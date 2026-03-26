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Good bosses know how to manage their staff. Great bosses, however, know that they should lead by example, inspire their team, and cultivate a healthy workplace culture. Oh, and they know to swiftly shut down office drama instead of adding fuel to the fire.

Some work nonsense continues to haunt you for years to come. And it can be therapeutic to spill the tea. A bunch of emotionally weary employees opened up online about the pettiest, most toxic, weirdest drama that they ever experienced at work. It’s frustrating beyond belief to know that someone had to go through all of that nonsense.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Beige and white sneaker worn by person sitting on tiled floor during petty work drama gossip moment. A girl wore trainers to work against office policy. Got reported to HR by a colleague which caused all sorts of drama in office. Instead of just taking the reprimand, she countered it by joining the wellbeing committee, produced evidence of why wearing trainers was not counter productive to anything and got the policy changed. So now we all wear them, except the person who reported her ’out of principle’.

cece21428 , TheKickKing Report

52points
POST
malouwiklund avatar
Malou wiklund
Malou wiklund
Community Member
10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wearing sneakers is better for the feet. Happy feet - happy work.

18
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    #2

    Young woman smiling and playing with a newborn baby on a bed, capturing a tender work drama moment. My mom got fired for being pregnant with me. She contacted the board of labour and they sued the company she was working for for breaking labour laws in our area. She got two years salary, maternity pay and a year of unemployment insurance. She didn’t have to get another job until I started school at 4

    caramiabambina , Daiga Ellaby Report

    37points
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    #3

    Slice of spinach and cheese quiche on a plate with the remaining quiche on a wooden countertop, related to work dramas gossip. Someone brought some quiche in from a farm shop nearby & there was only one slice left. A lady said she really wanted it because she didn’t have any lunch (everyone wanted this quiche) but we all agreed she should have it as she had no lunch. It sat on her desk all day untouched and by the end of the day she was like “oh I forgot about the quiche but it’ll be warm now” and she threw it in the bin. The office was UP IN ARMS, we call it Quichegate x

    pintperson , pintperson Report

    31points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How could she forget when it's sitting right there on her desk.

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    Conflicts are, to a large extent, unavoidable in all parts of life, including at work. However, it’s perfectly possible to have healthy, polite, and professional arguments without them devolving into petty drama. This does, however, require your company to have capable leaders who put effort into creating a supportive, transparent, and fair workplace environment.

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    As Indeed points out, workplace drama can come in many forms, including gossip, arguments, power struggles, and insubordination.

    Toxic workplace environments lead to pessimism, bullying, cliques, and alienation, resulting in worse mental health, higher turnover rates, poor brand reputation, and worse work efficiency. Not only that, but by allowing these things to continue, you’re opening your corporation up to potential lawsuits.

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    In short, if you let drama get out of control, there’s more stress at work, your top talents leave, and you’re turning less of a profit. That’s bad for everyone, including the business itself, your employees, and your clients.
    #4

    Man in glasses resting head on laptop at desk with headphones, phone, and coffee, reflecting work dramas and office gossip. Someone was getting a disciplinary so faked being unresponsive on the floor of the office. Paramedics arrived just to be like “yeah she’s faking it” and everyone was pretending to faint for months whenever we got asked to do something we didn’t want to do

    kxtie62 , Vitaly Gariev Report

    30points
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    #5

    Two women inside a car, one driving and the other passenger, discussing work dramas and office gossip during a drive. There was a woman who would give another woman a lift home everyday, one day she wasn’t in so someone else gave her a lift instead. The next day the woman came in with a big bunch of flowers to the person who gave her the lift as a thank you, the woman who normally takes her kicked off because she had been doing it for years and never got any flowers, anyway they didn’t speak a word to each other for 10 years after that even though they worked in the same office.

    sophieluby_wildlife , Christian Lue Report

    27points
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    #6

    Woman wearing a hat looking out a window with city buildings in the background, capturing a moment of work drama reflection. I got fired when I was two weeks post partum with my daughter. The manager also said I would not get maternity pay. Two days later I received a phone call from her crying and apologizing saying “of course you are not fired, enjoy your maternity leave and your baby”. The company has now got rid of her and I am being asked if I want to interview for her job

    chubbytheoeb Report

    21points
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sounds like something is missing here , I assume the OP contacted HR in those two days

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    According to Indeed, some of the main reasons behind drama at work are poor leadership, a lack of respect in the workplace, employee boredom, division, romantic relationships, and poor transparency.

