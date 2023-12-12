47 Stunning Winning Photos Of The Nature’s Best Photography International Awards 2023
Every year, we get to witness the most amazing shots of nature and animals in their natural environment taken by talented photographers of all ages. This year is no different as Nature’s Best Photography International Photography Awards has revealed the winners and highly honored images of 2023, which were selected from 15,000 amazing submissions.
In total, there were 11 categories from which we highlighted the winning images and honorable mentions from categories such as Wildlife, Youth, Conservation, and Animal Antics. If you would like to see all the 115 finalists, make sure to visit the site of the NBP International Awards.
The NBP International Awards Grand Prize was claimed by Luis Vilariño from Spain, while Meline Ellwanger was nominated as Youth Photographer of the Year with a photo of a polar bear in an empty hut.
So, without further ado, we invite you to immerse yourselves in the beauty and diversity captured by these photographers, and if you are interested in participating yourself, stay tuned for an upcoming announcement regarding next year's competition.
Grand Prize Winner: “Volcano In The Clouds” By Luis Manuel Vilariño
"While a squall covered Reykjanes peninsula, I ascended to the base of Geldigadalir—Iceland's youngest volcano. Magma rising from the mantle formed gigantic bubbles 30 to 50 feet in diameter, which burst when they reached the surface. Lava was emerging with unusual force, overflowing the drainage channel and scattering the incandescent rock like oil on a canvas."
Bored Panda reached out to the organizers of Nature’s Best Photography Awards, who shared when the competition started and what changes have happened since it began in 1995.
“Nature photographers travel the globe to document its beauty and diversity. They witness breathtaking landscapes, fascinating wildlife behavior, and surprising glimpses of Earth’s soaring peaks and mysterious ocean depths. The powerful images and stories these photographers bring home awaken our desire to explore, enjoy, and conserve the natural world.
In admiration and support of these visually driven storytellers and the important impact they have made since cameras were first invented, the Nature’s Best Photography (NBP) concept was born in 1995. NBP’s ambitious goals are to recognize, celebrate, and support this ever-growing body of work and the dedicated photographers of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of camera expertise behind it. All NBP initiatives strive to engage and involve global audiences, enhance artistic expression, promote outdoor education and personal well-being, and inspire greater public participation in the conservation and preservation of the natural world.
Over the years, camera technology has changed dramatically, from film to digital capture. Social media has given global platforms to photographers, enabling them to instantly share images and stories. These changes in technology and dissemination have transformed our awards program. High-definition computer monitors have allowed us to better process, review, and manage the increased volume of image submissions. Photographers now have better tools and greater access to destinations; their skills have improved through workshops, careful observations of pros, and research online.
With the growth of our awards program, our mission has evolved to become one of the most prestigious photography competitions of its kind. In 1998, we partnered with the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC, to exhibit our best photography each year—an alliance that lasted 15 years. Today, we reach an international group of nature photographers with a passion for wildlife and wild places who want to spread appreciation and inspiration for conservation practices, and exhibit the winning images in prestigious venues across the globe.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Brown Bear And Cub By Jennifer Smith
“Only about 50% of brown bear cubs make it past their first year. Their survival depends upon the special relationship between adult females and their young. This close bond is imperative as the mother provides not only food but also protection and guidance. Here, a cub has its eyes on what the sow is eating.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – African Lion Cub By Nisha Purushothaman
“Lion cubs are among my favorite photo subjects. Focusing on this fellow as the lionesses prepared to target a herd of eland, his eyes darted between his mother and our vehicle, giving a variety of amusing expressions.”
Since judges were flooded with over 15,000 submissions from all over the world, we were curious what they looked for when picking the winning photos.
Organizers replied: “Nature’s Best Photography Awards are juried by seasoned professionals in photography, journalism, art, science, and conservation. Entries are narrowed down based on overall appeal, good composition, artistic merit, originality, and diversity of photo subjects. With each entry, judges ask themselves: How do these images engage our interest? Is the entry technically sharp and well-exposed? What story is being told visually?
