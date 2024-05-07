ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us dream of living a life of travel and adventure. In this day and age, you (probably) won’t discover any new lands, but there are plenty of abandoned places that are ripe for exploration.

The massively popular r/urbanexploration online group is home to urban explorers from all around the world who take photos during their outings. We’ve collected some of the most impressive pics, as shared by members of this community. Check them out below, and don’t forget to upvote your faves.

A quick note of warning, Pandas. Urban exploration can be extremely dangerous if you’re not adequately prepared. Don’t go exploring random buildings before doing your research, getting to know your local laws, and buying the right clothing and equipment. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Dragged My Friend Along To An Adventure In The Tokyo Stormwater System. He Was Impressed

I Dragged My Friend Along To An Adventure In The Tokyo Stormwater System. He Was Impressed

ringinator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool, but not forgotten. Also before entering any drainage area make sure you know the catchment area and check the weather upstream. Some systems can get flash flooding from storms that seem far away.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Found Inside Of An Abandoned Historical Landmark Hospital With Power

Found Inside Of An Abandoned Historical Landmark Hospital With Power

TheAjalin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Abandoned Party Mansion Deep In The Maryland Forest

Abandoned Party Mansion Deep In The Maryland Forest

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

Urban exploration, also known as Urbex or UE, is exactly what it sounds like. It involves exploring abandoned or restricted urban environments.

The main draw of this hobby is the thrill of discovery. It can be really exciting to explore and document unusual, (often) deteriorating man-made environments with your pals by your side. 
#4

Abandoned Church In The Woods

Abandoned Church In The Woods

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If video games have taught me anything there's loot near by.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

The Lobby Of A Closed Down Motel On Route 66

The Lobby Of A Closed Down Motel On Route 66

crazycockerels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

"Colored Only" City Pool, Filled In

"Colored Only" City Pool, Filled In

aTwitchUponTheThread Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Umm, hopefully because everyone was finally able to swim together?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

There are lots of surprises to be found, even in our local areas. Some buildings might be sitting abandoned right under our very noses. But in our busy day-to-day lives, we might simply walk past them, not giving them so much as a second glance.

Urbex enthusiasts don’t just explore buildings as we traditionally think of them, though. They also delve deep into various man-made tunnels, enter massive facilities, and even venture out on rooftops.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Free Alcohol In Abandoned Supermarket

Free Alcohol In Abandoned Supermarket

generalkossmosa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Drove Over 1,000 Miles This Weekend To Visit An Abandoned Mine. It Was Worth It

I Drove Over 1,000 Miles This Weekend To Visit An Abandoned Mine. It Was Worth It

kenfagerdotcom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Had To Bribe A Guy To Access An Incredible Abandoned Water Park In Vietnam

I Had To Bribe A Guy To Access An Incredible Abandoned Water Park In Vietnam

DannyMThompson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

At the time of writing, the r/urbanexploration subreddit has 2 million members, and they are very active online. They constantly post photos from their latest adventures.

Honestly, some of them are so jaw-droppingly beautiful (and creepy) that it makes us want to follow in their footsteps. But rushing in head-first can be a huge mistake. You might end up getting hurt—or worse.
#10

Aqueduct, Arkadia

Aqueduct, Arkadia

luucylouu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Abandoned Mall In Bangkok

Abandoned Mall In Bangkok

nav_15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Frozen Staircases Of Abandoned Soviet Residential Buildings In A Ghost Town Beyond The Arctic Circle

Frozen Staircases Of Abandoned Soviet Residential Buildings In A Ghost Town Beyond The Arctic Circle

syndicat1128 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

While every urban explorer’s personal code and philosophy might differ, many Urbex fans tend to agree on a few main things.