    For example, managers and supervisors who are hypocritical, disingenuous, and don’t lead by example can demotivate the staff. “Telling employees to behave one way while modeling a different type of behavior is ineffectual and can breed criticism, gossip, pessimism, and negative talk behind management’s back.”

    Another leading cause of drama is the proliferation of disrespect, and it needs to be handled immediately. On top of that, bored workers who don’t feel challenged in a healthy way tend to gossip and complain.
    #7

    Box of Philips Hue white ambiance smart light bulb starter kit, showcasing lighting for work dramas and office moments. in my first job out of uni I was styling a homewares shoot and needed bulbs for the lamps, I found a pack of like six on amazon and asked the admin to order me two boxes because I needed ten and then I’d have two spare. She came back and told me she’d ordered ten, when I said that was 60 bulbs and far too many, she argued relentlessly tbh I was wrong and she started screenshotting and circling things that PROVED MY POINT, like outright where it said ‘6 x e27 bulb’ and sending it back to me to try to prove it. I told my boss and he was like ‘honestly, just let the bulbs turn up it will be a better way for her to learn than for you to continue arguing with her’ when they turned up she honest to god went ‘who ordered this many bulbs?’

    harrietdawson96 , markimarc Report

    20points
    POST
    mariloore avatar
    Mari Pwl
    Mari Pwl
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The manager sounds as smart as T'ump

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    #8

    Person taking a mirror selfie in casual outfit with glasses in a room featuring work desk and office chair, work dramas theme. Got a disciplinary for wearing blue jeans on dress on friday, by my manager who was wearing blue jeans…

    trappedbehindthelens , magicalglrl Report

    19points
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    #9

    Two coworkers discussing petty work drama in a modern office filled with documents and a laptop at the desk. I got told by a man that I had baby brain after I asked 1 question on my first day. Took me 15 years to say another word to him.

    jennygray89 , Getty Images Report

    18points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda want her first word to be 'dada' or some other baby-word 😄

    4
    4points
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    Something else that contributes to office drama is a culture of secrecy. When there’s a lack of transparency, workers gossip among themselves and distrust management. “To create a respectful workplace where everyone feels valued, management should strive for honesty and transparency about its policies. Your workers are intelligent and will be able to tell if you’re keeping important information hidden,” Indeed explains.

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    Meanwhile, Forbes stresses that office drama thrives on emotional reactions, turning even small issues into large crises. Workers who have to exist in drama-filled environments tend to experience more stress, decreased engagement, and lower productivity.
    #10

    Hand adorned with multiple vintage and colorful rings, showcasing unique jewelry styles in a casual setting. Someone was selling jewellery on the side, another colleague reported her to HMRC and she got tax audited! the woman who was selling on the side used to take the other woman home! The woman who reported her still expected lifts home and kicked off thoroughly demanding to know why she won't give her a lift home.

    sir_rebral_palsey , ittleflycatcher Report

    18points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cutting off your nose to spite your face springs to mind.

    13
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    #11

    Person holding a smartphone, appearing to gossip about petty work dramas in a dimly lit indoor setting. My parents were both [very sick]. My mum went into hospice, I told my boss I would be having my phone on me just incase the hospice called. She gave me a written warning for not saying please...

    leaeireau , Matthew Lancaster Report

    18points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like your boss runs a very toxic workplace

    14
    14points
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    #12

    Woman in a black sweater writing notes at a desk with laptop and glass of water, illustrating petty work drama at office. Someone reported me to HR for saying something like I really didn't want to be in the office that day but home. The context was that my sister was terminally ill, and was awaiting important medical news that day, and I wished I was 'back home' (my homecountry) to support her instead.

    itsgoodtochalk , Toa Heftiba Report

    18points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes I blame HR for allowing 'complaints' like this to be taken seriously

    27
    27points
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    One of the ways to fight back against drama is for workplace leaders to stay factual, calm, neutral, and unemotional. They should avoid reacting to overly exaggerated emotional responses from their colleagues and focus on what actually happened.

    “This technique is grounded in behavioral psychology. When people realize their theatrics aren’t getting the expected reaction, their energy shifts. Drama relies on an audience, and when it doesn’t get one, it naturally fizzles out,” Forbes states, stressing the importance of rational problem-solving, which builds long-term trust.

    “When employees see that decisions are made based on clear, objective information rather than emotional reactions, they feel more secure in their workplace interactions. Over time, this consistency builds confidence in leadership and encourages open, honest communication throughout the organization. If there really is an issue that needs addressing, you can now deal with it without unnecessary exaggeration clouding the solution.”

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    #13

    Three coworkers in a heated discussion, capturing a moment of the pettiest work drama witnessed in an office setting. Had a meeting because someone didn’t say good morning to another person.

    cleorosee , Getty Images Report

    16points
    POST
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could've been an email. Just saying

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    #14

    Bathroom with a "No Dumping" sign above toilet, dark shower curtain, and toiletries by the bathtub, illustrating petty work dramas. Somebody kept leaving skids in the toilet so I put up a little poster asking people to clean up after themselves. A colleague ripped it off the wall and went to the manager to complain about it???

    sonceva , BongHitsMcGhee Report

    15points
    POST
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the note the cleaners left when I was working in Denmark. Note was in English and Danish. The English read: "Your mother doens't work here. Please use the bruch to remove traces". This is how I learnt the Danish for skidmarks is bremsespor - literally brake-tracks.

    1
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    #15

    Multiple open pizza boxes lined up on a table with soda bottles, seen during petty work drama gossip moments. A doctor bought pizza for his team and someone complained to HR about it because the doctor didn’t order a vegetarian pizza. Doctor put his notice in the day HR talked to him about it.

    shayaz33 , FunnyLazy420 Report

    13points
    POST
    frank-clarijs avatar
    Frank
    Frank
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    according to the comments below it's better never to give something, because you're wrong if you missed a special interest group. It's not ideal that he forgot vegetarian, but should he also consider vegan, lactose intolerant, diabetic, gluten, ...??

    12
    12points
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    What is the worst, pettiest, most bizarre, and infuriating drama that you’ve ever witnessed at work, Pandas? What happened, and how did you deal with it?

    Do you have any colleagues who love to spread drama and dissent everywhere that they can? How do your managers and supervisors handle these chaotic coworkers of yours?

    Share your work stories in the comments at the bottom of this list!

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Office cubicle prank with desk, chair, and computer wrapped in holiday gift paper showcasing petty work drama gossip. I bought a gift for a colleague going through a hard time, another member of staff put in a complaint about it

    tamstara98 , waynejshort Report

    13points
    POST
    honeybrown345 avatar
    Leah Brown
    Leah Brown
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I swear some people just enjoy being miserable and delight in bringing others down with them.

    8
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    #17

    Colorful tomato salad with fresh herbs in a plastic container, representing casual work dramas shared among colleagues. Someone ate only the tomatoes out of someone else’s salad in the fridge.

    shannonloutaylorx , haceldama13 Report

    12points
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    #18

    Man in a white shirt focused on a laptop, reflecting the pettiest work dramas witnessed and shared in office gossip. My boss kept forwarding emails that we both received. When i complained in an anonymous survey - he then sat me down for a talk to explain.. he said it was because he was unsure if I had done the task (he could have just opened the doc). So we agreed that I would cc him on everything I finished.. it lasted an hour - then he begged me to stop and he would stop forwarding mails

    perschnizzle , Getty Images Report

    12points
    POST
    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    had the same. Boss wanted to know what I am doing all day (i.e. micromanage me) I added him in cc to ALL my mails. And I made sure I had many (idiòt)