After passing through the semifinal round of judging, the raw, untouched files are requested and inspected to make sure the highest-res photos have not been technically altered, but reflect the scene as it appeared in the field. We ask photographers to confirm that their subject was not baited, lured, staged, or taken in a controlled situation, and was taken following our code of ethical photography.
One longtime judge and NBP supporter, Charles Veatch, explained, “Subject, composition, use of light, and clarity of focus are the areas I draw upon when casting my vote to move an image entry from one round of judging to the next.”
Birds: Winner – Mute Swan And Cygnet By Andy Parkinson
“Throughout the entirety of my more than 20-year professional career, I have always been very much a project photographer. I seek to immerse myself completely in the lives of the animals or birds with which I work, striving to capture images that other photographers have not been able to capture. These local swans are one such example, choosing to live next to a footpath close to my Derbyshire home. Every day, I would visit and sit close by, speaking to them, gaining their trust, and learning about their body language. When the cygnets finally hatched, I was able to work at a unique proximity where the birds would not tolerate other humans to capture this touching family interaction.”
Polar Passion: Winner – Polar Bear And Cubs By Hung Tsui
“This mother polar bear was exhausted from finding food for her babies and just wanted to steal a moment to sleep. After being fed, the cubs would not let the mother rest and tried to wake her up to play.”
Nature is our home and sparking conversations about preserving it is of utmost importance both for the NBP Awards and the photographers.
From co-founder, Steve Freligh, "What we have treasured over the years is the immediate and long-lasting effect a single image or film instills in the hearts and minds of children, adults, and families alike, inspiring discussions, imaginative perspectives, and most importantly, a greater understanding and appreciation of nature overall.”People will only be moved to save what they love, and NBP strives to support important causes and to encourage awareness of the outdoors.
As the Grand Prize-winning photographer, Luis Vilariño says, “Nature photography should inspire changes in society that involve and mobilize people to create a better and more sustainable world.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Gharial And Hatchlings By Santosh Jana
“Gharial offspring frequently fall prey to various predators—both aquatic and avian. An adult will carry babies on its back to keep them out of the reach of fish and will drive away birds by any means necessary. This natural phenomenon is often seen in some of the rivers in India.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Alaskan Brown Bears By Amit Eshel
“Born to a mother estimated to be about 25 years old, the little blonde female cub had no other brothers or sisters to play with. All this cub wanted to do was play with other bears. I took this shot at eye level using a floating hide to create an intimate feeling.”
NBP awards also have a separate category for young people who can share their best work. We asked the organizers to share why it is important to recognize young photographers.
“Young photographers age 18 and younger may enter their photos in the NBP Awards so we may recognize and encourage their passion for nature through the art of photography. Many of our past winners have emerged to become professional photographers, teachers, naturalists, and conservationists. We look forward to their future contributions to protect our natural heritage.
We have enlisted a group of Nature's Best Ambassadors from our past and present youth winners. This team of award-winning nature photographers and conservationists will help create innovative mentorship for emerging photographers worldwide. Their unique social media skill sets, energy, and storytelling capabilities will amplify our natural history messaging and youth-directed activities to chart the course for a vibrant and sustainable future.
One of the Ambassadors, Meline Ellwanger, is the current Youth Photographer of the Year. She is from Germany and a student at Montana State University studying Wildlife Ecology. Meline's profound love for the outdoors and wild animals led her to focus on nature photography. Over the past few years, she has traveled extensively, seeking out unique global locations and animals to capture through her lens. Her mission is to evoke profound emotions and a deeper connection to nature with her images.
