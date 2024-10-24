ADVERTISEMENT

If you moved to another city for college or work, it can be an interesting experience to return to your hometown. After all, human creations are rarely static and more often than not planners and builders regularly change things. This is true for cities across the world, with the changes getting more and more prominent as time goes by.

This Facebook page is dedicated to interesting before and after photos of cities and we’ve gathered the best ones. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Facebook

#1

The City Centre And The Floating Harbour. Then vs. Now

The City Centre And The Floating Harbour. Then vs. Now

#2

We've All Seen Pictures Of Paris

We've All Seen Pictures Of Paris

The "City of Love" is one of the most recognizable places on earth due to its iconic architecture. The famous Eiffel Tower standing high above the city, the wonderful bridges built above the river Seine, and the Gothic cathedral of Notre Dame.

#3

Then And Now

Then And Now

#4

1915 Victoria Street

1915 Victoria Street

Looking towards Bristol Bridge with Temple Meads approach behind camera(R) Like the old railway bridge, the ‘old’ George & Railway Hotel and Grosvenor Hotel were built during the Age of Steam. Both buildings became cut off on an island as adjacent road improvements evolved from the 1960s. Changes continue to this day, even this 2019 ’Now’ is out of date!

#5

1936 vs. 2017

1936 vs. 2017

#6

Guess City

Guess City

#7

What Is It..!

What Is It..!

#8

Public Celebrations

Public Celebrations

Looking down from the top of Park St from a viewpoint near the Wills Memorial Tower of Bristol University

#9

Mike Seaborne’s Isle Of Dogs, Then & Now

Mike Seaborne's Isle Of Dogs, Then & Now

#10

It Was Damaged During The Civil War, You Can Still See The Hole Made By A Cannonball On One Of The Large Oak Beams...?

It Was Damaged During The Civil War, You Can Still See The Hole Made By A Cannonball On One Of The Large Oak Beams...?

#11

Before & After

Before & After

#12

Before After

Before After

#13

Secrets Of The Ancients

Secrets Of The Ancients

#14

Then And Now: Tyre, One Of The Oldest Continually Inhabited Cities In The World.........???

Then And Now: Tyre, One Of The Oldest Continually Inhabited Cities In The World.........???

#15

Then & Now, Kiev, Kreschatik Street, Ukraine, Ussr

Then & Now, Kiev, Kreschatik Street, Ukraine, Ussr

#16

Who Better 1945 vs. 2011

Who Better 1945 vs. 2011

#17

Kingsgate, Dating From The 14th Century, Is One Of Two Surviving Medieval Gates In Winchester. The Buildings Next To The Arch Were Demolished In The 1930s...?

Kingsgate, Dating From The 14th Century, Is One Of Two Surviving Medieval Gates In Winchester. The Buildings Next To The Arch Were Demolished In The 1930s...?

#18

Hattusa, Turkey Then vs. Now

Hattusa, Turkey Then vs. Now

#19

Leblone Ipanema, Rio Janeiro Then vs. Now

Leblone Ipanema, Rio Janeiro Then vs. Now

#20

Then And Now! Brevands In The Utah Beach Sector

Then And Now! Brevands In The Utah Beach Sector

#21

Rush Into Germany! Aachen In Germany

Rush Into Germany! Aachen In Germany

#22

A German Gebirgsjäger (Mountain Troops) On The Walls Of The Venetian Fortezza Castle, Rethymnon, Crete, Greece 1941 - 2024

A German Gebirgsjäger (Mountain Troops) On The Walls Of The Venetian Fortezza Castle, Rethymnon, Crete, Greece 1941 - 2024

#23

Rio De Janeiro

Rio De Janeiro

#24

Stettin/Szczecin Nabrzeże Wieleckie, Then vs. Now

Stettin/Szczecin Nabrzeże Wieleckie, Then vs. Now

#25

Kaliningrad, Before And After Ww2

Kaliningrad, Before And After Ww2

#26

I❤️poland

I❤️poland

#27

Deadwood — Then And Now

Deadwood — Then And Now

#28

Castle Street, 1900s And 2019

Castle Street, 1900s And 2019

#29

Who Better Time

Who Better Time

#30

Timelapse Evolution Before And After Of Famous Cities

Timelapse Evolution Before And After Of Famous Cities

#31

Süreyya Beach In 1940s And Nowadays, Istanbul

Süreyya Beach In 1940s And Nowadays, Istanbul

#32

Omaha Beach!

