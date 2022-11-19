From nomophobia, an irrational fear of being without a mobile phone, to xanthophobia, a fear of the color yellow, countless phobias exist out there. Now this time, we’re delving into the mind of megalophobes, people who are in fear of anything large, like skyscrapers and jumbo jets.

In fact, there’s a whole corner of Reddit dedicated to sharing examples of this phobia known as megalophobia. “A place to post images of all things large, particularly ones that are 'triggers' for those with megalophobia,” the group’s description states.

Below we rolled up some of the most interesting examples shared on the group, so scroll down. Also, when you’re done reading this one, make sure to check out part 1 of the article.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Angel Oak, The Oldest Tree East Of The Mississippi

Angel Oak, The Oldest Tree East Of The Mississippi

-Rookie-Mistake- Report

27points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Just Something About This Being Able To Float Is Stressing Me Out Somehow

Just Something About This Being Able To Float Is Stressing Me Out Somehow

___jeffrey___ Report

24points
POST
Katie Kins
Katie Kins
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh hell to the no I'll not go on that

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Oil Rig Platform Being Towed Into The Sea. The Platform Itself Is Dwarfing The Luxurious Hotel On The Left

Oil Rig Platform Being Towed Into The Sea. The Platform Itself Is Dwarfing The Luxurious Hotel On The Left

redditor-1992 Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#4

Toy Story Room Size

Toy Story Room Size

According_South_2500 Report

24points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

A Minnesota Woman Recently Captured A Cloud Formation That Appeared To Look Like An Ocean In The Sky

A Minnesota Woman Recently Captured A Cloud Formation That Appeared To Look Like An Ocean In The Sky

renny_g Report

23points
POST
Cheese and rice, Moony!
Cheese and rice, Moony!
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I looked up from my phone, in the passenger seat, I would immediately p**s myself so badly-

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

Ukrainian Helicopter Flying With Freeway Traffic To Avoid Russian Radar

Ukrainian Helicopter Flying With Freeway Traffic To Avoid Russian Radar

YoVoldysGoneMoldy Report

23points
POST
Ghaniyah Verma
Ghaniyah Verma
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh, it's not as big as the others.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

An Iceberg Underwater

An Iceberg Underwater

o0Otaca0o Report

21points
POST
nana pancha
nana pancha
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

big stuff + deep ocean = my biggest fear on earth

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#8

The Tallest Tree In Wales Got Damaged By A Storm And Was Supposed To Be Cut Down, Instead Chainsaw Artist Simon O’rourke Found A Better Solution To Symbolize The Tree’s Last Attempt To Reach The Sky

The Tallest Tree In Wales Got Damaged By A Storm And Was Supposed To Be Cut Down, Instead Chainsaw Artist Simon O’rourke Found A Better Solution To Symbolize The Tree’s Last Attempt To Reach The Sky

4reddityo Report

21points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy s**t that is impressive!!!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Statue Of Unity In India. The Biggest Statue In The World At Present

Statue Of Unity In India. The Biggest Statue In The World At Present

QuantumChemistryNerd Report

20points
POST
yoshi
yoshi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

makes me wonder how they carved it.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

40 Feet Of Snow, North Dakota (1966)

40 Feet Of Snow, North Dakota (1966)

TangibleMalice Report

19points
POST
Katie Kins
Katie Kins
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's bananas, I wonder how long that took to melt.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa. The Tallest Residential Building On The African Continent

Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa. The Tallest Residential Building On The African Continent

coleisional Report

18points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a prison from a dystopian future.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

The Typhoon Is A Class Of Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarines Built By The Soviet Union. With A Submerged Displacement Of 48,000 Tonnes, The Typhoons Are The Largest Submarines Ever Built

The Typhoon Is A Class Of Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarines Built By The Soviet Union. With A Submerged Displacement Of 48,000 Tonnes, The Typhoons Are The Largest Submarines Ever Built

snellslampa Report

17points
POST
hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is putin compensating for something?

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#13

The Inside Of 160 000m³ Long Containment Tank

The Inside Of 160 000m³ Long Containment Tank

burdzjemd Report

17points
POST
yoshi
yoshi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not big enough to fit all the banana for scale comments ever made on BP

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#14

The Vastness Of Fishermen’s Nets

The Vastness Of Fishermen’s Nets

worldiscubik Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#15

A Giant Statue Of Chinese Warrior Hero Guan Yu

A Giant Statue Of Chinese Warrior Hero Guan Yu

telcsiziksg Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#16

A Towering Thunderstorm As Seen At 37000ft Over Panama

A Towering Thunderstorm As Seen At 37000ft Over Panama

Roflmaoasap Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#17

150 Meter Aluminum Sea Serpent Skeleton Sculpture In Saint Brevin Near Nantes

150 Meter Aluminum Sea Serpent Skeleton Sculpture In Saint Brevin Near Nantes

chr15c Report

16points
POST
a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

damn. even though i know it’s fake, i still think it’s amazing. the sheer size of the beasts in the past never fail to amaze!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

Worlds Without End

Worlds Without End

je-m-en-fiche Report

15points
POST
a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and they say we’re the only ones in the universe..

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Each Frame Of Interstellar's Black Hole Took Over 100 Hours To Render

Each Frame Of Interstellar's Black Hole Took Over 100 Hours To Render

BlowHenk Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#20

Twin Towers, New York City

Twin Towers, New York City

bobrossfkingcool Report

15points
POST
Rayisnotokay
Rayisnotokay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See, I was going to make a joke here. But I then realized that joke is very, very, very offensive. I have determined that the best course of action is to just shut up.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Just A Spiral Staircase

Just A Spiral Staircase

pertilee Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

“Duga” Was A Soviet Radar System Used As Part Of The Soviet Anti-Ballistic Missile Early-Warning Network. These Things Were So Powerful It Interfered With Radio Signals Half Way Around The World

“Duga” Was A Soviet Radar System Used As Part Of The Soviet Anti-Ballistic Missile Early-Warning Network. These Things Were So Powerful It Interfered With Radio Signals Half Way Around The World

nnniiicccoollllaaa Report

15points
POST
#23

Lakewood Church In Texas Capacity 45,000 People. Is This Really Necessary?

Lakewood Church In Texas Capacity 45,000 People. Is This Really Necessary?

maryhartman000 Report

14points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excessive. Unnecessary. God is found in the small places, and in the silence of the heart.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Pyramids On The Horizon

Pyramids On The Horizon

RecentQuiet5262 Report

14points
POST
#25

The True Size Of The Easter Island "Heads"

The True Size Of The Easter Island "Heads"

IllSherbet1671 Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#26

Recently Got A 17 Hour Ferry And Looking Out Into Nothing At 3am Was Terrifying

Recently Got A 17 Hour Ferry And Looking Out Into Nothing At 3am Was Terrifying

Rad_Sh1ba Report

14points
POST
Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking up and seeing the milky way in all of its glory is breathtaking though.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Quetzalcoatlus, As Tall As A Giraffe, The Largest Known Flying Animal In History. Imagine This Flying Towards You

Quetzalcoatlus, As Tall As A Giraffe, The Largest Known Flying Animal In History. Imagine This Flying Towards You

revenger_v Report

13points
POST
Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excuse me do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior Quetzalcoatl?

1
1point
reply
#28

I Hate Hot Air Balloons In General, But These?? With Faces?? Looking At Me?? Absolutely Not

I Hate Hot Air Balloons In General, But These?? With Faces?? Looking At Me?? Absolutely Not

angieemann Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#29

A Blanket Of Mammatus Clouds Dwarfing A Plane

A Blanket Of Mammatus Clouds Dwarfing A Plane

iwasasin Report

13points
POST
hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look like jellyfish or mushrooms

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#30

Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World, Where You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity

Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World, Where You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity

MadMadBunny Report

13points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like freaking heaven…..

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

A Research Team Surveys A Remote Area In Antarctica Where There Have Been Historical Accounts Of An “Ancient Giant Frozen In Ice”. Its Exact Size And Location Were Never Given. If Real, Scientists Suspect The So-Called “Giant” To Be A Mummified, Prehistoric Animal. The Team Is Looking For Traces

A Research Team Surveys A Remote Area In Antarctica Where There Have Been Historical Accounts Of An “Ancient Giant Frozen In Ice”. Its Exact Size And Location Were Never Given. If Real, Scientists Suspect The So-Called “Giant” To Be A Mummified, Prehistoric Animal. The Team Is Looking For Traces

Jared846 Report

13points
POST
Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a BIG A*S HAND, palming the ice from the underside… 😳

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#32

Earth Next To Jupiter

Earth Next To Jupiter

Extreme-Nebula-466 Report

13points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing that we think we are so freaking relevant…

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#33

Temples In Thailand

Temples In Thailand

Vesane Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#34

Nooope

Nooope

Competitive_Emu705 Report

12points
POST
a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

reasons why i’m scared of the ocean No. 327:

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#35

This Hallway To Single Restroom At A Shop I Was At

This Hallway To Single Restroom At A Shop I Was At

nobape Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#36

Inside Of A Windmill

Inside Of A Windmill

BeneficiaBank Report

12points
POST
#37

Can You Imagine?

Can You Imagine?

iwasasin Report

12points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Y’all know what she’s looking for, right?!🤪

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan

_riveraguille Report

11points
POST
#39

This Sculpture That The Pope Apparently Sits In Front Of

This Sculpture That The Pope Apparently Sits In Front Of

fightersguildrecruit Report

11points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely Ugly. Looks like an overgrown, out of control hedgerow has trapped a passerby.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#40

Anchor Hole To A Sunken Us Warpship

Anchor Hole To A Sunken Us Warpship

afuihqwe Report

11points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A warpship?? What will we warp to??? So many questions!!!!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#41

Olympus Mons, On The Planet Mars. It’s The Largest Mountain In The Solar System And Is About 22km High

Olympus Mons, On The Planet Mars. It’s The Largest Mountain In The Solar System And Is About 22km High

TheDaedricCourier Report

11points
POST
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s about 2.47 Mt Everests stacked atop each other

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Comet Compared To Los Angeles

Comet Compared To Los Angeles

Weekly-Reason9285 Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#43

Face In The Clouds

Face In The Clouds

Snaplocke Report

11points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ominous and unsettling. Pareidolia, of course but I'd still run away from it as fast as I could.

2
2points
reply
#44

Imagine This Showing Up In Your Hospital Room

Imagine This Showing Up In Your Hospital Room

Inevitable-Careerist Report

11points
POST
hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

me who’s allergic to horses: 👁️👄👁️

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#45

The Biggest Bug Known To Ever Live. The Arthropleura Millipede That Predates The Dinosaurs And Grew Up To 100 Pounds.

The Biggest Bug Known To Ever Live. The Arthropleura Millipede That Predates The Dinosaurs And Grew Up To 100 Pounds.

vantionsio Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#46

Man vs. Spaceship

Man vs. Spaceship

o0Otaca0o Report

11points
POST
Charlotte
Charlotte
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would absolutely pee my space suit.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#47

Rough Scale Of An Atomic Bomb Mushroom Cloud

Rough Scale Of An Atomic Bomb Mushroom Cloud

the_dutiful_waxanna Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#48

This Scares The Crap Outta Me

This Scares The Crap Outta Me

Difficult_Sir_3462 Report

11points
POST
nana pancha
nana pancha
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it scares me but i like it, very cyberpunk vibes

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Somebody Tell Me This Isn't Real

Somebody Tell Me This Isn't Real

tywalker215 Report

11points
POST
a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i’ve had a phobia of waves after almost drowning in a wave pool over the summer, and i’ve always been scared of tsunamis. this is.. absolutely terrifying.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#50

Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

4reddityo Report

10points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something I still must do at least once…..

0
0points
reply
#51

Giant Scary Blanket

Giant Scary Blanket

ReversedZebra Report

10points
POST
#52

Hong Kong From A Different Perspective

Hong Kong From A Different Perspective

skyliner86cn Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#53

Warner Von Braun Next To The Engines Of The Saturn V Rocket Used For The Apollo Lunar Missions

Warner Von Braun Next To The Engines Of The Saturn V Rocket Used For The Apollo Lunar Missions

Kontakt6 Report

10points
POST
Richard Graham
Richard Graham
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gather round while I sing you of Wernher von Braun, A man whose allegiance, is ruled by expedience. Call him a Nazi, he won't even frown. "Ha, Nazi Schmazi," says Wernher von Braun. Don't say that he's hypocritical, Say rather that he's apolitical. "Once the rockets are up, Who cares where they come down? That's not my department," