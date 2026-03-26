HBO’s Harry Potter Series: Why Dumbledore, Hagrid, And More Hogwarts Staff Look So Familiar

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On Wednesday, HBO revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter reboot.

The footage spotlighted Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton’s trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Viewers also caught glimpses of the new Hogwarts staff, including fan favorites like Hagrid and Dumbledore.

Although many of these characters resemble their book counterparts, viewers may recognize the actors portraying them.

Here’s where audiences may have seen Dumbledore, Hagrid, and other Hogwarts staff before.

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John Lithgow is the new Headmaster of Hogwarts

Image credits: HBO

In the trailer, John Lithgow briefly appears as Albus Dumbledore, the legendary wizard who serves as Harry’s mentor.

Lithgow is a seven-time Emmy-winning actor with a career spanning more than five decades.

Fans will recognize the actor as Arthur Mitchell, the infamous “Trinity K*ller” in Dexter. Others may remember his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Netflix’s The Crown.

The late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon previously played Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, while Jude Law appeared as a younger version in the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs.

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Nick Frost plays the fan-favorite Hogwarts groundskeeper

Image credits: HBO

English actor Nick Frost is playing Rubeus Hagrid, a half-giant who becomes one of Harry’s most loyal friends.

Frost is best known for cult comedies such as Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. More recently, he portrayed Gobber the Belch in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film and is expected to reprise the role in its sequel.

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who passed away in October 2022, played Hagrid in the films.

Janet McTeer portrays the Head of Gryffindor

Image credits: HBO

For the reboot, Janet McTeer was cast as Minerva McGonagall, the professor of Transfiguration at Hogwarts. She also serves as head of Gryffindor and the school’s deputy headmistress.

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McTeer appeared as Helen Pierce in Netflix’s Ozark. She also portrayed Nelly Dean in the 1992 adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, which starred former Lord Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes in the lead role.

Maggie Smith played McGonagall in the main films, with Fiona Glascott taking over in the spin-offs. Smith passed away in September 2024.

Other Hogwarts staff in the Harry Potter reboot

Image credits: HBO

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Paapa Essiedu is playing Severus Snape, the professor of Potions and head of Slytherin House.

However, Essiedu’s casting drew online backlash, with some fans criticizing the decision to race-swap the character. The actor is known for his roles in shows like The Lazarus Project and Gangs of London.

Paul Whitehouse portrays Argus Filch, the caretaker of Hogwarts. He was previously cast as Sir Cadogan in the third Harry Potter film, though his scenes were ultimately cut. He also plays Tony in the British comedy drama The Change.

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Luke Thallon will appear as Quirinus Quirrell, the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, during Harry’s first year. He played Roman Abramovich in the stage play Patriots. The series marks Thallon’s first television role.

Although he does not appear in the trailer, Warwick Davis reprises his role from the films as Filius Flitwick, professor of Charms and head of Ravenclaw.

Harry Potter will stream on HBO Max.