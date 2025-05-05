ADVERTISEMENT

It would be almost impossible to find a person who isn’t afraid of anything. Many of us are scared of something—even if we don’t readily admit it—whether those fears are completely rational or not. If you have megalophobia, for example, then you have an irrational fear of big objects, from ships and skyscrapers to mountains, giant animals, sculptures, and more!

The ‘Megalophobia’ subreddit is a well-known, sprawling community of 1 million people who share photos of incredibly large things. We’ve collected some of the most powerful, awe-inspiring recent photos they’ve shared that are impressive and even frightening, whether you’ve got that particular phobia or not. Scroll down for some truly amazing photography.

Warning: if you have megalophobia, looking at these photos may make you feel uncomfortable.

#1

Clouds Called Undulatus Asperatus, Spotted In Gorham, New Hampshire

Wavy, scarily big cloud formations over a winding road surrounded by trees and mountains, illustrating megalophobia visuals.

EvilSeaPro Report

    #2

    Chinese Apartment Buildings

    Skyscraper apartment buildings with hundreds of windows showcasing megalophobia in an urban cityscape.

    BulletBerg Report

    #3

    Elephant Foot Glacier Located In Greenland

    Massive snow-covered mountain and glacier landscape, showcasing scarily big natural formations and icy terrain.

    Specific-Milk4629 Report

    Specific phobias—such as megalophobia—are intense and irrational fears of something that poses little or no actual danger, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

    Here’s the thing, though: even if you know that your fear of big things is irrational, you can still get anxious and scared when you’re around them. Even just thinking about them, in some cases, can trigger those feelings.

    #4

    USS Midway In Drydock

    Workers standing beneath the massive hull of a battleship, showcasing an impressive example of megalophobia and scarily big structures.

    mansfield619 Report

    #5

    150ft Icebergs Drifting Past Towns In "Iceberg Alley", Newfoundland

    Massive iceberg towering over small coastal houses, showcasing an impressive example of megalophobia and extreme size contrast.

    PineappleRelevant778 Report

    #6

    Mir Mine - Russia

    A massive open-pit mine towering over a small town, illustrating the scale of megalophobia with scarily big structures.

    Open diamond pit located in Mirny, Sakha Republic. The mine is 525 m deep and has a diameter of 1200 m.

    decahexatrix Report

    According to Verywell Mind, some of the things that people with megalophobia are scared of include:

    1. Airplanes;
    2. Blimps;
    3. Buildings;
    4. Buses;
    5. Construction equipment;
    6. Elephants;
    7. Enormous trees, like sequoias or redwoods.
    #7

    Human Compared To The Pyramid Of Giza

    Woman sitting at the base of a scarily big ancient pyramid, highlighting the scale for megalophobia enthusiasts.

    Extension_Bit4323 Report

    #8

    Noisy-Le-Grand, A Suburb Located Ten Miles East Of Paris, France

    Aerial view of a massive circular building with columns and green rooftops illustrating large scale and megalophobia.

    Acolytical Report

    #9

    Giant Squid Found Near Wellington

    Man lying on dark sand beach next to a scarily big giant squid, showcasing megalophobia scale comparison.

    fairplay309 Report

    Other things that can potentially scare people who have a phobia of large things include:

    1. Hills and mountains;
    2. Large bodies of water;
    3. Ships;
    4. Sculptures;
    5. Statues;
    6. Trains;
    7. Whales.
    #10

    Frozen Waterfall vs. Human

    Massive frozen waterfall towering over a person in a mountainous landscape, illustrating extreme megalophobia scale.

    KalopsiaMinds Report

    #11

    Ship Out Of Water

    Massive ship hull in dry dock with workers nearby showcasing a scarily big structure for megalophobia enthusiasts

    Amona-saleh1 Report

    #12

    Who Would Kayak This Close To A Ship This Large

    Kayakers paddling underneath a massive ship hull, showcasing an impressive example of megaphobia and scarily big objects.

    No-Tumbleweed5694 Report

    Some individuals can be frightened by a very wide range of massive things. However, others can be scared of very specific objects.

    Generally, aside from intense feelings of fear and increased anxiety, people with megalophobia can also get dizzy, lightheaded, feel nauseous, have an increased heart rate, feel short of breath, and want to run away when they’re around very large things.
    #13

    A Spine?!?

    Large vertebrae bones partially buried in sand on a beach with a dog inspecting them, illustrating megalophobia.

    Silly_girlyboi6429 Report

    #14

    Mt Taranaki In New Zealand. The Large Dark Green Circle Is A National Park

    Aerial view of a scarily big volcano casting a massive shadow over surrounding fields, showing megalophobia scale.

    Dick_Guillotine_9000 Report

    #15

    The Vastness Of Fishermen‘S Nets

    Aerial view of a fishing boat surrounded by scarily big green fishing nets on dark ocean water for megalophobia.

    grandeluua Report

    Verywell Mind notes that, actually, it’s quite normal to have “some level of fear or apprehension” when you’re around things that are so big that they seem threatening or overwhelming.

    The difference for individuals suffering from megalophobia, however, is that the fear they feel is much more severe. What’s more, they might not feel the awe that large things evoke that the average person might.
    #16

    Soviet Era Radio Telescope

    Massive satellite dish towering over snowy landscape and tiny person, illustrating the concept of megalophobia with scarily big scale.

    Comfortable_Mountain Report

    #17

    Megalohydrothalassophobia - The Fear Of Large Things In The Water. Does This Qualify?

