90 Of The Most Breathtaking Forgotten Places Shared On ‘Urban Exploration’
Many of us dream of living a life of travel and adventure. In this day and age, you (probably) won’t discover any new lands, but there are plenty of abandoned places that are ripe for exploration.
The massively popular r/urbanexploration online group is home to urban explorers from all around the world who take photos during their outings. We’ve collected some of the most impressive pics, as shared by members of this community. Check them out below, and don’t forget to upvote your faves.
A quick note of warning, Pandas. Urban exploration can be extremely dangerous if you’re not adequately prepared. Don’t go exploring random buildings before doing your research, getting to know your local laws, and buying the right clothing and equipment.
I Dragged My Friend Along To An Adventure In The Tokyo Stormwater System. He Was Impressed
Found Inside Of An Abandoned Historical Landmark Hospital With Power
Abandoned Party Mansion Deep In The Maryland Forest
Urban exploration, also known as Urbex or UE, is exactly what it sounds like. It involves exploring abandoned or restricted urban environments.
The main draw of this hobby is the thrill of discovery. It can be really exciting to explore and document unusual, (often) deteriorating man-made environments with your pals by your side.
Abandoned Church In The Woods
The Lobby Of A Closed Down Motel On Route 66
"Colored Only" City Pool, Filled In
There are lots of surprises to be found, even in our local areas. Some buildings might be sitting abandoned right under our very noses. But in our busy day-to-day lives, we might simply walk past them, not giving them so much as a second glance.
Urbex enthusiasts don’t just explore buildings as we traditionally think of them, though. They also delve deep into various man-made tunnels, enter massive facilities, and even venture out on rooftops.
Free Alcohol In Abandoned Supermarket
I Drove Over 1,000 Miles This Weekend To Visit An Abandoned Mine. It Was Worth It
I Had To Bribe A Guy To Access An Incredible Abandoned Water Park In Vietnam
At the time of writing, the r/urbanexploration subreddit has 2 million members, and they are very active online. They constantly post photos from their latest adventures.
Honestly, some of them are so jaw-droppingly beautiful (and creepy) that it makes us want to follow in their footsteps. But rushing in head-first can be a huge mistake. You might end up getting hurt—or worse.
Aqueduct, Arkadia
Abandoned Mall In Bangkok
Frozen Staircases Of Abandoned Soviet Residential Buildings In A Ghost Town Beyond The Arctic Circle
While every urban explorer’s personal code and philosophy might differ, many Urbex fans tend to agree on a few main things.
For one, it’s generally encouraged to do your best not to affect the environment that you’re in. That means not taking any ‘souvenirs,’ not breaking anything, and not leaving behind any tags or trash. Instead, you can document your journey by taking photos or videos, so you leave the place practically undisturbed for the adventurers who visit after you.
This Is One Of The Most Beautiful Bathrooms In An Abandoned Chateau
Walking Through A Train Tunnel To Reach An Abandoned Mining Town
One Of Many Waterfalls Under Manchester, UK
Ideally, you’ll have researched the place you’ll be exploring beforehand. You should try to familiarize yourself with the layout of the area and its history. You also want to make sure that you know your local laws about entering abandoned and restricted properties.
You might get into some serious trouble if you’re breaking and entering into private or public property without getting permission first. Scout out the place first to see if it’s genuinely abandoned and unguarded.
Abandoned Railway Tracks In Alexandria, Egypt
A Mental Health Hospital In Scotland
Lennox Castle (Glasgow, UK). Built by David Hamilton between 1837 and 1841 for Lord John Lennox Kincaid, whose family owned it until 1927. It later housed the Lennox Castle Hospital, a school for people with learning difficulties. The place was known for abysmal living conditions, overcrowding, mistreatment of patients, and was abandoned in 2002. It burned in a fire in 2008, leading to the collapse of the wooden ceiling, floor slabs and extensive damage to the wall masonry
Abandoned Schoolhouse In Southern Idaho With Blossoming Lilac That Has Long Outlived The Building
You ought to make sure that you wear the right clothes to stay safe. That means grabbing a solid pair of shoes (ideally, tough boots), good gloves, a mask to keep the dust out of your lungs, a thick jacket and pants, and probably something to cover your head. If you can, get one of those helmets that construction workers have. You really don’t want your day ruined by bits of the building falling on top of you.
Whenever you can, try not to explore alone. That way, if someone gets hurt or in trouble, the rest of the group can lend them a hand or, if need be, call for help. Make sure to let your family, friends, or roommates know where you’re going and when you should be back. That way, they’ll have your back and know to send help if you get stuck, lost, or stranded.
Found This In New Orleans
Found In A Car In An Abandoned Fairground
I Found This In An Abandoned House
Meanwhile, bring a fully charged phone with you, as well as a power bank, a flashlight, spare batteries, and maybe some water and a snack just in case it’s going to be a longer outing. You might also want to bring a medkit, radio, some sort of multitool, and pepper spray (if it’s legal), too. Just in case.
Abandoned Nuclear Antiballistic Missile Complex, The Only One Of Its Kind Ever Built
Abandoned Houses With Beautiful Sunset
Photographer Dominic Sberna previously shared some great tips with Bored Panda on what to keep in mind when photographing abandoned buildings. For example, camera angles are super important if you want to show off how large a particular structure really is.
"A lower angle is going to intensify the view, just as a high vantage point would. The vantage point really matters as well. Depending on what you're going for in your shot, you'll want to have a nice showcase of the scene in front of you when exploring any abandoned property," he told us during an earlier interview.
Coolest Abandoned Place I’ve Been So Far. Feels Like A Cod Map
It used to be a restaurant in Rovigo, Italy, built on the grounds of a small private airport in disuse when financial difficulties forced the owner to cease airport operations in 2000. The owner tried to turn the airport and the adjacent grounds into a party location for rich people, close by there is a deconsecrated church that was a discoteque and club. The place closed in 2014 after the township won a long legal battle, on the grounds that the whole place was built without any permit or health and safety standard, hitting the place with a monumental fine of over half a million dollars.
Children’s Wing, Abandoned Asylum
Abandoned Church In Italy Overtaken By Plants
"A wide-angle lens is always a great option for any confined space, but again this all depends on the look you're going for and is absolutely dependent on the scene in front of you. If you're in a massive industrial warehouse, you could lose some impact to your image if you have a super-wide-angle lens," the photographer shared some practical tips and tricks with us.
"At the end of the day, just like any genre of photography and anything in life, practice makes perfect. But don't beat yourself up if your images aren't 'perfect.' You should always try to take them for yourself. If others like them, that's an added bonus and you'll stay true to your creative self by knowing you did things for yourself," the expert said.
Meanwhile, the photographer also had some tips when it comes to the equipment you bring with you. "The best way to keep your camera safe is to always keep it attached to you. That might mean different things to different people. Generally having your camera strap around your neck is a good thing. But, if you feel more comfortable holding it, that way if something unexpected does happen, you can move as needed," he told Bored Panda.
Abandoned Mansion That Belonged To A Former Corrupt Police Chief Of Mexico. His Yearly Salary Was $1300
Abandoned Trains In Pennsylvania
Bennett School For Girls In Millbrook, NY. It's Been Closed Since 1978
The photographer pointed out that the flash that’s built into your camera might not be good enough in some cases. “You're going to cause a lot of harsh shadows and as a general rule, I would recommend staying away from the on-camera flash unless you absolutely have to use it.”
Instead, you might want to consider bringing a tripod with you, and using long exposure when you’re taking pictures in the dark. "If you want an action shot in the dark or a more illuminated subject, I'd recommend using an external flash or using external lighting altogether. Depending on the look you're going for will depend on your preferred light source,” he said.
So, dear Pandas, which of these photos left the biggest impression on you and why? Have you ever taken part in urban exploration? Would you ever want to? If you’re an Urbex veteran, why not share a few tips and tricks with everyone else in the comments? We’d love to hear a bit about your first-hand experiences.
Abandoned Historical Palace In Portugal
Abandoned Hospital, The Oculus
There's No Traffic Up Here (Austin, Texas)
Old Train Abandoned Deep In The Mountains
This Throne Made Of Human Remains In The Forbidden Catacombs Of Paris
A Warning At The Entrance To An Abandoned Asylum
Abandoned Presidents Heads In A Rural Virginia Field
Abandoned Amusement Park In The Mountains
Found In The Desert Outside Of Roswell, New Mexico
About To Spend My Second Week In The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Here Is A Pic From My First Trip In 2017
Abandoned Six Flags Theme Park
Nature Taking Over A Pool In An Abandoned Mansion
Abandoned Soviet Radar In The Chernobyl Zone
A Flooded And Frozen Basement In An Abandoned Mansion
The Interior Of A Power Station Cooling Tower
Abandoned P-38 On A Beach In Wales
Massive Symbol On Floor Of Abandoned House
Big Egyptian vibe. Bet it has something to do with the Egyptomania fad from the 1920s. Lot of that going around back then along with "psychics" and other hocus pocus.
Viaducts On Way To Gatwick Airport
Abandoned Plane In A Forest Somewhere In Belgium
No Idea How An Old T-34 Ended Up In Kansas
Inside Of An Abandoned Bank
We Found A Working Computer In An Abandoned Hospital
I Swam To This Abandoned Soviet Aircraft Carrier And Spent 24 Hours Inside
Abandoned House In The Republic Of Karelia, Russia
I Walked For 80 Km Through The Desert Just To See This Beauty - An Abandoned 60m Heights Space Rocket
Two Years Ago I Snuck Into A Military Base To See Abandoned Buran Space Shuttles
I saw that video on YouTube years ago. Sadly this hanger collapsed a few years ago and the Buran example is crushed and buried forever.
Pablo Escobar's Abandoned Mansion With Everything Left Behind
Camped At An Abandoned Radar Base Overnight And Woke Up To This View
Abandoned Castle, France
From An Abandoned Asylum In Md
Abandoned Train Tracks In Olympia, Wa. USA. Note The Capitol Dome In The Background
Over Grown Part Of Center City Philadelphia
Found An Old Pepsi Vending Machine
Room Full Of Gas Masks - Pripyat, Chernobyl
Gas masks help in the early days but what you really need is a clean water supply. You can go to Pripyat and skip the gas mask but DO NOT touch the ground water.
Abandoned Eurostar Train !!! This Is What Trains Will Look Like After The Zombie Apocalypse
It's Been Abandoned For Over 10 Years, But Light Still Remains On
A House Devoured By A Hundred-Year-Old Banyan Tree
Gym From A School That Closed Right After Prom
One Last Prom. Sounds like a good name for a movie.