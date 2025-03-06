ADVERTISEMENT

Grab your hairspray and turn up the Bon Jovi, because we're taking a trip back to the days when bigger truly meant better - at least when it came to hair! Remember when we thought spiral perms, mullets, and mall bangs teased to the heavens were the height of fashion? When we'd spend hours with a crimping iron, rattail comb, and enough Aqua Net to destroy the ozone layer single-handedly?

Well, these brave souls have dug through their photo albums to share the hair-raising evidence of those gloriously misguided style choices. From "business in front, party in the back" to "how many cans of hairspray did that take?", these 35 people have bravely shared their most cringe-worthy coiffures from the decades that taste forgot.

#1

Person with big 1980s hairstyle wearing a blue shirt, showcasing epic hair disasters.

“This is my oldest brother. When he came to the States , his first obsession was rock & roll, followed by big hair.”

Rosa Report

    #2

    Boy with unique 1990s hairstyle, wearing a flag t-shirt, sitting next to a black dog indoors.

    As a 10yr old male I was a 30yr old lesbian.

    LATL21 Report

    #3

    80s and 90s family photo with unique hairstyles; man with side-swept bangs, woman with short hair, holding a baby.

    This is the only baby photo I have.

    Gabinsca Report

    #4

    80s hair disaster with blonde, voluminous style and large hoop earrings, embodying iconic fashion of the era.

    80's Hair. Defying Gravity.

    versesworld Report

    #5

    1980s woman with big, voluminous hair, embodying epic hair disasters of the era.

    My mother at 17, this was her senior portrait, the lady loved her hair so much she took a bunch of pictures for her. 1988

    _doyouevenknow_ Report

    #6

    Child in a blue tank top with 1980s hairstyle, standing outdoors with people in the background.

    Child in the 1980's with a rattail

    Mopenstein Report

    #7

    Toddler with voluminous blonde hair from the 1980s, showcasing an epic hair disaster expression.

    My mom loved to get professional photos taken of my siblings and me when we were kids. I hated it. I learned fairly quickly that if I complained or was fussy they would just keep going and ask me to be still or quiet. However, if I behaved perfectly and just made awful facial expressions the photos would end. This little gem is a product of my silent temper tantrums.

    Meg Report

    #8

    Person with a unique two-toned hairstyle, showcasing an epic hair disaster from the 1980s and 1990s.

    awkwardfamilyphotos Report

    #9

    1980s epic hair disasters: Woman and child with curly hair and glasses, both wearing red.

    Report

    #10

    1980s hairstyle with blonde bangs and brown sides, showcasing an epic hair disaster in a casual setting.

    Was the reverse mullet popular around you in the late 90s? I remember so many kids at the arcade having this haircut...

    405freeway Report

    #11

    Young boy with a unique 80s bowl haircut and striped shirt, capturing a hair disaster moment.

    imgur.com Report

    #12

    Man with a high flat top hairstyle, an iconic 1980s and 1990s hair trend disaster, wearing a patterned shirt.

    vintag.es Report

    #13

    80s hair disaster with voluminous bangs and curls in a striped shirt portrait.

    vintag.es Report

    #14

    Two smiling people with 1980s hairstyles standing together indoors near a decorated Christmas tree.

    “Me and my mom with our matching Christmas mullets.”

    IG @kittyology80 Report

    #15

    Child with a bowl haircut smiling, showcasing an epic hair disaster from the 1980s and 1990s fashion trends.

    “This was me in first grade. My mom convinced me to cut my hair ‘like Demi Moore in Ghost.'”

    IG @baybeesh Report

    #16

    Young girl with 1980s hairstyle, wearing a blue shirt, showing an epic hair disaster characteristic of the era.

    My mom cut & styled my hair for picture day. I never let her touch my hair ever since. #mullet #90s #texas

    sab4519 Report

    #17

    Person with an epic 1980s hair disaster, sitting on a couch, playing a video game console, wearing colorful pants and socks.

