78 Images Shares On The ‘Megalophobia’ Group That Are Scarily Big (New Pics)
It would be almost impossible to find a person who isn’t afraid of anything. Many of us are scared of something—even if we don’t readily admit it—whether those fears are completely rational or not. If you have megalophobia, for example, then you have an irrational fear of big objects, from ships and skyscrapers to mountains, giant animals, sculptures, and more!
The ‘Megalophobia’ subreddit is a well-known, sprawling community of 1 million people who share photos of incredibly large things. We’ve collected some of the most powerful, awe-inspiring recent photos they’ve shared that are impressive and even frightening, whether you’ve got that particular phobia or not. Scroll down for some truly amazing photography.
Warning: if you have megalophobia, looking at these photos may make you feel uncomfortable.
Clouds Called Undulatus Asperatus, Spotted In Gorham, New Hampshire
Chinese Apartment Buildings
Elephant Foot Glacier Located In Greenland
Specific phobias—such as megalophobia—are intense and irrational fears of something that poses little or no actual danger, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Here’s the thing, though: even if you know that your fear of big things is irrational, you can still get anxious and scared when you’re around them. Even just thinking about them, in some cases, can trigger those feelings.
USS Midway In Drydock
150ft Icebergs Drifting Past Towns In "Iceberg Alley", Newfoundland
Mir Mine - Russia
Open diamond pit located in Mirny, Sakha Republic. The mine is 525 m deep and has a diameter of 1200 m.
According to Verywell Mind, some of the things that people with megalophobia are scared of include:
- Airplanes;
- Blimps;
- Buildings;
- Buses;
- Construction equipment;
- Elephants;
- Enormous trees, like sequoias or redwoods.
Human Compared To The Pyramid Of Giza
Noisy-Le-Grand, A Suburb Located Ten Miles East Of Paris, France
Giant Squid Found Near Wellington
Other things that can potentially scare people who have a phobia of large things include:
- Hills and mountains;
- Large bodies of water;
- Ships;
- Sculptures;
- Statues;
- Trains;
- Whales.
Frozen Waterfall vs. Human
Ship Out Of Water
Who Would Kayak This Close To A Ship This Large
Some individuals can be frightened by a very wide range of massive things. However, others can be scared of very specific objects.
Generally, aside from intense feelings of fear and increased anxiety, people with megalophobia can also get dizzy, lightheaded, feel nauseous, have an increased heart rate, feel short of breath, and want to run away when they’re around very large things.
A Spine?!?
Mt Taranaki In New Zealand. The Large Dark Green Circle Is A National Park
The Vastness Of Fishermen‘S Nets
Verywell Mind notes that, actually, it’s quite normal to have “some level of fear or apprehension” when you’re around things that are so big that they seem threatening or overwhelming.
The difference for individuals suffering from megalophobia, however, is that the fear they feel is much more severe. What’s more, they might not feel the awe that large things evoke that the average person might.
Soviet Era Radio Telescope
Megalohydrothalassophobia - The Fear Of Large Things In The Water. Does This Qualify?
The ‘Statue Of Unity’ In India - Currently The World’s Largest Statue (182 Meters)
One factor that may lead to this fear might be the abnormal size of animals or sculptures, for example. If the size is atypical, it can make the person scared. Another factor is that legends or stories in the media can make individuals scared of large things, such as giant squid, sharks, big snakes, etc.
Living with a phobia such as this can be incredibly restrictive because it means that you miss out on potentially great opportunities to travel, see incredible things, and meet new people. Typically, psychotherapy is the preferred method of treatment for megalophobia, specifically, cognitive behavioral therapy (aka CBT) and exposure therapy.
There's A Lighthouse In Iceland That Sits On The Highest Of Three Rocks Six Miles Off The Icelandic Coastline, Built In 1939 On Top Of An Extremely Steep And Dangerous Rocky Cliff. It's The The Þrídrangar Lighthouse
A Giant Wood Moth, The Heaviest Of All Known Moths, Found In A School In Australia
The Pacific Ocean
During CBT, mental health specialists help people replace phobic thoughts with healthier ones, thus shifting their perspective. This type of therapy can also teach individuals the skills they need, so they cope with their stress and anxiety better when around the things they fear.
Meanwhile, exposure therapy does exactly what it says on the tin: you expose the person to their fear, bit by bit, making them more resilient to the stress they feel. There’s no actual danger involved.
Fog Makes The Stadium Look Like A Spaceship
A Comparison Of Rosetta’s Comet With Los Angeles
This Image Of The Ryugyong Hotel Is Crazy
Created way back in April 2014, the ‘Megalophobia’ online group has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. Currently, the community is absolutely massive, with 1 million members from around the globe. The photos they share are fascinating, and they show you the huge scale of both nature and human-made projects.
During a previous interview with u/Hoogs, the head moderator of ‘Megalophobia’ told Bored Panda that "the sub has continued to grow over the years because it attracts both people who have an interest in unique and awe-inspiring images and people with megalophobia."
He continued: “The latter may seem counterintuitive since you would expect people to avoid things they fear, but think of it like a horror movie. You watch it for the thrill. It provides a unique sensation that's a break from the mundanities of everyday life while allowing you to explore your fears in a safe environment.”
Giant Lumberyard
The Residential Units Of Hong Kong
The Difference Between The Size Of The Largest Aircraft In The World And That Of Other Regular Aircrafts
"I also suspect that even people who don't classify themselves as having megalophobia still get that little touch of vertigo when seeing some of the sub's content,” the head moderator shared with Bored Panda earlier.
"Megalophobia might impact a person's daily life negatively if they are regularly exposed to things like large buildings, structures, statues, vehicles, and even geographical features like mountains and canyons. It might prevent them from doing certain things they'd like, having unique experiences, or even just living their life in a world with so many things that are larger than us. Humans are small, and I think this phobia cuts right to the heart of that fact we all know to be true."
The Highest Sand Dune In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia 223 M
The Tallest Skyscraper In Europe
A photo of the Lakhta Center and the Bloody Moon above it was included in the list of the best works of the international 35AWARDS award. Author: Ira Petersburg.
Downtown Minneapolis Buildings In Dense Fog.