ADVERTISEMENT

For one, it’s generally encouraged to do your best not to affect the environment that you’re in. That means not taking any ‘souvenirs,’ not breaking anything, and not leaving behind any tags or trash. Instead, you can document your journey by taking photos or videos, so you leave the place practically undisturbed for the adventurers who visit after you.
#13

This Is One Of The Most Beautiful Bathrooms In An Abandoned Chateau

This Is One Of The Most Beautiful Bathrooms In An Abandoned Chateau

abandonedplaygrounds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Walking Through A Train Tunnel To Reach An Abandoned Mining Town

Walking Through A Train Tunnel To Reach An Abandoned Mining Town

HeGoneUp_InTheUrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

One Of Many Waterfalls Under Manchester, UK

One Of Many Waterfalls Under Manchester, UK

p4ulpowers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Ideally, you’ll have researched the place you’ll be exploring beforehand. You should try to familiarize yourself with the layout of the area and its history. You also want to make sure that you know your local laws about entering abandoned and restricted properties.

You might get into some serious trouble if you’re breaking and entering into private or public property without getting permission first. Scout out the place first to see if it’s genuinely abandoned and unguarded.
#16

Abandoned Railway Tracks In Alexandria, Egypt

Abandoned Railway Tracks In Alexandria, Egypt

Halla5432 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks to be well used, no growth on the rails. Sleepers can be overgrown with no issues

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

A Mental Health Hospital In Scotland

A Mental Health Hospital In Scotland

Emptyspacesuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lennox Castle (Glasgow, UK). Built by David Hamilton between 1837 and 1841 for Lord John Lennox Kincaid, whose family owned it until 1927. It later housed the Lennox Castle Hospital, a school for people with learning difficulties. The place was known for abysmal living conditions, overcrowding, mistreatment of patients, and was abandoned in 2002. It burned in a fire in 2008, leading to the collapse of the wooden ceiling, floor slabs and extensive damage to the wall masonry

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Abandoned Schoolhouse In Southern Idaho With Blossoming Lilac That Has Long Outlived The Building

Abandoned Schoolhouse In Southern Idaho With Blossoming Lilac That Has Long Outlived The Building

dancing_all_knight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

You ought to make sure that you wear the right clothes to stay safe. That means grabbing a solid pair of shoes (ideally, tough boots), good gloves, a mask to keep the dust out of your lungs, a thick jacket and pants, and probably something to cover your head. If you can, get one of those helmets that construction workers have. You really don’t want your day ruined by bits of the building falling on top of you.

Whenever you can, try not to explore alone. That way, if someone gets hurt or in trouble, the rest of the group can lend them a hand or, if need be, call for help. Make sure to let your family, friends, or roommates know where you’re going and when you should be back. That way, they’ll have your back and know to send help if you get stuck, lost, or stranded.
#19

Found This In New Orleans

Found This In New Orleans

SNOWCHI3F Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Found In A Car In An Abandoned Fairground

Found In A Car In An Abandoned Fairground

Avangelista Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

I Found This In An Abandoned House

I Found This In An Abandoned House

Freaktography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Meanwhile, bring a fully charged phone with you, as well as a power bank, a flashlight, spare batteries, and maybe some water and a snack just in case it’s going to be a longer outing. You might also want to bring a medkit, radio, some sort of multitool, and pepper spray (if it’s legal), too. Just in case. 
#22

Abandoned Nuclear Antiballistic Missile Complex, The Only One Of Its Kind Ever Built

Abandoned Nuclear Antiballistic Missile Complex, The Only One Of Its Kind Ever Built

BobSacomano69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
alex_81 avatar
Al Fun
Al Fun
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_R._Mickelsen_Safeguard_Complex

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Abandoned Houses With Beautiful Sunset

Abandoned Houses With Beautiful Sunset

shesmagic_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Abandoned Middle School, Massachusetts

Abandoned Middle School, Massachusetts

Bunbuns123abc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Photographer Dominic Sberna previously shared some great tips with Bored Panda on what to keep in mind when photographing abandoned buildings. For example, camera angles are super important if you want to show off how large a particular structure really is.

