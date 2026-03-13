ADVERTISEMENT

If you think you know everything there is to know, think again. The world can very often be a strange and unusual place. And no matter how intelligent and experienced you are, there will always be something to take you by surprise.

The wittily titled ‘What?’ online community is a place for people to share photos of all the confusing and amusing things that they stumble upon in their daily lives. We’ve picked out some of their most bizarre and funniest snapshots to get your brain working overtime trying to guess what you’re looking at.

Hand holding a strange wooden and metal object with spikes, appearing confusing and unusual in a cluttered room setting.

BusPsychological8321

It’s a hands-free shoe shiner; it’s just missing its sponge.

    #2

    What Is Growing In My Basement?

    Moss-covered object growing a strange white fungus on a wooden surface, creating a strange pic causing confusion.

    InsertRadnamehere:

    You’ve got the non-fruiting body of some kind of wood eating fungus going there.
    I would recommend tearing up the wood to see what kind of damage and how much it has spread.
    Then dealing with the moisture that’s fostering the wood rot and enabling it to grow. Then rebuilding.

    #3

    What’s With The Metal Crocs?

    Person standing on stacks of gold bars wearing silver shoes, holding a gold bar, a strange pic causing confusion

    ObjectiveSignature53:

    Most likely an early form of steel-toed boot. One of those ingots would mess you up real quick if you dropped it on your foot, and they were probably concerned about that.

    Staying curious and inquisitive throughout your life is one of the best things you can do. Not only does it make life so much more interesting and enjoyable, but it also greatly benefits your mind.

    In a nutshell, adults who remain curious about the world lower their risk of dementia, improve their memory, have greater meaning in life, and have better cognitive functioning and psychological well-being.

    Another upside is that new experiences stretch out your perception of time, so your life feels fuller and longer.
    #4

    What Is This ? Found It In Flea Market

    Hand holding a coin with a strange pentagram design, one of the strange pics that people just had to take out of confusion.

    voidtypefairy:

    It's a magick talisman used for witchcraft altars. Possibly a 'Devil's Trap' talisman.

    #5

    Name Of This Self Defense Tool?

    Black plastic object with three prongs and a keyring on floral fabric, a strange pic that leaves people utterly confused.

    My mom gave me this self-defense keychain, she told me she had it when she was in college (late 80s early 90s). The second picture is how I imagine you’re supposed to hold it lol. Does anyone know what this is called? Also I’ve wondered how legal it is.. idk it seems similar to brass knuckles lol. Would love to hear anyone’s thoughts!!

    Big_Nefariousness_74:

    Spiked Kubaton.
    The spikes are held in between the first and middle, and middle and ring fingers, respectively. The pointed end is usually held in reverse grip. Essentially ninja, eye-gouging, brass knuckles

    #6

    What Would Cause A Dent Like This Other Than Someone Doing It Intentionally?

    Car dent circled in white on a dark gray vehicle, showing a strange and confusing damage spot.

    xanoran84:

    Rock chucked from a lawn mower.

    Being open-minded essentially means that you are curious, empathetic, and humble about your knowledge. It also means that you’re willing to consider other perspectives and new experiences.

    According to Verywell Mind, all of these qualities can be cultivated through practice, even though personality traits and even genetics influence how open-minded you are.

    “Open-mindedness involves being receptive to a wide variety of ideas, arguments, and information. Being open-minded is generally considered a positive quality. It is necessary in order to think critically and rationally.”

    A core part of open-mindedness is that you ask questions about the world and actively search for information that challenges your beliefs. On the flip side, someone who is close-minded isn’t receptive to other new ideas and is only willing to consider their personal perspective.
    #7

    What Is This?

    Red string threading three coins hanging from a tree branch in a strange pic that left people utterly confused outdoors.

    I'm guessing it's some sort of offering but I'm not sure and I'm curious. Found it hanging from a twig on a tree in a small park.

    claricepatrice_:

    Feng Shui coins. Attract wealth and ward off evil spirits.

    #8

    What Is This Chair With A Tall Back?

    Wooden chair with an unusually tall backrest decorated with painted flowers, a strange pic that confuses people.

    I saw it at the goodwill. I tried using Google lens but it didn’t find it.
    What’s with this chair?!

    oandroido:

    It's a stepstool.

    #9

    What Is This Creepy Letter? Has Anyone Seen One Like This?

    Envelope with a postmark from Columbus Ohio dated 2025 partly hidden under a black folder, a strange pic that causes confusion.

    Received this letter in the mail. It was addressed directly to me and the senders address says 'The Future' with a PO Box. Post marked from Columbus, Ohio. (Keeping in mind all our info is redacted online due to my husbands job). We have no family or friends anywhere near Ohio at all, nor have I ever been there. We are in the state of Arizona. Inside the envelope is a single notecard with a handwritten note that just states "Meet you in Jerome" after googling, there is a Jerome, Ohio near Dublin, Ohio. (Yes I know there's a Jerome, AZ) But I have no idea what the heck this letter or note is or who its from. So creepy and weird!!! Any ideas???

    ScreenPresent7490:

    It’s from some magician in that city and you can only buy tickets if they send you a letter.

    During an earlier interview, one of the main moderators keeping the massive ‘What?’ online community running smoothly, u/CatRosalina, told Bored Panda all about the community.

    She revealed to us that the original creator of the ‘What?’ subreddit quickly abandoned it. However, u/CatRosalina soon became a moderator after the group’s founding and saved it from fading away.

    According to the moderator, ‘What?’ wasn’t the only internet community that she found herself saving. She also stepped in to help out ‘Fourth World Problems,’ a subreddit for folks who pretend to be cavepeople.
    #10

    What? My Bank Account Was Overdrawn By $1 Billion

    Bank account alert showing an extremely negative balance of nearly one billion dollars causing utter confusion.

    I opened my banking app this afternoon and immediately thought “What the…?” My kid said “I’m cooked.” Called the bank and apparently they do this to put a hold on an account. Never thought I’d be a negative billionaire. Hopefully it gets sorted out soon.

    Complete_Entry:

    That is an incredibly stupid way to place a hold on the account.
    Once this is fixed (if this is fixed) choose another bank. Because your bank is dumb.

    #11

    Theres A Whole Tail In One Of My Eggs! What Is It

    Two egg yolks in a blue bowl showing a strange pic that people just had to take in confusion.

    One of the eggs had a worm looking type of thing in it. Is it safe to eat ?

    OddDevice8782:

    That is a Chalaza. It’s a strand made of protein that keeps the yolk centred in the white. It’s actually I sign of freshness as it slow disintegrates over time. If you don’t like the look of it simply remove it. This one is definitely longer than normal but I’m sure it’s totally fine.

    #12

    What Is This Sea Creature I Saw In Iceland

    Unusual sea creature washed ashore on rocky beach among strange pics that people just had to take in confusion.

    It was washed up on diamond beach.

    Anon:

    That’s just the guts and gills that once belonged to a fish.

    “I had previously been just a standard member of the [‘What?’] sub, when I noticed there was a ton of spam. The sub owner was active on Reddit, but wasn't moderating the sub. I reached out to them in hopes of becoming a mod to help out, and they offered to just give the sub to me. I happily accepted, and immediately went on a cleaning spree,” u/CatRosalina told Bored Panda earlier.

    “I chose to do so because I felt the sub had potential. It has a very basic name, simply ‘what,’ which is extremely hard to come by, since most short name subs have already been taken. ‘What’ is also a very common word, often used to refer to various other kinds of content across Reddit,” she said.
    #13

    What Caused All This Dust?

    Ceiling fan with blades bent upward wildly while spinning contrasted with an empty textured ceiling corner strange pic.

    I had a friend live with me for almost exactly 1.5 months and we deep cleaned the room before she moved in. After moving out nearly every surface absolutely covered in dust and dirt. This fan doesn’t turn off so it’s difficult to get a good picture of it, but all of the black spots on it are supposed to be white. Same for the ceiling and walls, all dark spots are typically white.

    Prior to her moving in, this was a daily-used work office for 2 years and it had never collected this much dust, dirt, and webs. I took these pictures after cleaning a bit, so there was even more than pictures.

    Extra context: Her husband and 1 y/o also lived in the room. All of the collected dirt is primarily on the right side of the room near the window (if that matters).

    What could have possibly caused this much collection?

    Savings_Art5944:


    Candles.
    Had a client whose wife was a candle person. Burning all day and night. It clogged his server in his closet and it would get hot and glitch out. All the fans in the switches... It was a mess. Messed up the HVAC and vents.
    Or Incense sticks. I also had a client that managed 711. His office was the server room as well. He burnt incense all day and night as well. It was the most dirty computer environment I had ever seen. The incense smoke condensed into fine dust. It got everywhere.

    #14

    What’s Causing This On My Chimney?

    Peeling and bubbling paint on a wall creating a strange texture that confuses people in unusual pics.

    This has been building up on the wall of our chimney and we’re not sure what’s happening. Is it bad?

    WyvernsRest:

    The chimne is not insulated from outside.
    This is moisture transfer through the wall.

    #15

    What Is This?

    Hand holding a tiny vintage lighter with an intricate metal cap, a strange pic that shows unusual everyday objects.

    I found this mysterious and interesting container at Habitat for Humanity. I took it home and then I don’t know what it is. help. :(

    StarRotator:

    Perfume bottle.

