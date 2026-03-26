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On March 24, the first preview stills from HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series surfaced online. Within hours, users were posting side-by-side comparisons with the original films, along with a fresh batch of reaction memes.

But the jokes were just starting.

The meme-factory went into overdrive by March 25, when HBO released the official trailer and confirmed a Christmas Day 2026 premiere on HBO and Max, moving it up from the previously expected 2027 window.

From poking fun at the casting choices, to criticizing the “gloominess” of the sets, it has become clear that the series is fighting an uphill battle. Whether it tries something new or stays faithful, viewers have ridiculed it nonetheless.

Memes compared specific shots from the trailer to scenes from the 2001 movie, with captions calling it a “shot-for-shot remake” and “repackaged slop.” Several posts placed two nearly identical frames side by side with captions asking, “What’s the point?”

Others joked that HBO spent years developing the series “just to hit copy and paste.”

The criticism ties back to how the project was introduced. Development began quietly in early 2021, and HBO confirmed the series in April 2023, presenting it as a long-term, book-faithful adaptation with ambitious plans to run for a decade.

Another group of memes focused on tone and visuals. This time, the series was too distinct for its own good.

Users described the trailer as “soulless,” “bland,” “gloomy,” and “uncomfortable.” Several posts compared the color and lighting to the 2001 film, pointing out the difference in brightness and atmosphere.

“They really gave us one Lumos and called it a day,” referring to how little magic appears in the trailer.

However, the one aspect that reigned supreme when it comes to providing material for memes was the casting.

In particular, Paapa Essiedu’s casting as Severus Snape drew criticism from users who described it as a “race swap” and argued it conflicts with the character’s description in the books: “A thin man with greasy black hair, a hooked nose, and sallow, yellow skin.”

The memes have also started targeting the new child cast.

Dominic McLaughlin, cast as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron have all been pulled into the same wave of online reactions, with posts picking apart their looks and experience.

Users have pointed out that Harry is supposed to be thin with green eyes, Ron with more distinct freckles and red hair, and Hermione with bushy hair and prominent front teeth.

Beyond the jokes, a broader question appears across many posts: Why remake the series in the first place?

This post may include affiliate links.

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