To show just how really bad things are getting, Bored Panda compiled a list of the worst consequences caused by developing cities shared on the Urban Hell subreddit . Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that made you sad to see the reality we live in.

When people started leaving rural areas for cities with hopes of finding a better life, they probably didn’t expect urbanization to get so out of hand. Now the concrete jungles where dreams were supposedly made of are seen drowning in pollution, trash, traffic, and dystopian dwellings. One could say that the promise of a better life has somehow turned into urban hell.

#1 The Annual Monsoon Ritual Of Mumbai's Ocean Giving Back What Has Been Dumped In It Share icon

#2 Hong Kong Street Life Share icon

#3 New Delhi - During Lockdown vs. Now Share icon

#4 Hong Kong Share icon

#5 Beirut Port Share icon

#6 Uae Nad Al Sheba III Neighborhood Share icon

#7 People Offering Prayers At River Yamuna, India, Which Is Frothing From Industrial Waste Share icon

#8 People Living Next To A Helicoidal Street In Chongqing Share icon

#9 A Boy Gathers Recyclable Items From A Semi-Dry Drain, At Taimoor Nagar In New Delhi Share icon

#10 Ah Yes, Trees Share icon

#11 Mumbai, India Share icon

#12 Not A Very Romantic Scene Share icon

#13 Naples, Italy Share icon

#14 Electrical Wiring And Water Pipes In A Brazilian Favela Share icon

#15 Cairo, Egypt Share icon

#16 Residential Building In Hong Kong, Shot By Me On 35mm Film Share icon

#17 Burj Al Babas, Turkey (The Largest Ghost Town In The World) Share icon

#18 "Lying Skyscraper" In Moscow. About 736m Long Share icon

#19 Jalousie Neighborhood In Port-Au-Prince, Haiti Share icon

#20 Hotel In Łodz, Poland Share icon

#21 An Interesting Perspective I've Stumbled Upon In Macau A Year Ago Share icon

#22 Johannesburg, South Africa Share icon

#23 Literally, Just Thanksgiving Traffic In La Share icon

#24 Private Houses On The Roof Of An Eight-Story Mall In Zhūzhōu, China Share icon

#25 Magnitogorsk, One Of The Worst Polluted Cities In Russia. Only 28% Of The Children Born In The Town Are Fully Healthy Share icon

#26 Inequality In Tembisa, South Africa Share icon

#27 San Francisco, USA Share icon

#28 Norilsk, Russia Share icon

#29 Town Square In Bartoszyce (Poland) Before And After Share icon

#30 Disgusting Canal Near My Home In Manila. I Wish People Just Would Bother To Care How Our Environment Is Dying Fast Share icon

#31 Ferentari, The Poorest Area Of Bucharest, Romania - Most Apartments Are Squatted And Have No Electricity, Hard To Believe This Is In The European Union Share icon

#32 16th Century Mill Surrounded By Brand New Concrete In Seaside Bulgaria Share icon

#33 Guangzhou Aerial Share icon

#34 Intersection Of Two Avenues In Sao Paulo, Brazil Share icon

#35 Infinite Amount Of Concrete… Share icon

#36 Urban Art In Belgrade Share icon

#37 Las Vegas’s Underground Homeless Share icon

#38 The Border Between The Brazilian City Of "Manaus" And The Amazon Rainforest Share icon

#39 Mirny, Yakutia, Russia Share icon

#40 Temirtau, Kazakhstan Share icon

#41 Night In Tokyo, Japan 🇯🇵 Share icon

#42 It's Baffling How Fast It Changes Share icon

#43 Before And After A Desert Is Turned Into A Soulless Suburb Of A Desert. Jk, Its A Single Photo Of Arizona Share icon

#44 Petare, Venezuela Share icon

#45 Kowloon Peninsula, Hong Kong. Comparison Of 1964 - 2016 Share icon

#46 A Photo Of Central Park During The Great Depression (New York, 1933) Share icon

#47 The Flag Of Urban Hell Share icon

#48 Las Vegas Share icon

#49 Macau Share icon

#50 Huntington Beach, California, During The Oil Boom Of 1928 Share icon

#51 This Beautiful View From My NYC Apartment Share icon

#52 Dhaka, Bangladesh Share icon

#53 This Is The Most Apocalyptic Image Of Modern Cairo, Egypt, I Have Ever Seen Anyone Take Share icon

#54 The Before And The After Of My Hometown, Hungary Share icon

#55 One Of My Most Hated Buildings Finally Got Destroyed And Replaced By Something Beautiful Share icon

#56 Welcome To Texas Share icon

#57 There's Cities, There's Metropolises, And Then There's Tokyo Share icon

#58 Concrete Canyon In Manhattan Share icon

#59 18000 People In A Single Building. (Saint Petersburg, Russia) Share icon

#60 Lagos, Nigeria - The Overcrowding Is Terrible Share icon

#61 Egypt, What Is Wrong With You? Share icon

#62 Newly Built Housing. Samara, Russia Share icon

#63 Saint Petersburg, Russia Share icon

#64 Do Not Show Partiality To The Poor Or Favoritism To The Great, But Judge Your Neighbor Fairly Share icon

