It would be almost impossible to find a person who isn’t afraid of anything. Many of us are scared of something—even if we don’t readily admit it—whether those fears are completely rational or not. If you have megalophobia, for example, then you have an irrational fear of big objects, from ships and skyscrapers to mountains, giant animals, sculptures, and more!

The ‘Megalophobia’ subreddit is a well-known, sprawling community of 1 million people who share photos of incredibly large things. We’ve collected some of the most powerful, awe-inspiring recent photos they’ve shared that are impressive and even frightening, whether you’ve got that particular phobia or not. Scroll down for some truly amazing photography.

Warning: if you have megalophobia, looking at these photos may make you feel uncomfortable.