86 Photos That Can Induce Megalophobia, The Fear Of Large Objects (New Pics)
Megalophobia is the fear of large objects. Some common triggers include tall skyscrapers, large statues, vast mountains, big ships, and even animals like elephants or whales. But for a more comprehensive and vivid list, let's visit the subreddit 'Megalophobia.'
Created back in 2014, it now has 764,000 members who are constantly sharing pictures of the things that they find just too massive to be comfortable with.
Even if you never thought you suffer from this condition, the images are something to behold.
This post may include affiliate links.
Great Artist Is Very Beutiful Maked Him
Absolutely gorgeous sculpture but who on Earth made the caption😂
Iceberg Alley, Newfoundland
The Bridge, Near Da Nang, Vietnam
The Sphere In Vegas
Major Iron Giant Vibes From This Icelandic Pylon Concept
The Size Of This Monstrous Machine
Imagine Just Enjoying A Swim Underwater And This Big Boy Coming Up Behind You
The Giant pacific octopus. It is mainly found 2,000 meters deep in the ocean and is best adapted to cold and oxygen-rich water.
'Look behind you!' 'Oh come on, I'm not falling for that old holy s**t'
Inside A Salt Mine In Soledar, Ukraine
The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936
Honestly, the water has receded so much that it doesn’t look much different today.
Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle
With nothing but his Manned Maneuvering Unit keeping him alive. The first person in history to do so.
Comet 67p/C-G Compared To The City Of Los Ángeles
Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa
Terrifying Water Wall
This One Is Very Unsettling
Crew Members Standing Inside The Cargo Tank Of An Lng (Liquefied Natural Gas) Tanker
A Free Diver Sitting In The Engine Of A Sunken Plane
Coastal Redwoods Are A Thing To Admire
They really are. We have young ones throughout Sacramento. The ones in The Redwood Forest are a sight unlike any other, and smells as beautiful as they look. There is still remnants of Endor of Star Wars E6 in there.
No Thanks
This Image Of The Empire State Building Taken In New Jersey Makes Me Feel Strange
Trouble Ahead
The Zubr-Class, The Biggest Hovercraft Compared To A Normal Sized Apc
Went To St. Peter’s Basilica Today And The Sheer Size Of It Made Me Feel A Little Uneasy Tbh
This Thoroughly Creeps Me Out
Super-Kamiokande Neutrino Detector In Japan
This Enormous Crocodile Was Pulled From The Water In Zimbabwe Back In 2010 After Cows & Other Vital Livestock Kept Vanishing
Superkintaro
Sailing Under The Five-Mile Long Mackinaw Bridge - Connecting Michigan's Upper And Lower Peninsula
Behold This Giant Bessemer Converter
The Titanic's Propellers, 1911
Duga Is A Soviet Over-The-Horizon Radar Station For An Early Detection System For Launches Of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
Airship Hangar (People For Scale)
How Much Would It Cost For You To Do This?
Ben Nevis, Scotland
Bagger 288 Excavator
The Most Spectacular But Eerie Effect Was Produced By Towering Thunder Clouds That Were Photographed During A Sunset
Humans For Scale... There Are At Least 3 If You Zoom
This Just Feels Like A Necessity For This Subreddit. Chesapeake Bay Bridge
I should probably go to sleep, my brain read cupcake bay bridge
Portal 2 Gives Me Serious Megalophobia Vibes Every Playthrough
A Star Destroyer Over Your City
Eyjafjallajökull Erupting In Iceland
Offshore Platform-City For Scale !
The Pageos Satellite Being Tested Prior To Launch
Troll-A, Over 1500 Feet Tall, Being Taken Out To Sea Before It’s Legs Are Sunk Down To The Ocean Floor
Raffles City, Chongqing, China
This Is A Japanese Spider Crab It’s Legs Can Grow Up To 120 Cm And It’s The Sea Crab
Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast
That looks fake but I still need a banana for scale
Infinite Lavender Field In Valensole, South Of France
Sagrada Familia Cathedral, Barcelona, Spain
This Giant Sphere In Las Vegas Nv
That thing is so massive that you can see it coming over the hill from Boulder City into Las Vegas.
The Size Of This Snowman
Those kids have some very impressive construction skills.
Offshore Tripods Require Special Transport Unit Configurations
Sleipner A Offshore Platform
Not Something You Find On The Beach Everyday
Constructed From 1978 To 1982 In Noisy-Le-Grand, A Suburb Located Ten Miles East Of Paris, Les Espaces D’abraxas Is A Notable Housing Estate Designed By The Late Catalan Architect Ricardo Bofill, Who Passed Away Last Year
Just Some Legs... Eye Think
This Sculpture By Anish Kapoor
Also made the BEAN. Which he HATES being called the BEAN. But cause he is a jerk that wont let ppl use his blacker than black we call it the BEAN
Statueokay I Knew He Was Big, But
And compared to the rest of his body, his right hand is completely out of proportion (too big).