As an aspiring Ambassador for young girls in the photography industry, Meline aims to support them in achieving their dreams and strives to raise awareness about the significance of safeguarding our natural wonders and the importance of preserving them for future generations. She has grown a large following on Instagram and on TikTok.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Bull Moose By Deena R. Sveinsson
“We awoke one morning to a blanket of fresh powder snow. While the photographers were busy taking photos of the moose, the moose was walking from car to car, licking the salt. But ‘Hoback,’ the largest moose in the Tetons, was licking the tires, the lights, and the car hoods. He then peered into our car and glared at a stuffed moose on the dashboard. Hoback pushed against the Jeep with his nose and began to spar. Getting nowhere, he licked some more and then wandered off.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Polar Bear Wave By Jennifer R. Bellon
“Loss of the icepack threatens the polar bear by compromising its hunting ability. We waited several days to capture the polar bears in their natural snow and ice. Finally, near the end of our trip, it snowed, and we were fortunate to see this particular bear stand up on his hind legs as if waving to us.”
The organizers shared some quotes from their past youth winners. Joe Sulik explains, “Discovering photography was the most empowering event in my life; suddenly, I had the means of sharing my intimate connection to the natural world with others, and a tool to give the multitudes of species on this planet a voice.”
“Photography is our best chance to arouse public awareness to protect the world's biodiversity." —Zander Galli, past Youth Photographer of the Year, and NBP Ambassador.
Wildlife: Winner – Three White Rhinoceros By Hector D. Astorga
“We were photographing a group of white rhinos as they grazed at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, where rhinos are abundant. Seeing upwards of 12 to 15 individuals daily in the wildlife reserve is not unusual. On this trip, I noticed three males getting close to one another and asked my driver to position the safari vehicle in front of them, hoping the rhinos would come together. I was ready and got lucky as all three butted heads. The one in the center raised its head to push through the other two. I captured the trio perfectly aligned before they pushed each other out of the way.”
Landscapes: Winner – Superstition Mountains Sunrise By Peter Coskun
“I made my way to this duo of teddy bear cholla and barrel cactus beneath my favorite peaks in the Superstition Mountains and carefully composed this scene before sunrise. The warm glow of sunrise began to paint the mountain peak, and the sky lit up with various shades of pink and orange, creating a mosaic of color in this desert landscape. The image is comprised of three consecutive frames with each frame using a different focal point to stack for optimal detail.”
In addition, we also wanted to know how Nature’s Best Photography brings together nature lovers and photographers worldwide, besides the awards. They wrote: “Through the decades, NBP has built a historic body of work that reveals some of nature’s finest moments. Each photograph chosen as an award winner represents a single moment in the ever-changing web of life—a brief and irreplaceable record that brings both immediate and long-lasting impact and connects the image maker and image viewer.
Photographs are a celebration of creative talent and discovery; they cross the boundaries of language, age, and culture. These images reveal moments that stop us in our tracks and encourage us to view them again and again. As you turn through the pages of our publications and online galleries, you are encouraged to celebrate the beauty, drama, and significance of each photograph, reminding us that nature is precious—we must all become better stewards for the future health of the planet.”Quotes:
“Our vision for the exhibitions at Children’s National is to deliver uplifting visual storytelling to those who may benefit from it the most. These scenes and their stories will instantly transport viewers from the stress of the hospital environment and into the wonders of nature, inviting imagination and curiosity to become a highlight of their day.”—Steve Freligh, NBP Awards Co-founder and Director.
Photographs and videos from our nearly 30 years of past awards are displayed in Children’s Hospitals and Clinics and also in prestigious museums and galleries across Africa, the UK, Asia, and the US, bringing together the public with the work of today’s best wildlife photographers.“The Nature’s Best Photography displays are such a beautiful way to help our patients and families reconnect with nature,” remarks Martha Parra, CNH Vice President of Clinical Support Services, Children's National Hospital in DC. “These images convey such an important sense of balance, peace, and joy.”Currently, there is a Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition open now through April 2024, in Jackson, Wyoming at the National Museum for Wildlife Art. NBP worked in collaboration with the African Wildlife Foundation in support of their many successful cutting-edge conservation programs on the continent of Africa. Learn more about the Mkapa Awards.”
Ocean Views: Winner – Wave By Danny Sepkowski
“During the golden hour on The North Shore, I was treading water through the ripping current while numerous waves were coming my way. After numerous swells hit, a massive sandbar was created at this spot. When the sand gets pushed into the water, magic happens! The reef on the left side of the bay caused the waves to wedge and peak onto a shallow sand shelf. I live for days like this because they are rare. I had to make sure these giant waves did not pound my head as I composed the shot.”
