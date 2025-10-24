You Don’t Have To Be A Wizard To Laugh At These 40 Harry Potter Memes (38 New Pics)
The wizarding world never fails to deliver—magic, mischief, and way too many moments that turned into meme gold. From Dumbledore’s dramatic entrances to Hermione’s “akshalee” moments, Harry Potter memes somehow make the movies even better (and way funnier).
This collection continues the madness with more chaotic Hogwarts humor, sassy spellcasting, and jokes only true Potterheads will appreciate. Whether you’re a proud Gryffindor, a misunderstood Slytherin, or just here for the laughs, these memes are pure magic.
Grab your wands and your sense of humor—Part Three is here, and it’s about to stupefy your scroll (pun totally intended). P.S. More parts coming soon!
More info: pleated-jeans.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I Know Right? Fr That Melted My Heart
Ouch
Interesting…
I Think I Would Have Done The Same
Yet Another Hp Plot Hole
Selective Memory
I Hate The Dursleys
So True
When Your Veggies Try To Sort You Into Hogwarts Houses
Alfonso Cuarón Really Nailed It
The Most Iconic Hp Meme Ever
Is This Image Real?
Petunia Went From “Elegant Giraffe” To “Karen At The Pta Meeting”
Maybe This Is Why Malfoy Hates Harry So Much
If Michael Gambon Was 100% English:
So Relatable For Those Who Have Duolingo
Those Who Know, Know
Who Else Hates English?
Who Else Prefers The Books?
You Just Gotta Deal With The Rabbit Teeth
I Think My Mom Has A Marauder’s Map
The Hogwarts Architects Failed Building School Fr
Lmao
Bro
Who Thinks The Books Are Way Better
I Know Right
POV When Your Outfit Has Two Faces
Busted!
Favoritism
My Back!
Imagine If It Ended This Way…
Cedric’s Death Had… Unexpected Benefits
Voldy Could’ve Ended The Series In A Sec But He Didn’t
Me Not Trying To Show Off:
Who Else Would Pick Him Up?
Rejection
Who Thinks The Hbo Series Is Gonna Flop?
i saw a meme Harris saying "Your a witch Harry!" then it just shows a pole on fire
i saw a meme Harris saying "Your a witch Harry!" then it just shows a pole on fire