There are many different branches of modernist architecture, from Art Deco and constructivism to expressionism and metabolism. However, not all 20th-century buildings get the care and attention that they might deserve. Enter, stage left, what’s known as socialist modernism—brutalist buildings that were erected in Eastern Europe during the Cold War, right up to the fall of the Soviet Union.

Imposing grey monoliths. Functional yet also possessing gorgeous but deeply bizarre designs. These are just some of the ways that you can describe these buildings. We’ve collected some of the most impressive examples of socialist modernism designs from the r/SocialistModernism and r/SocialistModernism1 online communities to share them with you. Scroll down, upvote the pics that impressed you the most, and let us know if you’ve seen any of these architectural marvels in person.

#1

Rudo Skyscrapers, Just Took The Photo Now

Firkin117 Report

PeePeePooPoo
1 hour ago

Ah Konjarnik, in Belgrade. My grandma lived here. Views from the roof are AMAZING.

#2

When The East Meets The West

lancerne Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dramatic as anything, but odd with those businesses. Would have been fine as a stand alone sculpture.

#3

State Museum Of History, Uzbekistan (1968-70) By Yevgeniy Rozanov And Vsevolod Shestopalov

joaoslr Report

Modernist architecture, as a whole, tends to focus on minimalist, functional designs that reject over-the-top decorations. These buildings are also defined by the materials used, namely lots of glass, steel, and reinforced concrete.

But with so many different ‘flavors’ of modernism, no two architectural subgenres are exactly alike, even if there’s significant overlap between them. Socialist modernism, for instance, is very brutalist and functional, and you won’t mistake it for, say, the De Stijl or the post-war Japanese ‘metabolism’ styles.
#4

Pov: Soviet Chad Calling Your Girl Over Satellite Phone

longwaytotokyo Report

#5

Museum Of Contemporary Art, Belgrade [oc]

hadron_enforcer Report

#6

Hotel "Vrbak", Novi Pazar, Serbia. Built In 1976 With A Bit Of An Oriental Touch To Suit The Ethnicity That Lives In This Area

Grumpy_Developer Report

Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Make take a pic where we can actually see the thing? Which building is it?

Socialist modernism is the style of architecture erected in Central and Eastern Europe between 1955 and 1991. However, these ancient Eastern Bloc designs aren’t all given the care that they deserve. As time marches on, many of these giant slabs of history are falling into disrepair.

However, there are some that aim to preserve these shards of peculiar design. The Guardian notes that the Bureau for Art and Urban Research (BACU, aka the Birou pentru Artă şi Cercetare Urbană) began to document and preserve these buildings and their heritage in 2014.
#7

Tuzla Bank, (Now Nlb) Tuzla, Bih, Built In 1977, Architect V.stojanović © B.a.c.u. / Photo By Dumitru Rusu

lancerne Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago

Calling Super Mario Pressure Washing!

#8

Bus Stop In Kazakhstan

_The_Professor_ Report

#9

Sanatorium/Rehabilitation Center, 1985, Dombay, Karachay-Cherkess Republic

lancerne Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hive mind. Nice to have balconies. Is or was the air horribly polluted to leave so much residue on so many of these buildings?

“We aim to revitalize this heritage not only for symbolic reasons but because we believe in these elements that managed to defy some of the ideological requirements, giving the urban space a certain flavor so characteristic of those times,” Dumitru Rusu from BACU told The Guardian.

“Boulevards, public buildings, living units, and monuments, they all are a clear reflection of the social and cultural context of the socialist period.”
#10

The Iron Fountain - Gyumri, Armenia

redditorpondering Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

Stunning. Sadly, the structures around it were destroyed in an earthquake.

2
2points
reply
#11

Military Medical Academy Complex - Belgrade, Serbia

lancerne Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Is this a photo of what it does look like, or an architect's impression of what it ought to look like?

#12

Genex Tower

Dnthaveone Report

PeePeePooPoo
PeePeePooPoo
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm hoping that the new investor who bought Genex will make it open for public.

The initiative kick-started by BACU also maps socialist modernist buildings that can be found in Europe, using an online tool on their website. This way, they’re promoting awareness of countries’ architectural heritage that many people might have walked past a hundred times without realizing what they were looking at in the skyline. 
#13

Abandoned Lakeside Building, Chisinau

longwaytotokyo Report

#14

Spodek ("Saucer") Multipurpose Arena Complex In Katowice, Poland. Built In 1971

stimmen Report

Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
1 hour ago

That looks like a scapeship! How cool!

#15

The Former Memorial House Of The Bulgarian Communist Party, (Buzludzha Monument), Shipka Pass, Bulgaria, Built In 1981, Architect Georgi Stoilov (C) Bacu / Photo By Dumitru Rusu

_di_ma Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

It makes me feel sad to see these buildings being allowed to fall into ruins.

The r/SocialistModernism1 subreddit appears to be a branch of the BACU project to raise awareness of this style of architecture on various internet and social media platforms. Their goal is to protect, monitor, research, and preserve various socialist modernist buildings, monuments, parks, squares, as well as “entire districts and green areas.”
#16

Brutal Buildings In Novi-Sad, Serbia

ssinchenko Report

#17

Time Stopped

Dnthaveone Report

#18

Prefabricated Elephant Slide In Dresden, East Germany, Cca 1965 #sicmod

lancerne Report

The first phase of BACU’s project is all about analysis and research while the second one focuses on regulations and educating the authorities and locals about the socialist modernist cultural heritage. The project also aims to unite everyone who is interested in architecture and preservation, from architects and urban planners to artists, activists, historians, and anyone else.
#19

Panorama Resort - Štrbské Pleso, Slovakia

lancerne Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not a recent pic if the cars are any guide. Here's a more recent pic 78623102-6...4cd7bb.jpg 78623102-646f0644cd7bb.jpg

#20

Moscow, Russia

lancerne Report

#21

Communal Buildings In Berlin's Eastern Half From The Ddr

Nickyworld45 Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like the Westside of Manhattan in NY, Lincoln Towers, or Wilshire Blvd.in Los Angeles, California. Well maintained.

As time moves on, the philosophy of how we build and shape our cities shifts as well. It’s important to find compromises between the artistic visions of capable designers and what the people who will be living in the area truly need. Every new project is an opportunity to do better and better. Of course, what the 'better' means will depend on what society as a whole values at the moment.
#22

"Karaburma" Dorm, Belgrade, Serbia [oc]

hadron_enforcer Report

#23

Vojni Soliter (Military Skyscraper), Belgrade

potpukovnik Report

#24

Nis, Serbia

nije_toliko_bitno Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Just a little colour and texture works wonders.

Architectural innovation doesn’t have to be radical, as Dr. June Komisar from Ryerson University told Bored Panda during an interview, previously. “[It] can be an incremental change that will benefit the users and society at large. At the moment we have a huge opportunity to build sustainable buildings that approach or attain a 'net zero' energy cost. By using local and/or sustainable materials, designing for passive and/or active solar and wind power, designing for very low energy usage, and renovating and adapting existing buildings we can help to mitigate climate change,” the expert in architectural design and the history and theory of architecture said.
#25

Town Square View Towards "Zlatibor Hotel" In Užice, Serbia [oc]

hadron_enforcer Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
4 minutes ago

#26

[oc] Fontana Complex, New Belgrade, Serbia. Built In 1968, Architect Uroš Martinović

ssinchenko Report

Spencer's slave
Spencer's slave
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I really think some of these need more information. Are they residential, industrial, abandoned, radioactive (🙄) etc.

#27

Livezeni Coal Mine. One Of The Largest Underground Mining Exploitation In Romania Located In Petroşani - One Of Six Cities In The Jiu Valley Mining Exploitation Region Of Hunedoara County. It Was Built In 1980

lancerne Report

Fraxinus excelsior
Fraxinus excelsior
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Hammers remind me of Pink Floyd's The Wall film

According to the expert, it’s important to balance the aesthetics of the building and its relationship to the site with its structural integrity and sustainability. “Understanding the site conditions and evaluating other buildings using the same construction techniques and materials can help avoid problems,” she pointed out how architects can aim to avoid at least some issues during the actual building process.
#28

The Blinov Sports And Concerts Complex - Omsk, Russia

lancerne Report

#29

Lenin V. Palace Of Sports - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

lancerne Report

#30

Iaşi, Romania

longwaytotokyo Report

What do you think about socialist modernism, dear Pandas? Does this architectural style appeal to you and do you think it's heritage that is worth saving? Which of these photos left the biggest impression on you? Have you ever seen any of these buildings in person? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments!
#31

Derzhprom

longwaytotokyo Report

#32

Chisinau State Circus

longwaytotokyo Report

#33

Lviv Bus Terminal Stryiska 109, Lviv, Built In 1980 Architect: V. Sahaydakivsky, M. Stoliarov Engineer: V. Boykiv, A. Yefremov. (C) Bacu / Photo By Dumitru Rusu

lancerne Report

#34

The Palace Of Ceremonies, Tblisi, Georgia

lancerne Report

#35

The Monument House Of The Bulgarian Communist Party - Buzludzha, Bulgaria

lancerne Report

#36

Palace Of Rituals, Tbilisi [oc]

longwaytotokyo Report

#37

Mountain Kosmaj, Serbia. Built In 1971 Architect Gradimir Medaković And Sculptor Vojin Stojić (C) Bacu / Photo By Dumitru Rusu

