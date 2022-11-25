There are many contentious issues around social media; some believe it’s terrible for us, while others are adamant it’s the only thing keeping today’s world going.

The thing is, both viewpoints are legitimate. The internet’s invention may have been one of the best things to have happened to humanity, yet some of the side effects that its platforms provide are often downright wicked.

You know, the cancel culture, carefully curated selfies and unrealistic lifestyles. And while many of us enjoy scrolling and browsing, it’s not a big secret that excessive usage can exacerbate feelings of anxiety, depression, loneliness, and good old FOMO. But that doesn’t change the fact that using social media during your downtime can be a lot of fun, provided you do so cautiously or just by engaging with the material you genuinely enjoy – memes, for instance.

