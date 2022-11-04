Below, we've gathered some of their most upvoted answers sharing signs of a mature person. Do you agree with any of these statements? Which behavior or state of mind would you consider a sign of maturity? At what stage of emotional maturity would you consider yourself to be right now? Let us know!

While signs of maturity in a man and woman may differ, gendering signs of maturity is irrelevant. So what exactly are those cues that a person has reached full emotional growth? When a Reddit user came in with the same question, numerous people chimed in in a Reddit thread sharing their personal experiences and the various signs of a mature man or woman.

In fact, one study showed that the average man doesn't reach full emotional maturity until age 43, while women mature by age 32. That's an 11-year difference! Yet, again, the topic is very subjective. And while there are no tools (yet) available to determine the exact age one becomes 'ripe,' there are so-called signs of maturity. Similarly to how psychological conditions are diagnosed via symptoms, so can full psychological maturation be determined by signs of emotional maturity.

Biologically it's possible to indicate the approximate age when a person reaches full physical maturity. However, emotional maturity is more challenging to define or distinguish. While physical and emotional maturity are subjective, typically, a person reaches physical maturity before becoming emotionally mature. For example, it's likely that a teenager would be physically mature but not emotionally mature enough to become a parent.

#1 "When you realize 5k is a lot of money to spend, but not a lot of money to have."

#2 "Not having the urge to laugh when the ketchup bottle farts."

#3 "Patience. Understanding that not everything can be fixed immediately, and making peace with the fact that some things just take time."

#4 "Knowing that you aren't entitled to anything in life, even your life."

#5 "Letting someone win an argument so you can move on."

#6 "Realizing you're not as smart as you think."

#7 "Sometimes it's better for an argument to never happen than for you to win it."

#8 "I don't need to tell people they're doing something wrong unless they ask me for my advice. I still often find myself biting my lip trying not to correct someone but I'm learning!"

#9 "Honesty (to yourself) about what you want."

#10 "Knowing which priorities to put first."

#11 "When you act and think the same whether you are alone or with others."

#12 "Not needing to have other people to feel complete."

#13 "When you announce you're going to have a baby and people are happy for you instead of saying, 'Oh, is everything okay?'"

#14 "When you answer e-mails just as quickly as you do texts."

#15 "Being happy and proud for the successful people in your life without comparing yourself to them and at the same time being proud of your your own life."

#16 "Being able to admit when your worst enemy has a good idea."

#17 "When teenagers start annoying you."

#18 "When someone hurts you and you try to understand them."

#19 "Telling your children they are being irresponsible when they are doing what you did."

#20 "You have purchased a ladder."

#21 "I bought floss the other day."

#22 "When you stop rooting for Jerry and start rooting for Tom."

#23 "Having alcoholic drinks in the house that are not drunk on the day of purchase."

#24 "Not buying every new iPhone model."

#25 "Keys. The more keys you have the more responsible you are."

#26 "Doing puzzle night on a Saturday night. Actually, having a puzzle night in general."

#27 "When your friends spend an evening discussing taxes."

#28 "When you're parents come to your place to visit/stay."

#29 "I've heard this one and it has stuck with me: 'When your mom comes to you for advice.'"

#30 "Letting conversations go before they turn into arguments."

#31 "Knowing when you're hanging out with the wrong people and actively making a change."

#32 "You don't get upset when you are not liked."

#33 "Not referring to people who don't like you as 'haters.'"

#34 "Being able to be relied on instead of relying on others."

#35 "When you have an opinion on something and once presented with new facts you are open to changing your opinion."

#36 "Being able to make a sincere apology. 'I'm sorry you took it that way' is not a sincere apology."

#37 "Being able to walk away when you should. Whether it be a confrontation, relationship or bad situation."

#38 "There's a fine line between quitting and knowing nothing more can be gained. I think the maturity part comes in knifing and accepting the difference."

#39 "When you know you're right but don't feel the need to correct someone on it."