_di_ma Report

#38

Bodiul's Viewpoint Platform, Near Chisinau, Moldova, Built In The 60s (C) Bacu/ Photo Bu Dumitru Rusu

_di_ma Report

#39

"Romanița" Collective Housing Tower For Small Family Units, Chisinau, Moldova, Built Between 1978-86, Architect: Oleg Vronsky With O. Blogu, S. Crani, N. Rebenko And P. Feldman. Engineer A. Marian. © Bacu/ Photo By Dumitru Rusu

_di_ma Report

LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Looks like the Capitol Records building here in LA....

#40

One Of The Two Halls Of Parting, Memory Park (Kiev) Ukraine. Built 1968–1981 Architect: A. Miletsky Concept, Design, Architectural Plastic Copyright Modeling Of Wall Of Remembrance By Artists Ada Rybachuk And Vladimir Melnichenko (C) Bacu / Photo By Dumitru Rusu

_di_ma Report

#41

[oc] Entrance Group With Concrete Decor Elements In New Belgrade, Serbia

ssinchenko Report

#42

Brace Jerkovic, Belgrade, Serbia

Dnthaveone Report

#43

Detail Of The Skyscraper And The Stormy Sky In Novi Sad [oc]

hadron_enforcer Report

#44

Lake Sevan Viewing Platform [oc]

longwaytotokyo Report

#45

[oc] Building In New Belgrade, Serbia

ssinchenko Report

#46

Mosaic In Former-Soviet Central Asia

Apart-Sky6447 Report

#47

Sports And Concert Complex - Yerevan, Armenia

lancerne Report

#48

Palast Der Respublik (Palace Of The Republic), East Berlin, Ddr

FlameHunterCCCP Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

More refined and detailed than the others. As an American this is more of what I'm used to in big US cities.

#49

Omldinskih Brigada Street, Belgrade, Serbia

ssinchenko Report

#50

Trade Fair Center, Accra, Ghana, Designed By Vic Adegbite, Jacek Chyrosz, And Stanislaw Rymasze­wski In 1967. One Of Many Collaborations Between African And Eastern European Planners From This Era

archineering Report

#51

Centrum Department Store At Suhl, East Germany, (1969)

stimmen Report

#52

[oc] The Stunning Hotel Roman: Baile Herculane, Romania. Built 1974-76. Architect Salumita And A. Mureșan. Hotel/Sanatorium, Still In Use. Built Over A Roman Baths From 107ad

lancerne Report

#53

Bank Of Georgia

lancerne Report

#54

Residential Building In Tbilisi [oc]

longwaytotokyo Report

#55

Post-Soviet Modernist Architecture In Central Asia

redkoicarp Report

#56

Hala Arena In Poznań, Poland. An Indoor Sporting Arena Built In 1974

Snoo_90160 Report

#57

Mykolajiv Train Station, 2049 [oc]

longwaytotokyo Report

#58

The Business Building Of "Energoprojekt" In Belgrade, Serbia. Built In 1982

ssinchenko Report

#59

The Strange Beauty Of Soviet Bus Stops

anticafard Report

#60

Abandoned Hotel Near Lake Balaton, Hungary

lazajnd Report

#61

Monument On Freedom Hill By Janez Lenassi In Ilirska Bistrica, Republic Of Slovenia, 1965. (C) Bacu © Bacu / Photo By Dumitru Rusu

_di_ma Report

#62

The Immaculate Conception Roman-Catholic Church, (Biserica Romano-Catolică "Neprihănita Zămislire") Orșova, România. Built Between 1972-1976 Architect Hans Fackelmann. © Bacu / Photo By Dumitru Rusu

_di_ma Report

#63

Home Furniture Store In Bucharest, Romania

Acrobatic-Emotion-44 Report

#64

Former Passenger Port On The Dniestr

longwaytotokyo Report

#65

New Belgrade Under Construction, 1980's. #socmod Photo Via #socialistmodernism #socheritage #socmodernism #brutgroup #isc20c

lancerne Report

#66

Hotel Panorama Resort. Štrbské Pleso, Slovakia

lancerne Report

#67

Central Station - Sofia, Bulgaria

Bakelite51 Report

#68

Sevan Writer's House

longwaytotokyo Report

#69

Leipzig Gewandhaus, Germany, Designed By Rudolf Skoda In 1975

archineering Report

#70

Prague, Cz

Branik77 Report

#71

[oc] Random Facade In Suceava, Romania

[oc] Random Facade In Suceava, Romania