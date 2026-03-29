J.K. Rowling Finally Reveals What She Thinks Of ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Amid Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

The first full trailer for HBO’s Harry Potter reboot, released on March 26, has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans split over what they’ve seen so far.

While some are excited to return to the Wizarding World, others have pointed out what they feel is missing from the new adaptation.

As the debate soared, J.K. Rowling stepped in, sharing her thoughts on the series after a fan tagged her.

RELATED:

Highlights J.K. Rowling broke her silence on the upcoming HBO reboot, telling fans on X that the series is "going to be incredible".

While some viewers praised the expanded detail and new look at Hogwarts, others criticized the trailer for its "dull" color.

The reveal of the new cast, including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, has also sparked intense debate online.

J.K. Rowling shared her thoughts on a Harry Potter reboot amid mixed online response

Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The conversation around the Harry Potter reboot gained momentum when the trailer dropped, giving fans their first proper look at the new cast and setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan on X tagged Rowling, directly asking, “Hey J.K. Rowling, the trailer for the new Harry Potter looks bloody marvelous. I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”

Rowling responded, saying, “It’s going to be incredible. I’m so happy with it.”

Image credits: HBO Max

Her response quickly spread online, especially after it came at a time when reactions to the trailer were already divided.

Several fans agreed with Rowling, expressing that they were excited to see the story retold with more detail.

“It seemed unnecessary at first… but now I’m actually kind of excited,” one person wrote. Another added that the new design of Hogwarts offered “another vision of the Wizarding World.”

Despite J.K. Rowling’s positive response to the Harry Potter reboot, several netizens are divided after the trailer was released

Image credits: HBO Max

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the excitement, not everyone was convinced.

Several viewers pointed out that the trailer didn’t showcase magic, something many considered central to the franchise.

Others criticized the color grading, calling it dull and lacking warmth.

Image credits: HBO Max

“Looks really well produced… but I feel zero magic. It’s missing that little spark,” one comment read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another said, “Despite it being a fantasy series sourced from PG children’s novels, nothing about this trailer (color grading, no actual magic shown, lack of whimsy, set design, etc.) is indicative of something that’s marketed at children. On the other hand, it’s perfect for infantilized adults.”

Image credits: HBO Max

Image credits: jk_rowling

ADVERTISEMENT

The casting has also sparked discussion.

Paapa Essiedu’s role as Severus Snape drew backlash from some viewers, with the actor even facing online ab*se.

Others, however, defended the casting, saying talent should take priority over expectations tied to earlier versions.

J.K. Rowling’s comment came after Andrew Garfield weighed in on the controversy surrounding the author

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images

Amid the ongoing discussion, Garfield also recently addressed the controversy surrounding Rowling while talking about the Harry Potter franchise, as reported by Bored Panda.

While talking to Hits Radio, the Spider-Man star admitted he had only recently watched the films for the first time and called Daniel Radcliffe “really good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he also acknowledged the broader debate around supporting the franchise.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Rowling, he said, “I know we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through She Who Shall Remain Nameless, but the soul and spirit of those films … the kids are so good … and all the artisans.”

At the same time, he pointed out that the films represent the work of many artists, saying, “We can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

The reboot itself has faced scrutiny since it was announced in 2023, partly due to Rowling’s past comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Harry Potter reboot aims to adapt each of the seven books across multiple seasons, giving the story more room than the original films.

The trailer offered glimpses of moments not fully explored before, including Harry’s time at a Muggle school and new details from his early journey with Hagrid.

Fans also got to see a first look at key characters, including Dumbledore, Snape, McGonagall, Ron, Hermione, and Draco.

HBO also confirmed the first season will follow Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and is set to release this Christmas on HBO Max.

“Bad color grading,” wrote one user

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kobratrading

Image credits: poe_collector

Image credits: beatinic

Image credits: sawada_anji

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AvengerUpsilon

Image credits: Mark_Drenthe

Image credits: J_Stobrimore

Image credits: CorpseKings

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 4rotic

Image credits: evasantana_xo

Image credits: ElectricSheep_Z

Image credits: LucarioBarbosa

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: VChristianus

Image credits: proxima_thule

Image credits: _orbro