    0
    0points
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    #19

    I kept complaining it was hot in the office. People told me it was my age. So I hung one of those GIANT outdoor thermometers by my desk.. now they can’t gaslight me when it says 78 degrees.

    nkotbrulez Report

    11points
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    #20

    Pink plush toy with big eyes in a decorative basket, illustrating the pettiest work dramas and gossip mood. I got a verbal warning for loudly saying "labubu" at our Christmas meeting during a lull. Not my fault others repeated it after me.

    sonjahoegel , Helpful-Gate-5275 Report

    9points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I own an unlicensed Labubu knockoff I named Le Boobies.

    8
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    #21

    A co-worker was given disciplinary action being “caught” clocking into work several times at 3am in the morning.. despite her very clearly saying she was asleep in bed.. turns out the system malfunctioned and she most definitely was not getting to work at 3am.

    alexquarmby03 Report

    9points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they removed any adverse findings from her work record.

    5
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    #22

    Couple walking on a sandy path by the beach, holding hands, with wooden fences and cloudy sky in the background. We had this interim manger who did nothing, never prepped or read anything and just approved everything. He also had his ‘personal ventures’ on the side so sometimes wouldn’t even come in for a couple days. Then one week hes was not working cuz of his ‘personal ventures’ and i was send to the Caribbean for a work trip. After my work day i decided to go to the beach and still soak up some sun. Guess who walks past my sunbed?! Our interim manager with a blond woman who definitely was NOT his wife!

    vaniwowo , Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    That's non of your business, even if it is wrong,,

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    #23

    Woman wearing a face mask and gloves standing behind a glass door holding an open sign, hinting at petty work dramas. the CEO was micromanaging every little thing we did when we opened. My boss instructed us to send him multiple pictures and multiple videos every single day of us opening the building. the CEO then received about 16 pictures/videos around 5am every day from us until quit 3 weeks later.

    user5263506072821 , Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have sent him pics and videos every 17 seconds

    1
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    #24

    A glass electric kettle filled with water and an egg submerged inside, illustrating a petty work drama moment. My ex colleague was reported for making hard boiled eggs in the kitchen’s kettle….we then were lectured about hygiene in a workspace

    ianpereverzev , Real_Jack_Package Report

    8points
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    #25

    Orchid plant in a white pot on office desk near laptop with work drama spreadsheet on screen in background Someone threatened to quit over a pot plant

    _mumma_ange_ , superanghelen Report

    8points
    POST
    bobbygoodson avatar
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A pot plant or a potted plant? They are not the same thing

    32
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    #26

    Refrigerator shelves filled with various fruits, illustrating the pettiest work dramas witnessed and gossiped about. Someone threw out her mango from the fridge and she went off with stress and we never saw her again.

    olipops296 , miss_irreplaceable Report

    7points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BEcause......SOMEone ....THREW....AWAY ..HER....MANGO ...????

    5
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    #27

    We once had a fire alarm at work so had to evacuate. The new manager couldn’t remember where the evacuation point was so just quit. Claimed she was overstimulated and no one told her anything

    owenmorched5 Report

    7points
    POST
    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First thing on first day of induction is fire safety.

    1
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    #28

    Someone I’ve worked for 15 years still gets my name wrong when it’s in my LITERAL email signature. so I email him back calling him the wrong name on purpose…

    hwt10 Report

    7points
    POST
    elichaffner avatar
    Kiss Army
    Kiss Army
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if he is calling her the wrong name because she calls him the wrong name and it is just an endless circle?

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Businesswoman in grey suit and glasses discussing pettiest work dramas in an office setting with documents and printer nearby. A female boss got annoyed when I had to go to antenatal appointments and asked me why I couldn’t go at night. Also tried to force me to clear out a water-logged basement by lifting heavy boxes (I was in an Admin role). It was a long time ago. She [passed away] 😊

    mofo152 Report

    6points
    POST
    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See? She ended up being very considerate.

