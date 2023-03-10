I would like to see some interesting street art pieces you have encountered. 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Cologne, Germany

Cologne, Germany

Report

6points
Szirra
POST
#2

Somewhere In Berlin

Somewhere In Berlin

Report

5points
Birgit M
POST
#3

I Don't Remember Where This Was, But A Typical Small Australian Town Artwork

I Don't Remember Where This Was, But A Typical Small Australian Town Artwork

Report

4points
Huddo's sister
POST
#4

Found This In A Parking Garage (All The Walls Were Covered With Art, This Was Just The Best Pic I Took)

Found This In A Parking Garage (All The Walls Were Covered With Art, This Was Just The Best Pic I Took)

Report

3points
DustTea
POST
#5

London

London

Report

3points
G R
POST
#6

So Hard To Pick A Favourite

So Hard To Pick A Favourite

Report

2points
Huddo's sister
POST
Huddo's sister (Submission author)
Huddo's sister
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was one of a few pieces up at a train station near where I grew up. They each featured people from the local community, painted in the 80s or 90s.

1
1point
reply
#7

Art Work From Waterford Walls

Art Work From Waterford Walls

Waterford%20walls Report

2points
Em ber
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish