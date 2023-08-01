Megalophobia is the fear of large objects. Some common triggers include tall skyscrapers, large statues, vast mountains, big ships, and even animals like elephants or whales. But for a more comprehensive and vivid list, let's visit the subreddit 'Megalophobia.'

Created back in 2014, it now has 764,000 members who are constantly sharing pictures of the things that they find just too massive to be comfortable with.

Even if you never thought you suffer from this condition, the images are something to behold.

#1

Great Artist Is Very Beutiful Maked Him

Great Artist Is Very Beutiful Maked Him

SpecialElks Report

Stephanie M Machado
Stephanie M Machado
Community Member
1 hour ago

Absolutely gorgeous sculpture but who on Earth made the caption😂

#2

Iceberg Alley, Newfoundland

Iceberg Alley, Newfoundland

reddit.com Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would totally want to be here and admire it for hours and days.

#3

The Bridge, Near Da Nang, Vietnam

The Bridge, Near Da Nang, Vietnam

Silly-Tomatillo-5819 Report

#4

The Sphere In Vegas

The Sphere In Vegas

WokeintheMorning Report

AngelWingsYT
AngelWingsYT
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not afraid of large objects....large EYE however....

#5

Major Iron Giant Vibes From This Icelandic Pylon Concept

Major Iron Giant Vibes From This Icelandic Pylon Concept

ShinyComedi Report

#6

The Size Of This Monstrous Machine

The Size Of This Monstrous Machine

_ForestDragons_ Report

14points
POST
Stephanie M Machado
Stephanie M Machado
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow! Does anyone know what it's purpose is?

#7

Imagine Just Enjoying A Swim Underwater And This Big Boy Coming Up Behind You

Imagine Just Enjoying A Swim Underwater And This Big Boy Coming Up Behind You

The Giant pacific octopus. It is mainly found 2,000 meters deep in the ocean and is best adapted to cold and oxygen-rich water.

LORDxCONCH Report

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
1 hour ago

'Look behind you!' 'Oh come on, I'm not falling for that old holy s**t'

#8

Inside A Salt Mine In Soledar, Ukraine

Inside A Salt Mine In Soledar, Ukraine

DetVCader Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago

Triggers claustrophobia

#9

The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936

The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936

HungrilyMalicious Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago

Honestly, the water has receded so much that it doesn’t look much different today.

#10

Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle

Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle

With nothing but his Manned Maneuvering Unit keeping him alive. The first person in history to do so.

reddit.com Report

blobby
blobby
Community Member
1 hour ago

nope. nopity nope nope.

#11

Comet 67p/C-G Compared To The City Of Los Ángeles

Comet 67p/C-G Compared To The City Of Los Ángeles

NoNoobJustNerD Report

Mike Hunt
Mike Hunt
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I'm no expert but i'm calling a minor photoshop on this one...

#12

Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa

Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa

ZahraMuxammed Report

#13

Terrifying Water Wall

Terrifying Water Wall

transport_system Report

#14

This One Is Very Unsettling

This One Is Very Unsettling

CharacterCry9169 Report

#15

Crew Members Standing Inside The Cargo Tank Of An Lng (Liquefied Natural Gas) Tanker

Crew Members Standing Inside The Cargo Tank Of An Lng (Liquefied Natural Gas) Tanker

Severe_Brush_47 Report

GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've seen these super LNG tankers but didn't know how they are inside their cargo tanks,

#16

A Free Diver Sitting In The Engine Of A Sunken Plane

A Free Diver Sitting In The Engine Of A Sunken Plane

Life_Roll8667 Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago

As a person with claustrophobia as well as fear of water (due to claustrophobia), divers impress me.

#17

Coastal Redwoods Are A Thing To Admire

Coastal Redwoods Are A Thing To Admire

AntsyPublicist Report

Lambda Omegamoo
Lambda Omegamoo
Community Member
37 minutes ago

They really are. We have young ones throughout Sacramento. The ones in The Redwood Forest are a sight unlike any other, and smells as beautiful as they look. There is still remnants of Endor of Star Wars E6 in there.

#18

No Thanks

No Thanks

Plane_Actuary_5650 Report

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago

Fake. This image is photoshopped.

