Mom Wants Daughter Out After She Turns 18, Dad Uncovers The Selfish Reason Behind It: “I Couldn’t Believe It”

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Turning 18 is a significant milestone and the beginning of a new era. Now, you’re no longer a kid. Many young adults move out of their parents’ place to start building their own lives. However, that’s not a definitive rule you need to follow. Recent trends show the opposite is happening, too. One survey showed that nearly half of young adults in the US are still living with their parents.

That being said, not all parents want their grown-up kids around. Like the mother in this story, who told her daughter that she expects her to move out the moment she turns 18. However, the dad was blindsided by this decision and found himself stuck between his cold-hearted wife and panicking daughter. Read on to find out how the family drama unfolded.

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It can be hard to decide what the best way for your teenager to transition into adulthood is

Image credits: Nicole Michalou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, parents should make these decisions together – something that this mom decided not to do

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Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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No rule says that teenagers should leave the family home at 18

Whether a child moves out at 18 or a few years later, it’s a big adjustment both for the parents and the child. The debate about whether or not children should leave the home nest when they’re legally of age really has two sides.

Some parents believe that kicking your 18-year-old out of the home is kind of an outdated concept. As of 2023, a third of young adults in the U.S. are still living with their parents. And more than half see only positives in this.

64% said that it considerably helps their financial situation. In fact, in 2021, there was a conspiracy floating around on Twitter (X) that children moving out of their parent’s house as soon as possible was all a scheme by the banks to make more people pay rent. 55% of the respondents claimed that it also helps them maintain a better relationship with their parents.

However, asking a kid to leave the family home is not something parents should spring on their children. There are things teenagers should know so they can successfully transition into adulthood. These include basic financial skills, knowing how to make a basic meal, cleaning, home management, and personal healthcare.

Perhaps even more important is the emotional and mental preparation. And that’s not just about preparing them for the move by discussing it ahead of time. Teenagers who move out should have basic problem-solving skills so they can deal with minor life challenges without help from their parents.

Experts also note that it’s important to teach teenagers to set goals. Sitting down together and going over long-term and short-term plans will make the parents feel less stressed and the teenager more grounded.

Image credits: Julia M Cameron / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Parents need to make parenting decisions together

Another major problem in this story is the lack of communication between parents. The mom and the dad should discuss decisions like this together. After all, they are both equally parents to the daughter.

However, it’s easier said than done because parenting differences can be difficult for couples to overcome. Jaclyn Gulotta, PhD, LMHC, claims that parents disagreeing on parenting can lead to more conflict, emotional and physical disconnect, lack of trust, and changes in behavior.

So, parents must try to overcome their differences in order to be a united front. Talking things out and listening to each other is crucial in these circumstances. Dr. Gullota recommends parents determine the rules for their kids together. That will not only solve the problems but show the children how emotionally mature adults handle a difference of opinion.

But disagreements and more heated conversations should never take place in front of the kids, even if they’re teenagers. “If parents argue in front of their children, this can also cause miscommunication, and the children may feel there is a lack of stability or feel insecure in the home,” Dr. Gulotta explained.

When parents disagree on a parenting decision, it can cause children stress and anxiety. In some cases, kids can even start taking advantage of the conflict and start favoring one parent over the other. “Think of parents as the ‘captain of the ship,'” Julia M. Chamberlain MS, INHC, LMHC, explained. “If there were two captains of a ship and the crew witnessed them not in agreement about the course of action, it can cause anxiety for the crew.”

The dad gave more context in the comments about what the daughter’s plans for the future were

People decided unanimously that the dad wasn’t the unreasonable one