Some work nonsense continues to haunt you for years to come. And it can be therapeutic to spill the tea. A bunch of emotionally weary employees opened up online about the pettiest, most toxic, weirdest drama that they ever experienced at work . It’s frustrating beyond belief to know that someone had to go through all of that nonsense.

Good bosses know how to manage their staff. Great bosses, however, know that they should lead by example, inspire their team, and cultivate a healthy workplace culture. Oh, and they know to swiftly shut down office drama instead of adding fuel to the fire.

#1 A girl wore trainers to work against office policy. Got reported to HR by a colleague which caused all sorts of drama in office. Instead of just taking the reprimand, she countered it by joining the wellbeing committee, produced evidence of why wearing trainers was not counter productive to anything and got the policy changed. So now we all wear them, except the person who reported her ’out of principle’.

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#2 My mom got fired for being pregnant with me. She contacted the board of labour and they sued the company she was working for for breaking labour laws in our area. She got two years salary, maternity pay and a year of unemployment insurance. She didn’t have to get another job until I started school at 4

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#3 Someone brought some quiche in from a farm shop nearby & there was only one slice left. A lady said she really wanted it because she didn’t have any lunch (everyone wanted this quiche) but we all agreed she should have it as she had no lunch. It sat on her desk all day untouched and by the end of the day she was like “oh I forgot about the quiche but it’ll be warm now” and she threw it in the bin. The office was UP IN ARMS, we call it Quichegate x

Conflicts are, to a large extent, unavoidable in all parts of life, including at work. However, it’s perfectly possible to have healthy, polite, and professional arguments without them devolving into petty drama. This does, however, require your company to have capable leaders who put effort into creating a supportive, transparent, and fair workplace environment. ADVERTISEMENT As Indeed points out, workplace drama can come in many forms, including gossip, arguments, power struggles, and insubordination. Toxic workplace environments lead to pessimism, bullying, cliques, and alienation, resulting in worse mental health, higher turnover rates, poor brand reputation, and worse work efficiency. Not only that, but by allowing these things to continue, you’re opening your corporation up to potential lawsuits. ADVERTISEMENT In short, if you let drama get out of control, there’s more stress at work, your top talents leave, and you’re turning less of a profit. That’s bad for everyone, including the business itself, your employees, and your clients.

#4 Someone was getting a disciplinary so faked being unresponsive on the floor of the office. Paramedics arrived just to be like “yeah she’s faking it” and everyone was pretending to faint for months whenever we got asked to do something we didn’t want to do

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#5 There was a woman who would give another woman a lift home everyday, one day she wasn’t in so someone else gave her a lift instead. The next day the woman came in with a big bunch of flowers to the person who gave her the lift as a thank you, the woman who normally takes her kicked off because she had been doing it for years and never got any flowers, anyway they didn’t speak a word to each other for 10 years after that even though they worked in the same office.

#6 I got fired when I was two weeks post partum with my daughter. The manager also said I would not get maternity pay. Two days later I received a phone call from her crying and apologizing saying “of course you are not fired, enjoy your maternity leave and your baby”. The company has now got rid of her and I am being asked if I want to interview for her job

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According to Indeed, some of the main reasons behind drama at work are poor leadership, a lack of respect in the workplace, employee boredom, division, romantic relationships, and poor transparency. For example, managers and supervisors who are hypocritical, disingenuous, and don’t lead by example can demotivate the staff. “Telling employees to behave one way while modeling a different type of behavior is ineffectual and can breed criticism, gossip, pessimism, and negative talk behind management’s back.” Another leading cause of drama is the proliferation of disrespect, and it needs to be handled immediately. On top of that, bored workers who don’t feel challenged in a healthy way tend to gossip and complain.

