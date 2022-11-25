There are many contentious issues around social media; some believe it’s terrible for us, while others are adamant it’s the only thing keeping today’s world going. 

The thing is, both viewpoints are legitimate. The internet’s invention may have been one of the best things to have happened to humanity, yet some of the side effects that its platforms provide are often downright wicked.

You know, the cancel culture, carefully curated selfies and unrealistic lifestyles. And while many of us enjoy scrolling and browsing, it’s not a big secret that excessive usage can exacerbate feelings of anxiety, depression, loneliness, and good old FOMO. But that doesn’t change the fact that using social media during your downtime can be a lot of fun, provided you do so cautiously or just by engaging with the material you genuinely enjoy – memes, for instance. 

#1

Sosig

Bigdogdom69 Report

10points
Russ Kincade
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she exaggerated her age slightly.

3
3points
reply
Many will argue that Reddit is the pinnacle of a healthy social media platform, and if I’m totally honest, they aren’t wrong. 

Just think about it, it’s almost completely maintained by its users; folks create communities that they monitor themselves or with the assistance of other moderators. Redditors decide which content they want to see more or less of by upvoting and downvoting things they like/hate, and don’t get me started on the fact that every single netizen will be able to find a subreddit that will tickle their fancy the most.

Speaking of subreddits, this source has estimated that as of May 2022, the platform hosts 3.5+ million communities. Plus, it was also mentioned that new communities are still being developed today and that between 40,000 and 50,000 new subreddits are thought to be generated each month. 

Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume that there is a subreddit for almost every subject imaginable – but today we will be focusing on memes and memes only.
#2

Tried To Send A Meme To My Japanese Dad

JH2466 Report

8points
Aletsa
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those wondering… ohayou goza I’m así is good morning in Japanese

2
2points
reply
Humor derived from an unprompted word or phrase” – this community dedicates its postings to all sorts of text-inspired memes. Text conversations, phone alerts, labels, comments, online reviews – you name it. And although the group is relatively new – it was founded in February 2020 – it already has a sizeable following of over 271K members.

Now, if you’re an active online user and enjoy sharing your meme-worthy findings with fellow netizens, here are a couple of rules that the community has imposed in case you want to submit a post or two: the first thing that the moderators mentioned is that all posts must fit the sub. As previously said, r/skamtebord is for humor that is derived from one unprompted word or phrase, and any posts that do not exhibit this type of comedy will be deleted. The second rule relates to reposts and is fairly self-explanatory: any reposts of posts made during the previous three months will be deleted.

There’s also a list of banned content that includes Twitter posts without the tweet linked and Discord screenshots. Finally, last but certainly not least, no forced humor is allowed.
#3

Walmar

R1R1R1b Report

8points
#4

Alert

NarwhalAnusLicker00 Report

7points
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Biden meme begins* Hello-

-1
-1point
reply

It goes without saying that the internet has had a tremendous impact on today’s society. 

There is a ton of material available right now, whether you’re looking for something serious, like research papers for your uni deadline, or something fun, like the long-awaited premiere of a show you missed. It’s a fantastic resource for education and information purposes – however, the variety of entertainment available across all these platforms is absolutely astonishing.

If you have a Wi-Fi connection or cellular data, you can now immerse yourself in literally whatever you want. Online games, TV series and movies, and an endless amount of content on YouTube ranging from cat videos to random influencer vlogs; you can take an online course, read an eBook, or listen to the Top 40 – whatever it is, you can easily find something to liven up your evening.
#5

Uber Eat

RaveInPeace Report

7points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uber eat: The Horror Movie.

1
1point
reply
#6

Truky

cookied283 Report

7points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Number two is an odd number without the letter E in it. Ooops, Sorry, wrong thread.

2
2points
reply
Still, despite the overwhelming number of options, a simple meme always wins. 

They’re easy to make, easy to read, and they are pretty much everywhere. We can find them on all social networking sites, and more and more people are starting to utilize them as somewhat of a marketing tactic for their enterprises. 

