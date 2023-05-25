From Amazing To Downright Scary, These 94 Design And Architecture Decisions Are Far From Boring
There are many different branches of modernist architecture, from Art Deco and constructivism to expressionism and metabolism. However, not all 20th-century buildings get the care and attention that they might deserve. Enter, stage left, what’s known as socialist modernism—brutalist buildings that were erected in Eastern Europe during the Cold War, right up to the fall of the Soviet Union.
Imposing grey monoliths. Functional yet also possessing gorgeous but deeply bizarre designs. These are just some of the ways that you can describe these buildings. We’ve collected some of the most impressive examples of socialist modernism designs from the r/SocialistModernism and r/SocialistModernism1 online communities to share them with you. Scroll down, upvote the pics that impressed you the most, and let us know if you’ve seen any of these architectural marvels in person.
This post may include affiliate links.
Rudo Skyscrapers, Just Took The Photo Now
Ah Konjarnik, in Belgrade. My grandma lived here. Views from the roof are AMAZING.
When The East Meets The West
State Museum Of History, Uzbekistan (1968-70) By Yevgeniy Rozanov And Vsevolod Shestopalov
Modernist architecture, as a whole, tends to focus on minimalist, functional designs that reject over-the-top decorations. These buildings are also defined by the materials used, namely lots of glass, steel, and reinforced concrete.
But with so many different ‘flavors’ of modernism, no two architectural subgenres are exactly alike, even if there’s significant overlap between them. Socialist modernism, for instance, is very brutalist and functional, and you won’t mistake it for, say, the De Stijl or the post-war Japanese ‘metabolism’ styles.
Pov: Soviet Chad Calling Your Girl Over Satellite Phone
Museum Of Contemporary Art, Belgrade [oc]
Hotel "Vrbak", Novi Pazar, Serbia. Built In 1976 With A Bit Of An Oriental Touch To Suit The Ethnicity That Lives In This Area
Socialist modernism is the style of architecture erected in Central and Eastern Europe between 1955 and 1991. However, these ancient Eastern Bloc designs aren’t all given the care that they deserve. As time marches on, many of these giant slabs of history are falling into disrepair.
However, there are some that aim to preserve these shards of peculiar design. The Guardian notes that the Bureau for Art and Urban Research (BACU, aka the Birou pentru Artă şi Cercetare Urbană) began to document and preserve these buildings and their heritage in 2014.
Tuzla Bank, (Now Nlb) Tuzla, Bih, Built In 1977, Architect V.stojanović © B.a.c.u. / Photo By Dumitru Rusu
Bus Stop In Kazakhstan
Sanatorium/Rehabilitation Center, 1985, Dombay, Karachay-Cherkess Republic
“We aim to revitalize this heritage not only for symbolic reasons but because we believe in these elements that managed to defy some of the ideological requirements, giving the urban space a certain flavor so characteristic of those times,” Dumitru Rusu from BACU told The Guardian.
“Boulevards, public buildings, living units, and monuments, they all are a clear reflection of the social and cultural context of the socialist period.”
The Iron Fountain - Gyumri, Armenia
Military Medical Academy Complex - Belgrade, Serbia
Is this a photo of what it does look like, or an architect's impression of what it ought to look like?
Genex Tower
I'm hoping that the new investor who bought Genex will make it open for public.
The initiative kick-started by BACU also maps socialist modernist buildings that can be found in Europe, using an online tool on their website. This way, they’re promoting awareness of countries’ architectural heritage that many people might have walked past a hundred times without realizing what they were looking at in the skyline.
Abandoned Lakeside Building, Chisinau
Spodek ("Saucer") Multipurpose Arena Complex In Katowice, Poland. Built In 1971
The Former Memorial House Of The Bulgarian Communist Party, (Buzludzha Monument), Shipka Pass, Bulgaria, Built In 1981, Architect Georgi Stoilov (C) Bacu / Photo By Dumitru Rusu
The r/SocialistModernism1 subreddit appears to be a branch of the BACU project to raise awareness of this style of architecture on various internet and social media platforms. Their goal is to protect, monitor, research, and preserve various socialist modernist buildings, monuments, parks, squares, as well as “entire districts and green areas.”
Brutal Buildings In Novi-Sad, Serbia
Time Stopped
Prefabricated Elephant Slide In Dresden, East Germany, Cca 1965 #sicmod
The first phase of BACU’s project is all about analysis and research while the second one focuses on regulations and educating the authorities and locals about the socialist modernist cultural heritage. The project also aims to unite everyone who is interested in architecture and preservation, from architects and urban planners to artists, activists, historians, and anyone else.
Panorama Resort - Štrbské Pleso, Slovakia
Not a recent pic if the cars are any guide. Here's a more recent pic 78623102-6...4cd7bb.jpg
Moscow, Russia
Communal Buildings In Berlin's Eastern Half From The Ddr
As time moves on, the philosophy of how we build and shape our cities shifts as well. It’s important to find compromises between the artistic visions of capable designers and what the people who will be living in the area truly need. Every new project is an opportunity to do better and better. Of course, what the 'better' means will depend on what society as a whole values at the moment.
"Karaburma" Dorm, Belgrade, Serbia [oc]
Vojni Soliter (Military Skyscraper), Belgrade
Nis, Serbia
Architectural innovation doesn’t have to be radical, as Dr. June Komisar from Ryerson University told Bored Panda during an interview, previously. “[It] can be an incremental change that will benefit the users and society at large. At the moment we have a huge opportunity to build sustainable buildings that approach or attain a 'net zero' energy cost. By using local and/or sustainable materials, designing for passive and/or active solar and wind power, designing for very low energy usage, and renovating and adapting existing buildings we can help to mitigate climate change,” the expert in architectural design and the history and theory of architecture said.
Town Square View Towards "Zlatibor Hotel" In Užice, Serbia [oc]
[oc] Fontana Complex, New Belgrade, Serbia. Built In 1968, Architect Uroš Martinović
I really think some of these need more information. Are they residential, industrial, abandoned, radioactive (🙄) etc.
Livezeni Coal Mine. One Of The Largest Underground Mining Exploitation In Romania Located In Petroşani - One Of Six Cities In The Jiu Valley Mining Exploitation Region Of Hunedoara County. It Was Built In 1980
According to the expert, it’s important to balance the aesthetics of the building and its relationship to the site with its structural integrity and sustainability. “Understanding the site conditions and evaluating other buildings using the same construction techniques and materials can help avoid problems,” she pointed out how architects can aim to avoid at least some issues during the actual building process.
The Blinov Sports And Concerts Complex - Omsk, Russia
Lenin V. Palace Of Sports - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Iaşi, Romania
What do you think about socialist modernism, dear Pandas? Does this architectural style appeal to you and do you think it's heritage that is worth saving? Which of these photos left the biggest impression on you? Have you ever seen any of these buildings in person? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments!