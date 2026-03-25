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Some of the most iconic characters in movie and television history have been witches and wizards because there is something about a character who can bend reality with a flick of their wrist that just hits differently. From Glinda floating down in her bubble to Harry Potter stepping onto Platform 9¾, these magical characters have had an iron grip on our imagination for decades.

Good witches, bad witches, reluctant wizards, all-powerful sorcerers – they come in every flavor imaginable. They get the best storylines, the most dramatic moments, and somehow always manage to steal every scene they are in.

Bored Panda has put together the 52 most famous witches and wizards from film and television, and some of these stories are even wilder than the spells they cast.