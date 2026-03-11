“I’m Losing It”: Blueberry Muffin Crisis Leaves Man Debating Dumping His Prankster Girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

When you go into your kitchen to grab some food, you probably don’t expect to question your sense of reality. A lot of different things might go through your mind if you opened the fridge expecting to see milk, eggs, and butter, only to find tiny, plastic versions of those same items. You might think that you’re seeing a glitch in the Matrix… or wonder whether your partner was playing tricks on you.

One person reached out to the ‘Am I Overreacting’ online community, asking for advice after their girlfriend’s supposed pranks started driving them up the wall. Below, you’ll find the full story about the grocery drama, a massive plot twist, and our conversation with Rebecca Williams, LMFT, of Inland Empire Couples Counseling.

This person has noticed that many of their groceries have been replaced with miniature, plastic versions

Image credits: aresord / reddit (not the actual photo)

But after begging their girlfriend to put an end to the pranks, she refused to admit that it was her

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Individual_Tailor767

Readers shared support in the comments, noting how strange it is that the girlfriend refuses to confess

But later, the person revealed that their brother was actually the culprit all along

When done well, light-hearted pranks can bring people closer together

Depending on the nature of your relationship, pranks might be a regular part of you and your partner’s daily routine. Or, they might have been deemed completely off limits. Putting googly eyes on the produce in the fridge might be harmless, and telling your partner that you have bad news then surprising them with concert tickets to see their favorite artist can light up their day. But when a person starts to feel tormented by their partner’s pranks, their relationship can quickly deteriorate.

As far as why so many of us love pranks, Embolden Psychology notes that practical jokes are a form of play-fighting. This is something we’ll often do with people that we feel close to, because we trust that if we jokingly fight with them, they won’t be offended. In the same way, we trust that if we pull a prank on them, they won’t actually be upset. They’ll laugh and understand that it came from a place of love and humor.

Pranks can also make us feel even closer to someone, as you might feel a stronger bond after sharing a laugh with your sibling, friend or colleague after realizing you’ve been pranked. On the other hand, however, not everyone is open to the idea of being tricked just for humor. According to a 2021 YouGov poll, Americans under 30 are the only age group that finds April Fools’ hijinks more amusing than annoying.

But many adults simply don’t find hijinks amusing

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

48% of adults in the US between the ages of 30 to 64 are not fans of pranks on April 1st, and 51% of those 65 and older find them annoying too. In fact, when it comes to pranks in general, 59% of Americans report that they are not interested in anyone’s hijinks. But as with anything else, it’s all about context. You should be confident that a prank is harmless and that the person you’re pulling it on won’t be upset before you embark on your journey of hijinks. For example, a joke that lands really well with your spouse might not be as amusing to your boss.

To gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to Couples Therapy Expert and Owner of Inland Empire Couples Counseling, Rebecca Williams, LMFT. Rebecca was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share what we should all keep in mind before deciding to prank our partners.

“The number one consideration here is not whether you will think this prank is funny but whether your partner will,” the therapist says. “Is this a type of humor they enjoy? Does the prank push on something you know your partner really doesn’t like or trigger a trauma in them? Then don’t do it.”

Rebecca also noted how important it is that you understand a person’s past before pranking them. “If your partner has a history of sexual trauma, a prank where they get grabbed and can’t get away is likely not going to be fun for them. Don’t prank a combat veteran with something startling. It’s just not funny,” she explained. “If you want a great example of this, go look at some of the videos from Matthew and Paul on Instagram. They have some great examples of pranks that the other thinks is hilarious once found out. If Paul wasn’t laughing in these videos, they would be cruel. Context matters a lot.”

Relationships can quickly be eroded by pranks that have gone too far

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

We also asked the expert about the best way to respond when your partner accuses you of something that you didn’t do. “I think the girlfriend responded pretty well here,” Rebecca shared. “If your partner accuses you of something you didn’t do, say that. ‘I didn’t do it.’ And then follow up with some curiosity around what’s happening.”

“Where did the accusation come from? What is your partner noticing that led to the question? As with any conflict, the best way is to be curious – find out what you don’t know or aren’t seeing, listen for understanding, be open to other ways of seeing a situation, and prioritize the love and care you have for each other,” the therapist added.

As for how this couple can move past this situation, Rebecca says, “It sounds like they both could use an apology and repair from each other. The girlfriend might want to apologize for the muffin comment made when she was frustrated. And the OP could apologize for accusing her of starting the prank, for not trusting her response. I would love to see this couple united in a kind but direct confrontation of the brother. The brother’s prank was the catalyst for some real damage in this relationship.”

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out an article featuring pranks that actually are harmless, look no further than right here!

Readers were quick to share their reactions to the major plot-twist

