"A wide-angle lens is always a great option for any confined space, but again this all depends on the look you're going for and is absolutely dependent on the scene in front of you. If you're in a massive industrial warehouse, you could lose some impact to your image if you have a super-wide-angle lens," the photographer shared some practical tips and tricks with us.

"At the end of the day, just like any genre of photography and anything in life, practice makes perfect. But don't beat yourself up if your images aren't 'perfect.' You should always try to take them for yourself. If others like them, that's an added bonus and you'll stay true to your creative self by knowing you did things for yourself," the expert said.

Meanwhile, the photographer also had some tips when it comes to the equipment you bring with you. "The best way to keep your camera safe is to always keep it attached to you. That might mean different things to different people. Generally having your camera strap around your neck is a good thing. But, if you feel more comfortable holding it, that way if something unexpected does happen, you can move as needed," he told Bored Panda.