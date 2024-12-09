Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds does not want to hear a single bad word against the art of comedy.

Although their characters couldn’t be more different, Reynolds and Andrew Garfield both saw major successes this year. So it wasn’t a surprise when it was announced they would come together in this year’s Variety lineup of their upcoming Actors on Actors, a special chat where two celebrities are selected to discuss their major milestones.

But one user on X wrote in a since-deleted post about their dissatisfaction, saying, “[Andrew] garfield talking about playing a husband and father who’s wife decides to forgo cancer treatment and ryan reynolds talking about playing deadpool.”

The Deadpool star, however, was having none of it.

Ryan Reynolds defends comedy after a user on social media weaponized Andrew Garfield’s drama movie to insult the Deadpool star’s acting ability

Reynolds first praised Garfield’s work in We Live In Time, saying his performance with Florence Pugh was “magic” as they wrestled with the themes of humanity and constraint. But he made it clear that while comedy may be at the opposite end of the acting spectrum, it doesn’t mean it deserves any less respect.

“Dramatic work is difficult. And we’re also meant to SEE it’s difficult which is one of the reasons it feels visceral and effective,” he replied. “Comedy is also very difficult. But has an added dimension in that it’s meant to look and feel effortless.”

Correct. Andrew’s a genius. He and Florence are magic together in, WE LIVE IN TIME. They’re heartbreaking and charming and spend the entire film in a high-wire act of humanity and constraint. And yes I am Deadpool BUT I will take a second and speak up in defense of comedy.… — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2024

“You intentionally hide the stitching and unstitching. I think both disciples are beautiful. And both work beautifully together. Comedy and drama subsist on tension. Both thrive when subverting expectation. Both thrive backstopped by real emotion. And both are deeply subjective.”

To other fans, it was the perfect way to respond

Following the clapback, users showed their support for the actor’s words and craft.

“Yes! This is why i love comedy,” one person replied. “It’s a discipline that requires so much thinking, and yet it comes out as the total opposite. Drama is also amazing, but there can be even more drama in a comedic performance when done right.”

“[Very] well said, shut her right up. people are so nasty,” a netizen praised.

Someone else agreed, “And that’s how you rebuttal. Very well said.”

“You go on with another actor to talk about your acting experiences / things you’ve been in, then people suddenly don’t like your answer bc it’s not as good as the other actors… it’s not a competition it’s just 2 actors appreciating one another’s work while promoting their own,” a fan observed.

Reynolds and Garfield will be the first two to kick off the new season of Actors on Actors, starting December 9. A few other pairings include Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman and Zendaya, and Cynthia Erivo and Angelina Jolie.

Comedies have always been somewhat of an “underdog” when it comes to films

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

There’s no doubt that people still love to laugh — but as a genre, comedy always seems to be underappreciated.

According to statistics, comedies made up 20% of the total movie market back in 1997. It only continued to rise as it reached its peak of 21.4% in 2003, with the releases of Old School, Bad Santa, and The School of Rock, to name a few.

And then it tanked to a mere 3.8% in the year 2020.

The startling decrease caused some people to ask: “Have we lost our sense of humor?”

As per Esquire, film director Todd Phillips had an opinion of this, seeing as he left the genre to direct his new dark comic book drama Joker.

“There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore — I’ll tell you why, because all the f–king funny guys are like, ‘F–k this sh–t, because I don’t want to offend you.’ It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right?”

He complained about the rise of “woke culture,” which can be defined as a broader awareness of social inequalities such as racism, sexism, LGBTQ+ rights, etc.

Many were excited about the “team up” between the two Marvel stars

