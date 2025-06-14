Today, we’re featuring some of the wittiest and most peculiar pics and memes from the r/What and r/strange subreddits, which might raise more questions than they answer. Scroll down for a good dose of fun. And if these pics make you say, ‘What?’, then know that you’re in good company.

There’s a lot of bizarre and funny content out there on the internet. But when those two genres overlap, you get something special—in the most confusing and amusing way possible!

#1 How Is That Even Possible???

#2 What Is Going On With This Egg?

#3 I Have Questions

Virality isn’t something that you can predict with ease, even if you can control some aspects of it. There’s a humbling element of luck at play. You can never quite know what’s going to go viral. However, if you’re consistently posting quality, relatable, engaging, punchy, and innovative memes, sooner or later, you should be able to grow your online following. ADVERTISEMENT Forbes notes that virality is linked to content that encourages engagement, which then triggers network effects, where one person’s involvement pulls in others, too. “Viral memes don’t just ask for your attention, they compel you to react—through a comment, a share, a remix. They tap into a human need to belong, to connect, and to feel part of something bigger.”

#4 My Mom Found This On Her Roof This Morning

#5 This Mysterious Goop Leaking From My Bathroom Ceiling

#6 Found These Numbers In A Small Basement Wine Storage Room. What's It Mean? A Game?

The r/What subreddit has been around for ages. First created in November 2008, it currently boasts 251k members and ranks among the top 1% of all online groups on the site by size. Meanwhile, r/strange is also a very old community on Reddit, with its roots stretching all the way back to February 2009. This group has 132k members and is active to this very day, just like r/What.

#7 Are There Crocodiles On The -2 Floor ?

#8 Why. What

#9 Who The Hell Would Make A Password 255 Characters Long?!

According to the friendly group of moderators running r/What, their community is meant to be a place for all things that are confusing, often “in a humorous manner.” To keep the quality of the content as high as possible, the mods ask all the members to post just photos and videos, avoiding text. However, if you’d like to provide a bit more context, you can post any relevant links in the comments.

#10 What Happened To My Bar Soap?

#11 What Does This Mean? What Are The First To Second Best F-Words?

#12 What Is This Thing? Even The Thrift Store Wasn't Sure

Meanwhile, the r/strange subreddit is a digital space for things that cannot be explained. It is a “community to share strange things that you encounter in your daily life,” whether in photo, video, or text form. Members of this group are encouraged to share a detailed description of what they found to be strange in their posts, especially if it’s not obvious. However, you shouldn’t go about sharing false information on r/strange, only things that are authentic. If you don’t abide by this rule, you might get banned. Something else to keep in mind is that there’s no place for alien or UFO pictures or videos on the sub. Unless, that is, “it was encountered by you and you have sufficient evidence to share about the incident.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 What Is Human Ham?

#14 What Does This Say?!

#15 What Were The Last Tenants In This Apt Trying To Warn People About?

During a previous in-depth interview, Bored Panda reached out to u/CatRosalina, who is one of the moderators running the sprawling r/What online group. According to her, she had taken over moderating the community soon after it was created, to save it from fading away, after the original creator had abandoned it. This is actually not the only sub she’d saved, as she’d done something similar with r/fourthworldproblems, which is “about people pretending to be cavemen.”

#16 So Many Questions About This Grave Marker

#17 What

#18 What

“I had previously been just a standard member of the sub, when I noticed there was a ton of spam. The sub owner was active on Reddit, but wasn't moderating the sub. I reached out to them in hopes of becoming a mod to help out, and they offered to just give the sub to me. I happily accepted, and immediately went on a cleaning spree,” u/CatRosalina said, opening up to us about the origins of r/What.

#19 What Does This Random Dm Even Mean 😭🙏

#20 Compared To Not Free????

#21 What

"I chose to do so because I felt the sub had potential. It has a very basic name, simply 'what,' which is extremely hard to come by, since most short name subs have already been taken. 'What' is also a very common word, often used to refer to various other kinds of content across Reddit,” she told us earlier.

#22 Excuse Me!! Emo What Now???

#23 We Have A Problem At Work

#24 I've Never Seen This Many Vultures!!!

“Sometimes, people react to images/memes by referencing a sub. So, by keeping the sub clean and appealing with little spam, I feel that the sub could receive exponential growth from people referencing it all over Reddit, and discovering that the sub is worth joining,” she said. “Additionally, I personally feel that keeping subs like this clean and usable does its members a huge favor by keeping their favorite subs enjoyable, like a kind of Reddit community service."

#25 Why Would This Need To Exist? Who Is This For?

#26 What The F---? How?

#27 Interesting Photo I Took Tonight In Kansas City, Kansas

"While the sub's original purpose was for things that are confusing in a humorous way, some have also used it to answer questions that don't fit anywhere else on Reddit, making this sub an excellent resource for those looking for a quick answer from a decently active community," the moderator shared.

#28 What

#29 Scam? Found Outside My School On A Power Box

#30 What

We can’t wait to hear your opinions, Pandas. Which of these memes made you chuckle the most? Which ones genuinely confused you so much that you wanted to learn more about the context? Do you typically prefer ‘traditional’ memes where the joke is clear, or do you enjoy a bit of randomness and chaotic energy from time to time? Let us know.

#31 I Am So Confused

#32 What Does This Mean? 💀

#33 A Sofa For What?

#35 Watermelon Is Bubbling

#36 What Is Tri-Sonic Trying To Say?

#37 What Is The Correct Order To Read This?

#38 Weird Photo In My Bag, Not Sure How It Got Slipped In There And I Have No Idea Who This Is

#39 Green Flame. My Maid Cleaned The Burner Using Harpic And Its Producing Green Flame!

#40 You Ok Babe? You've Barely Touched My New Slippers

#41 I Wanted To Stay Up The Whole Spring Break

#42 What Do You Mean "Fruit Flavored"?

#43 What Me And My Friends Found On Our High School Vending Machine

#44 What Is My Mum Saying???

#45 Check Out This Lizard With Three Tails My Wife Found On Her Car Today

#46 The "Names" This Mail Is Addressed To

#47 Found In Restroom At Mcdonalds In Costa Mesa, Ca

#48 My 8 Year Old Daughter Was Drinking Juice From This Glass And Suddenly The Bottom Just Fell Off. Magic!!! 🤣

#49 Frog Cult?

#50 Which Is Bigger!?

#51 What The F**k Is Going On Here

#52 I Don't Know This Person??? Found On The Drivers Seat When I Got In My Car

#53 Thrift Store Find

#54 What's Wrong With This Cherry Coke?