 "A lower angle is going to intensify the view, just as a high vantage point would. The vantage point really matters as well. Depending on what you're going for in your shot, you'll want to have a nice showcase of the scene in front of you when exploring any abandoned property," he told us during an earlier interview.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Coolest Abandoned Place I’ve Been So Far. Feels Like A Cod Map

Coolest Abandoned Place I’ve Been So Far. Feels Like A Cod Map

SilverAdonis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It used to be a restaurant in Rovigo, Italy, built on the grounds of a small private airport in disuse when financial difficulties forced the owner to cease airport operations in 2000. The owner tried to turn the airport and the adjacent grounds into a party location for rich people, close by there is a deconsecrated church that was a discoteque and club. The place closed in 2014 after the township won a long legal battle, on the grounds that the whole place was built without any permit or health and safety standard, hitting the place with a monumental fine of over half a million dollars.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Children’s Wing, Abandoned Asylum

Children’s Wing, Abandoned Asylum

PeterPanBean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Abandoned Church In Italy Overtaken By Plants

Abandoned Church In Italy Overtaken By Plants

romanrobroek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

"A wide-angle lens is always a great option for any confined space, but again this all depends on the look you're going for and is absolutely dependent on the scene in front of you. If you're in a massive industrial warehouse, you could lose some impact to your image if you have a super-wide-angle lens," the photographer shared some practical tips and tricks with us.

"At the end of the day, just like any genre of photography and anything in life, practice makes perfect. But don't beat yourself up if your images aren't 'perfect.' You should always try to take them for yourself. If others like them, that's an added bonus and you'll stay true to your creative self by knowing you did things for yourself," the expert said.

Meanwhile, the photographer also had some tips when it comes to the equipment you bring with you. "The best way to keep your camera safe is to always keep it attached to you. That might mean different things to different people. Generally having your camera strap around your neck is a good thing. But, if you feel more comfortable holding it, that way if something unexpected does happen, you can move as needed," he told Bored Panda.
#28

Abandoned Mansion That Belonged To A Former Corrupt Police Chief Of Mexico. His Yearly Salary Was $1300

Abandoned Mansion That Belonged To A Former Corrupt Police Chief Of Mexico. His Yearly Salary Was $1300

heretogethelp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Abandoned Trains In Pennsylvania

Abandoned Trains In Pennsylvania

nav_15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Bennett School For Girls In Millbrook, NY. It's Been Closed Since 1978

Bennett School For Girls In Millbrook, NY. It's Been Closed Since 1978

Thereaper29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

The photographer pointed out that the flash that’s built into your camera might not be good enough in some cases. “You're going to cause a lot of harsh shadows and as a general rule, I would recommend staying away from the on-camera flash unless you absolutely have to use it.”

Instead, you might want to consider bringing a tripod with you, and using long exposure when you’re taking pictures in the dark. "If you want an action shot in the dark or a more illuminated subject, I'd recommend using an external flash or using external lighting altogether. Depending on the look you're going for will depend on your preferred light source,” he said.

So, dear Pandas, which of these photos left the biggest impression on you and why? Have you ever taken part in urban exploration? Would you ever want to? If you’re an Urbex veteran, why not share a few tips and tricks with everyone else in the comments? We’d love to hear a bit about your first-hand experiences.
#31

Abandoned Historical Palace In Portugal

Abandoned Historical Palace In Portugal

citromviasz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Abandoned Hospital, The Oculus

Abandoned Hospital, The Oculus

Dethscare Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

There's No Traffic Up Here (Austin, Texas)

There's No Traffic Up Here (Austin, Texas)

_rchr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Old Train Abandoned Deep In The Mountains

Old Train Abandoned Deep In The Mountains

TheAjalin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Driver: Does the train feel lighter? Oh well probably nothing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

This Throne Made Of Human Remains In The Forbidden Catacombs Of Paris

This Throne Made Of Human Remains In The Forbidden Catacombs Of Paris

brokenbonessociety Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

A Warning At The Entrance To An Abandoned Asylum

A Warning At The Entrance To An Abandoned Asylum

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Abandoned Presidents Heads In A Rural Virginia Field