    2
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    #30

    Green commercial mop bucket with soapy water and wringer on tiled floor, representing pettiest work dramas in cleaning tasks. I seen 2 fully grown women nearly have a full on fist fight over a mop bucket 😳

    chell_75 , bitofbonsai Report

    6points
    POST
    conocuinn avatar
    Con O Cuinn
    Con O Cuinn
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To paraphrase a tweet I saw, I'm happy to have a run of s****y blue collar jobs where occasionally I might have to fight a coworker rather than have to deal with the passive aggressive nightmare of the corporate world.

    3
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    #31

    Every day arrived 15/20 minutes early to work for 5+ years working in a big open plan corporate office, I was 3 minutes late ONE time, ONCE! And I was reported to the director and I got pulled in for a chat about time keeping…..

    soulshine.747 Report

    6points
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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Similar here. From that point on it was 0900 to 1700. Also dropped off the social committee and all the free time given to organizing activities.

    2
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    #32

    I was asked if I planned on getting pregnant anytime soon right before signing the contract after the 3 month trial period

    ashleighcooper87 Report

    6points
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    #33

    Pink and white mechanical keyboard with cute cat-themed keycaps on a matching pink desk mat, highlighting work drama vibes. My manager and I screamed at each other over my pink keyboard.

    alejnndrae , meihuaalyssa Report

    5points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why the hell did she even care

    14
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    #34

    Newborn baby resting on mother's chest, wrapped in a blanket, highlighting moments unrelated to work dramas and gossip. Whilst my daughter was in NICU born 3 months premature - my manager come to the hospital to tell me my team were being made redundant

    cstarrr2 , Brian Wangenheim Report

    5points
    POST
    petermagnell avatar
    Magnell
    Magnell
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this petty work drama? sounds like a manager who at least made an effort when handing out bad news..

    7
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    #35

    Close-up of a double cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and sauce, held in hand in a work break room setting showing petty work drama. Someone expensed a meal at Burger King, and it included a side of onion rings. His boss rejected the expense saying he didn’t really need the onion rings. It’s used in every example of what to expense vs what not to 😂

    bethanyinsall Report

    5points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Daaamn that burger looks good.

    10
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    #36

    There was a company bake off competition and first prize was a spa day at a realllly nice spa. Turned out the winner had her mum, a professional cake baker, make the cake and passed it off as her own. People were outraged!

    fantasydreamer15 Report

    5points
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    #37

    Charge nurse called my parents one time when I was late I’m 32 😂

    briannatropicana Report

    5points
    POST
    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh - my bank phoned my stepmother to say I was £2 overdrawn the day before payday - the stepmother who caused me to leave home at 18. She was friends with the bank manager. I moved bank the following day.

    6
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    #38

    We had a 45 min meeting about microwaves…..

    jordanriley15 Report

    5points
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    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either people were not cleaning spills, or someone was cooking fish or some other "aromatic" cuisine which affected the atmosphere.

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    #39

    I messaged the national group chat with all the manages in it to ask if anyone else had been asked anyone to “smile more at work” and if it was a work place policy. I explained to my manager prior I just had two teeth pulled and even talking was still painful, and also I’m able to do my job, be pleasant and polite without smiling, she was rude about it so I messaged “I just want to open a forum to discuss this as this feels targeted and I’d like to clarify if smiling is written into my contract” 😁

    stoicsigmafemale Report

    5points
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    #40

    Woman in coat talking on phone inside a subway, capturing a moment of work drama and office gossip conversation. The morning I got a call my dad had passed, she immediately texted and said “so how long do you plan to be out.” 8 mins after I told her. I quit.

    _tmorgan1223 , Fellipe Ditadi Report

    4points
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, so you told her via text? and all your boss did was to ask how long you'd be away, so she can plan your work being done? And the problem is? OP suffers from main character syndrome.

