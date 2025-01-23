ADVERTISEMENT

When people started leaving rural areas for cities with hopes of finding a better life, they probably didn’t expect urbanization to get so out of hand. Now the concrete jungles where dreams were supposedly made of are seen drowning in pollution, trash, traffic, and dystopian dwellings. One could say that the promise of a better life has somehow turned into urban hell. 

To show just how really bad things are getting, Bored Panda compiled a list of the worst consequences caused by developing cities shared on the Urban Hell subreddit. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that made you sad to see the reality we live in.

#1

The Annual Monsoon Ritual Of Mumbai's Ocean Giving Back What Has Been Dumped In It

Urban hell scene showing stairs covered in trash and debris with a grey sky in the background.

    #2

    Hong Kong Street Life

    Hong Kong Street Life

    #3

    New Delhi - During Lockdown vs. Now

    "Urban hell: cityscape comparison with clear skies and heavy smog conditions."

    #4

    Hong Kong

    Dense urban buildings with grid-like windows, exemplifying urban hell with towering structures and cramped conditions.

    #5

    Beirut Port

    Urban hell scene with graffiti saying "My government did this," showing desolate industrial ruins and cranes.

    #6

    Uae Nad Al Sheba III Neighborhood

    Aerial view of densely packed, uniform urban housing, illustrating an urban hellscape.

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Looks like the planet Camazotz from A Wrinkle In Time.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    People Offering Prayers At River Yamuna, India, Which Is Frothing From Industrial Waste

    Urban hell scene with people standing in thick foam pollution near a bridge.

    #8

    People Living Next To A Helicoidal Street In Chongqing

    Urban Hell: Multi-level parking structure with cars and bright city lights at night.

    #9

    A Boy Gathers Recyclable Items From A Semi-Dry Drain, At Taimoor Nagar In New Delhi

    A child standing in a garbage-filled urban hell, surrounded by piles of waste in a polluted area.

    #10

    Ah Yes, Trees

    Green plastic tree on deserted urban road, illustrating urban hell concept.

    rosiecoyle avatar
    Pandarosa
    Pandarosa
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Life-sized Lego trees, I think this is Saudi Arabia so a no-water option makes sense, but this is just bizarre.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Mumbai, India

    Urban hell depiction with a lavish billboard above a street where homeless people are lying, highlighting stark contrast.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Hang on a minute! You sure is not in the US? Where's due to the d**g addiction, plenty of States there look just like that! San Francisco, New Orleans, NY..uff! The list goes on and on!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Not A Very Romantic Scene

    Person walking across trash-covered beach, showcasing an urban hell scene with polluted environment.

    #13

    Naples, Italy

    Urban hell scene with cars parked under an overpass beside an old building, illustrating urban decay.

    #14

    Electrical Wiring And Water Pipes In A Brazilian Favela

    Tangled wires and cables in an urban area, depicting urban hell amidst dilapidated buildings and narrow pathway.

    #15

    Cairo, Egypt

    Aerial view of densely packed urban buildings creating an overwhelming urban hellscape.

    #16

    Residential Building In Hong Kong, Shot By Me On 35mm Film

    Overcrowded urban buildings with dense apartments, illustrating an 'urban hell' scenario.

    #17

    Burj Al Babas, Turkey (The Largest Ghost Town In The World)

    Abandoned castle-like houses in an eerie landscape, exemplifying urban hell with repetitive unfinished structures.

    #18

    "Lying Skyscraper" In Moscow. About 736m Long

    Aerial view of a massive, monotonous urban building complex, exemplifying 'urban hell' amidst an industrial landscape.

    #19

    Jalousie Neighborhood In Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

    Aerial view of densely packed urban area with houses on steep hills, illustrating extreme urban hell conditions.

    #20

    Hotel In Łodz, Poland

    Green hotel beside industrial structures illustrating urban hell contrast.

    #21

    An Interesting Perspective I've Stumbled Upon In Macau A Year Ago

    Urban hellscape showing contrast between decaying lower building and modern towering structure above.

    #22

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Urban hell scene with a wire fence and a brick house in the background.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Due to the huge number of robberies, kidnappings, burglaries, carjackings and what not there....tempted to bet the owner of that house has, as security, landmines buried around his house

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Literally, Just Thanksgiving Traffic In La

    Nighttime urban hell scene with heavy traffic congestion on a city highway, highlighted by red tail lights.

    #24

    Private Houses On The Roof Of An Eight-Story Mall In Zhūzhōu, China

    Urban hell example: Rooftop houses on a large city building surrounded by high-rise apartments.

