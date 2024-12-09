Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability
Celebrities, News

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds does not want to hear a single bad word against the art of comedy.

Although their characters couldn’t be more different, Reynolds and Andrew Garfield both saw major successes this year. So it wasn’t a surprise when it was announced they would come together in this year’s Variety lineup of their upcoming Actors on Actors, a special chat where two celebrities are selected to discuss their major milestones.

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: Variety

But one user on X wrote in a since-deleted post about their dissatisfaction, saying, “[Andrew] garfield talking about playing a husband and father who’s wife decides to forgo cancer treatment and ryan reynolds talking about playing deadpool.”

The Deadpool star, however, was having none of it.

You May Also Like:

Ryan Reynolds defends comedy after a user on social media weaponized Andrew Garfield’s drama movie to insult the Deadpool star’s acting ability

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: Variety / Getty

Reynolds first praised Garfield’s work in We Live In Time, saying his performance with Florence Pugh was “magic” as they wrestled with the themes of humanity and constraint. But he made it clear that while comedy may be at the opposite end of the acting spectrum, it doesn’t mean it deserves any less respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dramatic work is difficult. And we’re also meant to SEE it’s difficult which is one of the reasons it feels visceral and effective,” he replied. “Comedy is also very difficult. But has an added dimension in that it’s meant to look and feel effortless.”

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty

“You intentionally hide the stitching and unstitching. I think both disciples are beautiful. And both work beautifully together. Comedy and drama subsist on tension. Both thrive when subverting expectation. Both thrive backstopped by real emotion. And both are deeply subjective.”

To other fans, it was the perfect way to respond

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Following the clapback, users showed their support for the actor’s words and craft.

“Yes! This is why i love comedy,” one person replied. “It’s a discipline that requires so much thinking, and yet it comes out as the total opposite. Drama is also amazing, but there can be even more drama in a comedic performance when done right.”

“[Very] well said, shut her right up. people are so nasty,” a netizen praised.

Someone else agreed, “And that’s how you rebuttal. Very well said.”

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: Antoine Flament / Getty

“You go on with another actor to talk about your acting experiences / things you’ve been in, then people suddenly don’t like your answer bc it’s not as good as the other actors… it’s not a competition it’s just 2 actors appreciating one another’s work while promoting their own,” a fan observed.

Reynolds and Garfield will be the first two to kick off the new season of Actors on Actors, starting December 9. A few other pairings include Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman and Zendaya, and Cynthia Erivo and Angelina Jolie. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Comedies have always been somewhat of an “underdog” when it comes to films

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Variety (@variety)

There’s no doubt that people still love to laugh — but as a genre, comedy always seems to be underappreciated.

According to statistics, comedies made up 20% of the total movie market back in 1997. It only continued to rise as it reached its peak of 21.4% in 2003, with the releases of Old School, Bad Santa, and The School of Rock, to name a few.

And then it tanked to a mere 3.8% in the year 2020.

The startling decrease caused some people to ask: “Have we lost our sense of humor?”

As per Esquire, film director Todd Phillips had an opinion of this, seeing as he left the genre to direct his new dark comic book drama Joker.

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: Variety

“There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore — I’ll tell you why, because all the f–king funny guys are like, ‘F–k this sh–t, because I don’t want to offend you.’ It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right?” 

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

He complained about the rise of “woke culture,” which can be defined as a broader awareness of social inequalities such as racism, sexism, LGBTQ+ rights, etc.

Many were excited about the “team up” between the two Marvel stars

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: mvg512

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: haz__777

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: watchseIgo

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: jaradon2

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: devilmayshart

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: BwayGirlNY

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: MargoGoldfinch

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: fulcrumlives327

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: stunt_clock

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: CdrickPelletie1

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: SlapOnSomePants

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: Emmmyalluu

Ryan Reynolds Posts Defensive Rant After Andrew Garfield Is Weaponized To Insult His Acting Ability

Image credits: GinyardDaija

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

22

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
khawkes80 avatar
KL Harrold
KL Harrold
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure why I read this... Boredom maybe? But that being said - the title of this article currently calls Reynolds' response a ' defensive rant'. Whoever wrote that needs to look up the words 'defensive' and 'rant' because it's nowhere even close to either of those things.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
christiangolden avatar
Christian Golden
Christian Golden
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't give a monkey's over an actor's slap-fight. But I think we can give "weaponized" a rest.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
khawkes80 avatar
KL Harrold
KL Harrold
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure why I read this... Boredom maybe? But that being said - the title of this article currently calls Reynolds' response a ' defensive rant'. Whoever wrote that needs to look up the words 'defensive' and 'rant' because it's nowhere even close to either of those things.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
christiangolden avatar
Christian Golden
Christian Golden
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't give a monkey's over an actor's slap-fight. But I think we can give "weaponized" a rest.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda