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Harry Potter Series Trailer, Release Date, Cast & Plot: Everything We Know So Far
Young character from the Harry Potter series wearing glasses and smiling beside a magical birdcage in a dimly lit setting.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Harry Potter Series Trailer, Release Date, Cast & Plot: Everything We Know So Far

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Potterheads, pack your bags, grab your wands, and head to Platform 9¾. It’s almost time to return to Hogwarts for a new semester. 

On Wednesday, HBO unveiled the first trailer for the Harry Potter reboot, giving fans a first real look at J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world and the new golden trio. 

The trailer also confirmed the release date, which may be the reboot’s most welcome update after months of backlash and casting controversies.

Highlights
  • Harry Potter reboot drops first trailer, confirming the release date, which is meant to capitalize on a nostalgic return to Hogwarts.
  • Fresh faces join iconic roles as fan discussions intensify around creative direction and adaptation choices.
  • The first official footage sparked mixed reactions, with praise for visuals but renewed debate over casting choices.

As fans await the new iteration of the beloved books, many are looking for more details, including the cast and plot.

Here is everything the new Harry Potter series has revealed so far. 

RELATED:

    When will the Harry Potter series be released?

    Young boy in round glasses smiling beside a cage with an owl, scene from Harry Potter series trailer and cast reveal.

    Image credits: HBO

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    The first season of Harry Potter, subtitled The Philosopher’s Stone, will premiere on December 25, 2026. The series will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

    The first season is expected to comprise eight episodes. The series was first announced in April 2023 and has received backlash from fans for various reasons, including Rowling’s involvement as an executive producer and some casting choices.

    However, the Christmas release date might be the show’s most promising update, as the holiday season plays into the nostalgia surrounding the source material. 

    In the books, Christmas typically marks the end of term at Hogwarts and leads into a two-week winter break. Harry’s choice to spend his first break at Hogwarts directly ties into the narrative of The Philosopher’s Stone, making the release timing perfect for fans old and new. 

    The new Harry Potter cast is filled with fresh faces

    Wizard character with long white beard and glasses in a dimly lit castle hallway from Harry Potter series trailer scene.

    Image credits: HBO

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    The reboot will feature an entirely new cast, separate from the actors who previously played the iconic roles in the film adaptation. 

    The golden trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley will be portrayed by Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, respectively. 

    Young man dressed in dark cloak standing in snowy forest scene, promoting Harry Potter series trailer and cast updates.

    Image credits: HBO

    The rest of the main cast is mostly comprised of Hogwarts teachers, including: 

    • John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Headmaster of Hogwarts
    • Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Professor of Transfiguration 
    • Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Professor of Potions 
    • Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, the Hogwarts groundskeeper 
    • Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, the Hogwarts caretaker 
    • Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Professor of Defence Against the Dark Arts

    Additionally, Lox Pratt plays Draco Malfoy, a Slytherin student and Harry’s rival. Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby appear as Harry’s relatives, Aunt Petunia Dursley and Uncle Vernon Dursley. 

    Essiedu’s casting received particular backlash, with fans accusing the makers of needlessly race-bending the character previously played by the late Alan Rickman.  

    Which books will the Harry Potter reboot adapt?

    Three young characters in wizard robes walk through a stone corridor in the Harry Potter series trailer scene.

    Image credits: HBO

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    As the title suggests, the first season will adapt Rowling’s debut novel, which was released in 1997. 

    The story introduces viewers to the world of Hogwarts, taking place during Harry’s first year at the school. During this time, Harry and his friends investigate the mysterious Philosopher’s Stone, leading them to dark secrets of the wizarding world. 

    An official logline for the first installment reads:

    “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that’s what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.”

    What do fans think of the Harry Potter trailer?

    A young wizard wearing a Potter cloak with the number seven walking among a crowd in a snowy, magical setting from Harry Potter series trailer.

    Image credits: HBO

    As previously mentioned, HBO released the first trailer on March 25. However, it received mixed reactions on social media platforms like X.

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    Some viewers praised the new costumes, sets, and the show’s production values. The performances of Frost as Hagrid and Powley as Aunt Petunia also received positive reactions.

    “This looks unexpectedly good,” a fan said. 

    Another commented, “This looks fu*king peak bro, this show was a great idea in my opinion.”

    However, others deemed the reboot entirely “unnecessary,” arguing that the original cast was much better in their respective roles. Essiedu’s Snape received the brunt of the fan backlash.  

    “What is the point in a reboot if it’s basically the same thing?” one user wrote. 

    A second said, “How tf are they going to race swap some of the most important characters in the story. This show is over before it even begins.”

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    The Harry Potter movies are available to stream on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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