Abandoned Presidents Heads In A Rural Virginia Field

Thereaper29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Abandoned Amusement Park In The Mountains

Abandoned Amusement Park In The Mountains

Driftershoots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Found In The Desert Outside Of Roswell, New Mexico

Found In The Desert Outside Of Roswell, New Mexico

Vikingwithguns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

About To Spend My Second Week In The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Here Is A Pic From My First Trip In 2017

About To Spend My Second Week In The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Here Is A Pic From My First Trip In 2017

mothermurder88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Abandoned Six Flags Theme Park

Abandoned Six Flags Theme Park

Driftershoots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Nature Taking Over A Pool In An Abandoned Mansion

Nature Taking Over A Pool In An Abandoned Mansion

Thereaper29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be nice to be able to just let a house rot away

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Crossing

Crossing

_darzy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Amazing Talent

Amazing Talent

straydog1964 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Abandoned Soviet Radar In The Chernobyl Zone

Abandoned Soviet Radar In The Chernobyl Zone

Chernobylexplorer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I recall these are over-the-horizon sets used to detect incoming nuclear missiles.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

A Beautiful Home Wasting Away In Detroit

A Beautiful Home Wasting Away In Detroit

kenfagerdotcom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

A Flooded And Frozen Basement In An Abandoned Mansion

A Flooded And Frozen Basement In An Abandoned Mansion

Freaktography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

The Interior Of A Power Station Cooling Tower

The Interior Of A Power Station Cooling Tower

Schurke- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Abandoned P-38 On A Beach In Wales

Abandoned P-38 On A Beach In Wales

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Massive Symbol On Floor Of Abandoned House

Massive Symbol On Floor Of Abandoned House

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Big Egyptian vibe. Bet it has something to do with the Egyptomania fad from the 1920s. Lot of that going around back then along with "psychics" and other hocus pocus.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Viaducts On Way To Gatwick Airport

Viaducts On Way To Gatwick Airport

seany_explores Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Abandoned Plane In A Forest Somewhere In Belgium

Abandoned Plane In A Forest Somewhere In Belgium

SpitOnZombie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

No Idea How An Old T-34 Ended Up In Kansas

No Idea How An Old T-34 Ended Up In Kansas

VoidSherpa816 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No idea how? "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." - US Postal Service

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Inside Of An Abandoned Bank

Inside Of An Abandoned Bank

silent-skreams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

We Found A Working Computer In An Abandoned Hospital

We Found A Working Computer In An Abandoned Hospital

bryanw0104 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Swam To This Abandoned Soviet Aircraft Carrier And Spent 24 Hours Inside

I Swam To This Abandoned Soviet Aircraft Carrier And Spent 24 Hours Inside

exploringtheunbeaten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Abandoned House In The Republic Of Karelia, Russia

Abandoned House In The Republic Of Karelia, Russia

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

I Walked For 80 Km Through The Desert Just To See This Beauty - An Abandoned 60m Heights Space Rocket

I Walked For 80 Km Through The Desert Just To See This Beauty - An Abandoned 60m Heights Space Rocket

ILUVYOURMUM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Two Years Ago I Snuck Into A Military Base To See Abandoned Buran Space Shuttles

Two Years Ago I Snuck Into A Military Base To See Abandoned Buran Space Shuttles

DrBaab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw that video on YouTube years ago. Sadly this hanger collapsed a few years ago and the Buran example is crushed and buried forever.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Abandoned Mansion: Northern Ontario, Canada

Abandoned Mansion: Northern Ontario, Canada

elizabethfildey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Pablo Escobar's Abandoned Mansion With Everything Left Behind

Pablo Escobar's Abandoned Mansion With Everything Left Behind

ZerpennTv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Camped At An Abandoned Radar Base Overnight And Woke Up To This View

