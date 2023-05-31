Once in a while, time, light, and space conspire to bridge the gap between the present and the past. In those moments, modern photos snapped with handheld computers come to look like accidental renaissance paintings created by the old masters. Fortunately, there is a subreddit called /r/AccidentalRenaissance where anyone in the world can share their magnificent digital paintings.

Strictly speaking, not every photo on this list echoes the renaissance, but every single one is clearly more than just a quick digital snap of everyday life. Some look like impressionist paintings, while others might echo baroque or neoclassical motifs. The fact that these photos speak to us so distinctly tells us just how indelible the visual identity of these historical art styles actually is.

#1

The Pallas Cats

The Pallas Cats

#2

People Run To Shelter From A Hail-Storm!

People Run To Shelter From A Hail-Storm!

I thought those were seagulls!!!

#3

Orthodox Jews Having Celebrated Purim

Orthodox Jews Having Celebrated Purim

This is such a cool picture. Had to look up what is Purim. "Purim is a Jewish holiday which commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of an official of the Achaemenid Empire named Haman, as it is recounted in the Book of Esther"

#4

A Lion & Warthog In South Africa. By Alex Choi

A Lion & Warthog In South Africa. By Alex Choi

#5

The Tattoo

The Tattoo

#6

Violinist Playing During Her Own Brain Surgery

Violinist Playing During Her Own Brain Surgery

Not exactly the situation where you want any sudden movement

#7

Capybara Basks In Sun’s Rays

Capybara Basks In Sun's Rays

World's largest Rodent. They largest one every recorded was over 200 lbs. (90 kg).

#8

Ice Skating At Kinderdijk, Netherlands

Ice Skating At Kinderdijk, Netherlands

#9

The Gunpla Maker

The Gunpla Maker

What does "gunpla" mean? Is what she's making a "gunpla"? What does it do??!

#10

Polar Bears Moving Into An Arctic Weather Station

Polar Bears Moving Into An Arctic Weather Station

"It doesn't look anything like the pictures on AirBnB!"

#11

Chinese Garden

Chinese Garden

I get Impressionist vibes from this.

#12

The Nuns And The Hippies

The Nuns And The Hippies

#13

The Lifesaver

The Lifesaver

This is originally in black and white (by Rocco Morabito) and I do prefer it that way. Beautiful and haunting and warm.

#14

“Tokyo Compression” By Michael Wolf

"Tokyo Compression" By Michael Wolf

#15

Holy Week In Spain

Holy Week In Spain

#16

Joined This Sub Just To Post My Dad, Enjoy

Joined This Sub Just To Post My Dad, Enjoy

#17

Messed Up The Exposure And Caught This

Messed Up The Exposure And Caught This

#18

Adoration Of The Hen

Adoration Of The Hen

#19

Hungary

Hungary

#20

Swiss Psychologist Jean Piaget

Swiss Psychologist Jean Piaget

I knew I would be successful despite my untideness. Now I am sure if Piaget could do it why would not I!!

#21

I Was Told To Post This Mallard Here

I Was Told To Post This Mallard Here

#22

Überlingen At Lake Constance, Shortly After Sunset

Überlingen At Lake Constance, Shortly After Sunset

#23

A Short, Tall And Biggest Man Play Cards

A Short, Tall And Biggest Man Play Cards

These guys are cropping up everywhere

#24

Summertime Sunlight

Summertime Sunlight

#25

My Photo Of The Herndon Climb At The Naval Academy

My Photo Of The Herndon Climb At The Naval Academy

#26

Just Found This Sub! Hope My Photo Here Suits It!

Just Found This Sub! Hope My Photo Here Suits It!

#27

Hawaiian Surfer Ha'a Keaulana Training Underwater

Hawaiian Surfer Ha'a Keaulana Training Underwater

#28

Arnold In The 1970s

Arnold In The 1970s

In the words of the wonderful Clive James, 'He looks like a condom full of walnuts.' 😂

#29

My Sister Texted Me A Pic Of The Room They Booked

My Sister Texted Me A Pic Of The Room They Booked

Did they accidentally ask "Give us your most depressing room"? :P

#30

A Cigarette Break

A Cigarette Break

Kinda conjures Gregory Crewdson a bit...

#31

My Wife On Our Wedding Day

My Wife On Our Wedding Day

#32

Iraq Protester Claims A Gov Chair

Iraq Protester Claims A Gov Chair

#33

This Picture I Took In 2019

This Picture I Took In 2019

Where is this??! (Why post a photo without identifying where it was taken?? Or what you were doing?!?

#34

The Pakistani King Of Almonds

The Pakistani King Of Almonds

#35

This Man Painting Shoes In Rome

This Man Painting Shoes In Rome

#36

Hope This Fits!

Hope This Fits!

#37

Me Restoring A Painting

Me Restoring A Painting

#38

Soldiers Celebrating Christmas

Soldiers Celebrating Christmas

#39

Firefighters Taking A Break Out West

Firefighters Taking A Break Out West

#40

Busy Night

Busy Night

Frame, color, light, story...

#41

Just Like That

Just Like That

#42

Girl In Verona (May 16, 1918)

Girl In Verona (May 16, 1918)

#43

Metal Worker In Marrakech

Metal Worker In Marrakech

#44

The Equine Dentist

The Equine Dentist

#45

Mountain Landscape

Mountain Landscape

#46

Carros De Cesto, Madeira

Carros De Cesto, Madeira

#47

My Great Grandmother Circa 1986

My Great Grandmother Circa 1986

#48

Convenience Store In Paris At Night

Convenience Store In Paris At Night

#49

A Flock Of Chickens Sunbathing

A Flock Of Chickens Sunbathing

#50

Via Pescherie Vecchie In Bologna

Via Pescherie Vecchie In Bologna

#51

The Building Of The Tower (/R/Osha)

The Building Of The Tower (/R/Osha)

Where is this? What is it supposed to do when completed???

#52

Varanasi

Varanasi

#53

The Merchant Of Wisdom …

The Merchant Of Wisdom …

#54

The Basketball Match

The Basketball Match

#55

Raft Of The Silly Men

Raft Of The Silly Men

#56

Midnight Tranquility

Midnight Tranquility

#57

U.S. Navy Recovers Chinese Balloon From Atlantic

U.S. Navy Recovers Chinese Balloon From Atlantic

#58

Lost In The Scroll

Lost In The Scroll

#59

Street Painter In Zanzibar

Street Painter In Zanzibar

#60

Mobile Vegetables Vendor

Mobile Vegetables Vendor

I love this photo. It has extraordinary composition to it. It captured my attention so I had to write a review.

#61

Berber Pizza Making In Morocco

Berber Pizza Making In Morocco

#62

Alley Life In Marrakech

Alley Life In Marrakech

#63

Mid Afternoon Supermarket Easter Flower Display

Mid Afternoon Supermarket Easter Flower Display

#64

Smoking Outside - 2023

Smoking Outside - 2023

#65

The Turkey

The Turkey

#66

The Fisherman’s Lighthouse [oc]

The Fisherman's Lighthouse [oc]

#67

The Melodeon Player

The Melodeon Player

#68

The Midnight Snack

The Midnight Snack

#69

The Healing Of Patricia

The Healing Of Patricia

#70

The Wheat Harvest

The Wheat Harvest

#71

Traditional Dance From India (Oc)

Traditional Dance From India (Oc)

#72

Father Checking The Attic (2022)

Father Checking The Attic (2022)

#73

In The Palace Of Ishak Pasha

In The Palace Of Ishak Pasha