    #25

    Magnitogorsk, One Of The Worst Polluted Cities In Russia. Only 28% Of The Children Born In The Town Are Fully Healthy

    Statues holding a sword in an urban hell scene with industrial smokestacks in the background.

    #26

    Inequality In Tembisa, South Africa

    Aerial view of urban hell contrast: densely packed informal settlement versus organized residential area.

    #27

    San Francisco, USA

    Urban scene with litter and debris scattered under a highway overpass, highlighting environmental challenges.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    #7 picture in this tread should go together along the picture of the "magas" beloved "leader" comrade trump

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    Norilsk, Russia

    Urban hell scene with smoke from factories, crumbling buildings, and graffiti reading "No Happiness" on a concrete wall.

    #29

    Town Square In Bartoszyce (Poland) Before And After

    Urban hell transformation: vibrant town square with green spaces turns into barren concrete plaza.

    #30

    Disgusting Canal Near My Home In Manila. I Wish People Just Would Bother To Care How Our Environment Is Dying Fast

    Urban hell scene with polluted water and derelict buildings in a deteriorating city environment.

    #31

    Ferentari, The Poorest Area Of Bucharest, Romania - Most Apartments Are Squatted And Have No Electricity, Hard To Believe This Is In The European Union

    Urban hell scene with rundown apartments, litter-strewn streets, puddles, and people walking through the area.

    #32

    16th Century Mill Surrounded By Brand New Concrete In Seaside Bulgaria

    Abandoned urban hellscape showing dilapidated buildings and a crumbling windmill in a modern city setting.

    #33

    Guangzhou Aerial

    Aerial view of a dense urban area illustrating urban hell with crowded buildings and narrow streets.

    #34

    Intersection Of Two Avenues In Sao Paulo, Brazil

    Urban hell: an aerial view of an extreme traffic jam at a busy intersection.

    #35

    Infinite Amount Of Concrete…

    Sprawling urban landscape at night with dense high-rise buildings and illuminated roads, depicting an 'urban hell' scenario.

    #36

    Urban Art In Belgrade

    Mural of a large open mouth with buildings as teeth, symbolizing an urban hell theme, on the side of a tall building.

    #37

    Las Vegas’s Underground Homeless

    Urban hell example with people living in a graffiti-covered tunnel, surrounded by makeshift bedding and personal items.

    #38

    The Border Between The Brazilian City Of "Manaus" And The Amazon Rainforest

    A striking satellite view showcases an abrupt urban boundary meeting a vast forest, capturing an "urban hell" contrast dramatically.

    #39

    Mirny, Yakutia, Russia

    Bird's eye view of an urban area with a massive open pit mine nearby, illustrating urban hell.

    #40

    Temirtau, Kazakhstan

    Urban hell scene with industrial smoke and a colorful mural on a building, depicting contrast amidst pollution.

    #41

    Night In Tokyo, Japan 🇯🇵

    Urban hell: Nighttime view of a bustling city street filled with cars and illuminated skyscrapers.

    #42

    It's Baffling How Fast It Changes

    Comparison of urban development: 1985 sparsely populated cityscape vs 2016 dense high-rise and highway growth.

    #43

    Before And After A Desert Is Turned Into A Soulless Suburb Of A Desert. Jk, Its A Single Photo Of Arizona

    Aerial view showing stark contrast between urban sprawl and barren desert, depicting elements of urban hell.

    #44

    Petare, Venezuela

    Aerial view of densely packed urban area forming a circular pattern, depicting urban hell.

    #45

    Kowloon Peninsula, Hong Kong. Comparison Of 1964 - 2016

    Panoramic views of dense urban hell cityscape with numerous high-rise buildings and rugged terrain.

    #46

    A Photo Of Central Park During The Great Depression (New York, 1933)

    Urban hellscape depicting a barren area with makeshift structures, contrasting with distant city buildings.

    #47

    The Flag Of Urban Hell

    Shopping cart awkwardly perched atop a pole in an urban area, illustrating urban hell.

    #48

    Las Vegas

    Aerial view of urban sprawl showcasing rows of identical houses in a dry landscape, illustrating urban hell concept.

    #49

    Macau

    Tall, crowded apartment building showcasing urban hell with numerous air conditioners and metal railings.

    #50

    Huntington Beach, California, During The Oil Boom Of 1928

    Crowded beach with numerous oil rigs in the background, depicting urban hell.

    #51

    This Beautiful View From My NYC Apartment

    Narrow, grimy alley between tall brick buildings representing urban hell conditions with AC units and small windows.

    #52

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    People walking on a bridge over a trash-filled area between rundown buildings, depicting an example of urban hell.

    #53

    This Is The Most Apocalyptic Image Of Modern Cairo, Egypt, I Have Ever Seen Anyone Take

    Urban hell: Dense cityscape with old buildings, pyramids in the background, under a dramatic orange sky.

    #54

    The Before And The After Of My Hometown, Hungary

    Urban Hell: A vibrant garden square transformed into a barren plaza over time.

    #55

    One Of My Most Hated Buildings Finally Got Destroyed And Replaced By Something Beautiful

    "Urban hell transformation: Before shows a stark building, after reveals a classic ornate structure with tramlines."

    #56

    Welcome To Texas

    Urban hell scene with identical brick houses lining a deserted street, evoking a sense of desolation.

    #57

    There's Cities, There's Metropolises, And Then There's Tokyo

    Aerial view of dense urban landscape, showcasing sprawling cityscape illustrating urban hell with minimal greenery.

    #58

    Concrete Canyon In Manhattan

    Urban hell depiction with crowded street and tall buildings, creating a claustrophobic city atmosphere.

    #59

    18000 People In A Single Building. (Saint Petersburg, Russia)

    Dense urban buildings forming a large residential block, illustrating urban hell with crowded structures and minimal green spaces.

    #60

    Lagos, Nigeria - The Overcrowding Is Terrible

    Crowded urban scene with heavy traffic and pedestrians, showcasing an example of an 'urban hell' environment.

    #61

    Egypt, What Is Wrong With You?

    Urban Hell: Two contrasting cityscape images with greenery and stark urban architecture.

    #62

    Newly Built Housing. Samara, Russia

    Urban hell: Tall, bleak apartment building with graffiti-covered ground level, surrounded by cars and traffic signs.

    #63

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Massive urban hell high-rise buildings encircle a barren courtyard under a blue sky.

    #64

    Do Not Show Partiality To The Poor Or Favoritism To The Great, But Judge Your Neighbor Fairly

    Aerial view of urban hell with densely packed buildings and a large church near a river.

    #65

    View From The Bathroom Window, Belgrade

    Inside a dark, windowless urban hell, dim lights illuminate the stark concrete walls, conveying a haunting atmosphere.

    #66

    Why Does Delhi Looks So Dystopian

    Urban hell example: polluted river with two people in a boat, power lines, and a hazy cityscape in the background.

    #67

    Christmas In Grimsby City Centre, UK

    Urban scene with a lone tree in a fenced-off area, surrounded by concrete and sparse buildings.

    #68

    "Ocean Access" + Suburbs In Florida

    Aerial view of sprawling urban development, showcasing dense and monotonous grid-like city layout, emblematic of urban hell.

    #69

    Hong Kong's Dismal Cage Homes House Thousands Of People

    Urban hell example: cramped metal cages with people inside, depicting harsh living conditions in an overcrowded city.

    #70

    Light Pollution By A Single Building In Mumbai (It Was 1 Am When This Pic Was Taken)

    Tall skyscraper illuminated at night, capturing an eerie aspect of urban hell under a gloomy sky.

    #71

    Mansion On Top Of Building In Bangalore. Dear God

    Rooftop mansion on high-rise building in urban hell, surrounded by dense cityscape.

    #72

    The Neue Elbbrücke Bridge In Hamburg. The Original Design Was Completed In 1887 And Featured Two Wonderful Gothic Gateways, Torn Down In 1959 To Add An Additional Lane

    "Urban Hell example: a historical bridge transformed into a modern automotive structure, before and after images."

    #73

    Chinese Ghost Town Of Mansions Reclaimed By Farmers

    Abandoned urban area with decaying buildings and overgrown fields, illustrating urban hell.

    #74

    Skopje, North Macedonia. Consistently One Of The Most Polluted (Air Quality) Cities In Europe

    Traffic and smog in a dense urban area, illustrating urban hell conditions with poor air quality and congestion.

    #75

    Liebian Building - A 121-Meter Skyscraper With A Waterfall In The City Of Guiyang, China's Guizhou Province

    A skyscraper with a massive urban waterfall cascading down its facade, surrounded by city buildings.

    #76

    The "Other Side" Of The Pyramids Of Giza

    Urban hell scene with a car junkyard near a large pyramid under a clear blue sky.

    #77

    Bolton, England

    Urban hell: two contrasting street views; first lush with greenery, second barren with concrete surroundings.

