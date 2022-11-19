120 Massive Things That Are A Big ‘I’m Outta Here’ For People With Megalophobia (New Pics)
From nomophobia, an irrational fear of being without a mobile phone, to xanthophobia, a fear of the color yellow, countless phobias exist out there. Now this time, we’re delving into the mind of megalophobes, people who are in fear of anything large, like skyscrapers and jumbo jets.
In fact, there’s a whole corner of Reddit dedicated to sharing examples of this phobia known as megalophobia. “A place to post images of all things large, particularly ones that are 'triggers' for those with megalophobia,” the group’s description states.
Below we rolled up some of the most interesting examples shared on the group, so scroll down. Also, when you’re done reading this one, make sure to check out part 1 of the article.
Angel Oak, The Oldest Tree East Of The Mississippi
Just Something About This Being Able To Float Is Stressing Me Out Somehow
Oil Rig Platform Being Towed Into The Sea. The Platform Itself Is Dwarfing The Luxurious Hotel On The Left
Toy Story Room Size
A Minnesota Woman Recently Captured A Cloud Formation That Appeared To Look Like An Ocean In The Sky
If I looked up from my phone, in the passenger seat, I would immediately p**s myself so badly-
Ukrainian Helicopter Flying With Freeway Traffic To Avoid Russian Radar
An Iceberg Underwater
The Tallest Tree In Wales Got Damaged By A Storm And Was Supposed To Be Cut Down, Instead Chainsaw Artist Simon O’rourke Found A Better Solution To Symbolize The Tree’s Last Attempt To Reach The Sky
Statue Of Unity In India. The Biggest Statue In The World At Present
40 Feet Of Snow, North Dakota (1966)
Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa. The Tallest Residential Building On The African Continent
The Typhoon Is A Class Of Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarines Built By The Soviet Union. With A Submerged Displacement Of 48,000 Tonnes, The Typhoons Are The Largest Submarines Ever Built
The Inside Of 160 000m³ Long Containment Tank
The Vastness Of Fishermen’s Nets
A Giant Statue Of Chinese Warrior Hero Guan Yu
A Towering Thunderstorm As Seen At 37000ft Over Panama
150 Meter Aluminum Sea Serpent Skeleton Sculpture In Saint Brevin Near Nantes
damn. even though i know it’s fake, i still think it’s amazing. the sheer size of the beasts in the past never fail to amaze!
Worlds Without End
and they say we’re the only ones in the universe..
Each Frame Of Interstellar's Black Hole Took Over 100 Hours To Render
Twin Towers, New York City
See, I was going to make a joke here. But I then realized that joke is very, very, very offensive. I have determined that the best course of action is to just shut up.
Just A Spiral Staircase
“Duga” Was A Soviet Radar System Used As Part Of The Soviet Anti-Ballistic Missile Early-Warning Network. These Things Were So Powerful It Interfered With Radio Signals Half Way Around The World
Lakewood Church In Texas Capacity 45,000 People. Is This Really Necessary?
Excessive. Unnecessary. God is found in the small places, and in the silence of the heart.
Pyramids On The Horizon
The True Size Of The Easter Island "Heads"
Recently Got A 17 Hour Ferry And Looking Out Into Nothing At 3am Was Terrifying
Looking up and seeing the milky way in all of its glory is breathtaking though.
Quetzalcoatlus, As Tall As A Giraffe, The Largest Known Flying Animal In History. Imagine This Flying Towards You
Excuse me do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior Quetzalcoatl?
I Hate Hot Air Balloons In General, But These?? With Faces?? Looking At Me?? Absolutely Not
A Blanket Of Mammatus Clouds Dwarfing A Plane
Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World, Where You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity
A Research Team Surveys A Remote Area In Antarctica Where There Have Been Historical Accounts Of An “Ancient Giant Frozen In Ice”. Its Exact Size And Location Were Never Given. If Real, Scientists Suspect The So-Called “Giant” To Be A Mummified, Prehistoric Animal. The Team Is Looking For Traces
I see a BIG A*S HAND, palming the ice from the underside… 😳
Earth Next To Jupiter
Temples In Thailand
Nooope
reasons why i’m scared of the ocean No. 327:
This Hallway To Single Restroom At A Shop I Was At
Inside Of A Windmill
Can You Imagine?
This Sculpture That The Pope Apparently Sits In Front Of
Absolutely Ugly. Looks like an overgrown, out of control hedgerow has trapped a passerby.
Anchor Hole To A Sunken Us Warpship
Olympus Mons, On The Planet Mars. It’s The Largest Mountain In The Solar System And Is About 22km High
That’s about 2.47 Mt Everests stacked atop each other
Comet Compared To Los Angeles
Face In The Clouds
Ominous and unsettling. Pareidolia, of course but I'd still run away from it as fast as I could.
Imagine This Showing Up In Your Hospital Room
The Biggest Bug Known To Ever Live. The Arthropleura Millipede That Predates The Dinosaurs And Grew Up To 100 Pounds.
Man vs. Spaceship
Rough Scale Of An Atomic Bomb Mushroom Cloud
This Scares The Crap Outta Me
Somebody Tell Me This Isn't Real
i’ve had a phobia of waves after almost drowning in a wave pool over the summer, and i’ve always been scared of tsunamis. this is.. absolutely terrifying.
Burning Man Festival
Giant Scary Blanket
Hong Kong From A Different Perspective
Warner Von Braun Next To The Engines Of The Saturn V Rocket Used For The Apollo Lunar Missions
Gather round while I sing you of Wernher von Braun, A man whose allegiance, is ruled by expedience. Call him a Nazi, he won't even frown. "Ha, Nazi Schmazi," says Wernher von Braun. Don't say that he's hypocritical, Say rather that he's apolitical. "Once the rockets are up, Who cares where they come down? That's not my department," Says Wernher von Braun. Some have harsh words for this man of renown, But some think our attitude Should be one of gratitude, Like the widows and cripples in old London town, Who owe their large pensions to Wernher von Braun. You too may be a big hero, Once you've learned to count backwards to zero. "In German oder English I know how to count down, Und I'm learning Chinese," says Wernher von Braun. - Tom Lehrer