Youth Photographer Of The Year: Winner – Polar Bear By Meline Ellwanger
“On a trip to Churchill during November, when the sea ice usually starts to form, the polar bears are typically seen hunting for seals. However, this time, there was still no sea ice, and the bears were waiting patiently. We followed this individual as it came across an empty hut and disappeared inside. It poked out its head and I got this humorous shot. We were all laughing at the funny and unique moment.”
Animal Antics: Winner – Burrowing Owlet By Shane Keena
“I spent several weeks photographing the owlets from a particular burrow throughout the late, blistering hot summer months in this Southern California desert. As they got older and grew bolder, each one would venture further away from the burrow, bouncing around and practicing their flight capabilities. I captured this juvenile burrowing owlet in a fully extended yet humorously failed mid-flight attempt.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Roe Deer By Andy Rouse
“Roe deer are easily spooked; therefore, I use traditional fieldcraft techniques like wearing a ghillie tree suit and stalking with the wind in my face. I saw this buck’s antlers, crawled slowly to get close, and waited. Any movement would have ended the encounter, but my camera was up and ready for this shot.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Cheetah And Cubs By Krishnan Gopala Krishnan
“The image shows a cheetah and her cubs waking up at sunrise. While their mother was stretching, the curious cubs sat and watched our vehicle. Cheetah cubs typically will stay with their mom for 18 to 24 months before going their independent ways. They watch and learn all the tricks of survival from their mothers. Visiting the Mara over the past eight years, I have seen fewer and fewer cheetahs. Recently, the authorities laid down strict rules regarding the viewing of cheetah cubs to ensure their population grows in the future. We will have to wait and see if this is successful.”
Youth: Highly Honored – Spotted Owlets By Anirudh Kamakeri
“Here, an adult and a juvenile spotted owl perched on a branch. It was one of the last times I saw these nocturnal owls during the daytime before the tree was removed to widen the highway.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – African Savanna Elephants By Kathy Karn
“I laughed out loud watching this pair of adolescent bull elephants tussle with each other like a pair of rambunctious boys on the playground. When one bull had enough, he sat down in resistance. His friend would have none of it! Determined to continue the match, he pushed his buddy back to his feet. Elephants are extraordinary animals capable of a full range of emotions, like love, grief, and compassion. The sense of joy and silliness in this pair was contagious. The grins on their faces added to the playful mood. I smile every time I see this image.”
Art In Nature: Winner – Green Basilisk By Petr Bambousek
“During one of many walks in the natural habitat of the basilisk, I found this male resting on a fallen tree trunk half submerged in water. I carefully moved closer to capture his splendor and avoid any distracting elements in the shot. One of my biggest dreams had come true.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Gray Puma Hiding By Casey Klebba
“We parked our Jeep and ventured on foot following a trail in the Patagonia grasslands. This game trail runs along rocky cliffs where pumas may sometimes be seen. After scouring the landscape in the windy, cold air with binoculars, we eventually gave up, and just as we decided to turn back, we finally saw ears and a face hidden in the rocks. The cat was napping on the hillside. Gradually, he stood up, stretched his back, and sauntered off. We followed, hoping to get another glimpse. As the puma looked at us, I got this shot.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Brown Bear And Salmon By Daniel D’auria, Md
“I am a passionate wildlife advocate and photographer with an affinity for bears. Over the last ten years, I have made multiple trips to Alaska to photograph brown bears, mothers, and their cubs. Mothers have the difficult task of providing food and protection at the same time for their young cubs. When a sow runs off to hunt for fish, cubs remain isolated along the banks of rivers and inlets. In this photo, a sow has captured a salmon and returns to share it with her cubs.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – African Lion By Gian Luigi Fornari Lanzetti