#19

This Image Of The Empire State Building Taken In New Jersey Makes Me Feel Strange

This Image Of The Empire State Building Taken In New Jersey Makes Me Feel Strange

arctic_touchdown Report

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Don’t worry, they will raise rest of the city to match in the near future.

#20

Trouble Ahead

Trouble Ahead

Xer0sen Report

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
11 minutes ago

You shall not pass!

#21

The Zubr-Class, The Biggest Hovercraft Compared To A Normal Sized Apc

The Zubr-Class, The Biggest Hovercraft Compared To A Normal Sized Apc

patrickstar-308 Report

#22

Went To St. Peter’s Basilica Today And The Sheer Size Of It Made Me Feel A Little Uneasy Tbh

Went To St. Peter’s Basilica Today And The Sheer Size Of It Made Me Feel A Little Uneasy Tbh

kyliegirl33 Report

#23

This Thoroughly Creeps Me Out

This Thoroughly Creeps Me Out

RedditSurferChick Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago

I need a lot help. What am I looking at?

#24

Super-Kamiokande Neutrino Detector In Japan

Super-Kamiokande Neutrino Detector In Japan

Intrepid-Display2626 Report

#25

This Enormous Crocodile Was Pulled From The Water In Zimbabwe Back In 2010 After Cows & Other Vital Livestock Kept Vanishing

This Enormous Crocodile Was Pulled From The Water In Zimbabwe Back In 2010 After Cows & Other Vital Livestock Kept Vanishing

reddit.com Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago

You can’t fool me. That’s a dinosaur.

#26

Superkintaro

Superkintaro

Slida_eltagy Report

Marion
Marion
Community Member
1 hour ago

Honey, did you forget to buy milk?

#27

Sailing Under The Five-Mile Long Mackinaw Bridge - Connecting Michigan's Upper And Lower Peninsula

Sailing Under The Five-Mile Long Mackinaw Bridge - Connecting Michigan's Upper And Lower Peninsula

mtt76 Report

AngelWingsYT
AngelWingsYT
Community Member
57 minutes ago

My mom would HATE this bridge

#28

Behold This Giant Bessemer Converter

Behold This Giant Bessemer Converter

Squideatingdoh Report

#29

The Titanic's Propellers, 1911

The Titanic's Propellers, 1911

Weekly-Reason9285 Report

#30

Duga Is A Soviet Over-The-Horizon Radar Station For An Early Detection System For Launches Of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

Duga Is A Soviet Over-The-Horizon Radar Station For An Early Detection System For Launches Of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

Ill_Fudge9462 Report

#31

Airship Hangar (People For Scale)

Airship Hangar (People For Scale)

wind_turbine17 Report

#32

How Much Would It Cost For You To Do This?

How Much Would It Cost For You To Do This?

teddy-bearz Report

#33

Ben Nevis, Scotland

Ben Nevis, Scotland

userunknowne Report

#34

Bagger 288 Excavator

Bagger 288 Excavator

SmokingBouquets Report

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited)

And a better pic..

#35

The Most Spectacular But Eerie Effect Was Produced By Towering Thunder Clouds That Were Photographed During A Sunset

The Most Spectacular But Eerie Effect Was Produced By Towering Thunder Clouds That Were Photographed During A Sunset

Alive_Pass_9308 Report

#36

Humans For Scale... There Are At Least 3 If You Zoom

Humans For Scale... There Are At Least 3 If You Zoom

temporalwanderer Report

Capybara With a Cat
Capybara With a Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I can't see the humans I need a banana

#37

This Just Feels Like A Necessity For This Subreddit. Chesapeake Bay Bridge

This Just Feels Like A Necessity For This Subreddit. Chesapeake Bay Bridge

AccessDenied_com Report

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I should probably go to sleep, my brain read cupcake bay bridge

#38

Portal 2 Gives Me Serious Megalophobia Vibes Every Playthrough

Portal 2 Gives Me Serious Megalophobia Vibes Every Playthrough

Significant-Skill653 Report

#39

A Star Destroyer Over Your City

A Star Destroyer Over Your City

SlickStretch Report

#40

Eyjafjallajökull Erupting In Iceland

Eyjafjallajökull Erupting In Iceland

ranakhaled455 Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
42 minutes ago

This eruption had caused problems all over Europe and hardly anyone could pronounce its name correctly.