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    #41

    Someone wanted to take me to hr because I didn’t put a capital at the start of their name on 1 email I sent

    _danielleta_ Report

    4points
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    honeybrown345 avatar
    Leah Brown
    Leah Brown
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was once running the front end of a vaccination clinic during COVID. The people working for me changed multiple times each day. I was trying to get a guys attention but did not know his name. I called out, "my dude! Could you come help over here please?" He promptly went and reported to the head person running the site that I had disrespected him by not referring to him by his name. When the operations supervisor asked me why I hadn't referred to him by name, I simply told her he was not facing me and I could not see his nametag and if he was so worried about it maybe he should also put one on his back. She chuckled and said, "Well I bet you know his name now!" Yup... 5 years later I'd still like to say, "F U Jared, MY DUDE!"

    3
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    #42

    My entire office was made do anti bullying training because someone allegedly overheard a racist comment. Our team are from all over the world (Irish, Canadian, Chinese, Indian, Australian, Iranian). We weren’t told who said it or what was said. Nobody said anything but the president of the company did come over at one stage and say we were like the United Nations. We had to do the bullying training regardless. We all think it was him that said it and someone blamed us for it.

    ciaraomeara95 Report

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blame everything on someone else if you can, especially if you're the boss. Thinking of you, mandarine moron.

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    #43

    My ex-boss slashed all the tires on my old coworker's car because he wouldn't make him coffee.

    jacuuzzi__ Report

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    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a matter for the police

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    #44

    Ended up in a HR meeting because another co worker thought I had an issue with him for weeks - I didn’t. When asked why he thought I was so mad at him it was because one morning when starting early after very little sleep I didn’t say "good morning"

    toooldtobeonhere0 Report

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    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have went full Sergeant Major Plumlee on him

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    #45

    Me & Husband worked together. We both got food poisoning, so needed 2 to 3 days off. We had a disciplinary for having time off at the same time as each other.

    lifegoes2025 Report

    4points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well that's just bad planning on your part. Next time one of you should have food poisoning one week and the other the following week.

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    #46

    The manager told us all we are only allowed 1 doctor/hospital appointment a YEAR. We work in a GP practice 😭

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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if you work at a GP practice, you don't need time off to go to the doctor, because you're already there 😉

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    #47

    I got a “talking to” for sending my colleague a Get Well Soon card signed by myself and other teammates. Apparently I wasn’t supposed to because other teammates hadn’t received greeting cards for their life situations. 🙄

    paletasdelimon Report

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    fire-singer avatar
    Fire Singer
    Fire Singer
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well everyone at work who had kids got gift cards and all kinds of stuff, I get a puppy and nothing! not fair at all! /s

    0
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    #48

    Someone took someone else’s Diet Coke out of the fridge, so they just kept unplugging the fridge and left a note that said “now no one gets a drink”

    chelociraptor_ Report

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    honeybrown345 avatar
    Leah Brown
    Leah Brown
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    HAHAHA!! Talk about burning your house down to get rid of a spider.

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    #49

    My manager made one of my coworkers move DESKS because her son (who also works there and sat behind him) complained he was getting up too much??

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    #50

    Someone ate the chocolate side of someone else’s corner yogurt in the fridge and then next day ate 6inch out of the footlong subway

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    #51

    Office was talking about MAFS (which had finished, and spoilers all over social media), I said something about how 2 people are together now (who weren’t a couple in the show), and my desk neighbour told me I’d ruined her whole day, and we haven’t spoke since.

    jo.mts_ Report

    3points
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    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Googled and came up with Married At First Sight

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    #52

    I was told off by a nurse for closing the curtains in the common areas at night, bc they took too long to open the next morning 🤡

    torawtro Report

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    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, the nurse wasn't paying the heating bills was she.

    1
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    #53

    I have someone that doesn’t not spell my name right ever when messaging me on teams or email. Both which have my name right in front of them. I purposely get their name wrong when I address them in emails. They have a very generic easy spelling name too

    allyanne1 Report

    3points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't not spell your name right, so they do spell your name right.