“My local guide and I went out at dawn for a game drive to observe a lion pride based in Ndutu. After a while, a large male lion woke up and moved toward an Acacia tree to sharpen its claws before patrolling his territory. The lion stretched, arching his back inward, and stood facing the tree, bracing his paws against the trunk while he rhythmically extended and pulled back his claws. The grasping motion of the claws repeatedly shook the trunk, and the power shown by the lion was impressive.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – African Leopards By Ian Mears
“I was privileged to spend nearly six hours with these two animals when I took this shot. Initially, they were up in a tree with a kill tussling over who got to eat first. They came down and roamed across the grassland, interacting as a mom and youngster often do, with lots of rubbing and play-fighting. For a fleeting second, one wrapped its tail around the head of the other, and I was in the right position to catch it.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Red Fox By Yonatan Stern
“A beautiful sunny day greeted me in this gorgeous park. Before sunrise, I set up my mobile hide about 165 feet away from a dead tree. During my earlier research of this area, locals told me that this particular tree attracts many birds of prey. Golden eagles did not appear, but just before I packed up, a red fox climbed up, looking directly into my eyes for a brief moment. It was one of the most pleasant encounters with a red fox I have ever had.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Mountain Hare By Kevin Morgans
“Mountain hare photography is not a pursuit for the impatient. There can often be long periods of sitting near a hare as they sleep, sleep, and sleep some more with little activity, often only stirring to eat a pellet. This can become a war of attrition, battling against the cold weather side by side with a species far more adapted to the conditions than me. But all the waiting becomes worth it for a split-second moment like this.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Galápagos Land Iguana By Marko Dimitrijevic
“Finding a soft spot in a cactus, this reptile is feasting on the succulent plant. I could only snap one shot before the iguana changed the angle of its head and had its back to me.”
Youth: Highly Honored – Rainbow Overlook By Kinley Bollinger
“After spending the day in Yellowstone National Park with my family, we were driving home down the notoriously windy mountain road that is Sylvan Pass. It was raining, and the sky was eerily dark. Making our way around a sharp turn, I asked my dad to stop the car. To our right, an enormous rainbow spread across the sky. The vibrant contrast of colors against the ferocious clouds was striking. I grabbed my camera and took photos until the last bit of color from the rainbow dissipated. To this day, this is one of my favorite moments I have experienced in nature.”
Youth: Highly Honored – Mute Swan By Nicolas Stettler
“This mute swan had just noticed another conspecific intruding into its territory. I was focused on the swan as it spread its wings and approached the other to chase it away. Pollen covered the water’s surface, which created beautiful bokeh balls against the golden light of the setting sun.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Rocky Mountain Goat Kids By Mark Van Liere
“I followed a small herd of goats as they made their way up the mountainside. The kids were very active and playful along the journey. Above the timberline, around 14,000 feet above sea level, there are no trees or brush, only short tundra grasses so the goats can see you. But, by sitting instead of standing and giving them space, they see you offer no threat, and you can observe and photograph their natural behavior.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Emperor Penguin By Philip Marazzi
“At the emperor penguin rookery on Snow Hill Island, one of the adults showed its lack of fear for humans by wandering among a group of photographers. The penguin stopped to look alongside someone who was checking his images.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – African Savanna Elephant By Staffan Widstrand
“This African savannah elephant was trying to camouflage itself behind a too-small bush. When we came driving by, the elephant had stepped behind the bush in an apparent attempt to hide. When we stopped to watch, it seemed to realize its cover was blown, so it calmly walked away.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Grevy’s Zebra By Vijayram Harinathan
“During a late evening safari, we came across a few zebras. I was taking some close-up portraits when we observed one sniffing the air. The zebra held its head high, lips open, and teeth exposed. This behavior looked as if he was having a hearty laugh. After review, I understood this was a Flehmen response.”