    “Sometimes, people react to images/memes by referencing a sub. So, by keeping the sub clean and appealing with little spam, I feel that the sub could receive exponential growth from people referencing it all over Reddit, and discovering that the sub is worth joining. Additionally, I personally feel that keeping subs like this clean and usable does its members a huge favor by keeping their favorite subs enjoyable, like a kind of Reddit community service,” the moderator said, sharing her thoughts.

    "While the sub’s original purpose was for things that are confusing in a humorous way, some have also used it to answer questions that don’t fit anywhere else on Reddit, making this sub an excellent resource for those looking for a quick answer from a decently active community," u/CatRosalina explained.
    #16

    What Is It?

    Rusty metal object with holes resting on stacked wood, captured as a strange pic causing confusion and curiosity outdoors.

    About 6" long, does NOT have anything to do with splitting wood, just good place to photograph. Found buried in county dirt road.

    RudeOrSarcasticPt2:

    This, to me, looks like one of the metal teeth on a scoop bucket of earth moving equipment.

    #17

    What Are These Small White Animals On My Iberico Ham Leg From Spain? They Are Very Very Small And Moving Around

    Close-up of strange pics showing tiny white larvae or eggs on a decaying, moldy surface, capturing confusion in nature.

    FiTroSky:

    These are called "cheese mite" (in this case "spanish ham mite"). They thrive in aging room where humidity is high and food, obviously, everywhere. It's perfectly normal to have them up to a point (as long as they are on the dried fat outside, not in the meat inside), just wash the entire ham thouroughly with a wet cloth and "paint" it with some oil.
    But be VERY careful to not store your ham next to cereal box or pasta/rice or they will find a new food source and you'll get an invasion. Again it is not dangerous but they're very VERY tough to get rid of (maybe more than bed bugs) if you live in a place with a high humidity %.
    It is "safe" to eat, unless you have mite allergy, they're not dangerous at all. They are even used in some cheese aging like mimolette.

    #18

    What Is This

    Strange pics showing a bizarre water stain inside a square basin creating an unusual and confusing pattern.

    In communal dorm showers 😖😖 curious what happened.

    PolyGlotterPaper:

    This looks as if the sewage has backed up, and was so slow to drain that the sludge itself settled. Call a local plumber for sure.
    Source: Plumber

    The age of an online community that continues to be active to this day can tell you quite a bit about its success. The longer a group exists, the greater the possibility that it’s doing something right in terms of producing quality content, meaningfully connecting with and relating to its audience, and carving a unique niche for itself.

    And the ‘What?’ subreddit shines here. Having been founded in November 2008, it is nearly 18 years old, and will soon be able to vote.

    It is thoroughly impressive how active the ‘What?’ online group still is despite its age. At the time of writing, the subreddit gets a whopping 306k internet users visiting it every single week. What’s more, these visitors make over 2k contributions in the group every week by posting the confusing and often funny things they find in their day-to-day lives.

    #19

    What Is This?

    Dark cave entrance with strange yellow substance and scattered rocks, a bizarre and confusing natural scene.

    Near Mitchell River Victoria, Australia.

    Tricky-Ganache9705:

    Mustard algae maybe? It thrives in warmer climates!

    #20

    What Is Rice Doing In My Cup?

    Empty white mug with strange residue at the bottom and sides, one of the strange pics that puzzled people deeply.

    I made an instant cappuccino, and when i finished it there was rice in my cup. There is no rice in the powder or in the kettle and the cup was empty beforehand. I havent cooked rice in weeks and dont even have rice right now. What???

    LexiNovember:

    Disco rice can hide inside coffee machines, but if this was a coffee packet and water only and you’re dead certain they’re not fly larva then maybe rice from the sugar bowl? Adding rice to sugar/salt to keep it from clumping is common.

    #21

    My Neighbor Passed, The Unit Has Been 100% Vacant… Now There Are Weird Scratches On It?

    Gray door with strange claw-like scratch marks showing unusual damage and confusion in strange pics.

    So about a month ago, my neighbor passed away in the apartment right next to mine. He was an older man (60s-ish), lived alone, and unfortunately, no one found him for a while. I had noticed flies around the hallway and just thought someone left trash out or something—I even complained about it because I hate flies—but yeah. Turns out he had passed and was in there for days.
    Police came, his family eventually came to get his things, and the unit was quiet for a while. Pretty sad situation overall.
    Fast forward to this week—they repainted his front door a few days ago. Fresh coat of paint, looked clean.
    Then literally the next day… there are these deep, strange scratches on the door. Like something tried to claw at it. They definitely weren’t there before, and they don’t look like normal wear-and-tear or an animal. It’s fresh paint, so they had to have happened after it dried.
    I know it’s probably nothing, but it’s just weird timing and a little creepy. I don’t think anyone’s been inside the unit since it happened.
    Anyone seen anything like this before? Paranormal? Vandalism? Just bad vibes? Should I say something to the complex or mind my business?

    newpsyaccount32:

    seems unlikely (if not impossible) that these scratches happened after the paint, as the scratches have paint inside of them. if they were made post-painting the scratches would go through the paint

    SubstantialPressure3:

    That is not paranormal. That is vandalism. And not very creative vandalism.

    Once you’ve scrolled through this list and upvoted the pics that confused and amused you the most, we’d like to hear your perspectives in the comments, Pandas.

    Which of these bizarre pics genuinely had you scratching your head, wondering what it was that you were looking at? Were there any mysteries in the photos that you were able to instantly solve? What is the weirdest and funniest thing that you’ve recently seen that utterly baffled you? Let us know!
    #22

    What Is This Metal Object? Found In A Black Zip-Up Case. Spins Similarly To A Fidget Spinner, But The Outside Parts Can Screw Undone

    Strange pic of a metal fidget spinner with colorful rubber rings on black textured background, causing utter confusion.

    Anon:

    It is a fidget spinner can remove the outer parts to change its weight changing its spin speed and stuff. Can get that exact one for like $20 on Amazon.

    #23

    What Is This Letter That Got Sent To Me

    Unusual orientation invitation letter with strange instructions, fitting the theme of strange pics that confuse people.

    No return address but my name and address were hand written on the envelope.

    MollyG418:

    My friend and I used to write completely absurd non-sequitor letters to each other back in high school. This sounds like one of them.

    #24

    What Is This Thing Coming Out Of My Car Window?

    Strange pics showing mysterious eggs or spores stuck to a car window, capturing an utterly confused moment.

    No-Shine-170:

    Lacewing larvae.

    #25

    What Is This White Stuff On My Reeses Cup

    Partially melted peanut butter cup held in hand, showing an unusual texture in strange pics that confuse people.

    I opened an old reeses cup and it had this white layer. it didnt smell bad so I still ate it but I'm curious.

    ASCII_Princess:

    Fat seperation from the chocolate.
    Chocolate bars get this with "blooming"

    #26

    What Does Costco Put Into These Pizza Plates To Make Them Uncompostable In Cali?!

    Paper plate with confusing compostable label stating not compostable in California, strange pics capturing odd packaging details.

    Peachy_sunday:

    The NOP program became overridingly important in California as AB1201 prohibits the sale of a product that is labeled with the term “compostable” or “home compostable,” unless the product satisfies a specified certification process and “is an allowable agricultural organic input under the requirements of the United States Department of Agriculture National Organic Program.” The NOP regulations include a National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances.[4] The regulations also specify that the only synthetic materials acceptable as compost feedstocks are newspapers or other recycled paper without glossy or colored ink.

    paradeoxy1:

    Basically it's not compostable but California can't lie to you about it

    #27

    What The...?

    Animation character with large eyes holding a bat in a video game screen, one of the strange pics that people had to take.

    mghtyred:

    Apparently it's a video game based on a viral music video by the same name:
    The gameplay is pretty basic. It's comparable to the Google Chrome game "Dinosaur Game" that appears when the internet is down. You use the dinosaur to jump over obstacles. In the above version, you use the character with the bat to jump over square images of itself while the song plays in the background.

    #28

    What’s With My Sunglasses Adding This Weird Pattern On My Rear Windscreen?

    Sunglasses lens showing distorted car window pattern creating a strange and confusing visual effect inside the car.

    OnMyOwn_HereWeGo:

    They are polarized lenses. You are seeing the UV protection on the window. Now rotate them 90 degrees to be vertical and be fascinated even further.
    EDIT: Thank you to those who pointed out that the pattern is caused by the tempering process. TIL

    #29

    What Punctured My Tire?

    Close-up of a strange pic showing a tire with an unusual circular hole, capturing a moment of utter confusion.

    The hole is cylinder-shaped and oddly uniform.

    EyesOfEris:

    Either melted somehow or the tire seized and you didn't notice it dragging.

    #30

    What ? Can Someone Please Tell Me What This Means Someone Put This On The Back Of My Sisters Car , Is She Marked ? Were They Telling Her To Clean Her Car?

    Dusty car window with a strange reversed graffiti drawing, capturing one of the strange pics people just had to take.

    D1133:

    Looks to me like somebody just took the opportunity to tag the car because it’s dirty. I don’t think you have anything to worry about.

    #31

    What Is This Thingamajig That Was On My Electrical Meter?

    Close-up of a rusty electronic component and an electrical panel with unusual wiring in strange pics showing confusion.

    Okay bear with me here. My electric bill has been insanely high ($500 in socal living with three people in a house with no washer/dryer, and no ac/heating, and we’re rarely home) so we decided to call the company to try and figure out whats going on. They sent us down to the meters to make sure we’re both looking at the same data (in case theyve been charging us for the wrong unit) so after directing us to the lever thatd turn off the power, I noticed something dangling on the lever ONLY on the one for my unit (D1) I immediately removed it, weirded out, and I have no idea if this is something to be worried about or not.
    Context; the previous tenant was an older catholic man who passed away in this unit, our landlord is like any other rude and hands-off landlord, and we rent in an HOA for a building that has about 15 tenants. I havent asked any neighbors yet because theyre a bit standoffish.
    It is the size of my hand, it seems to be copper wiring, the circle piece is not magnetic (I tested on my fridge), and its very lightweight. It may be in my head but I feel like when I touch it I feel slight electrical currents?? I am open to all of your wacky ideas, as I am pretty open minded and I also believe in witchcraft.
    Thanks!!

    Character-Group-5461:

    Electric meter tags, also known as meter seals or security tags, are essential for marking and tracking electric meters to prevent tampering and ensure proper utility management. These tags are often made of durable materials like stainless steel or aluminum and can be used for residential, commercial, and industrial properties... Now why they'd have one on the shut off rather than the meter, that's anyone's guess lol.

    #32

    What Is This? Bubble Wrap Strip Going Into A Burrow Hole

    Long strip of bubble wrap seemingly disappearing into a hole in the ground in a strange and confusing outdoor scene.

    Passing by a canal pass in a neighborhood and noticed bubble wrap going into a burrow hole. I have no clue what this means.

    kovacsaustin19:

    Possibly some animal grabbed it and ran into the hole, a burrow maybe, and just didn't take it all in.. otherwise not sure. I guess it depends on how long it is, if it's really long and half in the. I would definitely say an animal drag it in there.

    #33

    Ate Totino's Pizza And Realized The Cheese No Longer Melts?

    Square-shaped pizza slice with unevenly melted cheese on a paper plate, a strange pic that people just had to take

    I ate a Totino's Pizza ronight and realized that I remembered the cheese melting, at least a lil, but this time, it looks as if it would just burn before actually melting... Have they changed anything on them recently or am I having a Mandela Effect type of response? What's going on here?!? 🤔🍕😅

    scarymonst:

    It's not real cheese. Look at the ingredients.

    #34

    What Is Up With This Snow Falling In Six Pointed Stars?

    Tiny star-shaped object stuck on a black sleeve, a strange pic that people just had to take out of confusion.

    MojoShoujo:

    Due to the molecular structure of water, all snowflakes have 6-fold symmetry. Environmental conditions determine whether the flakes are big and fluffy or small and hard. According to the Nakaya diagram, it looks like your flakes were on the boundary between "thin plates" and "sectored plates" giving the six-pointed star shape!

    #35

    What Is The Name Of This Tool?

    Long strange object with a hook end placed on a textured black surface, captured in a confusing setting.

    I need to order some for work and I can’t figure it out. We use them to securely connect cables on circuit boards.

    Anon:

    It's an IBM issue spring hook.

    #36

    What’re These Holes?

    Close-up of ground with multiple small holes and scattered wood chips, a strange pic that leaves viewers utterly confused.

    Don’t seem like antholes, found them right outside the woods.

    BadKarmaForMe:

    Possibly ground bees.

    #37

    What Is This Thingy Called And How Do I Use It

    Unusual street hydrant with a sideways spout and a recessed area filled with water on a cobblestone sidewalk, strange pics.

    I have tried everything, left and right, tried pressing but nothing. I need this, i am so thirsty.

    danzaisama:

    It's called a hand pump the lever you see on the rear of the pump you push it downwards and water will flow my friend.

    #38

    What In The Hell Is This Emoji That My Keyboard Keeps Recommending I Use?

    Emoji keyboard on a dark interface showing a mix of confused and crying face emojis, highlighting strange pics theme.

    heilspawn:

    Gboard feature, you can combine emojis and this one combines the eye emoji and crying emoji.

    #39

    What Made This Watermelon Turn Yellow?

    Yellow watermelon cut in half on kitchen counter, a strange and confusing fruit appearance in strange pics collection.

    Amethyst_princess425:


    Watermelon were originally yellow, long before they cultivated the red version. They’re basically the same thing, except for the lycopene part that gives it the red color.

    #40

    What Could Make My Car Be The Only One Wet?

    Blue convertible car oddly parked on gravel next to neatly lined SUVs, a strange pic that captures confusion in parking choices.

