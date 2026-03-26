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‘Belongs On TikTok’: Harry Potter Fans Brutally Troll One Character After New Trailer Drops
Three young students in wizard robes walking in a stone corridor from Harry Potter, fans troll one character online.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘Belongs On TikTok’: Harry Potter Fans Brutally Troll One Character After New Trailer Drops

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Ever since HBO dropped the first trailer for the Harry Potter reboot, fans have been fuming on social media.

The series marks the second adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s best-selling books, following the wildly popular film franchise that dominated pop culture throughout the 2000s. 

The trailer confirmed several changes to the source material, and fans aren’t ready for some of them. 

Highlights
  • Fans react strongly to the Harry Potter reboot trailer, sparking debate over a Slytherin character’s updated look.
  • Social media users argue the redesign feels too modern for the story’s 1990s setting.
  • The trailer also draws criticism for casting choices and other creative changes in the adaptation.

On X, fans were divided over the reboot’s new look, with one Slytherin character in particular becoming the subject of merciless trolling.

“Dude looks like Gen Alpha, and he belongs on TikTok,” one fan said.  

RELATED:

    Harry Potter fans mock the first look at a Slytherin character

    Young character from Harry Potter series sitting in dimly lit room, with fans reacting strongly after new trailer drops

    Image credits: HBO

    In the reboot, actor Lox Pratt plays Draco Malfoy, a Slytherin student who serves as the main rival to Dominic McLaughlin’s Harry Potter.

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    The trailer offers the first glimpse of Pratt’s take on Draco, after actor Tom Felton previously played the role in the films. However, several fans weren’t on board with Draco’s look, especially his new haircut. 

    In the books, Draco is described as having sleek white-blond hair. However, the series gives him a new look with a “broccoli top” haircut. The style is popular among Gen Z on TikTok, but viewers argued it felt too modern for the story’s 1990s setting.

    Blond-haired Harry Potter character in Hogwarts robe standing confidently indoors as fans troll one character after new trailer drops.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    Given the deviation from the source material, several fans trolled Draco’s look in the new series on X.

    “Why does he have a Zoomer haircut?” one user asked.

    A second commented, “No one can beat this slick back hairstyle. They just gave him an average TikTok hairstyle.” 

    “A broccoli top?! Throw this whole show in the trash, bro,” added a third. 

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    Lox Pratt opens up about playing Draco Malfoy in the reboot

    Young Hogwarts students in robes inside a dimly lit corridor, related to Harry Potter fans trolling a character on TikTok

    Image credits: HBO

    Several observers also compared Pratt’s Draco to Felton’s portrayal, arguing that the latter better embodied the character.

    However, some viewers defended the child star’s take, describing his casting as “perfection” and saying he looked like an “absolute prick.”

    In an interview with 1883 Magazine, Pratt discussed playing Draco and revealed how his iteration would differ from Felton’s. He added that the series would dive deeper into Draco’s backstory and home life.

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    I won’t spoil too much about that, but there are some brilliant scenes at home where you start to get an insight into how he is,” he said.

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    Pratt admitted that he was grateful for the “freedom to explore” the character beyond the two-dimensional “sneery villain” depicted in the films. 

    “I can’t wait to bring it to the screen,” he added. 

    Fans also slammed the Harry Potter reboot’s other creative choices

    Harry Potter fans react to a character in a snowy forest scene after the new trailer drops, sparking TikTok trolls.

    Image credits: HBO

    Aside from mocking Draco’s new look, fans also criticized the reboot for race-swapping a major character like Snape.

    Paapa Essiedu plays the head of Slytherin House, and his appearance in the trailer received overwhelmingly negative reactions. 

    “I truly think this was a generational casting mistake,” one user wrote on X.

    Fans argued that casting a Black actor as Snape would have a major impact on the story, given his character arc as a victim of discrimination in the books.

    Three Harry Potter characters in robes walking down a stone corridor amid Harry Potter fans brutally trolling one character.

    Image credits: HBO

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    Similarly, the trailer’s focus on characters while downplaying Hogwarts’ magical elements drew criticism.

    Despite the backlash, HBO remains committed to a 10-year plan to adapt all of Rowling’s novels. However, network boss Casey Bloys clarified that new seasons won’t be released annually.  

    The first season, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is set to premiere on Christmas 2026. 

    Harry Potter will stream on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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