#65 View From The Bathroom Window, Belgrade Share icon

#66 Why Does Delhi Looks So Dystopian Share icon

#67 Christmas In Grimsby City Centre, UK Share icon

#68 "Ocean Access" + Suburbs In Florida Share icon

#69 Hong Kong's Dismal Cage Homes House Thousands Of People Share icon

#70 Light Pollution By A Single Building In Mumbai (It Was 1 Am When This Pic Was Taken) Share icon

#71 Mansion On Top Of Building In Bangalore. Dear God Share icon

#72 The Neue Elbbrücke Bridge In Hamburg. The Original Design Was Completed In 1887 And Featured Two Wonderful Gothic Gateways, Torn Down In 1959 To Add An Additional Lane Share icon

#73 Chinese Ghost Town Of Mansions Reclaimed By Farmers Share icon

#74 Skopje, North Macedonia. Consistently One Of The Most Polluted (Air Quality) Cities In Europe Share icon

#75 Liebian Building - A 121-Meter Skyscraper With A Waterfall In The City Of Guiyang, China's Guizhou Province Share icon

#76 The "Other Side" Of The Pyramids Of Giza Share icon

#77 Bolton, England Share icon

#78 Los Angeles Is Also A Concrete Jungle Share icon

#79 Agbobloshie (Ghana) This Suburb Of Accra Is Western Europe's Preferred Dumping Ground For Electronic Waste. Population Affected: +40,000 Share icon

#80 Trash Next To La Saline Market, Port-Au-Prince, Haiti Share icon

#81 The Michigan Theater In Detroit. Closed In 1976 And Gutted To Put A 3 Story Parking Garage Inside. Many Remnants Of It Remain Share icon

#82 Polluted Haze Above Dubai Share icon

#83 Let Me Introduce You To My Hometown Of Duisburg In Germany Share icon

#84 Near The Flea Market, Marseilles, France Share icon

#85 Island Heat Effect ✨ Share icon

#86 Mesa, Arizona, USA Share icon

#87 Anti-Homeless Spikes In Guangzhou, China Share icon

#88 Los Angeles, From Above Share icon

#89 I’m In Chongqing At The Moment… Share icon

#90 The City Of Belem Is Tearing Down A Forest Park To Build A Highway For The United Nations Climate Change Conference Share icon

#91 Mumbai, India Share icon

#92 Spaghetti Junction In Kl, Malaysia Share icon

#93 A Street In Mansoura, Egypt, With All The Signs For Doctors’ Offices Share icon

#94 Main And Delaware Street, Kansas City Share icon

#95 Postman On His Kowloon Route, 1989 Share icon

#96 South Bronx, New York City (1980s). Genuine Smiles Despite All That’s Around Them Share icon

#97 Norilsk, Russia Share icon

#98 Hyesan. North Korea Share icon

#99 Guangzhou Share icon

#100 A Tree Fighting For Its Life In Hong Kong Share icon

#101 50 Lane Traffic Jam - China Share icon

#102 (Oc) Hebron’s Multi-Story Borders: Ground-Level Palestinians Construct Fences Above Their Streets To Protect Themselves From Upper-Story Israeli Settlers Who Throw Trash, Furniture, And Rocks Down On Them Share icon

#103 New Residential Block In Malaysia Share icon

#104 Delhi, India Share icon

#105 Homeless In Phoenix, Arizona - The Hottest City In The USA Share icon

#106 Contrary To Popular Belief, The Belgian Coast's Real Estate Did Survive To The Two World Wars. Its Cultural Heritage Was Destroyed By Real Estate Developers' Greed And Public Officials' Lack Of Care Share icon

#107 Dadaab In Kenya. World's Largest Refugee Camp. Stretches Over 20 Miles Share icon

#108 The Problem There Are Still People Living In Such Buildings! Share icon

#109 Covering The Slums With Green Walls Share icon

#110 Come Enjoy The Lovely Beach In Alexandria, Egypt! Share icon

#111 This Elementary School In Ohio Can Only Be Reached By Car - It Might Be Normal For Us For Is An Abomination By European / Asian Standards Share icon

#112 Residential Space In Noida, India Share icon

#113 Garbage In A Canal, Basrah, Iraq Share icon

#114 Residential Units In Hong Kong Share icon

#115 Smog At The River In New Delhi - No, That Is Not Ice On The Water Share icon

#116 Income Inequality In Mumbai, India Share icon

#117 Milano, Italy Share icon

#118 Somewhere Along The Karachi Circular Railway, Pakistan Share icon

#119 A Concrete Jungle Somewhere In China Share icon

#120 An Empty 20 Lane Highway In Naypyidav, Myanmar Share icon

#121 Built Up Tunnel In Napoli Share icon

#122 One Of My Favorite Pictures Of Macau. Hotel Grand Lisboa In The Background Share icon

#123 The Ponds, A Suburb In Sydney. Packed In Like Sardines Share icon

#124 Chongqing, China Share icon

#125 Hong Kong's Incredibly Dense And Soulless Buildings Share icon

#126 Cairo, Egypt Share icon

#127 China Share icon

#128 Cape Town, South Africa. One Of The Richest Cities On The Continent Share icon

#129 Mumbai, India Share icon

#130 60% Of The Things Posted Here Are Far From Being Ugly Or Urban Hell. It Seems That The Notion Of Urban Hell Varies Greatly Between People. This Is Urban Hell Share icon

#131 Outskirts Of Mexico City Share icon