    When i got out my apartment to go to work this morning, only my car was wet in the parking lot. None of the other cars around had water on them.

    hedgeAgainst:

    Possibility: All cars were wet from dew. Yours was in the shadow of the buildings and the other cars longer than the other cars. This happens to me and my car is in various stages of drying off in the morning relative to the other cars depending on where I park, the amount of sunlight, and how early I get up.

    #41

    What Should I Do Share Location Or Hide It

    Stone carving of a small creature resembling a bear or owl, partially hidden in rocky terrain with grass nearby.

    I found this on the Guadalupe river probably moved down river after the July 4th.

    Anon:

    I don’t think it’s ancient. I think someone carved it in recent history; however, it might be worth getting your local university’s history/archeology department to take a look at photos and make a determination as to whether it is archeologically significant.

    #42

    What Are These Bugs? They Keep Crawling All Over Me?

    Small insects on camouflage fabric creating a confusing visual effect in strange pics taken by people.

    JamieGollehon:

    Ladybug larva.

    #43

    What Is The Point Of This Structure At Schiphol Airport?

    Large wooden sculpture resembling a giant acorn covered in graffiti, displayed indoors in a public space, strange pics keyword.

    Wonderful-Spell586:

    It's called 'Apple', by Kees Franse, and it was created in 1975. The artist let visitors write on it as a 'living' art piece until its final installation at Schiphol Airport.

    #44

    What Is This Thing I Found After A Party

    Hand holding a small round glass container with a white stopper, one of the strange pics causing utter confusion.

    Had a party at my house and I found this.

    Altruistic-Swim1814:

    It’s a wine stopper, or it came off a liquor bottle.

    #45

    What Happened To My Chocolate Milk?

    Close-up of strange pics showing a mysterious clump of substance inside a textured glass, capturing utter confusion.

    Mixed milk, chocolate syrup, and chocolate powder mix since I ran out of syrup. None are expired. Drank some, tasted fine, left for like an hour and this happened. I’ve never noticed something like this in such a short amount of time. It still smells fine too.
    I feel like people are gonna say it’s because I mixed the powder and syrup together but everything online says this should be fine. What happened?

    -Blackfish:

    Guessing you lowered the pH and separated curds from whey.

    #46

    What Is The Yellow Stuff In The Uranium Section?

    Strange pics showing a Conoco energy resources display with oil, gas, coal, uranium samples under confusing lighting.

    TheSagelyOne:

    Probably uranium oxide or uranium ore. Uranium is not all that dangerous if you're not actually exposed to it.

    #47

    What Does That Even Mean?

    Packaging claiming iPhone 16 Pro is optimised for AI, a strange picture highlighting consumer confusion in tech marketing.

    Live-Year-5796:

    They really just slap "AI" on anything these days and these people eat it up
    It doesnt mean anything, its a normal screen protector 

    #48

    This Artefact That's Appeared On Every Photo That I Took Of Clothes Yesterday. The Camera Was Acting Odd But I Don't Understand How This Could Happen On A Digital (Phone) Camera?

    Close-up of a jacket lining showing a confusing 100% polyester label and material texture in a strange pic.

    Furry_69:

    The only thing I can think of is that part of the camera sensor failed, causing it to somehow store one of the images on some pixels. Or nonsensical AI stuff, since some phones try to ""enhance"" photos with it.

    #49

    What Is The Story Behind This Image?

    Cartoon of a devil sitting on a cheese block in a field, asking if you've tried cheese, a strange pic causing confusion.

    I like the image but don't know the joke/pun. Do yoı know what is it?

    notjustaphage:

    The joke is that cheese is so delicious that it must be created by satan and he tempts us to eat it (and in doing so, sin)

    #50

    What Is The Language And Meaning?

    Tattoo on hairy arm showing a confusing symbol, one of the strange pics people had to take due to utter confusion.

    For context - I got this when I was on a school field trip to NYC when I was 17 (23 years ago) in a shady shop in the basement of a comic book store/head shop.
    Dude said “if you say you’re 18, you’re 18 ¯_(ツ)_/¯ “ so of course I got one! His book said it meant “fighting spirit”

    VictorianOfTheEast:

    A Chinese/kanji character, pronounce as "wu". Often used to describe something militaristic/martial, as opposed to 文（wen), describing art/culture.
    There is a phase "the pen is mightier than the sword" which basically provide the nuance what 文武 means.

    #51

    Weird Knife/Tool ?

    Old wooden-handled tool with a metal blade that looks unusual, featured in strange pics showing utter confusion.