#40 "Not getting embarrassed about necessary purchases. As a teenager and young woman, I got antsy purchasing tampons, picking up my birth control and even buying toilet paper."

#41 "Not letting the dishes 'soak' over night."

#42 "You become an adolescent when you realize your parents are human beings just like everyone else. You become an adult when you forgive them for it."

#43 "When you consistently do the right thing for the right reasons - even if it involves sacrifice on your part."

#44 "I feel like it's when you realize you're not the center of the world and start doing things for others. Immature people have no concept of anything post their own noses. Mature people realize that there's a world full of millions, even billions, of people who could use help. Just the realization, to me, makes that person mature."

#45 "I was always told 'character is how you treat those who can do nothing for you', which to me sounds like a good standard for maturity."

#46 "When someone is yelling, and the other one is calmly talking."

#47 "When you realize how amazing naps really are."

#48 "Not venting on social media about personal affairs."

#49 "Accepting that you were wrong, in public."

#50 "Knowing when to be immature."

#51 "Knowing you can't do what you want whenever you want for your entire life."

#52 "When you stop testing boundaries and start navigating them."

#53 "Not taking things personally."

#54 "I realised I was an adult when I started paying for my own Netflix."

#55 "Ohh, the weather is finally warm and sunny, what a good day to do laundry."

#56 "Knowing when your night is over and you should probably go home."

#57 "Be in charge of your own nutrition and health!"

#58 "Understanding the difference between needs and wants."

#59 "Eating a sandwich using the heel of the loaf of bread."

#60 "Empathy. When you finally learn to put yourself in someone else's shoes, you become a bit more humble."

#61 "Knowing when to put others before yourself and when you need to prioritize yourself."

#62 "When the vegetable drawer in your fridge is full of vegetables instead of just beer."

#63 "Wearing a watch not for fashion's sake."

#64 "Paying all of your bills before anything else."

#65 "Eating things you don't like just because they're healthy."

#66 "When you realize that just because something is for children, it doesn't mean it's childish."

#67 "Being a coachable person."

#68 "Being excited about new socks at Christmas."

#69 "Checking your eggs at the grocery store."

#70 "Not caring about how you look to others so long as you like yourself and are having a good time."

#71 "Not eating to be sure that your child does."

#72 "Appreciating the taste of prunes."

#73 "Stop complaining and just do it."

#74 "When you fall asleep in the car and your parents don't carry you to bed. That's another hard blow from reality."

#75 "Bringing a coat."

#76 "Fully understanding that there are many different ways of looking at a problem and that not everyone will understand that."

#77 "A high level of critical thinking that comes from experience or perspective."

#78 "When social problems become your problems."

#79 "When someone tells you things you already know, you don't have to say 'I know that already.'"

#80 "Having accent furniture."

#81 "Drinking a few beers makes you wanna go to bed instead of partying."

#82 "When others seek out your advice."

#83 "When you start to like the outside of an Oreo better than the inside."

#84 "Sometimes I wake up at 6 am. Just naturally. And instead of going back to sleep I get up and do dishes or something."

#85 "Having friends of different political stripes than yourself."

#86 "When you no longer worry about acting mature."

#87 "How about being able to focus on solving the problem, not on blaming the person who made it."

#88 "Not talking about people behind their backs."

#89 "Realizing that going out to eat is a decent chunk of change for most people (especially older people), so you should always dress nice and be cordial at a lesser restaurant or a nice restaurant."

#90 "Knowing when to stick to your principles and when to let it be."

#91 "Keeping promises even when it's hard."

#92 "You pay a lot more for a little more comfort."

#93 "Listening to discussions on the radio and deliberately tune in."

#94 "Looking forward to a soft beverage rather than a hard one."

#95 "My friend and I had a very adult moment when we had a 20 minute conversation about dish soap."

#96 "Opening your mouth to say something, pausing, then thinking better of it."

#97 "Not being disappointed from people's changes."

#98 "This happened a few years ago. I saw a spider on the ground outside and I was about to kill it but then I realized there was no need to and this spider was a living thing so I let it be. To me, that was a big sign that I had matured."