    Giant crocodile rising out of murky water next to boat with tourists, showcasing scary size for megalophobia enthusiasts.

    Amona-saleh1 Report

    #18

    The ‘Statue Of Unity’ In India - Currently The World’s Largest Statue (182 Meters)

    Massive statue with enormous feet towering over a crowd illustrating a megaphobia fear of giant objects.

    The-sof-lifestyle Report

    One factor that may lead to this fear might be the abnormal size of animals or sculptures, for example. If the size is atypical, it can make the person scared. Another factor is that legends or stories in the media can make individuals scared of large things, such as giant squid, sharks, big snakes, etc.

    Living with a phobia such as this can be incredibly restrictive because it means that you miss out on potentially great opportunities to travel, see incredible things, and meet new people. Typically, psychotherapy is the preferred method of treatment for megalophobia, specifically, cognitive behavioral therapy (aka CBT) and exposure therapy.
    #19

    There's A Lighthouse In Iceland That Sits On The Highest Of Three Rocks Six Miles Off The Icelandic Coastline, Built In 1939 On Top Of An Extremely Steep And Dangerous Rocky Cliff. It's The The Þrídrangar Lighthouse

    Tall rocky sea stack with a small lighthouse on top surrounded by rough ocean waves, showcasing a scarily big natural formation.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    #20

    A Giant Wood Moth, The Heaviest Of All Known Moths, Found In A School In Australia

    Huge moth resting on a person's hand, demonstrating an impressive example of megalophobia with its scarily big size.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    #21

    The Pacific Ocean

    View of the massive Pacific Ocean covering most of the globe, illustrating the concept of megalophobia and vast scale.

    MrMeritocracy Report

    During CBT, mental health specialists help people replace phobic thoughts with healthier ones, thus shifting their perspective. This type of therapy can also teach individuals the skills they need, so they cope with their stress and anxiety better when around the things they fear.

    Meanwhile, exposure therapy does exactly what it says on the tin: you expose the person to their fear, bit by bit, making them more resilient to the stress they feel. There’s no actual danger involved.
    #22

    Fog Makes The Stadium Look Like A Spaceship

    Foggy coastal road with streetlights leading to a massive, mist-shrouded structure illustrating megalophobia concept.

    nitroguy2 Report

    #23

    A Comparison Of Rosetta’s Comet With Los Angeles

    Massive asteroid looming over a city skyline, illustrating an extreme example of megalophobia and fear of large objects.

    Jsia_kalo Report

    #24

    This Image Of The Ryugyong Hotel Is Crazy

    Massive pyramid-shaped skyscraper towering over smaller buildings, illustrating a scarily big structure for megalophobia.

    Vast099 Report

    Created way back in April 2014, the ‘Megalophobia’ online group has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. Currently, the community is absolutely massive, with 1 million members from around the globe. The photos they share are fascinating, and they show you the huge scale of both nature and human-made projects.

    During a previous interview with u/Hoogs, the head moderator of ‘Megalophobia’ told Bored Panda that "the sub has continued to grow over the years because it attracts both people who have an interest in unique and awe-inspiring images and people with megalophobia."

    He continued: “The latter may seem counterintuitive since you would expect people to avoid things they fear, but think of it like a horror movie. You watch it for the thrill. It provides a unique sensation that's a break from the mundanities of everyday life while allowing you to explore your fears in a safe environment.”
    #25

    Giant Lumberyard

    Man standing beside towering stacks of wooden planks illustrating scarily big size for megalophobia fear group.

    wiseman104 Report

    #26

    The Residential Units Of Hong Kong

    Massive residential buildings tightly packed showcasing extreme size for megalophobia fear of large structures.

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #27

    The Difference Between The Size Of The Largest Aircraft In The World And That Of Other Regular Aircrafts

    Massive cargo airplane parked on runway next to several smaller commercial planes showing scale for megalophobia fans.

    Zeitgeistt Report

    "I also suspect that even people who don't classify themselves as having megalophobia still get that little touch of vertigo when seeing some of the sub's content,” the head moderator shared with Bored Panda earlier.

    "Megalophobia might impact a person's daily life negatively if they are regularly exposed to things like large buildings, structures, statues, vehicles, and even geographical features like mountains and canyons. It might prevent them from doing certain things they'd like, having unique experiences, or even just living their life in a world with so many things that are larger than us. Humans are small, and I think this phobia cuts right to the heart of that fact we all know to be true."
    #28

    The Highest Sand Dune In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia 223 M

    Massive orange sand dune towering over a small vehicle in a vast desert, illustrating megalophobia scale and size contrast.

    illHaveTwoNumbers9s Report

    #29

    The Tallest Skyscraper In Europe

    Massive full moon appearing above the tallest skyscraper at night, showcasing a scarily big natural phenomenon for megalophobia.

    A photo of the Lakhta Center and the Bloody Moon above it was included in the list of the best works of the international 35AWARDS award. Author: Ira Petersburg.

    coldsequence Report

    #30

    Downtown Minneapolis Buildings In Dense Fog.

    Tall illuminated skyscraper glowing yellow in thick fog, showcasing a scarily big structure linked to megalophobia.

    GoEzGetafix Report

    Which of these photos did you find the most overwhelming, impressive, and spectacular? Were there any images that genuinely made you feel a bit anxious, dear Pandas?

    If you happen to have megalophobia and you made your way down here (congrats!), how does it affect your daily life? Do you have any other phobias? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