    Hello,
    my father bought this tool/knife 30+ years ago and we can't agree on its use.
    The "blade" is 13cm long.

    sponsoredbychatgpt:

    It's a Cold War Polish Paratrooper Knife. These types of knives go back to the early days of the development of airborne operations. The idea was that a paratrooper would need quick access to a knife to help extricate himself if he became hung up or tangled in his parachute upon landing. The Germans in WWII invented the "gravity knife" for this purpose, and their jump smocks had a special pocket for it. The U.S. copied German doctrine but had the M2 "Parachutists' Knife", a switchblade, which also had its own special pocket in the M42 jump jacket. The M2's were issued to each man as he graduated from Jump School.

    #52

    What Is This?

    Unusual mechanical device with cables and glass tube on concrete floor inside wooden shed, strange pics concept.

    Califrisco:

    General Electric Coolidge Tube XP-2-4.5 with protective sheath. It’s a radiation detection device from the 40’s.

    What Is This

    Hand holding a strange floral-painted wooden object with an unusual shape on a textured blanket.

    I was cleaning out my great grandmas house this weekend and found this hanging on the kitchen cabinet, is this just decorative or is it something you actually use?

    chet_happens_51:

    Looks like a tool to pull out or push in an oven rack.

    #54

    What Is My Bowl Bleeding?

    Close-up of a white bowl with unusual brown crack patterns capturing a strange pic that caused confusion.

    My bowl sometimes comes out of the dishwasher like this. Only the bowls from this set bleed. We always rinse our dishes before running them through the wash, so it's not leftover food goop.

    Chuyin84:

    Cracked and wet, hello bacteria and/or mold.

    #55

    What Dug Under My Shed

    Shadow of old shed door makes ground appear uneven in strange pics capturing utterly confused moments outdoors.

    The whole is about 3 inches wide and about inch or so tall.

    Proper-Atmosphere:

    Vole, squirrel, mice, rats, any rodent.

    #56

    What Are These Items For? Found In A Men's Bathroom Stall In A University Building

    Scissors, deodorant, and a cut-out tape circle on a shiny metal bathroom shelf in a strange pics collection.

    The plastic was thin and flexible. there were a few scraps on the floor from cutting the circle out.

    HanesGeeseWay:

    Colostomy bag change.

    #57

    What Are These Red Sticks?

    Green street cleaning vehicle on road with two sticks extending out, strange pics that cause utter confusion.

    Hit quite a few cars on its way!!

    Jerusaleme:

    It’s there so he can see if he too close to an object. He don’t have front mirror or reverse camera.

    #58

    What Happened?

    View through a window showing spilled cereal and two onions outside, a strange pic that causes utter confusion.

    I’m minding my business waiting for my train, look out the window and see a bunch of Cheerios (plain? maybe honey nut) and two onions sitting behind a flower pot.
    I mean it was probably just a groceries mishap, I understand leaving the cereal since it busted, but why not pick up the onions? They look pretty good still, I’d imagine this didn’t happen long ago.
    Just thought I’d share lol, y’all have a good day :)

    HumbleTheIdiot:

    This is small human child behavior.

    #59

    What Is This

    Row of strange bird nests under a roof, an unusual and confusing sight captured in strange pics.

    tagusbeer:

    maybe Swallow nests

    #60

    What Is This Thing On The Side Of An Amazon Building?

    Industrial building with metallic pipes and an American flag, one of the strange pics that leave people utterly confused.

    This is an Amazon warehouse building in NE Ohio (the former site of Randall Park Mall).

    To me it looks like something for a brewery or distillery. But I'm sure Amazon does not make alcohol.

    FreshScratch:

    Industrial dust collector. Most factories have them.

    #61

    What Is The Purpose Of This Room

    Small empty room with two different chairs inside, a strange pic that shows confusion in a minimal setting.

    Unfair_Addition_6957:

    Stainless steel ramp and floor drains are giving me the impression it was for food storage, maybe like a dry cabinet at the lack of a better word.

    #62

    What Does This Mean

    No smoking sign with a confusing design, showing a strange symbol inside a red circle on a textured white wall.

    My sister got it in a pack of stickers.

    Additional_Coast_568:

    It's a grinder
    It's saying "do not use for face grinding"

    #63

    What Is This Mysterious 'One Way' Sign Doing In A Roadless Area?

    Rusty one way sign embedded in tree trunk in forest, one of the strange pics that confuse people outdoors.

    This is located near a somewhat large, yet overgrown clearing path.
    Locals in North Worcester county, Massachusetts, can check it out at coggshall Park in Fitchburg!

    Specialist-Pomelo-99:

    I've been on multiple trails that are supposed to be one way to avoid 2 mtn bikers colliding

    #64

    What Is This Silverware?

    Vintage silver condiment bowls and spoons set in a velvet-lined box, a strange pic that puzzles many collectors.

    My mother bought these 15 years ago and doesn’t remember what they are.

    Lepke2011:

    Antique salt spoons and bowls.

    Unusual Boxed Set of Four Victorian Irish Silver Salts (1898)

    #65

    What Just Happened To Me?

