Megalophobia is the fear of large objects. Some common triggers include tall skyscrapers, large statues, vast mountains, big ships, and even animals like elephants or whales. But for a more comprehensive and vivid list, let's visit the subreddit 'Megalophobia.'

Created back in 2014, it now has 764,000 members who are constantly sharing pictures of the things that they find just too massive to be comfortable with.

Even if you never thought you suffer from this condition, the images are something to behold.