Omaha Beach!

Community Days December 2020! Send us your most beautiful Then/Now picture in WW2! Go out and find history next to your door! We select the most beautiful pictures and show them every day here on D-Day History during the Community days in december! Not only Normandy it doesn’t matter, world wide! Become part of D-Day History and show the community your most beautiful photo! Let's go

#33

Inside Of St Peters Church Castle Park . Unknown Date

Inside Of St Peters Church Castle Park . Unknown Date

#34

Guess City

Guess City

#35

Then vs, Now

Then vs, Now

#36

Brooklyn Bridge, New York: Then vs. Now Then (1883-1940s)

Brooklyn Bridge, New York: Then vs. Now Then (1883-1940s)

Engineering marvel : First steel-wire suspension bridge
Iconic landmark : Connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan
Industrial and commercial hub : Streetcars, railroads, and shipping
Population growth : Brooklyn's population doubled (1880-1920)
Now (1950s-Present)
Renovations and restorations (1950s-1980s)
Historic designation (1966): National Historic Landmark
Tourist attraction : 120+ million visitors annually
Cultural icon : Featured in art, literature, and film
Modern transportation : Pedestrian and bike paths
Transformation
From industrial artery to recreational destination
Shift from functional to iconic landmark
Preservation of history, embracing modern usage
Today
1.6-mile promenade : Stunning city views
Nighttime lighting : Spectacular display
Community events : Fireworks, festivals, and parades
Brooklyn Bridge's enduring legacy:
Engineering innovation
Cultural significance
Timeless symbol of New York City
The Brooklyn Bridge connects past and present, uniting two boroughs and generations.....??

#37

Hawthorne Road From Waterworks Street, Bootle, 1900s And 2019

Hawthorne Road From Waterworks Street, Bootle, 1900s And 2019

#38

Guesss City Tower

Guesss City Tower

#39

Long Past Its Peak

Long Past Its Peak

#40

Good Morning History Buffs! Gressenich/Germany And The Rush Into The Reich

Good Morning History Buffs! Gressenich/Germany And The Rush Into The Reich

#41

Guess City

Guess City

#42

Derby Square And South Castle Street, 1915 And 2021

Derby Square And South Castle Street, 1915 And 2021

#43

Excursion Train At Split Rock - Colorado, United States. Then vs. Now

Excursion Train At Split Rock - Colorado, United States. Then vs. Now

#44

Paris, Before vs. After

Paris, Before vs. After

#45

Warsaw, Before And After

Warsaw, Before And After

#46

Mcneill Street, Glasgow. Then vs. Now

Mcneill Street, Glasgow. Then vs. Now

#47

9 Amazing Cities Before And After

9 Amazing Cities Before And After

#48

Timelapse Evolution Before And After Of Famous Cities

Timelapse Evolution Before And After Of Famous Cities

#49

Is There A Moment In History You Wish You Could Experience?

Is There A Moment In History You Wish You Could Experience?

The world is full of beautiful old historical buildings that connect us to the past, but too many are lost to decay or thoughtless development. Restoration can give us glimpses into what they might have looked like decades or centuries ago

#50

The Lincoln Memorial: Timeless Icon

The Lincoln Memorial: Timeless Icon

The Lincoln Memorial, a symbol of American democracy, has stood the test of time.
Then (1914-1960s):
Dedicated in 1922 to honor President Abraham Lincoln
Designed by Henry Bacon, inspired by ancient Greek temples
Sculptor Daniel Chester French's iconic statue of Lincoln
Civil Rights Movement hub: Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech
Now:
National Park Service maintenance ensures preservation
Ongoing restoration projects (e.g., 2019-2020 refurbishment)
Enhanced security measures post-9/11
Accessibility improvements for visitors
Continued symbol of freedom, equality, and American values
Milestones:
1939: Marian Anderson's historic concert
1963: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom
2020: 57th anniversary of King's speech
The Lincoln Memorial remains an enduring beacon of American history, freedom, and human rights.
Visitors:
Over 7 million annually.

