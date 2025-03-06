ADVERTISEMENT

Grab your hairspray and turn up the Bon Jovi, because we're taking a trip back to the days when bigger truly meant better - at least when it came to hair! Remember when we thought spiral perms, mullets, and mall bangs teased to the heavens were the height of fashion? When we'd spend hours with a crimping iron, rattail comb, and enough Aqua Net to destroy the ozone layer single-handedly?

Well, these brave souls have dug through their photo albums to share the hair-raising evidence of those gloriously misguided style choices. From "business in front, party in the back" to "how many cans of hairspray did that take?", these 35 people have bravely shared their most cringe-worthy coiffures from the decades that taste forgot.