Camped At An Abandoned Radar Base Overnight And Woke Up To This View

outsideofvisible Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Abandoned Castle, France

Abandoned Castle, France

Nice-Wrongdoer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

From An Abandoned Asylum In Md

From An Abandoned Asylum In Md

iwishiwastom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Abandoned Train Tracks In Olympia, Wa. USA. Note The Capitol Dome In The Background

Abandoned Train Tracks In Olympia, Wa. USA. Note The Capitol Dome In The Background

NotTheOldRat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Over Grown Part Of Center City Philadelphia

Over Grown Part Of Center City Philadelphia

Southphltrashfire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Found An Old Pepsi Vending Machine

Found An Old Pepsi Vending Machine

feverchart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Room Full Of Gas Masks - Pripyat, Chernobyl

Room Full Of Gas Masks - Pripyat, Chernobyl

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gas masks help in the early days but what you really need is a clean water supply. You can go to Pripyat and skip the gas mask but DO NOT touch the ground water.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

Abandoned Eurostar Train !!! This Is What Trains Will Look Like After The Zombie Apocalypse

Abandoned Eurostar Train !!! This Is What Trains Will Look Like After The Zombie Apocalypse

Bd2travel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

It's Been Abandoned For Over 10 Years, But Light Still Remains On

It's Been Abandoned For Over 10 Years, But Light Still Remains On

BladeFatum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

A House Devoured By A Hundred-Year-Old Banyan Tree

A House Devoured By A Hundred-Year-Old Banyan Tree

Juju1990 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Gym From A School That Closed Right After Prom

Gym From A School That Closed Right After Prom

PeterPanBean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#73

A Beautiful Old Stairway In Budapest

A Beautiful Old Stairway In Budapest

vincentthebig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Hungarian, that does not look abandoned. Many of the Budapest complexes look like this, flooring and all. I would say the central districts of Pest, likely.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#74

Would You Want To Live In This Abandoned Valley? (North Italy)

Would You Want To Live In This Abandoned Valley? (North Italy)

BWT_Urbex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

New York City, The Underbelly Project. An Abandoned Subway Platform That Was Never Completed

New York City, The Underbelly Project. An Abandoned Subway Platform That Was Never Completed

crazyquazy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Explored An Abandoned Town Today - Lost Since 1974

Explored An Abandoned Town Today - Lost Since 1974

woahruben Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Church From The 1800's

Church From The 1800's

drr4545 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Reservoir Under London

Reservoir Under London

KremeDream Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Abandoned Train In New York State

Abandoned Train In New York State

StephanieKay22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#80

Bunker Entrance. Love This Picture

Bunker Entrance. Love This Picture

mattyjcooper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Abandoned Winemaker House In Portugal

Abandoned Winemaker House In Portugal

citromviasz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Abandoned Bunker In Croatia

Abandoned Bunker In Croatia

Cro_Inf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

I Explored A Mansion Formally Owned By A Cult Leader

I Explored A Mansion Formally Owned By A Cult Leader

urbexandchill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#84

Old Water Tower In The Woods, Surrey, UK

Old Water Tower In The Woods, Surrey, UK

RIPjimStobe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

My Dying Hometown

My Dying Hometown

Patient-Section5220 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Light Rays In Abandoned Theater

Light Rays In Abandoned Theater

Adventure_As_One Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Found This Spooky Pond In The Middle Of An Old Mine In The Norwegian Moutains

Found This Spooky Pond In The Middle Of An Old Mine In The Norwegian Moutains

MyrnaVeep Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just don't disturb the surface. Bodies of water under ground can have dissolved gasses you don't want getting out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#88

Abandoned 50's Restaurant

Abandoned 50's Restaurant

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Abandoned 1960's Shag Pad

Abandoned 1960's Shag Pad

Satanwoulddo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

My Daughter And I Found An Abandoned Antique Shop

My Daughter And I Found An Abandoned Antique Shop

amandapanda740 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!