#51

The War Is Over! Berlin/Reichstag 1945

The War Is Over! Berlin/Reichstag 1945

#52

Rephotography Is The Act Of Repeat Photography At The Same Site, With A Time Gap Between The Two Images; The So-Called "Then And Now" View Of A Particular Area

Rephotography Is The Act Of Repeat Photography At The Same Site, With A Time Gap Between The Two Images; The So-Called "Then And Now" View Of A Particular Area

#53

Before And After

Before And After

#54

Right Near The Top Of Our Bucket Lists Is Visiting Japan Someday (Hopefully Soon)

Right Near The Top Of Our Bucket Lists Is Visiting Japan Someday (Hopefully Soon)

It’s a fascinating country that sometimes seems more at home in a fairytale book than on Planet Earth. There’s a sense of excitement, modernity, and love for its people present there that’s almost unparalleled anywhere else in the world. It’s far from just about anime, manga, samurai, and Sony—concentrating just on those would do the culture a disservice.

#55

Guess The City

Guess The City

#56

Clifton Rocks Railway Top Station By The Gorge Hotel 1990 2021

Clifton Rocks Railway Top Station By The Gorge Hotel 1990 2021

#57

Cherbourg June 1944

Cherbourg June 1944

#58

Liberation Of Coutances/Normandy 1944!

Liberation Of Coutances/Normandy 1944!

#59

Lombard Street

Lombard Street

#60

Then vs. Now

Then vs. Now

#61

Before-After

Before-After

#62

Vers 1930-2012

Vers 1930-2012

#63

Vasagatan In Stockholm: Transformation Over Time

Vasagatan In Stockholm: Transformation Over Time

Vasagatan, a major street in Stockholm's city center, has undergone significant changes.
Then (19th-20th centuries):
Bustling commercial hub with shops, restaurants, and hotels
Grand architecture, including the iconic Central Post Office Building
Horse-drawn carriages and early automobiles shared the street
Vibrant nightlife with theaters and dance halls
Now:
Modern, pedestrian-friendly design with widened sidewalks
Tram lines and bike lanes prioritize sustainable transport
Contemporary architecture blends with historic buildings
Upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment options
Nearby: Stockholm Central Station, City Terminal, and Arlanda Express
Revitalization Efforts:
1960s-70s: Urban renewal projects
2010s: Vasagatan renovation, improving infrastructure and public spaces
Today, Vasagatan is a thriving, cosmopolitan hub, balancing heritage and innovation.
Interesting Fact:
Vasagatan is named after King Gustav Vasa (1496-1560), a key figure in Swedish history.

#64

Before & After

Before & After

#65

Sydney, Australia - 1932 And Now

Sydney, Australia - 1932 And Now

Believe it or not, but the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world counts its existence for 11,000 years as of today. The town, Damascus, is the Syrian capital city, and astonishingly enough, not much has changed behind this ancient city's walls. However, not many towns keep the same faces for such a long time, often changing and evolving. Sometimes the city development makes it even more beautiful, but as it is in a more often case, the alluring greenery and historical houses have to make way for skyscrapers in the ever-changing city skyline

#66

Then vs..now

Then vs..now

#67

Then And Now

Then And Now

#68

Detroit, Before vs. After

Detroit, Before vs. After

#69

Looking South Down Queen Street Towards The Intersection With Collins Street. Then vs. Now

Looking South Down Queen Street Towards The Intersection With Collins Street. Then vs. Now

#70

Guess City

Guess City

#71

Is There A Moment In History You Wish You Could Experience?

Is There A Moment In History You Wish You Could Experience?

The world is full of beautiful old historical buildings that connect us to the past, but too many are lost to decay or thoughtless development. Restoration can give us glimpses into what they might have looked like decades or centuries ago

#72

Then & Now Stalingrad, Central Square (German Pows)

Then & Now Stalingrad, Central Square (German Pows)

#73

Then vs. Now

Then vs. Now

#74

Then vs. Now

Then vs. Now

#75

New Orleans: Then vs. Now

New Orleans: Then vs. Now

Then (Pre-2005)
Vibrant cultural hub, rich in history and music (jazz, blues)
Thriving tourism industry (French Quarter, Bourbon Street)
Economic challenges: poverty, crime, and decay
Hurricane Katrina (2005): devastating flooding, displacement
Now (Post-2005)
Resilient rebirth and revitalization
Rebuilding and renewal: $14 billion invested
Economic growth: tourism, entrepreneurship, and innovation
Diverse cultural landscape: arts, music, and cuisine
Population growth (393,000+)
Transformation
From vulnerable to resilient city
Shift from decline to economic growth
Preservation of heritage, embracing modernity
Challenges Remain
Affordable housing and gentrification
Infrastructure and flood protection
Economic inequality and crime
Progress
Revitalized neighborhoods (Bywater, Treme)
Thriving food and music scenes
Enhanced tourism infrastructure
New Orleans' spirit:
Resilience and adaptability
Cultural preservation and innovation
Community-driven rebirth
Today, New Orleans blends tradition with progress.

