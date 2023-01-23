What?”

There are a lot of things that folks can say when they’re confused. But nothing really beats the brevity, simplicity, and the right amount of semantic connotation of the four-letter phrase provided above.

And the more confused you are, the more meaningful and powerful the what? is. So, what better word to describe a subreddit dedicated to all the utterly confusing things that raise too many questions and too few answers. And hey, the same community could attempt to answer them, but you can’t but laugh at it all regardless.

Yep, we’re talking about r/What?, a section of Reddit that’s all about memes and posts that show the most puzzling things ever, and we’re not talking about math equations. Below you shall find the best of the best posts found on the subreddit, so go nuts with upvotes and comments, all the while laughing at the level of confusion this subreddit is all about.

More Info: Reddit

#1

What

What

Manu_vazh_2010 Report

#2

What

What

Sky4980 Report

#3

Wait

Wait

thecop357 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Is that Mickey in drag? Or topless Minnie?

8

Is that Mickey in drag? Or topless Minnie?

#4

What?

What?

oprta Report

Haru
Haru
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

some kid in my old class had that and wore it every day

4

#5

#5

Unnecessary Punctuation In Google Translate

Unnecessary Punctuation In Google Translate

Not_Exotic_ Report

Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Google translate having a crisis of confidence

5

#6

What?

What?

a-random-Llama Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Become popular in jail, lets strangers touch and prod you.

5

#7

What

What

Sh4dow79521 Report

Lydia
Lydia
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My child would consider them all correct, and in some inconsistent way, they are.

6

#8

#8

Where's The Last 1%?

Where's The Last 1%?

PeyPey61636 Report

#9

What?

What?

Pride_Swimming Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Turning on the Bored Panda office radio and putting Baby Shark on repeat play*

8

#10

What

What

FireIRL Report

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there a smaller die in the backup die in case that die dies?

5

#11

#11

What Do I Build?

What Do I Build?

Sparkyjuice Report

#12

#12

What Made You Get The Hell Out Of There? Did You Ever Get This Fed Up With Your Job?

What Made You Get The Hell Out Of There? Did You Ever Get This Fed Up With Your Job?

ElleYesMon Report

#13

??????

??????

Toast10645 Report

#14

#14

What Why Are They So Tiny!?

What Why Are They So Tiny!?

DefinetleynotYuB Report

#15

#15

What Is This Pretzel

What Is This Pretzel

Rorycoreydude2 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a Stranger Things themed pretzel.

4

#16

Wat

Wat

M48A3Patton Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are my parents Soylent and Green

5

#17

#17

America, F**k Yeah

America, F**k Yeah

lilyeetofyeets Report

#18

What

What

reddit.com Report

#19

#19

This Cup Is Having An Existential Crisis

This Cup Is Having An Existential Crisis

Cryonik-0 Report

Airt
Airt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This cup is having ADHS in several countries at once.

2

#20

#20

Not Sure What To Do Here

Not Sure What To Do Here

pegeleg Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am guessing the sex walks are in the local red light zone?

5

#21

What

What

NotAndrewBtw Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A kiwi after it has laid an egg. its got to look like that, have you seen the size of them, compared to the size of their egg.

5

#22

#22

Lost Flyer

Lost Flyer

NibaTCat Report

#23

What

What

Serak_XD Report

#24

I Did It

I Did It

Memeingisgood Report

Kody Franks
Kody Franks
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfectly balanced, as all things should be

3

#25

Bruh

Bruh

Significant_Tennis81 Report

#26

Huh?

Huh?

LtBackFat Report

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can only put empty cups in the cup holder

2

#27

#27

My Pen Is Charging On Air

My Pen Is Charging On Air

tebazile5861 Report

JD Cass
JD Cass
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That, or Casper is really uncomfortable right now...

3

#28

#28

Someone Took A Bite Outta This Chair At My School

Someone Took A Bite Outta This Chair At My School

FutureMerlin- Report

#29

#29

I Guess I'm Not Getting Into My Amazon Account Anymore

I Guess I'm Not Getting Into My Amazon Account Anymore

pinkfuzzyunicorns Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Clicks 'Hear the characters*: AAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!

4

#30

What?

What?

Embarrassed-Donut106 Report

The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cute ghost with orange eyes on the right

3

#31

#31

I Found This Sign At Yellowstone

I Found This Sign At Yellowstone

Arbs111 Report

#32

#32

I Live In America

I Live In America

ThatLad077 Report

#33

#33

Joe Biden Sticker

Joe Biden Sticker

SharpQuarterFork Report