    My mom playing Super Mario Bros on a NES. Early-Mid 90s and she still remembers all the secrets and shortcuts (that hair tho)

    AaronTheM005e Report

    #18

    1980s hair disasters: Woman with high hairstyle posing indoors, showcasing epic fashion.

    Since I Noticed People Their Messed Up Hair Style. Check this Hot Mess Out. Early 90s was Something Else.

    HKLifer_ Report

    #19

    Child with a unique buzz cut in a blue shirt holding a green popsicle, showcasing an epic hair disaster from the 1980s.

    Mum actually thought this was a good haircut

    rapgraves Report

    #20

    Person with unique 1990s hairstyle featuring twisted hair tendrils, smiling in a vibrant green outfit.

    vintag.es Report

    #21

    Child with high teased hair, wearing a colorful striped shirt; representing 1980s and 1990s hair disasters.

    Kindergarten, 1995

    DaddysLilToker Report

    #22

    Person with epic 1980s hairstyle wearing a Yellow Jacket shirt, holding a baseball glove, standing outdoors.

    My 80s hair didn’t even take a break for softball. I can practically hear Skid Row through this photo.

    ILikeYourHotdog Report

    #23

    Two women with big 1980s hair, smiling in a vintage photo studio setting.

    Me (on the right) and my sister back in the 80's in San Jose. I used to wake up super early on school days just to work on my hair. When my senior year new schedule included swimming for 1st period, I saw a doctor for my "allergy" to chlorine, and he gave me a doctor's note excusing me from swimming

    Apprehensive-Jury437 Report

    #24

    Child with an iconic high ponytail and thick bangs, showcasing classic 1980s hair style.

    Friend shared this on Facebook; I'm sharing all of her 90s glory with Reddit (with her permission)

    Loverlee Report

    #25

    Smiling person with a bowl haircut typical of the 1990s, showcasing a memorable hair disaster.

    When your mom puts a bowl on your head and cuts your hair. And you rush home after school to slam 3 cans of raviolis and watch Bill Nye the science guy (mid 90s)

    beardotheweird Report

    #26

    Young girl with voluminous 1980s hairstyle, wearing a white dress and sitting on a sidewalk, surrounded by greenery.

    90s haircuts...

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    1980s hairstyle with large glasses and a pink shirt featuring a butterfly pin.

    vintag.es Report

    #28

    Woman with high, wild 1980s hair and a plaid shirt, showcasing an epic hair disaster.

    vintag.es Report

    #29

    Kid with 1980s hairstyle and striped shirt, smiling in front of laser background.

    vintag.es Report

    #30

    Two people with big 1980s hair, smiling in a vintage portrait.

    “In 1988, my mother won a free portrait session from Olan Mills for me and my brother. I remember feeling uncomfortable with my clothes and our pose and I think the only thing that felt normal to us was our hair.”

    Ilona Report

    #31

    Child with unique 1980s hairstyle wearing a vintage dress, showcasing an epic hair disaster from the era.

    My kindergarten picture. I wanted to look my best so I gave myself a hair cut. The 80's were a strange time for fashion.

    MojoStellablue Report

    #32

    Woman with 1980s high hair, wearing a white jacket and earrings, smiling at the camera.

    My mother in middle school, 1985

    clever-kat Report

    #33

    Child with a mullet hairstyle, smiling against a blue background, embodying epic hair disasters from the 1980s and 1990s.

    I thought I was cool s**t in elementary school. New haircut and my favourite turtle neck. What could go wrong?

    Broad_Afternoon_8578 Report

    #34

    80s hair disaster: Young girl with big teased hair and glasses in red, holding a smiling baby in a blue sweater.

    “My mom and aunt were always into the big huge 80’s hair, but seriously wtf is on my head? My aunt did my hair, and my mom loved it enough to allow me to get professional pictures taken.”

    Christina Report

    #35

    Child with voluminous 80s hairstyle, showcasing a playful hair disaster theme.

    My future wife's mother had just gotten done with hair school in the 90's

    Murrdog9000 Report

