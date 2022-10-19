If you’re tired of measuring everything in geese feet and kidney stones—that’s what the imperial system measures things with, right?—then there’s a new alternative to this, and that is humans.

Yep, humans have become a new measuring scale for things, no matter big or small. You just need to make sure one such human is in frame of whatever colossal or minuscule thing that you are taking a picture of and wham! you got a picture with a human for scale.

Wait, what…? The metric system? Don’t be silly.

Anywho, turns out, there is a Twitter page dedicated to sharing photographs with mostly gargantuan, but sometimes teeny-tiny structures, items or beings with a human conveniently somewhere in the visual composition so that you can grasp the scale of things.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best tweets published by the Twitter account into a neat little list that you can find below. And if you’re going down that way, do click every single upvote button along the way (OK, well, not every single one, but definitely the ones you like, and definitely click, because smashing it might cause irreversible damage to your human interface device of choice).

More Info: Twitter