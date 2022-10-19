40 Pics That Use Humans To Show How Big Something Really Is, As Shared On This Dedicated Page
If you’re tired of measuring everything in geese feet and kidney stones—that’s what the imperial system measures things with, right?—then there’s a new alternative to this, and that is humans.
Yep, humans have become a new measuring scale for things, no matter big or small. You just need to make sure one such human is in frame of whatever colossal or minuscule thing that you are taking a picture of and wham! you got a picture with a human for scale.
Wait, what…? The metric system? Don’t be silly.
Anywho, turns out, there is a Twitter page dedicated to sharing photographs with mostly gargantuan, but sometimes teeny-tiny structures, items or beings with a human conveniently somewhere in the visual composition so that you can grasp the scale of things.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best tweets published by the Twitter account into a neat little list that you can find below.
According to Twitter, the Human For Scale page was created earlier this year (in April of 2022, for those reading this in the future. Also, hi, leave a comment letting us know if cars can fly yet). In that time, it has managed to amass quite a following—105,000 followers as of this article.
The name of the Twitter page more or less says it all, but the additionally provided description adds that it's dedicated to photos that feature humans to “aid the eye in determining the size of things.”
However, you could argue that there is more to it as the contents of the page often display photos of unusually, incredibly, or surprisingly large things, next to which a human looks like a 13-pixel speck you’d be inclined to scratch off your monitor thinking it’s your sibling’s dried-up spit bubble. So, be amazed!
And speaking of the contents, the page features ROUS versions of things—things that look unusually large. You've got marvels of human engineering (towers, ancient buildings, statues, that one submarine of epic proportions, etc.), living creatures (whales, crabs, snails, and the like), as well as wonders of nature (cliff-sides, crevices, planets, that sort of deal) among many other things featured. And it’s all with varying degrees of human in them.
Some of the most successful tweets on the page have upwards of 100K likes, with your average tweet being in the thousands. Oh, and if you’re wondering, the most liked tweet is this one with a photo of two people sitting on the Abraj Al Bait clock tower in Mecca.
I had a 4' 11" aunt marry my 6' 9" uncle. It was comical. They have 3 kids who are between 5' 8" and 6' 2".
This doesn’t seem to be the only Human for Scale community, as there is also a significantly smaller one on Reddit. However, there doesn’t seem to be any affiliation there, but we did reach out to the folks behind the Twitter account and might learn the truth.
Also, there is an artist who called her project Human for Scale, because SEO is a chore, so no relation there either, but we found her and we might as well give her a random shout-out because who doesn’t love colorful fantasy art?!
You can keep scrolling—you know what, you should keep scrolling—as there’s much more left for you to experience, but if you happen to reach the end, you can check out more on the original Twitter page for Human for Scale, or you can check out another fun list we’ve crafted that’s less about humans as tools of measurement and more about car license plates that might just make you chuckle more than usual.
But before you do any of this, upvote things you like, comment on the submissions that you found awesome, and let us know what other large things are worth being amazed at in the comment section below!
Mmm, blast doors. Fascinating engineering though, the way the door is balanced!
When you resize your door for your giant friend, but they just bash their head on your chandelier seconds after stepping in.
six INCHES? That ship's captain/navigator has some serious skills!
We need a banana for scale feature, one of totally silly comparisons