    View through rain-soaked car windshield with wiper moving on strange pics causing confusion in traffic scene

    I don’t know what to add as an attachment, but me and my dad were just in the Dairy Queen parking lot. It’s storming really hard, when suddenly, we heard a massive like “WUB” noise like a laser or like a portal in some movie. There was a huge white flash around us, and the entire car shook like crazy. I would think we got hit by lightning or something? But there was no boom. Just some weird noise. Freaked us both tf out my hands are still shaking.

    no-ice-in-my-whiskey:

    Transformer blew near you.

    #66

    What Is This PC Monitor Like Thing But Way Too Small

    Small vintage TV with an old-fashioned design next to a modern deodorant can, creating a strange and confusing contrast.

    I found this in our storeroom among some old stuff. It looks like a PC monitor, but it’s too small to be one. It has buttons and connectors at the back and feels heavy, so I don’t think it’s a toy or decoration. I asked my sister if she knows what it is, but she’s also clueless. She does remember seeing it when she was a child and says it used to be kept in our crockery showcase. I placed a Fa deodorant bottle next to it for size reference

    GlasierXplor:

    it's a portable CRT screen from ye olde days. The definition of the word "portable" has evolved significantly in the tech space since then.

    #67

    What Makes The Road Get Smushed Like Lava?

    Sunken and cracked asphalt in road creating a strange picture that people had to take as they were utterly confused

    evel_Restaurant8247:

    Heat softens asphalt, then a heavy vehicle makes a weird move.
    Possibly over a small pot hole or sink hole.

    #68

    What Are These Little Moving Bugs On My Garbage Bag And Kitchen Counter

    Close-up of strange pics showing tiny white specks mistakenly stuck to a shiny black surface creating a confusing pattern.

    Educational-Error247:

    definitely some kind of mite; probably grain mites. throw out everything they’re on that you don’t care about and any food they’re on (even if you do otherwise want to keep it - the food is where they’re reproducing probably) and wipe down/rinse out all hard surfaces they are on. check inside cabinets near the countertop where you are seeing them, and your floor

    #69

    What Is This?!

    Close-up of a strange pic showing the inside of a worn shoe sole with an unusual pattern and dirt marks.

    Found on a beach in cornwall, when I press down on the fleshy bit, it feels dry but almost foamy but still solid? Other side is just brittle shell. Found another piece of it, but it is weirdly coloured lol

    MyDirtyLittleReddit:

    cuttlefish bone!

    #70

    What Did We Find In This Antique Locket?

    Close-up of a strange wax seal and symbols on paper, part of strange pics that show confusing and unusual objects.

    My wife and I sell jewelry and recently bought this vintage/antique locket at a flea market. Inside we found a wax seal but cannot make out what it is. Any ideas? Sticky note was our best attempts to recreate it. Thanks!

    RoadClassic1303:

    After doing some digging that looks to be the family seal of the Orlock family from England. They have held positions of power since the late Midieval times -- the most famous of them whom you may have heard of, Frederich Orlock, got imprisoned for showing his penis shaft to the Prince and wouldn't stop even after being asked to put it away multiple times. He was sent to jail for 10 years, and on the literal first day he was released, he ran up to the Prince and showed him his unit again. You have a very cool piece of history right there!!

    #71

    Whats Happening Here With These Cars?

    White SUV on the highway captured from inside another vehicle, showcasing a strange scene on the road with overcast skies.

    Four identical cars, all with temporary tags and blacked out windows following a white van. No clear police giveaways like bars for police lights or yellow tagging for government plates. What did I just find on my way to class?

    Sarcassimo:

    No roof racks. LE vehicle.

    #72

    Artwork. My Son Passed In Nov And I Would Like To Know What The Painting Says. Thank You!

    Abstract painting with bold black and orange colors and confusing text, one of the strange pics that leave viewers utterly confused.

    Turbulent_Remote_740:

    "I have cake", "Trevor, cake entrepreneur", "Gobble up before me". It's in Russian but not very grammatically correct.

    #73

    What In A Hell?!

    Ranch flavored communion wafers in a container and being held, showing unusual and strange food combination.

    Sullymyname333:

    Ranch flavored Jees-Its. Nice.

    #74

    What The Hell Is This I Found In My Room

    Small red spherical object with a hole in the center resting on a textured surface in a strange pics collection

    Evil_Dry_frog:

    ball from a hair tie.

    #75

    What Is This Weird Object? It Kinda Looks Like A Mine, I Stepped On It, But Nothing Happened

    Rusty metal object stuck in asphalt pavement creating a strange pic that leaves people utterly confused on the street.

    Should I ride over it with my car?

    Anon:

    Actually looks like the air brake on a semi