Conservation Story: Winner – Iberian Lynx By Amit Eshel
“To observe and photograph the endangered Iberian lynx, I traveled to Peñalajo— a 5,584- acre estate located between Santa Cruz de Mudela and Almuradiel in Ciudad Real, near the northernmost foothills of Sierra Morena in Spain. These Mediterranean forests, where the Iberian lynx makes its home, are some of the most biodiverse ecosystems in Europe. In the early 2000s, just two isolated breeding populations remained worldwide. Located in southern Spain, they totaled about 100 adult animals with only 25 breeding females. It was essential to give the lynx more room to reproduce by creating new populations in other regions. Based on the number of rabbits and the quality of the habitat, sites were selected in eastern Sierra Morena, Montes de Toledo, and the Matachel Valley in Extremadura, as well as the Guadiana Valley in Portugal. Farmers here have been working with local and regional administrations and other NGOs, such as the European Union and WWF, to improve the habitat of the Iberian lynx and expand the local rabbit population. The result, several years later, is that Peñalajo has one of the highest Iberian lynx densities in the Iberian Peninsula, with three breeding populations and ten new cubs spotted. The high density of rabbits has meant that females can successfully breed more than two cubs on average per season and that there is an increased number of young specimens in the area.
In the hot, dry summers where temperatures may climb above 104° Fahrenheit, water holes have been built to help the wildlife survive. I spent many days in a small hide next to a water hole, trying to photograph the elusive cats. Most days, there were no cat sightings, but I got lucky a few times during several trips to Spain and over about three weeks of sitting in the hide. The great news from the field is that due to conservation efforts, the Iberian lynx is now recovering from the brink of extinction, with numbers consistently rising.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Brown Fur Seals By Eduardo Del Álamo
“From Swakopmund many people go to Pelican Point by boat. I love to drive my car into the peninsula to see the wildlife closer and take my time to wait for special moments. This seal colony is one of the biggest in Southern Africa and I went with the idea to take a picture with my drone. I flew the drone quite high in order to respect the seals and not disturb them. I tried many different angles, but this one was my favorite.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Wiley’s Glassfrog By Jaime Culebras
“After a few days of heavy rain, I had the opportunity to photograph a gelatinous mass of developing glass frog embryos hanging from a fern leaf over a stream. It was an image I had in my mind for years. To highlight the embryos, my girlfriend held a flash from behind. Once they hatch, the tadpoles will drop into the water below and continue their metamorphosis into adulthood.”
Youth: Highly Honored – Orb Weaver Spider By Anirudh Kamakeri
“This is an in-camera composed Penta-exposure photograph of an orb weaver spider ambushing its prey. Most orb weavers build a new web daily and are active in the evening, so I observed this individual every day out on our terrace. I created a bokeh of lights in the background by applying multiple exposures, as there were only two light sources. The first four images visualize a bokeh framed at different angles, while the last image is the silhouette of the spider. This combination of creative nature photography and urban wildlife shows the coexistence of these creatures in a human-dominated world.”
Youth: Highly Honored – Lion-Tailed Macaque By Arshdeep Singh
“I visited Valparai in South India to see tea plantations and the famous lion-tailed macaques. During my trip, our guide spotted a group of a hundred or more macaques on the forest floor. I saw cute babies playing around with their mothers and a big alpha male approaching. All the others gave way— he was quite large compared to the other macaques. He was the ‘big boss’ of the group; he sat close to us, facing the other side. I watched him intently and noted his beautiful silver- white mane surrounding his head from his cheeks to his chin. I waited for him to look toward me, and soon, we gazed directly at each other. I captured this eye contact on camera and in my mind forever.”
Youth: Highly Honored – Weaver Ants By Sudith Rodrigo
“This photo was taken one day in my garden when I saw weaver ants collecting leaves to build their nests. So I rushed inside to get my camera and started taking different scenarios. This image depicts a situation where the ants are structured in a triangle to support each other like a ladder. The weaver ants use it to move from leaf to leaf, and through this photo, we can see the unity and teamwork of the weaver ants.”
