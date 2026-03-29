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J.K. Rowling Finally Reveals What She Thinks Of ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Amid Backlash
J.K. Rowling at a formal event, wearing elegant earrings and a navy dress, addressing Harry Potter reboot backlash.
Celebrities, Entertainment

J.K. Rowling Finally Reveals What She Thinks Of ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Amid Backlash

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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The first full trailer for HBO’s Harry Potter reboot, released on March 26, has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans split over what they’ve seen so far.

While some are excited to return to the Wizarding World, others have pointed out what they feel is missing from the new adaptation.

As the debate soared, J.K. Rowling stepped in, sharing her thoughts on the series after a fan tagged her.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • J.K. Rowling broke her silence on the upcoming HBO reboot, telling fans on X that the series is "going to be incredible".
    • While some viewers praised the expanded detail and new look at Hogwarts, others criticized the trailer for its "dull" color.
    • The reveal of the new cast, including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, has also sparked intense debate online.

    J.K. Rowling shared her thoughts on a Harry Potter reboot amid mixed online response

    J.K. Rowling wearing a navy blue dress with crystal details at an event, discussing Harry Potter reboot amid backlash.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

    The conversation around the Harry Potter reboot gained momentum when the trailer dropped, giving fans their first proper look at the new cast and setting.

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    One fan on X tagged Rowling, directly asking, “Hey J.K. Rowling, the trailer for the new Harry Potter looks bloody marvelous. I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”

    Rowling responded, saying, “It’s going to be incredible. I’m so happy with it.”

    Young students in Hogwarts uniforms walking in a dimly lit hall, related to Harry Potter reboot backlash and J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Her response quickly spread online, especially after it came at a time when reactions to the trailer were already divided.

    Several fans agreed with Rowling, expressing that they were excited to see the story retold with more detail.

    “It seemed unnecessary at first… but now I’m actually kind of excited,” one person wrote. Another added that the new design of Hogwarts offered “another vision of the Wizarding World.”

    Despite J.K. Rowling’s positive response to the Harry Potter reboot, several netizens are divided after the trailer was released

    A dark-haired character casts a glowing spell inside a dimly lit, ancient stone corridor in a Harry Potter reboot scene.

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    J.K. Rowling sharing her views on the Harry Potter reboot amid public backlash during an interview.

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    Comment expressing opinion on Harry Potter reboot, mentioning J.K. Rowling amid backlash about the franchise reboot.

    Despite the excitement, not everyone was convinced.

    Several viewers pointed out that the trailer didn’t showcase magic, something many considered central to the franchise.

    Others criticized the color grading, calling it dull and lacking warmth.

    Young boy dressed as Harry Potter sitting by a window, representing the Harry Potter reboot amid backlash discussion.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    “Looks really well produced… but I feel zero magic. It’s missing that little spark,” one comment read.

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    Another said, “Despite it being a fantasy series sourced from PG children’s novels, nothing about this trailer (color grading, no actual magic shown, lack of whimsy, set design, etc.) is indicative of something that’s marketed at children. On the other hand, it’s perfect for infantilized adults.”

    Scene from Harry Potter reboot showing passengers seated in a dimly lit train carriage amid the magical journey setting.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    J.K. Rowling tweeting her positive thoughts on the Harry Potter reboot amid ongoing backlash and fan reactions.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

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    The casting has also sparked discussion.

    Paapa Essiedu’s role as Severus Snape drew backlash from some viewers, with the actor even facing online ab*se.

    Others, however, defended the casting, saying talent should take priority over expectations tied to earlier versions.

    J.K. Rowling’s comment came after Andrew Garfield weighed in on the controversy surrounding the author

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    J.K. Rowling wearing a blue patterned dress, clapping and attending an event related to Harry Potter reboot backlash.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    Screenshot of a comment expressing disdain, mentioning J.K. Rowling and backlash related to the Harry Potter reboot.

    J.K. Rowling speaking at an event, sharing her thoughts on the Harry Potter reboot amid fan backlash.

    Amid the ongoing discussion, Garfield also recently addressed the controversy surrounding Rowling while talking about the Harry Potter franchise, as reported by Bored Panda.

    While talking to Hits Radio, the Spider-Man star admitted he had only recently watched the films for the first time and called Daniel Radcliffe “really good.”

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    However, he also acknowledged the broader debate around supporting the franchise.

    Three young Hogwarts students in Gryffindor scarves outdoors, relating to Harry Potter reboot and J.K. Rowling opinions.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

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    Referring to Rowling, he said, “I know we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through She Who Shall Remain Nameless, but the soul and spirit of those films … the kids are so good … and all the artisans.”

    At the same time, he pointed out that the films represent the work of many artists, saying, “We can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

    The reboot itself has faced scrutiny since it was announced in 2023, partly due to Rowling’s past comments.

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    The Harry Potter reboot aims to adapt each of the seven books across multiple seasons, giving the story more room than the original films.

    The trailer offered glimpses of moments not fully explored before, including Harry’s time at a Muggle school and new details from his early journey with Hagrid.

    Fans also got to see a first look at key characters, including Dumbledore, Snape, McGonagall, Ron, Hermione, and Draco.

    HBO also confirmed the first season will follow Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and is set to release this Christmas on HBO Max.

    “Bad color grading,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing transformation themes related to the Harry Potter reboot amid backlash.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing J.K. Rowling’s views on the Harry Potter reboot amid backlash and cast conflicts.

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    Text post from TheNerdChaplain expressing ambivalence about Harry Potter shows and criticism of J.K. Rowling amid Harry Potter reboot backlash.

    Text post containing a critical opinion related to J.K. Rowling and the Harry Potter reboot backlash.

    User comment criticizing J.K. Rowling amid backlash over Harry Potter reboot and related controversies.

    Text post on a forum expressing caution about supporting J.K. Rowling amid backlash over the Harry Potter reboot.

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    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration over the Harry Potter reboot amid backlash on social media.

    Image credits: kobratrading

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing bad color grading and cheaper CGI amid Harry Potter reboot backlash.

    Image credits: poe_collector

    Screenshot of a tweet by Beatin'íc on social media discussing opinions related to the Harry Potter reboot backlash.

    Image credits: beatinic

    Tweet text reading they started with Deathly Hallows, referencing Harry Potter reboot amid backlash on a social media platform.

    Image credits: sawada_anji

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    Tweet discussing opinions on Harry Potter reboot style, referencing J.K. Rowling’s views amid backlash on the reboot.

    Image credits: AvengerUpsilon

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Harry Potter reboot, expressing hope and anticipation despite backlash.

    Image credits: Mark_Drenthe

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing filmmakers’ approach to darker tone in relation to Harry Potter reboot backlash.

    Image credits: J_Stobrimore

    Screenshot of a tweet from Corpse Kings discussing lighting style, related to Harry Potter reboot backlash and J.K. Rowling’s views.

    Image credits: CorpseKings

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    Tweet from user Riot expressing skepticism about Harry Potter reboot casting amid backlash online.

    Image credits: 4rotic

    Screenshot of a tweet by user eva reacting to Harry Potter reboot backlash with a comment on generational trauma.

    Image credits: evasantana_xo

    Screenshot of a social media reply by Johnny commenting on the Harry Potter reboot amid backlash discussion.

    Image credits: ElectricSheep_Z

    Tweet from Lucario Barbosa commenting on the Harry Potter reboot tone, referencing Azkaban before letter arrival.

    Image credits: LucarioBarbosa

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    Tweet discussing lack of creativity in Hollywood and criticism related to Harry Potter reboot backlash.

    Image credits: VChristianus

    Tweet criticizing Harry Potter reboot for lacking charm, highlighting backlash amid J.K. Rowling’s reveal of her opinions.

    Image credits: proxima_thule

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing the Harry Potter reboot during backlash discussions.

    Image credits: _orbro

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    Samridhi Goel

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'One fan on X tagged Rowling, directly asking, “Hey J.K. Rowling, the trailer for the new Harry Potter looks bloody marvelous. I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”' I must be missing something because that doesn't appear to be asking anything. Surely the bare minimum required of a professional writer is the ability to use basic words correctly.

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'One fan on X tagged Rowling, directly asking, “Hey J.K. Rowling, the trailer for the new Harry Potter looks bloody marvelous. I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”' I must be missing something because that doesn't appear to be asking anything. Surely the bare minimum required of a professional writer is the ability to use basic words correctly.

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