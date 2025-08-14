45 Lucky Coincidences Captured In The Streets By This PhotographerInterview With Artist
Edas Wong is a street photographer from Hong Kong who has a special talent for capturing the unexpected and amusing moments of everyday life. With his camera always ready, he turns ordinary streets into scenes full of humor, coincidence, and sometimes even magic.
For Wong, street photography isn’t just about taking pictures; it’s about being fully present and aware. He relies on careful observation, a bit of luck, and a lot of patience to capture the perfect shot. Whether it’s a fleeting coincidence or a moment that takes hours to wait for, his work reminds us that beauty and humor are often hiding in plain sight.
Wong’s approach to photography is a mix of patience, observation, and instinct. He often revisits the same spots, knowing that staying in one place can train his focus and increase the chance of capturing something special. “If a place becomes too familiar, it is harder to stay focused. Therefore, revisiting the same location to take photos is a good way to train your concentration,” he explains. This careful attention to his surroundings allows him to notice coincidences and funny details that most people miss.
Timing is everything in Wong’s work. Some of his best shots happen purely by chance, while others require him to wait, sometimes for hours. He once shared a story about a moment in a shopping mall: “After waiting almost 90 minutes… I saw a girl who was dressed in the exact same pattern as the floor. Then I quickly captured that moment in a second without thinking.” These experiences show the mix of luck and persistence behind his art.
Using the right tools is also part of his process. While he emphasizes that observation is the most important skill, Wong relies on a reliable camera to capture details accurately. “The camera is our partner, and it needs to be reliable and able to reproduce the effect you expect,” he says.
Finally, Wong sees street photography as a form of mindfulness. He describes it as being fully present: “When I enter the ‘concentration mode’ for street photography, I am fully being ‘here and now’. It makes me relaxed and happy.” For him, the act of observing, waiting, and capturing the unexpected isn’t just about creating images—it’s also about enjoying the process and learning to notice the small moments that make life interesting.