    #78

    Los Angeles Is Also A Concrete Jungle

    Aerial view of urban hell in Los Angeles, California, showing dense cityscape and surrounding landscape.

    #79

    Agbobloshie (Ghana) This Suburb Of Accra Is Western Europe's Preferred Dumping Ground For Electronic Waste. Population Affected: +40,000

    Urban hell scene with scattered electronic waste covering a vast landfill, highlighting severe pollution issues.

    #80

    Trash Next To La Saline Market, Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

    A dog walks through a flooded, trash-filled urban area, reflecting urban hell conditions.

    #81

    The Michigan Theater In Detroit. Closed In 1976 And Gutted To Put A 3 Story Parking Garage Inside. Many Remnants Of It Remain

    Urban hell: an abandoned theater repurposed as a parking lot, with ornate ceilings contrasting the bleak scene below.

    #82

    Polluted Haze Above Dubai

    View of a city obscured by fog from an airplane window, illustrating urban hell's surreal appearance.

    #83

    Let Me Introduce You To My Hometown Of Duisburg In Germany

    Urban landscape with smoky industrial skyline, overcast sky, and winding roads depicting urban hell scenario.

    #84

    Near The Flea Market, Marseilles, France

    Street cluttered with trash and debris, cars parked along narrow road in urban hellscape.

    #85

    Island Heat Effect ✨

    High-rise building with countless air conditioning units exemplifying urban hell.

    #86

    Mesa, Arizona, USA

    Aerial view of dense urban landscape, showcasing endless rows of houses under a clear sky, epitomizing urban hell.

    #87

    Anti-Homeless Spikes In Guangzhou, China

    Spiked pattern under a city bridge illustrating a surreal urban hell scenario.

    #88

    Los Angeles, From Above

    Aerial view of a sprawling city landscape illustrating urban hell, with dense buildings and endless grid-like structures.

    #89

    I’m In Chongqing At The Moment…

    Crowded urban skyline with dense, deteriorating high-rise buildings creating an 'urban hell' atmosphere.

    #90

    The City Of Belem Is Tearing Down A Forest Park To Build A Highway For The United Nations Climate Change Conference

    A surreal urban road network with a circular overpass and dense traffic surrounded by greenery.

    #91

    Mumbai, India

    Urban hell scene with deteriorating buildings and garbage-strewn railway, depicting harsh living conditions.

    #92

    Spaghetti Junction In Kl, Malaysia

    Complex urban hell highway interchange with multiple levels and curves, showcasing chaotic city infrastructure.

    #93

    A Street In Mansoura, Egypt, With All The Signs For Doctors’ Offices

    Urban landscape cluttered with numerous signs and advertisements on narrow street.

    #94

    Main And Delaware Street, Kansas City

    Historical transformation in urban hell: busy street in 1906 vs empty road in 2015, showcasing dramatic urban change.

    #95

    Postman On His Kowloon Route, 1989

    A person walking through a narrow, cluttered urban alleyway, highlighting the harshness of urban hell conditions.

    #96

    South Bronx, New York City (1980s). Genuine Smiles Despite All That’s Around Them

    Two children smiling in front of a deteriorating apartment building in an urban hell environment.

    #97

    Norilsk, Russia

    A lone figure walks between decaying apartment buildings in a bleak urban hell setting.

    #98

    Hyesan. North Korea

    Urban hell scene with dense smog and numerous chimneys releasing smoke, creating an eerie atmosphere.

    #99

    Guangzhou

    A person walking through a narrow, dark urban alley illuminated by sunlight.

    #100

    A Tree Fighting For Its Life In Hong Kong

    Tall tree grows amidst decaying urban hellscape with overgrown roots and dilapidated buildings.

    #101

    50 Lane Traffic Jam - China

    Aerial view of urban hell with a massive traffic jam at a toll booth, cars densely packed for miles.

    #102

    (Oc) Hebron’s Multi-Story Borders: Ground-Level Palestinians Construct Fences Above Their Streets To Protect Themselves From Upper-Story Israeli Settlers Who Throw Trash, Furniture, And Rocks Down On Them

    Urban decay scene with metal netting above, worn buildings, parked cars, and people walking, reflecting urban hell.

    #103

    New Residential Block In Malaysia

    Tall, densely packed apartment buildings with construction cranes amid urban sprawl, representing urban hell.

    #104

    Delhi, India

    Urban hell scene with a street filled with trash, adjacent to a row of residential buildings and parked cars.

    #105

    Homeless In Phoenix, Arizona - The Hottest City In The USA

    Urban scene with litter and people, depicting urban hell.