#7 in my first job out of uni I was styling a homewares shoot and needed bulbs for the lamps, I found a pack of like six on amazon and asked the admin to order me two boxes because I needed ten and then I’d have two spare. She came back and told me she’d ordered ten, when I said that was 60 bulbs and far too many, she argued relentlessly tbh I was wrong and she started screenshotting and circling things that PROVED MY POINT, like outright where it said ‘6 x e27 bulb’ and sending it back to me to try to prove it. I told my boss and he was like ‘honestly, just let the bulbs turn up it will be a better way for her to learn than for you to continue arguing with her’ when they turned up she honest to god went ‘who ordered this many bulbs?’

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#8 Got a disciplinary for wearing blue jeans on dress on friday, by my manager who was wearing blue jeans…

#9 I got told by a man that I had baby brain after I asked 1 question on my first day. Took me 15 years to say another word to him.

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Something else that contributes to office drama is a culture of secrecy. When there’s a lack of transparency, workers gossip among themselves and distrust management. “To create a respectful workplace where everyone feels valued, management should strive for honesty and transparency about its policies. Your workers are intelligent and will be able to tell if you’re keeping important information hidden,” Indeed explains. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, Forbes stresses that office drama thrives on emotional reactions, turning even small issues into large crises. Workers who have to exist in drama-filled environments tend to experience more stress, decreased engagement, and lower productivity.

#10 Someone was selling jewellery on the side, another colleague reported her to HMRC and she got tax audited! the woman who was selling on the side used to take the other woman home! The woman who reported her still expected lifts home and kicked off thoroughly demanding to know why she won't give her a lift home.

#11 My parents were both [very sick]. My mum went into hospice, I told my boss I would be having my phone on me just incase the hospice called. She gave me a written warning for not saying please...

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#12 Someone reported me to HR for saying something like I really didn't want to be in the office that day but home. The context was that my sister was terminally ill, and was awaiting important medical news that day, and I wished I was 'back home' (my homecountry) to support her instead.

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One of the ways to fight back against drama is for workplace leaders to stay factual, calm, neutral, and unemotional. They should avoid reacting to overly exaggerated emotional responses from their colleagues and focus on what actually happened. “This technique is grounded in behavioral psychology. When people realize their theatrics aren’t getting the expected reaction, their energy shifts. Drama relies on an audience, and when it doesn’t get one, it naturally fizzles out,” Forbes states, stressing the importance of rational problem-solving, which builds long-term trust. “When employees see that decisions are made based on clear, objective information rather than emotional reactions, they feel more secure in their workplace interactions. Over time, this consistency builds confidence in leadership and encourages open, honest communication throughout the organization. If there really is an issue that needs addressing, you can now deal with it without unnecessary exaggeration clouding the solution.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Had a meeting because someone didn’t say good morning to another person.

#14 Somebody kept leaving skids in the toilet so I put up a little poster asking people to clean up after themselves. A colleague ripped it off the wall and went to the manager to complain about it???

#15 A doctor bought pizza for his team and someone complained to HR about it because the doctor didn’t order a vegetarian pizza. Doctor put his notice in the day HR talked to him about it.

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What is the worst, pettiest, most bizarre, and infuriating drama that you’ve ever witnessed at work, Pandas? What happened, and how did you deal with it? Do you have any colleagues who love to spread drama and dissent everywhere that they can? How do your managers and supervisors handle these chaotic coworkers of yours? Share your work stories in the comments at the bottom of this list!

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#16 I bought a gift for a colleague going through a hard time, another member of staff put in a complaint about it

#17 Someone ate only the tomatoes out of someone else’s salad in the fridge.

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#18 My boss kept forwarding emails that we both received. When i complained in an anonymous survey - he then sat me down for a talk to explain.. he said it was because he was unsure if I had done the task (he could have just opened the doc). So we agreed that I would cc him on everything I finished.. it lasted an hour - then he begged me to stop and he would stop forwarding mails

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#19 I kept complaining it was hot in the office. People told me it was my age. So I hung one of those GIANT outdoor thermometers by my desk.. now they can’t gaslight me when it says 78 degrees.

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#20 I got a verbal warning for loudly saying "labubu" at our Christmas meeting during a lull. Not my fault others repeated it after me.

#21 A co-worker was given disciplinary action being “caught” clocking into work several times at 3am in the morning.. despite her very clearly saying she was asleep in bed.. turns out the system malfunctioned and she most definitely was not getting to work at 3am.

#22 We had this interim manger who did nothing, never prepped or read anything and just approved everything. He also had his ‘personal ventures’ on the side so sometimes wouldn’t even come in for a couple days. Then one week hes was not working cuz of his ‘personal ventures’ and i was send to the Caribbean for a work trip. After my work day i decided to go to the beach and still soak up some sun. Guess who walks past my sunbed?! Our interim manager with a blond woman who definitely was NOT his wife!

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#23 the CEO was micromanaging every little thing we did when we opened. My boss instructed us to send him multiple pictures and multiple videos every single day of us opening the building. the CEO then received about 16 pictures/videos around 5am every day from us until quit 3 weeks later.

#24 My ex colleague was reported for making hard boiled eggs in the kitchen’s kettle….we then were lectured about hygiene in a workspace

#25 Someone threatened to quit over a pot plant

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#26 Someone threw out her mango from the fridge and she went off with stress and we never saw her again.

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#27 We once had a fire alarm at work so had to evacuate. The new manager couldn’t remember where the evacuation point was so just quit. Claimed she was overstimulated and no one told her anything

#28 Someone I’ve worked for 15 years still gets my name wrong when it’s in my LITERAL email signature. so I email him back calling him the wrong name on purpose…

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#29 A female boss got annoyed when I had to go to antenatal appointments and asked me why I couldn’t go at night. Also tried to force me to clear out a water-logged basement by lifting heavy boxes (I was in an Admin role). It was a long time ago. She [passed away] 😊

#30 I seen 2 fully grown women nearly have a full on fist fight over a mop bucket 😳

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#31 Every day arrived 15/20 minutes early to work for 5+ years working in a big open plan corporate office, I was 3 minutes late ONE time, ONCE! And I was reported to the director and I got pulled in for a chat about time keeping…..

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#32 I was asked if I planned on getting pregnant anytime soon right before signing the contract after the 3 month trial period

#33 My manager and I screamed at each other over my pink keyboard.

#34 Whilst my daughter was in NICU born 3 months premature - my manager come to the hospital to tell me my team were being made redundant

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#35 Someone expensed a meal at Burger King, and it included a side of onion rings. His boss rejected the expense saying he didn’t really need the onion rings. It’s used in every example of what to expense vs what not to 😂

#36 There was a company bake off competition and first prize was a spa day at a realllly nice spa. Turned out the winner had her mum, a professional cake baker, make the cake and passed it off as her own. People were outraged!

#37 Charge nurse called my parents one time when I was late I’m 32 😂

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#38 We had a 45 min meeting about microwaves…..

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#39 I messaged the national group chat with all the manages in it to ask if anyone else had been asked anyone to “smile more at work” and if it was a work place policy. I explained to my manager prior I just had two teeth pulled and even talking was still painful, and also I’m able to do my job, be pleasant and polite without smiling, she was rude about it so I messaged “I just want to open a forum to discuss this as this feels targeted and I’d like to clarify if smiling is written into my contract” 😁

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#40 The morning I got a call my dad had passed, she immediately texted and said “so how long do you plan to be out.” 8 mins after I told her. I quit.

#41 Someone wanted to take me to hr because I didn’t put a capital at the start of their name on 1 email I sent

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#42 My entire office was made do anti bullying training because someone allegedly overheard a racist comment. Our team are from all over the world (Irish, Canadian, Chinese, Indian, Australian, Iranian). We weren’t told who said it or what was said. Nobody said anything but the president of the company did come over at one stage and say we were like the United Nations. We had to do the bullying training regardless. We all think it was him that said it and someone blamed us for it.

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#43 My ex-boss slashed all the tires on my old coworker's car because he wouldn't make him coffee.