Conservation Story: Highly Honored – Atlantic Puffin By Derrick Z. Jackson
“In 1973, Steve Kress, then an Audubon camp instructor, founded ‘Project Puffin’ to bring these birds back to Maine, where they had been eliminated by hunters in the 1880s. Over the next 15 years, he transported nearly 2,000 puffin chicks from Newfoundland and hand-raised them on Eastern Egg Rock and Seal Island until they began breeding in 1981. It was the world’s first successful seabird restoration to an island. In 1902, there was only one pair of puffins in Maine. Fifty years later, there are more than 1,300 pairs. Techniques of chick translocation and use of decoys (left), mirrors, and taped bird sounds have now been applied in more than 850 seabird restoration projects, assisting nearly 140 species in 36 countries.”
Conservation Story: Highly Honored – "Ice Bears" By Peter Mather
“In the dark, the bears seem like ghosts fishing along the Klukshu River. Their fur is thick and white with icicles. When they move, they sound like chandeliers. Yukon First Nations lore tells how this icy armor serves as a shield to protect the grizzlies—called ‘ice bears’— from arrows. It is a sight and sound that is eerie and beautiful and rare—increasingly so, in more ways than one. There are only a handful of places in the Yukon where ice bears can fish into late fall when temperatures have dropped below zero. Some are scattered around Haines Junction, on the traditional territory of the Champagne Aishihik First Nation, and the Kluane River, on the traditional part of the Kluane First Nation. Others are further north, near Fishing Branch Territorial Park. What all of these spots have in common is that salmon run late enough there for the bears to fish in the dark when the salmon can’t see them, and the bears rely solely on their extraordinary sense of smell to catch the fish. But with winter arriving in the Yukon later every year and rivers disappearing due to receding glaciers, and while salmon numbers are at a record low, we may be seeing the last of these ice bears.”
Outdoor Adventure: Winner – "On Edge" By Virgil Reglioni
“This moment is one of the most epic behind-the-shot sessions and adventures. Planning such a shot brings tremendous excitement because, from the beginning, the final result is totally unknown. The goal of our adventure was to drop into a glacier just before the dark of night. But all conditions had to line up for success. We found a hole, or ‘moulin,’ about 130 feet deep. Here, climber Helgi Ragnar Jensson is coming up around midnight under the most incredible conditions with a rising full moon and halo. One can barely see our tent lit up on the right side of the frame.”
Wildlife: Highly Honored – Crested Crab Spider Guarding Nest By Yong Miao
“One day, I found this crested crab spider not far from my home. Standing in a strange posture at the mouth of a cave, it was guarding baby spiders on its chest before they hatch.”
Youth: Highly Honored – Pier By Cian O'hagan
“During an intense sunset, I noticed this composition of a pier leading to the mountains in the background. To depict the motion of the sky and the lake during the windy evening, I decided to use a long exposure. Also, for this image, I used an HDR blend to capture the dynamic contrast between shadows and high- lights created by the overcast conditions.”
Youth: Highly Honored – "One Way" By Gergő Kártyás
“On an April afternoon, I saw this interesting composition in front of our house. A swallow was sitting on the power lines lit by the setting sun. Since I took the picture from a bottom perspective and the lights came from the front, only the bird’s silhouette was visible. After dozens of unsuccessful attempts and a long time waiting, I managed to take a photo where the swallow is in the perfect position.”
Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Southern Pale Chanting Goshawk And Giant Ground Gecko By Willie Van Schalkwyk
“Here a gecko was putting up a brave fight trying to attack the immature goshawk. Unfortunately for the gecko, there was only one possible outcome—I had to blink back tears.”
Video | Nature In Motion: Winner – Polar Bears And Beluga Whales By Martin Gregus
“As the pandemic raged during the summer of 2020 and 2021, I decided to turn my attention to documenting and exploring the Hudson Bay area. Utilizing drones and our custom-built equipment allowed us to observe unique hunting behaviors of beluga whales and get up close and personal with the polar bears, all while staying invisible to be able to capture intimate moments. Observing the wildlife has changed the lives of me and my team forever.”
Conservation Story: Highly Honored – Clark's Anemonefish By Laurie V. Slawson
“An anemonefish was caring for eggs laid on a plastic bag filled with sand. I was happy to get this shot, but also sad to see the ocean trash.”