    #106

    Contrary To Popular Belief, The Belgian Coast's Real Estate Did Survive To The Two World Wars. Its Cultural Heritage Was Destroyed By Real Estate Developers' Greed And Public Officials' Lack Of Care

    Urban hell transformation: Ostend, Belgium, late 1800s vs 2017 shows drastic architectural changes along the coastline.

    #107

    Dadaab In Kenya. World's Largest Refugee Camp. Stretches Over 20 Miles

    Aerial view of densely packed structures on arid landscape, depicting urban hell conditions.

    #108

    The Problem There Are Still People Living In Such Buildings!

    Urban hell: a dangerously leaning apartment building between other high-rise structures.

    #109

    Covering The Slums With Green Walls

    Urban hell scene with dilapidated buildings hidden behind G20 posters, contrasting visuals of neglect and global events.

    #110

    Come Enjoy The Lovely Beach In Alexandria, Egypt!

    Urban hell example: split image of empty highway and dense traffic jam with crowded beach in background.

    #111

    This Elementary School In Ohio Can Only Be Reached By Car - It Might Be Normal For Us For Is An Abomination By European / Asian Standards

    Aerial view of an urban setting with highways encircling a school building, illustrating urban hell design.

    #112

    Residential Space In Noida, India

    Urban architecture with high-rise buildings, power lines, and vehicles on a road.

    #113

    Garbage In A Canal, Basrah, Iraq

    Urban hell example: A polluted canal with trash under a bridge in a run-down city area at dusk.

    #114

    Residential Units In Hong Kong

    High-rise residential buildings illustrate an example of urban hell with dense and grim architecture.

    #115

    Smog At The River In New Delhi - No, That Is Not Ice On The Water

    Family by polluted urban river with foamy water, bicycle, and trash on the bank under a hazy gray sky.

    #116

    Income Inequality In Mumbai, India

    Aerial view of urban hell with dense blue-tarp slums contrasting modern buildings in a cityscape.

    #117

    Milano, Italy

    Urban hell example: A building in 2020 with a modern extension added in 2021, altering the original architecture.

    #118

    Somewhere Along The Karachi Circular Railway, Pakistan

    Urban hell scene with a bridge over a trash-filled river, surrounded by rundown buildings and debris.

    #119

    A Concrete Jungle Somewhere In China

    Massive residential buildings closely packed under a cloudy sky, showcasing an urban hell landscape.

    #120

    An Empty 20 Lane Highway In Naypyidav, Myanmar

    Desolate urban scene featuring an empty, wide boulevard and a lone scooter under a cloudy sky, illustrating urban hell.

    #121

    Built Up Tunnel In Napoli

    Urban hell scene depicting a narrow alley with old, deteriorating buildings and parked scooters.

    #122

    One Of My Favorite Pictures Of Macau. Hotel Grand Lisboa In The Background

    Tall futuristic skyscraper looms over crowded, decaying urban neighborhood, depicting an urban hell scenario.

    #123

    The Ponds, A Suburb In Sydney. Packed In Like Sardines

    Aerial view of uniform suburban houses, illustrating urban hell with repetitive and dense housing layout.

    #124

    Chongqing, China

    Urban hell scene with congested street, towering buildings, and dense traffic creating a chaotic atmosphere.

    #125

    Hong Kong's Incredibly Dense And Soulless Buildings

    Dense urban apartments showcasing a massive cluster of identical high-rise buildings, reflecting an urban hellscape.

    #126

    Cairo, Egypt

    Aerial view of densely packed city buildings, exemplifying urban hell with overwhelming concrete structures.

    #127

    China

    Dense urban landscape with rows of identical high-rise buildings under a clear sky, exemplifying urban hell.

    #128

    Cape Town, South Africa. One Of The Richest Cities On The Continent

    Aerial view of a vast urban landscape filled with densely packed, makeshift homes under a clear sky.

    #129

    Mumbai, India

    Urban hell scene with crowded street, decaying buildings, and litter-strewn area, exemplifying urban decay.

    #130

    60% Of The Things Posted Here Are Far From Being Ugly Or Urban Hell. It Seems That The Notion Of Urban Hell Varies Greatly Between People. This Is Urban Hell

    Dilapidated urban structures above polluted water, showcasing urban hell conditions.

    #131

    Outskirts Of Mexico City

    Aerial view of densely packed buildings exemplifying urban hellscape under a hazy sky.

    #132

    Monster Building, Hong Kong

    Tall, dense buildings at night form a narrow corridor of urban hell, creating an oppressive atmosphere under the dark sky.

