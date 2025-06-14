ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a lot of bizarre and funny content out there on the internet. But when those two genres overlap, you get something special—in the most confusing and amusing way possible!

Today, we’re featuring some of the wittiest and most peculiar pics and memes from the r/What and r/strange subreddits, which might raise more questions than they answer. Scroll down for a good dose of fun. And if these pics make you say, ‘What?’, then know that you’re in good company.

#1

How Is That Even Possible???

Calculator app screen showing a funny error message saying user is permanently banned, evoking confused reactions.

Mindnessss Report

    #2

    What Is Going On With This Egg?

    Hand holding a misshapen egg among regular eggs in a carton, showing a funny pic that causes confusion.

    Kitchen_Ad9526 Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Google says, "A wrinkled eggshell on a fresh egg indicates a potential issue with the hen's shell gland or a nutritional deficiency, but it doesn't necessarily mean the egg is unsafe to eat."

    #3

    I Have Questions

    Search screen showing a funny Google query about bears and whether they can smell wifi, capturing utter confusion.

    Shermandad01 Report

    Virality isn’t something that you can predict with ease, even if you can control some aspects of it. There’s a humbling element of luck at play. You can never quite know what’s going to go viral. However, if you’re consistently posting quality, relatable, engaging, punchy, and innovative memes, sooner or later, you should be able to grow your online following.

    Forbes notes that virality is linked to content that encourages engagement, which then triggers network effects, where one person’s involvement pulls in others, too. “Viral memes don’t just ask for your attention, they compel you to react—through a comment, a share, a remix. They tap into a human need to belong, to connect, and to feel part of something bigger.”
    #4

    My Mom Found This On Her Roof This Morning

    Footprint in snow looks unusual and confusing, creating one of the funny pics people just had to capture.

    ConcentrateJust2120 Report

    #5

    This Mysterious Goop Leaking From My Bathroom Ceiling

    Dripping dark stains on a white tiled wall under a wooden ceiling, showing a funny pic of utter confusion.

    AnitaKK Report

    #6

    Found These Numbers In A Small Basement Wine Storage Room. What’s It Mean? A Game?

    Confusing wall and wooden panel covered in numerous black scribbles and markings in a small cluttered room.

    Audi150k Report

    The r/What subreddit has been around for ages. First created in November 2008, it currently boasts 251k members and ranks among the top 1% of all online groups on the site by size.

    Meanwhile, r/strange is also a very old community on Reddit, with its roots stretching all the way back to February 2009. This group has 132k members and is active to this very day, just like r/What.
    #7

    Are There Crocodiles On The -2 Floor ?

    Parking sign with a red panel depicting a crocodile head and the number -2, creating a funny and confusing visual.

    elektriksid Report

    #8

    Why. What

    Box of GCSE Physics revision question cards with a humorous confusing label about dry fruity flavor on the packaging.

    pastamakingguy Report

    katarina_butz avatar
    sadmrguna
    sadmrguna
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CGP are well-known for their bad jokes. This is probably intentional.

    #9

    Who The Hell Would Make A Password 255 Characters Long?!

    Close-up of a computer screen showing the number 255 highlighted, illustrating a funny pic of a confusing text limit.

    ireball- Report

    According to the friendly group of moderators running r/What, their community is meant to be a place for all things that are confusing, often “in a humorous manner.” To keep the quality of the content as high as possible, the mods ask all the members to post just photos and videos, avoiding text. However, if you’d like to provide a bit more context, you can post any relevant links in the comments.
    #10

    What Happened To My Bar Soap?

    Hand holding a layered white object against a beige background in a funny pic showing utter confusion.

    Necessary-Rich9324 Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to Reddit - "Commercial soap is milled. Soap is rolled between rollers into super thin sheets then pressed into the familiar bars of dove and ivory and the like. When it absorbs water then dries out the layers in the soap begin to separate, which is what you're seeing here."

    #11

    What Does This Mean? What Are The First To Second Best F-Words?

    Hand holding a funny birthday card about friendship, surrounded by humorous cards, capturing confused moments.

    hellasillybruin Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Food is one obviously, uh that other one you know the one.... f*ck! both as an exclamation and as a verb so does that make it count as 2 words on the list? or maybe Fart is on the list

    #12

    What Is This Thing? Even The Thrift Store Wasn't Sure

    A wooden craft with acrylic curved handle and metal spikes, tagged as an unknown item, showcasing funny pics of utter confusion.

    okay_queer Report

    Meanwhile, the r/strange subreddit is a digital space for things that cannot be explained. It is a “community to share strange things that you encounter in your daily life,” whether in photo, video, or text form. Members of this group are encouraged to share a detailed description of what they found to be strange in their posts, especially if it’s not obvious.

    However, you shouldn’t go about sharing false information on r/strange, only things that are authentic. If you don’t abide by this rule, you might get banned. Something else to keep in mind is that there’s no place for alien or UFO pictures or videos on the sub. Unless, that is, “it was encountered by you and you have sufficient evidence to share about the incident.”

    #13

    What Is Human Ham?

    Humorous roadside sign reading Human Ham with phone number, captured in a funny pic showing utter confusion.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #14

    What Does This Say?!