#76

Bristol Cathedral And College Green

Bristol Cathedral And College Green

#77

Broadway And Hudson Ave, Then And Now, Albany NY 1930s And 2013. (Al Quaglieri)

Broadway And Hudson Ave, Then And Now, Albany NY 1930s And 2013. (Al Quaglieri)

#78

Nuremberg Then And Now!

Nuremberg Then And Now!

#79

Rue Beethoven ♠1900-2008♠ Paris Xvi

Rue Beethoven ♠1900-2008♠ Paris Xvi

#80

Before After

Before After

#81

Il Castello Di Beuville Liberato Dalla Ksli Distrutto Da Un Incendio Appiccato Dai Tedeschi

Il Castello Di Beuville Liberato Dalla Ksli Distrutto Da Un Incendio Appiccato Dai Tedeschi

#82

Then vs. Now

Then vs. Now

#83

1971 vs. 2012

1971 vs. 2012

#84

😥😥

😥😥

#85

Royal Hotel, Five Ways, Paddington - C1920 & 2014

Royal Hotel, Five Ways, Paddington - C1920 & 2014

#86

Altes Museum, Berlin, Then vs. Now

Altes Museum, Berlin, Then vs. Now

#87

Dresden, Then vs. Now

Dresden, Then vs. Now

#88

Bombing Of Dresden - Dresden, Germany, Wwii And Now

Bombing Of Dresden - Dresden, Germany, Wwii And Now

The bombing during WWII was horrific. Tens of thousands of people died during the attacks and all of them were civilians

#89

Guess City

Guess City

#90

Germany In 1945

Germany In 1945

World War II's Final Year
Germany in 1945 was a nation in ruins.
Key Events:
April 30: Adolf Hitler's death in Berlin bunker
May 7: Germany's unconditional surrender (V-E Day)
Allied occupation zones established (US, Britain, France, USSR)
Potsdam Conference (July-August): Post-war reorganization
Devastation:
3.2 million German soldiers killed
3.5 million civilians dead or missing
5 million displaced persons
40% of infrastructure destroyed
Economy shattered
Occupation and Rebuilding:
Denazification: Removing Nazi influence
Demilitarization: Disbanding German military
Democratization: Establishing democratic institutions
Economic reforms: Introduction of Deutsche Mark (1948)
Division and Reunification:
1949: East Germany (GDR) and West Germany (FRG) established
1961: Berlin Wall erected
1989: Fall of Berlin Wall
1990: German reunification
Germany's 1945 marked the end of Nazi rule and the beginning of a long reconstruction process.

#91

Flinder Street Station 1960 vs. 2014

Flinder Street Station 1960 vs. 2014

#92

1910 vs. 2017

1910 vs. 2017

#93

Queens Road At The Top Of Park Street, Near The Triangle.queens Road At The Top Of Park Street, Near The Triangle

Queens Road At The Top Of Park Street, Near The Triangle.queens Road At The Top Of Park Street, Near The Triangle

#94

Leaning Tower Of Pisa Then vs. Now

Leaning Tower Of Pisa Then vs. Now

#95

Royal Street, New Orleans, USA, 2010 And 2019

Royal Street, New Orleans, USA, 2010 And 2019

#96

Before After

Before After

#97

Guess City

Guess City

#98

Percy/Normandy

Percy/Normandy

US troops resting after the liberation! Community Days Then/Now in 2021! Send us your most beautiful Then/Now picture! Go out and find history next to your door! We select the most beautiful pictures and show them every day here on D-Day History during the Community Days! Not only Normandy it doesn’t matter! Become part of D-Day History and show the Community your most beautiful photo! Let's go! Thx to Philip Cole (via Facebook) for the support and pictures!

