The Higher The Hair, The Closer To Heaven: 35 Epic Hair Disasters From The 1980s And 1990s
Grab your hairspray and turn up the Bon Jovi, because we're taking a trip back to the days when bigger truly meant better - at least when it came to hair! Remember when we thought spiral perms, mullets, and mall bangs teased to the heavens were the height of fashion? When we'd spend hours with a crimping iron, rattail comb, and enough Aqua Net to destroy the ozone layer single-handedly?
Well, these brave souls have dug through their photo albums to share the hair-raising evidence of those gloriously misguided style choices. From "business in front, party in the back" to "how many cans of hairspray did that take?", these 35 people have bravely shared their most cringe-worthy coiffures from the decades that taste forgot.
“This is my oldest brother. When he came to the States , his first obsession was rock & roll, followed by big hair.”
As a 10yr old male I was a 30yr old lesbian.
This is the only baby photo I have.
80's Hair. Defying Gravity.
My mother at 17, this was her senior portrait, the lady loved her hair so much she took a bunch of pictures for her. 1988
Child in the 1980's with a rattail
My mom loved to get professional photos taken of my siblings and me when we were kids. I hated it. I learned fairly quickly that if I complained or was fussy they would just keep going and ask me to be still or quiet. However, if I behaved perfectly and just made awful facial expressions the photos would end. This little gem is a product of my silent temper tantrums.
Was the reverse mullet popular around you in the late 90s? I remember so many kids at the arcade having this haircut...
“Me and my mom with our matching Christmas mullets.”
“This was me in first grade. My mom convinced me to cut my hair ‘like Demi Moore in Ghost.'”
My mom cut & styled my hair for picture day. I never let her touch my hair ever since. #mullet #90s #texas
My mom playing Super Mario Bros on a NES. Early-Mid 90s and she still remembers all the secrets and shortcuts (that hair tho)
Since I Noticed People Their Messed Up Hair Style. Check this Hot Mess Out. Early 90s was Something Else.
Mum actually thought this was a good haircut
Kindergarten, 1995
My 80s hair didn’t even take a break for softball. I can practically hear Skid Row through this photo.
Me (on the right) and my sister back in the 80's in San Jose. I used to wake up super early on school days just to work on my hair. When my senior year new schedule included swimming for 1st period, I saw a doctor for my "allergy" to chlorine, and he gave me a doctor's note excusing me from swimming
Friend shared this on Facebook; I'm sharing all of her 90s glory with Reddit (with her permission)
When your mom puts a bowl on your head and cuts your hair. And you rush home after school to slam 3 cans of raviolis and watch Bill Nye the science guy (mid 90s)
90s haircuts...
“In 1988, my mother won a free portrait session from Olan Mills for me and my brother. I remember feeling uncomfortable with my clothes and our pose and I think the only thing that felt normal to us was our hair.”
My kindergarten picture. I wanted to look my best so I gave myself a hair cut. The 80's were a strange time for fashion.
My mother in middle school, 1985
I thought I was cool s**t in elementary school. New haircut and my favourite turtle neck. What could go wrong?
“My mom and aunt were always into the big huge 80’s hair, but seriously wtf is on my head? My aunt did my hair, and my mom loved it enough to allow me to get professional pictures taken.”
My future wife's mother had just gotten done with hair school in the 90's