    Funny pic of a Thanksgiving flag with a turkey and pumpkins, showing a humorous misspelling on a fall-themed decoration.

    IncredulousSquirrel Report

    #15

    What Were The Last Tenants In This Apt Trying To Warn People About?

    Sign on a wall saying always be on the lookout for the presence of ghost this, a funny pic showing confusion.

    -_Name-User_- Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I can guess this. But the censorship makes this picture pointless.

    During a previous in-depth interview, Bored Panda reached out to u/CatRosalina, who is one of the moderators running the sprawling r/What online group.

    According to her, she had taken over moderating the community soon after it was created, to save it from fading away, after the original creator had abandoned it. This is actually not the only sub she’d saved, as she’d done something similar with r/fourthworldproblems, which is “about people pretending to be cavemen.”
    #16

    So Many Questions About This Grave Marker

    Tombstone with unusual icons, a lightning bolt and a hot dog, creating a funny and confusing picture moment.

    East-Media-2072 Report

    #17

    What

    Complex homemade nuclear fusion reactor made by a teenager, sparking curiosity and confusion in a funny pic.

    a_person_redditman Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is that Doc from back to the future when he was in school?

    #18

    What

    A confusing handwritten sign about not putting the spoon far, captured as a funny pic showing utter confusion.

    CCFATFAT Report

    “I had previously been just a standard member of the sub, when I noticed there was a ton of spam. The sub owner was active on Reddit, but wasn't moderating the sub. I reached out to them in hopes of becoming a mod to help out, and they offered to just give the sub to me. I happily accepted, and immediately went on a cleaning spree,” u/CatRosalina said, opening up to us about the origins of r/What.
    #19

    What Does This Random Dm Even Mean 😭🙏

    Reddit message with a funny and confusing plea for a fast walk pass, showcasing humor in user chats.

    ghost-of-a-fish Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They want you to open your door so they can quickly run through and steal valuables, I think

    #20

    Compared To Not Free????

    Digital screen showing confusing debate club announcement with puzzled reactions in funny pics people had to take

    KirkDan612 Report

    #21

    What

    Pizza melting in oven creating a confusing mushroom-like shape, showcasing one of the funny pics people had to take.

    Asura_Vania Report

    "I chose to do so because I felt the sub had potential. It has a very basic name, simply 'what,' which is extremely hard to come by, since most short name subs have already been taken. 'What' is also a very common word, often used to refer to various other kinds of content across Reddit,” she told us earlier.
    #22

    Excuse Me!! Emo What Now???

    Knife block with six knives of equal size and two scissors creating a funny and utterly confused kitchen scene.

    Happygull457 Report

    #23

    We Have A Problem At Work

    Funny sign showing a wanted poster for the doo-doo bandit, humorously asking for help to flush them out.

    Plumpdaddy2501 Report

    #24

    I've Never Seen This Many Vultures!!!

    Large group of birds perched on apartment rooftops, creating a funny and confusing scene captured in a photo.

    Impossible_Pea_6963 Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like they changed their number but the vultures kept on calling

    “Sometimes, people react to images/memes by referencing a sub. So, by keeping the sub clean and appealing with little spam, I feel that the sub could receive exponential growth from people referencing it all over Reddit, and discovering that the sub is worth joining,” she said. “Additionally, I personally feel that keeping subs like this clean and usable does its members a huge favor by keeping their favorite subs enjoyable, like a kind of Reddit community service."
    #25

    Why Would This Need To Exist? Who Is This For?

    DnD dice jail with a time out chair and dunce hat, a funny pic capturing utter confusion and playful punishment for bad dice rolls.

    reddit.com Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I played Pathfinder for a while, which is like Dungeons and Dragons. One of the guys in my campaign had a timeout chair for his dice. When you keep getting bad rolls on your dice, you put it in time out for a while :-)

    #26

    What The F---? How?

    Top view of a soda can with a pull tab detached but still attached oddly, a funny pic showing confusion.

    Dublxml Report

    #27

    Interesting Photo I Took Tonight In Kansas City, Kansas

    Shadow of an object creating a strange circular pattern on a foggy car window in a funny pic that shows confusion.

    Visible-Study-1058 Report

    "While the sub's original purpose was for things that are confusing in a humorous way, some have also used it to answer questions that don't fit anywhere else on Reddit, making this sub an excellent resource for those looking for a quick answer from a decently active community," the moderator shared.
    #28

    What

    Silica gel packet humorously labeled with contradictory eat away warning in a funny pic showing confusion.

    Mosz12 Report

    #29

    Scam? Found Outside My School On A Power Box

    Funny pic of a confusing missing person poster claiming rapid aging in just seven days with two eerie photos below.

    Whole-Shine-766 Report

    #30

    What

    Man wearing oversized cigarette hat ordering at fast food counter in a funny and confusing moment.

    MediumLeading286 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never even seen the show but I know this is Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome! XD

    We can’t wait to hear your opinions, Pandas. Which of these memes made you chuckle the most? Which ones genuinely confused you so much that you wanted to learn more about the context?

    Do you typically prefer ‘traditional’ memes where the joke is clear, or do you enjoy a bit of randomness and chaotic energy from time to time? Let us know.
    #31

    I Am So Confused

    Religious relics and confusing conversation shared with a stranger, capturing a funny moment of utter confusion and surprise.

    CapricornusSage Report

    #32

    What Does This Mean? 💀

    Browser error message saying you can't escape the control over a cartoon pony scene, funny confused pic moment.

    merkuurf Report

    #33

    A Sofa For What?

    Gray armchair listed for sale online with confusing description funny pics people had to take due to utter confusion

    linguist96 Report

    #34

    What?????

    Black sneaker filled with hazelnuts held outside, a funny pic showing an utterly confused moment with unusual contents.

    creammonster2627 Report

    #35

    Watermelon Is Bubbling

    Large seedless watermelon with soap foam shaped like a phallic object on its surface in a kitchen sink area.

    LifeBai-TheCea_86 Report

    #36

    What Is Tri-Sonic Trying To Say?

    Product packaging with confusing English text about limits and tolerance, fitting funny pics of utter confusion keyword context.

    Joelxyso Report

    #37

    What Is The Correct Order To Read This?

    Vintage metal sign about coffee humor with text highlighting chaos and darkness in a rustic setting, funny pics theme.

    JK-Carroll91 Report

    #38

    Weird Photo In My Bag, Not Sure How It Got Slipped In There And I Have No Idea Who This Is

    Woman wearing a paper crown and graduation gown sitting with an open book in a library setting in a funny pic.

    wthmax Report

    #39

    Green Flame. My Maid Cleaned The Burner Using Harpic And Its Producing Green Flame!

    Green gas stove burner lit with a pan on top, a funny pic capturing an utterly confused moment in cooking.

    Shabbirhussain03 Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to AI, "A green flame on a gas stove can be caused by a few factors, most commonly related to the gas-air mixture or contamination in the burner."

    #40

    You Ok Babe? You've Barely Touched My New Slippers

    Slippers designed to look like feet with red-painted toenails creating a funny and utterly confused visual effect.

    OtherwisePop6430 Report

    #41

    I Wanted To Stay Up The Whole Spring Break

    List of funny tips to stay awake with a confusing blue circle around take a nap as a funny moment.

    TheBloxFruits_Noob Report

    #42

    What Do You Mean "Fruit Flavored"?

    Pacifier wipes package labeled fruit flavored with cleaning benefits, shown in a funny pic capturing utter confusion.

    Aggressive-March8615 Report

    #43

    What Me And My Friends Found On Our High School Vending Machine

    Vending machine screen showing a confusingly large taco labeled big taco with 500 calories in a funny pic.

    Themostguyfulguy Report

    #44

    What Is My Mum Saying???

    Funny text message exchange showing confusion over tickets, nachos, and watching a movie in a casual chat conversation.

    gnomewwarlord Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mum is saying it's been a long week and it's past 5:00 somewhere

    #45

    Check Out This Lizard With Three Tails My Wife Found On Her Car Today

    Green lizard with unusual long tail on a car door, one of the funny pics that show utterly confused moments.

    Infomaniac63 Report

    #46

    The “Names” This Mail Is Addressed To

    Envelope with confusing handwritten labels saying WPY HELP PLEASE and WPY ALONE NEED HELP THANKS, funny pics of utter confusion

    sofiaidalia Report

    #47

    Found In Restroom At Mcdonalds In Costa Mesa, Ca

    Caution sign warning of graffiti detection technology and alarm in restrooms, shown in a funny and confusing context.

    BobbyBanks100k Report

    #48

    My 8 Year Old Daughter Was Drinking Juice From This Glass And Suddenly The Bottom Just Fell Off. Magic!!! 🤣

    Glass and its matching base separated, creating a confusing funny pic of a broken cup shape on a dark surface.

    Sajid_Ismael Report

    #49

    Frog Cult?

    Three frogs appear to hold tiny spears and pieces of paper, creating a funny and utterly confused scene.

    whenretta Report

    #50

    Which Is Bigger!?

    Comparison image showing a grizzly bear and a great white shark with text confusing their relative sizes.

    ThisBoyIsFoxy Report

    #51

    What The F**k Is Going On Here

    Parking garage wall covered with unusual muddy footprints between cars, a funny pic showing confusing patterns.

    Silly_Elk_9141 Report

    #52

    I Don’t Know This Person??? Found On The Drivers Seat When I Got In My Car

    Hand holding a pink note offering a cookie as consolation for an inconvenience, a funny pic causing confusion.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Thrift Store Find

    White sneaker covered in printed prescription medication labels, creating a funny and confusing visual effect.

    BarryGibbIsGod Report

    #54

    What’s Wrong With This Cherry Coke?

    Close-up of a hand holding a red cherry Coca-Cola can in a cluttered indoor setting, a funny pic showing confusion.

    johnnypancakes49 Report

    #55

    Dang. I Really Wanted Abnormal Coffee

    Two coffee dispensers both labeled regular coffee, creating a funny and confusing scene at a coffee station.

    MalDuzArt Report

