The wizarding world never fails to deliver—magic, mischief, and way too many moments that turned into meme gold. From Dumbledore’s dramatic entrances to Hermione’s “akshalee” moments, Harry Potter memes somehow make the movies even better (and way funnier).

This collection continues the madness with more chaotic Hogwarts humor, sassy spellcasting, and jokes only true Potterheads will appreciate. Whether you’re a proud Gryffindor, a misunderstood Slytherin, or just here for the laughs, these memes are pure magic.

Grab your wands and your sense of humor—Part Three is here, and it’s about to stupefy your scroll (pun totally intended). P.S. More parts coming soon!

#1

I Know Right? Fr That Melted My Heart

I Know Right? Fr That Melted My Heart

    #2

    Ouch

    Ouch

    #3

    Interesting…

    Interesting…

    #4

    I Think I Would Have Done The Same

    I Think I Would Have Done The Same

    #5

    Yet Another Hp Plot Hole

    Yet Another Hp Plot Hole

    #6

    Hagrid Better Be In There

    Hagrid Better Be In There

    #7

    Selective Memory

    Selective Memory

    #8

    I Hate The Dursleys

    I Hate The Dursleys

    #9

    So True

    So True

    #10

    When Your Veggies Try To Sort You Into Hogwarts Houses

    When Your Veggies Try To Sort You Into Hogwarts Houses

    #11

    Alfonso Cuarón Really Nailed It

    Alfonso Cuarón Really Nailed It

    #12

    The Most Iconic Hp Meme Ever

    The Most Iconic Hp Meme Ever

    #13

    Is This Image Real?

    Is This Image Real?

    #14

    Petunia Went From “Elegant Giraffe” To “Karen At The Pta Meeting”

    Petunia Went From "Elegant Giraffe" To "Karen At The Pta Meeting"

    #15

    Maybe This Is Why Malfoy Hates Harry So Much

    Maybe This Is Why Malfoy Hates Harry So Much

    #16

    If Michael Gambon Was 100% English:

    If Michael Gambon Was 100% English:

    #17

    So Relatable For Those Who Have Duolingo

    So Relatable For Those Who Have Duolingo

    #18

    Those Who Know, Know

    Those Who Know, Know

    #19

    Who Else Hates English?

    Who Else Hates English?

    #20

    Who Else Prefers The Books?

    Who Else Prefers The Books?

    #21

    You Just Gotta Deal With The Rabbit Teeth

    You Just Gotta Deal With The Rabbit Teeth

    #22

    I Think My Mom Has A Marauder’s Map

    I Think My Mom Has A Marauder's Map

    #23

    The Hogwarts Architects Failed Building School Fr

    The Hogwarts Architects Failed Building School Fr

    #24

    Lmao

    Lmao

    #25

    Bro

    Bro

    #26

    Who Thinks The Books Are Way Better

    Who Thinks The Books Are Way Better

    #27

    I Know Right

    I Know Right

    #28

    POV When Your Outfit Has Two Faces

    POV When Your Outfit Has Two Faces

    #29

    Busted!

    Busted!

    #30

    Favoritism

    Favoritism

    #31

    My Back!

    My Back!

    #32

    Imagine If It Ended This Way…

    Imagine If It Ended This Way…

    #33

    Cedric’s Death Had… Unexpected Benefits

    Cedric's Death Had… Unexpected Benefits

    #34

    Voldy Could’ve Ended The Series In A Sec But He Didn’t

    Voldy Could've Ended The Series In A Sec But He Didn't

    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    2 days ago

Mandatory reading for evil overlords: http://www.worldconquer.org/evil_overlord.html

    Mandatory reading for evil overlords: http://www.worldconquer.org/evil_overlord.html

    #35

    Me Not Trying To Show Off:

    Me Not Trying To Show Off:

    #36

    Who Else Would Pick Him Up?

    Who Else Would Pick Him Up?

    #37

    Rejection

    Rejection

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just don't go searching for Harry & Draco fan fics... it'll be pretty hard to get the mental images out of your head ;)

    #38

    Who Thinks The Hbo Series Is Gonna Flop?

    Who Thinks The Hbo Series Is Gonna Flop?