#41

Offshore Platform-City For Scale !

Offshore Platform-City For Scale !

_ForestDragons_ Report

Lambda Omegamoo
Lambda Omegamoo
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I'm gonna need a banana for better reference.

#42

The Pageos Satellite Being Tested Prior To Launch

The Pageos Satellite Being Tested Prior To Launch

EclipseEpidemic Report

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
57 minutes ago

This was a balloon satellite with a 100 ft diameter put into a polar orbit at 4000 km. Been long gone for 50 some years now.

#43

Troll-A, Over 1500 Feet Tall, Being Taken Out To Sea Before It’s Legs Are Sunk Down To The Ocean Floor

Troll-A, Over 1500 Feet Tall, Being Taken Out To Sea Before It’s Legs Are Sunk Down To The Ocean Floor

demerchmichael Report

#44

Raffles City, Chongqing, China

Raffles City, Chongqing, China

HerbziKal Report

#45

This Is A Japanese Spider Crab It’s Legs Can Grow Up To 120 Cm And It’s The Sea Crab

This Is A Japanese Spider Crab It’s Legs Can Grow Up To 120 Cm And It’s The Sea Crab

Thisnamedoesnotpost Report

#46

Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast

Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast

Monkey_With_Guitar Report

The Shadow of Darbows
The Shadow of Darbows
Community Member
17 minutes ago

That looks fake but I still need a banana for scale

#47

Infinite Lavender Field In Valensole, South Of France

Infinite Lavender Field In Valensole, South Of France

Samlecreateur Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Imagine the smell! 😍

#48

Sagrada Familia Cathedral, Barcelona, Spain

Sagrada Familia Cathedral, Barcelona, Spain

WeirdChick81 Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Construction started in 1882, and still under construction today... Possibly finished around 2030.

#49

This Giant Sphere In Las Vegas Nv

This Giant Sphere In Las Vegas Nv

up_skirt_kurt Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago

That thing is so massive that you can see it coming over the hill from Boulder City into Las Vegas.

#50

The Size Of This Snowman

The Size Of This Snowman

adjacentBeroe Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Those kids have some very impressive construction skills.

#51

Offshore Tripods Require Special Transport Unit Configurations

Offshore Tripods Require Special Transport Unit Configurations

4reddityo Report

#52

Sleipner A Offshore Platform

Sleipner A Offshore Platform

htmlcoderexe Report

#53

Not Something You Find On The Beach Everyday

Not Something You Find On The Beach Everyday

Hercule-Porotta Report

Marion
Marion
Community Member
1 hour ago

What kind of skull is it?

#54

Constructed From 1978 To 1982 In Noisy-Le-Grand, A Suburb Located Ten Miles East Of Paris, Les Espaces D’abraxas Is A Notable Housing Estate Designed By The Late Catalan Architect Ricardo Bofill, Who Passed Away Last Year

Constructed From 1978 To 1982 In Noisy-Le-Grand, A Suburb Located Ten Miles East Of Paris, Les Espaces D’abraxas Is A Notable Housing Estate Designed By The Late Catalan Architect Ricardo Bofill, Who Passed Away Last Year

4reddityo Report

#55

Just Some Legs... Eye Think

Just Some Legs... Eye Think

4L15T3R Report

#56

This Sculpture By Anish Kapoor

This Sculpture By Anish Kapoor

Cyberwiz91 Report

AngelWingsYT
AngelWingsYT
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Also made the BEAN. Which he HATES being called the BEAN. But cause he is a jerk that wont let ppl use his blacker than black we call it the BEAN

#57

Statueokay I Knew He Was Big, But

Statueokay I Knew He Was Big, But

WiselyAbortive Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
55 minutes ago

And compared to the rest of his body, his right hand is completely out of proportion (too big).

#58

A Cannon Suppressor (Sometimes Called A Silencer) On A M109g

A Cannon Suppressor (Sometimes Called A Silencer) On A M109g

zenone101 Report

Turnip and a Frog
Turnip and a Frog
Community Member
39 minutes ago

That contraption doesn't look silent to me

#59

Worlds Largest Doors. Can We Move On Now?

Worlds Largest Doors. Can We Move On Now?

Arowin Report