#44 Ended up in a HR meeting because another co worker thought I had an issue with him for weeks - I didn’t. When asked why he thought I was so mad at him it was because one morning when starting early after very little sleep I didn’t say "good morning"

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#45 Me & Husband worked together. We both got food poisoning, so needed 2 to 3 days off. We had a disciplinary for having time off at the same time as each other.

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#46 The manager told us all we are only allowed 1 doctor/hospital appointment a YEAR. We work in a GP practice 😭

#47 I got a “talking to” for sending my colleague a Get Well Soon card signed by myself and other teammates. Apparently I wasn’t supposed to because other teammates hadn’t received greeting cards for their life situations. 🙄

#48 Someone took someone else’s Diet Coke out of the fridge, so they just kept unplugging the fridge and left a note that said “now no one gets a drink”

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#49 My manager made one of my coworkers move DESKS because her son (who also works there and sat behind him) complained he was getting up too much??

#50 Someone ate the chocolate side of someone else’s corner yogurt in the fridge and then next day ate 6inch out of the footlong subway

#51 Office was talking about MAFS (which had finished, and spoilers all over social media), I said something about how 2 people are together now (who weren’t a couple in the show), and my desk neighbour told me I’d ruined her whole day, and we haven’t spoke since.

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#52 I was told off by a nurse for closing the curtains in the common areas at night, bc they took too long to open the next morning 🤡

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#53 I have someone that doesn’t not spell my name right ever when messaging me on teams or email. Both which have my name right in front of them. I purposely get their name wrong when I address them in emails. They have a very generic easy spelling name too

#54 Went into work, had a shift woth my manager (at a coffee shop) and noticed someone used all my hand cream. I was a bit annoyed but whatever, I had more in my bag. I mentioned it to the manager and she got quite annoyed and spoke to the rest of the staff and this started a war because who was the thief and why wpuld anyone do that? Turned out EVERYONE was using it like it was communal hand cream 😂 I didn't even care, I was more annoyed someone put the cleaned out empty tub back where it was instead of in the bin

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#55 The wars I’ve seen over bananas is insane

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#56 My fiancé went to pick up a suit on his lunch and parked in the office car park. His entire team turned on him because he deigned to leave his desk during the day, it went on for months and months, his boss did nothing. He’s the sweetest person as well and really cares when it people like him unfortunately, anyway after a year of this he ended up finding a new job and is very happy.

#57 I got in trouble cause I said yes in an email. They took it as I had an attitude. I thought it was crazy.

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#58 two ladies were fighting about their bridal showers being on the same day

#59 one of the chefs I worked with used to get annoyed at the waitresses who were too happy and would also get annoyed at those who weren't

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#60 the stock count for bottled water on the bar was out by 1 and the manager made all those working that day sign a stock loss form.

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#61 My boss telling me not to send a welcome email to my new employee who I inherited through a merger because she wanted full control - my employee wondering why I’m not contacting her and my boss tells me if I email her it will make her nervous - guess what? I quit that job!

#62 Someone stole a whole carrot cake from the staff room … we had a whole team meeting about it afterward - work in pharmacy…

#63 Not really a drama, I picked up work from a colleague. Phoned him to get the back story. 5 minutes after the call, an email was sent to all staff from his boss saying not to call this colleague as he was busy. Never spoke to him again by phone/email/face2face. Petty I know but I loved it.

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#64 Had someone try to passively call me out in a 50 person teams chat without saying my name. Me being the person that I am messaged back in the same group and said if she was going to talk about me to the group not to be afraid to use my name. Went off after that..

#65 For every colleagues birthday we would all put £2 in to get them a small cake and card signed by the team. I was off for two weeks over my birthday and so didn’t get a card or cake. When I next got asked for £2 a few weeks after I returned to work I refused and then got a cake and card the next day - it was the most awkward happy birthday song and candle blow out.

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#66 I ate a biscuit out of a pack that was on sale for 20p for workers in staff room 10 minutes before I brought it and was treated like a shop lifter.

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