#99 "I just asked for nice wools socks for my birthday, so there's that."

#100 "Not expecting people to read your mind."

#101 "Providing a cheese plate when hosting a party."

#102 "Looking forward to doing yardwork."

#103 "Not eating a whole bottle of gummy vitamins in one sitting."

#104 "Acknowledging that some of the problems you are dealing with aren't unique to you."

#105 "Showing up on time."

#106 "Being able to answer a question with 'I don't know', instead of making something up or just talking around the question to cover up a lack of knowledge."

#107 "Not caring about appearing childish."

#108 "Smiling at babies."

#109 "Doing what's right for the long-term, despite the guarantee of short-term pain."

#110 "This is also a sign of maturity: recognizing your own flaws, owning up to them, and actively trying to work on them!"

#111 "Not making excuses for a failure and owning it. It's amazing how many adults still haven't gotten this down."

#112 "Being able to recognize your own flaws, and then work on improving them. Accept people as they are and focus on yourself, overall just do everything in your power to be a better person."

#113 "Having the humility to avoid needlessly talking about your accomplishments simply because an opportunity to do so comes up in conversation. If I only find out how good you are at something through another person telling me, and you've never bragged about it to me, I'll be impressed."

#114 "Also knowing when to rely on others. Swallowing your pride and allowing those that truly care for you to help."

#115 "Booking your own dentist appointment."

#116 "Being able to delay gratification and do something you really don't want to do. I think that's one of the biggest differences between maturity and immaturity."

#117 "Being able to swallow your ego and apologize even if you don't necessarily think you've done anything wrong. 'I completely understand your point and sincerely apologize for the lapse in communication,' instead of 'Can't you read, I clearly said that.'"

#118 "You don't have to admit you wrong, just admit that people understand things differently and in different ways."

#119 "Knowing when to be mature."

#120 "Making room when someone is trying to move into your lane in traffic."

#121 "Someone is mature when they can brush off insults with a laugh and not hold any kind of grudge. Someone is mature when they are focused on BEING a good person, not LOOKING like a good person."

#122 "More thinking, less talking."

#123 "Moderation in all things, don't set yourself on fire to keep others warm."

#124 "Liking salad."

#125 "Knowing that you're able to have ice cream for dinner but choosing a healthy, balanced meal instead."

#126 "When you no longer allow anyone to intimidate you."

#127 "Agreeing with the Dad instead of Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid.'"

#128 "Not getting upset when someone has the same outfit as you at a party."

#129 "In truth, when you start wanting to take care of people and not being revolved around yourself."

#130 "Realizing that you don't have to dress a certain way, have a certain hairstyle or a tattoo to express your individuality."

#131 "Knowing the difference between being serious and being mature."

#132 "When you are presented with the option of the better choice or the better story, you decide to go with the better choice."

#133 "Not contacting your ex after a breakup."

#134 "Most modern music starts to suck."

#135 "Paying your bills before going out for drinks."

#136 "Wanting more cake than frosting."

#137 "When 'You need to be more mature' isn't your first defense if things aren't going your way."

#138 "Ordering fish at a restaurant."

#139 "White crystals on cheddar cheese or brown spots on banana. They're just ripe enough to consume."

#140 "Acting with confidence doing something, especially in a leadership position, when you have no idea what to do."

#141 "Buying life insurance."

#142 "Learning to appreciate and care for what you already have, not constantly strive for the next thing you want."

#143 "The ability to be absolutely immature and not care."

#144 "When you do laundry and you separate your dark and light colors."

#145 "Doing something without being told, because you know it's the right thing to do."

#146 "Letting someone else get the last piece of cake."

#147 "When you feel guilty for your parents giving you money."

#148 "Effectively working in a group even though you hate most of your groupmates."

#149 "Wanting to care for the well-being of your parents."

#150 "Getting excited about buying a new washer and dryer."

#151 "You become a more courteous driver."