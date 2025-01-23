132 Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (Worst Of All Time)
When people started leaving rural areas for cities with hopes of finding a better life, they probably didn’t expect urbanization to get so out of hand. Now the concrete jungles where dreams were supposedly made of are seen drowning in pollution, trash, traffic, and dystopian dwellings. One could say that the promise of a better life has somehow turned into urban hell.
To show just how really bad things are getting, Bored Panda compiled a list of the worst consequences caused by developing cities shared on the Urban Hell subreddit. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that made you sad to see the reality we live in.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Annual Monsoon Ritual Of Mumbai's Ocean Giving Back What Has Been Dumped In It
Hong Kong Street Life
Some say....Judge Dredd patrols that area! Dredd-3D-P...838261.jpg
New Delhi - During Lockdown vs. Now
Hong Kong
Beirut Port
Should say: "My mind blowing, corrupt government DID this!"
Uae Nad Al Sheba III Neighborhood
People Offering Prayers At River Yamuna, India, Which Is Frothing From Industrial Waste
People Living Next To A Helicoidal Street In Chongqing
A Boy Gathers Recyclable Items From A Semi-Dry Drain, At Taimoor Nagar In New Delhi
Awful country! And the worst part is..they have nukes!
Ah Yes, Trees
Mumbai, India
Hang on a minute! You sure is not in the US? Where's due to the d**g addiction, plenty of States there look just like that! San Francisco, New Orleans, NY..uff! The list goes on and on!
Not A Very Romantic Scene
Naples, Italy
Electrical Wiring And Water Pipes In A Brazilian Favela
Cairo, Egypt
Residential Building In Hong Kong, Shot By Me On 35mm Film
Burj Al Babas, Turkey (The Largest Ghost Town In The World)
"Lying Skyscraper" In Moscow. About 736m Long
Hotel In Łodz, Poland
An Interesting Perspective I've Stumbled Upon In Macau A Year Ago
Johannesburg, South Africa
Due to the huge number of robberies, kidnappings, burglaries, carjackings and what not there....tempted to bet the owner of that house has, as security, landmines buried around his house
Literally, Just Thanksgiving Traffic In La
Private Houses On The Roof Of An Eight-Story Mall In Zhūzhōu, China
Magnitogorsk, One Of The Worst Polluted Cities In Russia. Only 28% Of The Children Born In The Town Are Fully Healthy
Inequality In Tembisa, South Africa
San Francisco, USA
#7 picture in this tread should go together along the picture of the "magas" beloved "leader" comrade trump