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    #54

    Went into work, had a shift woth my manager (at a coffee shop) and noticed someone used all my hand cream. I was a bit annoyed but whatever, I had more in my bag. I mentioned it to the manager and she got quite annoyed and spoke to the rest of the staff and this started a war because who was the thief and why wpuld anyone do that? Turned out EVERYONE was using it like it was communal hand cream 😂 I didn't even care, I was more annoyed someone put the cleaned out empty tub back where it was instead of in the bin

    nibbler_the_hamster Report

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It makes my blood boil that people where I work do this with communal soaps all the time, the store cupboard is not locked so it's easy for everyone to take a new one

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    #55

    The wars I’ve seen over bananas is insane

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    #56

    My fiancé went to pick up a suit on his lunch and parked in the office car park. His entire team turned on him because he deigned to leave his desk during the day, it went on for months and months, his boss did nothing. He’s the sweetest person as well and really cares when it people like him unfortunately, anyway after a year of this he ended up finding a new job and is very happy.

    cococannnon Report

    3points
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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely your fiancé is entitled to a lunch break, and to leave the office if he needs to. So pleased he left that environment, and is now happy. There's no need to put up with bullying colleagues and a useless boss.

    2
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    #57

    I got in trouble cause I said yes in an email. They took it as I had an attitude. I thought it was crazy.

    scdoll28737 Report

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    #58

    two ladies were fighting about their bridal showers being on the same day

    bronwynansley88 Report

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    #59

    one of the chefs I worked with used to get annoyed at the waitresses who were too happy and would also get annoyed at those who weren't

    jamiejoo22 Report

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    #60

    the stock count for bottled water on the bar was out by 1 and the manager made all those working that day sign a stock loss form.

    benstopprocrastinating Report

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    fire-singer avatar
    Fire Singer
    Fire Singer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of understand this. Even a small loss has to be calculated. It's annoying and yeah just 1 bottle of water, but they're the ones who will get audited for something like that.

    0
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    #61

    My boss telling me not to send a welcome email to my new employee who I inherited through a merger because she wanted full control - my employee wondering why I’m not contacting her and my boss tells me if I email her it will make her nervous - guess what? I quit that job!

    saranaura2025 Report

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    #62

    Someone stole a whole carrot cake from the staff room … we had a whole team meeting about it afterward - work in pharmacy…

    libbi.tudor Report

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    tombrincefield avatar
    Tom Brincefield
    Tom Brincefield
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's carrot cake. Get out the rack & thumbscrews.

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    #63

    Not really a drama, I picked up work from a colleague. Phoned him to get the back story. 5 minutes after the call, an email was sent to all staff from his boss saying not to call this colleague as he was busy. Never spoke to him again by phone/email/face2face. Petty I know but I loved it.

    onthebeach1412 Report

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    #64

    Had someone try to passively call me out in a 50 person teams chat without saying my name. Me being the person that I am messaged back in the same group and said if she was going to talk about me to the group not to be afraid to use my name. Went off after that..

    pimento0 Report

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    #65

    For every colleagues birthday we would all put £2 in to get them a small cake and card signed by the team. I was off for two weeks over my birthday and so didn’t get a card or cake. When I next got asked for £2 a few weeks after I returned to work I refused and then got a cake and card the next day - it was the most awkward happy birthday song and candle blow out.

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    #66

    I ate a biscuit out of a pack that was on sale for 20p for workers in staff room 10 minutes before I brought it and was treated like a shop lifter.

    clared_16 Report

    -2points
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    garrytardy_1 avatar
    Rinso The Red
    Rinso The Red
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10 minutes? Sounds suspiciously like someone got called out and then paid.

    4
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    #67

    I no call, no showed a job I hated and they called the police to do a wellness check on me.

    justonyaholliday Report

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe be a bit OTT but sounds like the firm was acting responsibly, Where I work if someone does this, especially if they live alone, one of us will go round just to check they are okay

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