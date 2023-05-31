140 Times People Snapped A Picture And It Turned Out To Be An ‘Accidental Renaissance’ (New Pics)
Once in a while, time, light, and space conspire to bridge the gap between the present and the past. In those moments, modern photos snapped with handheld computers come to look like accidental renaissance paintings created by the old masters. Fortunately, there is a subreddit called /r/AccidentalRenaissance where anyone in the world can share their magnificent digital paintings.
Strictly speaking, not every photo on this list echoes the renaissance, but every single one is clearly more than just a quick digital snap of everyday life. Some look like impressionist paintings, while others might echo baroque or neoclassical motifs. The fact that these photos speak to us so distinctly tells us just how indelible the visual identity of these historical art styles actually is.
The Pallas Cats
People Run To Shelter From A Hail-Storm!
Orthodox Jews Having Celebrated Purim
A Lion & Warthog In South Africa. By Alex Choi
The Tattoo
Violinist Playing During Her Own Brain Surgery
Not exactly the situation where you want any sudden movement
Capybara Basks In Sun’s Rays
World's largest Rodent. They largest one every recorded was over 200 lbs. (90 kg).
Ice Skating At Kinderdijk, Netherlands
The Gunpla Maker
Polar Bears Moving Into An Arctic Weather Station
Chinese Garden
The Nuns And The Hippies
The Lifesaver
“Tokyo Compression” By Michael Wolf
Holy Week In Spain
Joined This Sub Just To Post My Dad, Enjoy
Messed Up The Exposure And Caught This
Adoration Of The Hen
Hungary
Swiss Psychologist Jean Piaget
I knew I would be successful despite my untideness. Now I am sure if Piaget could do it why would not I!!