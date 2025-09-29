Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past
JK Rowling attending an event, wearing a navy dress and statement earrings, sparking renewed Emma Watson feud discussions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

Open list comments 23
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

23

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling has launched fresh criticism at Emma Watson, calling the Harry Potter actor “ignorant” and accusing her of hypocrisy. 

In a lengthy new post on X, the author detailed their rift, claiming Watson once privately expressed sympathy over the d**th threats she received, even as the Harry Potter star publicly opposed her views. 

Highlights
  • J.K. Rowling reignited her feud with Emma Watson in a lengthy new post on X.
  • The author claimed Watson once sent her a note expressing sympathy during peak backlash.
  • Watson recently said she still “loves and treasures” Rowling despite their differences.

The clash has reignited a years-long feud that began in 2020 and shows no signs of fading.

RELATED:

    J.K. Rowling accused Emma Watson of speaking from privilege

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

    In her post, Rowlingrecalled a handwritten note allegedly passed on by Watson during the height of the backlash against her. 

    The note was reportedly passed to her following Watson’s comments during the 2022 BAFTAs, when she said she was “here for all the witches,” before seemingly muttering “bar one.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Watson’s message, Rowling said, contained a single line: “I’m so sorry for what you’re going through.”

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

    Rowling claimed this was sent at a time when she was tightening her personal security amid “d**th, r**e and torture threats” and she was actively worried about her family’s safety.

    The Harry Potter author said she found the gesture hollow. “Emma had just publicly poured more petrol on the flames, yet thought a one line expression of concern from her would reassure me of her fundamental sympathy and kindness,” Rowling wrote in her X post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author then accused Watson of beingsheltered from “real life” struggles that only a person who was not raised with privilege could understand.

    “Like other people who’ve never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is. She’ll never need a homeless shelter. She’s never going to be placed on a mixed sex public hospital ward.

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Is she ever likely to need a state-run r**e crisis centre that refuses to guarantee an all-female service? To find herself sharing a prison cell with a male rapist who’s identified into the women’s prison?” Rowing wrote.

    Rowling contrasted this with her own past: “I wasn’t a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous. I therefore understand from my own life experience what the trashing of women’s rights in which Emma has so enthusiastically participated means to women and girls without her privileges.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emma Watson extended the proverbial olive branch towards Rowling in a recent podcast appearance

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: cheynejonstone

    The renewed feud comes after Watson spoke on Jay Shetty’s podcast, where she reflected on her relationship with Rowling. While acknowledging their differences, Watson emphasized that she still values the author. 

    “I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other,” Watson said.

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: MsPollyClark

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Watson had first publicly distanced herself from Rowling in 2020, joining co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in voicing support for the transgender community, according toVariety

    At the time, she said: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: emmawatson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On Shetty’s podcast, Watson left the door open for reconciliation with Rowling. “Yeah, and I always will. I believe in that. I believe in that completely,” she said.

    Unfortunately for Watson, hercomments were not received well by some social media users, as evidenced by comments posted on Bluesky following her podcast appearance. 

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: Jon Furniss/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Very bad take from Emma Watson. She is showing that is she is no ally. She used trans rights to boost her career. Now she’s abandoning us when we need her. She needs to apologize or face consequences,” one commenter wrote. 

    “Well, Emma Watson can f**k right on off. Bigotry and christo-f**cist anti-science viewpoints are not opinions or disagreements. It’s just bigotry and willful ignorance, and extremely dangerous to the safety of minorities,” wrote another Bluesky user.

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    “Remaining neutral in the face of oppression isn’t compassion. It’s siding with the oppressor. F**k both of them, actually,” another commenter wrote.

    Rowling says Watson and Radcliffe act as “spokespeople”

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rowling made it clear that she believes Watson and Radcliffe have used their Harry Potterassociation to criticize her views. “Emma and Dan in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right – nay, obligation – to critique me and my views in public,” she wrote.

    She said she had deliberately avoided commenting on Watson in the past out of protectiveness, remembering her as the child she directed through her earliest “Potter” lines. But Watson’s new interview, Rowling claimed, had changed that. 

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    “Had Emma not decided in her most recent interview to declare that she loves and treasures me…I might never have been this honest.

    “Adults can’t expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend’s a**assination, then assert their right to the former friend’s love, as though the friend was in fact their mother,” Rowling wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens shared their thoughts on J.K. Rowling’s latest comments towards Emma Watson on social media.

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: nominal_t

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: MegEBrock

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: darkangelradfem

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: Opportunitweet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: doubleMeh22

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: heterodoxan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: abhijitmajumder

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: TobyGuise

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: SerioJoshehe

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: educationpalmer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: RobbieTravers

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: noelorand

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: Boudicca_uk_ua

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: lyndseyfifield

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: xvicepresident

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: wonder_o_woman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: cecililytweets

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: miffythegamer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: codydyer

    JK Rowling Reignites Emma Watson Feud In Scathing Post That Reveals Details Of Their Past

    Image credits: svalaj

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    17

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    23
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    17

    Open list comments

    23

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait let me try to understand. A majority of HP actors sided against JK for her view on trans people and when after all this time 1 of them extend an olive branch, JK insult her repeatedly ?

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Emma Watson showing charm, Grace and diplomacy. Then JK treads all over it showing just how bitter and twisted she is becoming in her old age.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bookbuddygal avatar
    bookbuddy
    bookbuddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The young Harry Potter actors were forced to deal with a childhood idol that had feet of clay for their transphobic statements. They have been bombarded with questions from reporters about this. It shook me, a bibliophile, deeply to hear about JK's transphobic beliefs, and to hear her excuse them by saying she had a poor background and has trauma from that. Her books were about friendship, but she is not a friend to anyone different from her. It was reasonable for the movie kids to issue a comment after constant harassment from the press. And reasonable for them to condemn her beliefs while still caring about her as a person. Poor JK! Being held accountable for her publicly issued hurtful statements!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait let me try to understand. A majority of HP actors sided against JK for her view on trans people and when after all this time 1 of them extend an olive branch, JK insult her repeatedly ?

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Emma Watson showing charm, Grace and diplomacy. Then JK treads all over it showing just how bitter and twisted she is becoming in her old age.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bookbuddygal avatar
    bookbuddy
    bookbuddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The young Harry Potter actors were forced to deal with a childhood idol that had feet of clay for their transphobic statements. They have been bombarded with questions from reporters about this. It shook me, a bibliophile, deeply to hear about JK's transphobic beliefs, and to hear her excuse them by saying she had a poor background and has trauma from that. Her books were about friendship, but she is not a friend to anyone different from her. It was reasonable for the movie kids to issue a comment after constant harassment from the press. And reasonable for them to condemn her beliefs while still caring about her as a person. Poor JK! Being held accountable for her publicly issued hurtful statements!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT