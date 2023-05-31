Once in a while, time, light, and space conspire to bridge the gap between the present and the past. In those moments, modern photos snapped with handheld computers come to look like accidental renaissance paintings created by the old masters. Fortunately, there is a subreddit called /r/AccidentalRenaissance where anyone in the world can share their magnificent digital paintings.

Strictly speaking, not every photo on this list echoes the renaissance, but every single one is clearly more than just a quick digital snap of everyday life. Some look like impressionist paintings, while others might echo baroque or neoclassical motifs. The fact that these photos speak to us so distinctly tells us just how indelible the visual identity of these historical art styles actually is.