New Draco Malfoy Actor Teases Major Difference Between Upcoming Harry Potter Series And The Movies

Actor Lox Pratt is stepping into the shoes of Draco Malfoy, the menacing rival of the titular protagonist for HBO’s Harry Potter reboot, and he is already spilling some beans about the show.

In a recent interview, Pratt revealed the new TV series will expand the narrative beyond the source material. The 14-year-old child star explained how the reboot will change some aspects of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling books to distinguish itself from the movies.

“I think with this adaptation, you get to see so much more than the books,” he teased.

Lox Pratt teases how the new Harry Potter series will carve its own identity

In the highly-awaited TV adaptation, Lox Pratt will take over the role of Draco Malfoy, previously played by Tom Felton in the film series. In a chat with 1883 Magazine, he praised executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod’s approach to the iconic story.

“There’s just so much more that you get to see,” he revealed.

Pratt revealed that the series will expand the storyline of the titular character’s nemesis, incorporating scenes not found in the source material. The child actor felt that the movies depicted Draco as a “sort of 2D” character.

The reboot would instead explore more of Draco’s homelife, helping expand the character from the “sneery villain” depiction in the books and movies.

“I won’t spoil too much about that, but there are some brilliant scenes at home where you start to get an insight into how he is,” Pratt stated.

The actor’s comments might explain the HBO reboot’s major change

Pratt’s statement might also explain the showrunners’ decision to introduce Draco’s father, Lucius Malfoy, earlier in the story. Played by Jason Isaacs in the movies, Johnny Flynn will take over the role in the reboot.

While Lucius isn’t introduced until the second book, he is set to appear in the show’s first season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt confirmed he had already filmed some scenes with his on-screen father in the series.

“The vibe on set is amazing. Johnny Flynn’s wonderful. He’s a really wonderful man. I think we work pretty well as a duo onscreen, or I like to think we do,” he said.

Warner Bros. CEO has high hopes for the Harry Potter reboot

At a recent event in the UK, Warner Bros. CEO and President of Global Streaming J.B. Perrette echoed Pratt’s sentiments, sharing that the series will “go deeper, and tell more of the pieces” that could not be captured in the earlier adaptation.

Perrette also expressed high hopes for the reboot, describing it as “the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming.”

Aside from Flynn and Pratt, the upcoming series will star Dominic McLaughlin in the titular role, while Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton will appear as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The cast also features John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as deputy headmistress Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as potions professor Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

The eight-episode Harry Potter reboot will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max in early 2027.