift to a for-profit company, and has since challenged Altman with his own artificial intelligence startup, xAI.

    Twitter user commenting on Andrew Garfield’s appearance, sparking major Botox buzz about vampire advantages.

    Image credits: OnUrLeft_X

    Altman currently has an estimated net worth close to $2 billion, according to an estimate fromForbes.

    Artificial is being produced by capable hands

    The project is being helmed by Luca Guadagnino, known for visually striking films like Call Me By Your Name

    Andrew Garfield with a serious expression outdoors, highlighting his latest look causing major botox buzz.

    Image credits: Under the Silver Lake/Prime Video

    Artificial is written by Simon Rich and produced by an accomplished team including David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford, and Jennifer Fox. 

    Principal photography began in July, with scenes filmed at San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

    In addition to Garfield, the cast features Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk, Monica Barbaro as former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, and Yura Borisov as OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever. 

    Andrew Garfield with a woman in a diner setting, highlighting his latest look and botox buzz in a casual scene.

    Image credits: We Live in Time/Paramount+

    The combination of a high-profile tech story, a celebrated director, and a star-studded cast has made Artificial one of the most anticipated drama films in production.

    Netizens, for their part, seem split over the premise of Artificial, partly because the events that will be portrayed in the movie are so recent.

    “Seems a little too early for a biopic when the race towards AGI is still hot. OpenAI could fall off in the next year if Google doesn’t slow down. It would be like making a biopic on Steve Jobs right after the first iPhone released,” one commenter wrote.

    Andrew Garfield in a dark suit and striped tie, smiling during a television interview about his latest look and botox buzz.

    Image credits: NBC/Gett

    “The event itself took place like 5 minutes ago. Why are we pretending these people are worth having (a) movie made about them?” wrote another.

    “This sh*t JUST HAPPENED. Can they wait a while and get perspective before making this stuff? I mean, I will be watching it, but still,” another commenter wrote.

    Netizens weighed in on Andrew Garfield’s new look on social media

    Tweet about being a vampire and its advantages, referencing Andrew Garfield’s latest look and botox buzz.

    Image credits: Venturian628

    Andrew Garfield’s latest look fueling major botox buzz, sparking discussions on being a vampire and cosmetic advantages.

    Image credits: dyl_solo

    Andrew Garfield’s latest look causing major botox buzz, highlighting the advantages of being a vampire transformation.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Tweet from Sammy questioning if Andrew Garfield’s look is recent, expressing surprise with a crying emoji.

    Image credits: JackyWackyDA

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Andrew Garfield’s latest look and the major Botox buzz around being a vampire advantage.

    Image credits: Pyro__Pirate

    Tweet from nicky mentioning Andrew Garfield's age during the first TASM, sparking major botox buzz discussion online.

    Image credits: THECRIMESAGA

    Tweet questioning Andrew Garfield’s appearance, discussing makeup, prosthetics, or surgery for his latest Botox look.

    Image credits: corn_hawk

    Tweet discussing Andrew Garfield's latest look and speculating about plastic surgery and botox effects around his eyes.

    Image credits: LobsterTimes

    Andrew Garfield with a smooth complexion, sparking major botox buzz and vampire-inspired look trending online.

    Image credits: car_a_carn42

    Tweet from Lobezeno In commenting on Andrew Garfield’s look, mentioning botox injections and sparking major botox buzz online.

    Image credits: Monkey_Man_Mill

    Twitter user commenting on Andrew Garfield’s appearance sparking major botox buzz and vampire advantages discussion.

    Image credits: Tudor69382244

    Andrew Garfield with a smooth, youthful look sparking major botox buzz and vampire-inspired style discussion.

    Image credits: Chatterboxfilm

    Andrew Garfield in a close-up photo highlighting his latest look, fueling major botox buzz and vampire advantages.

    Image credits: ozeirsuhaimi

    Andrew Garfield close-up with smooth skin and styled hair, sparking major botox buzz and vampire look discussion.

    Image credits: BKK0205

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Andrew Garfield’s latest look and the major Botox buzz it has sparked.

    Image credits: greyman_7

    Celebrities
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