It’s likely that you’ve already seen a ton of memes from companies like Ryanair and Duolingo, but did you know that it all pays off? According to a Forbes survey from 2018, more than 60% of respondents believed they would be more inclined to purchase from a business that employs memes in its marketing. This is probably due to the fact that memes literally spread like wildfire, giving the business some free publicity. Memes are also frequently considered as relatable, which makes them a powerful tool for connecting with potential clients.
#7

Weer

MackTime432 Report

7points
foofoofloofy
foofoofloofy
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*checks Notities* Well, they weren't lying.

2
2points
reply
#8

Amoung

BlueTycho Report

6points
4th Account
4th Account
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is an imposter amoung us

1
1point
reply
#9

Custom

Stock_Hutz Report

6points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like "Custom" was adopted, given the skin tones of the rest of the family.

1
1point
reply
We may thus conclude that memes are superior. No, literally. 

Memes are one of the quickest and easiest ways to incorporate humor into our daily lives, and as we all know, “laughter is the best medicine.” Memes bring important issues to light and speak out on subjects that many people are reluctant to discuss. They benefit several businesses by making them seem more relatable, which, as we can all guess, increases their sales. 

Let’s not forget that making them costs nothing. It doesn’t require any special resources that are hard to get – all you need is a second of your time and some wit!
#10

Brukon

colexerus Report

5points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Marjorie! You have brukked your computer again!

1
1point
reply
#11

Ploice

WarCry_05 Report

5points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Powho Powho is the sound of the Ploice!

2
2points
reply
#12

Remember

KinematicMan Report

5points
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both ....now I've seen this

1
1point
reply
Bored Panda hopes that you’ve enjoyed this amusing collection of memes from r/skamtebord! Give the community a follow, and don’t forget to let us know which post you giggled at the most.
#13

Dababy

my-dog-is-a-b**ch Report

4points
#14

Belgium

rzx0 Report

4points
#15

-\{:)_/-

cwright_1201 Report

4points
#16

Stinky

ItsEddenor Report

4points
#17

Lick

ngobody_ Report

4points
4th Account
4th Account
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its test then hypothesis right?

1
1point
reply
#18

Robster

Hawksteinman Report

4points
The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Robster will rob you of your palladium.

0
0points
reply
#19

Ok

DeletedKnees Report

3points
#20

Coward

alias_bloom Report

3points
#21

Show Cat

ThatsABruhMomment Report

3points
#22

Hehe

shields_wheats Report

3points
#23

Homos

Stock_Hutz Report

2points
#24

Bruh

Imaginary_Yam_5058 Report

2points
#25

Adorpion

Troker61 Report

2points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Adorpion a child today!

2
2points
reply
#26

Swordfish

Girto_ Report

2points
The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who else always reads Quora as Quota?

0
0points
reply
#27

Two

SouthWestBull Report

2points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kansis? Truky? London?

4
4points
reply
#28

Okay

Fortuitous23 Report

2points
Russ Kincade
Russ Kincade
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I went to the 99 cents store and picked up a nice push broom thinking "what a bargain!". $14 at the register. WTF.

0
0points
reply
#29

April Fool

SnowsShow Report

2points
4th Account
4th Account
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

April fools this is actually my 5th account

2
2points
reply
#30

Meat Thing

suja_llama Report

2points
#31

Fatty

xTrapped1 Report

1point
#32

Almond Milk

happyGam79 Report

1point
4th Account
4th Account
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does one milk an almond

1
1point
reply
#33

Chris

NerdyNutcase Report

1point
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how many people identify as Chris...

0
0points
reply
#34

Spom Magetti

pussyeater911 Report

1point
foofoofloofy
foofoofloofy
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd best get home...my neeves are getting heky again...

0
0points
reply
#35

Frof*

bbbBagger Report

0points
#36

Jefrey The Nutral,

Stock_Hutz Report

0points
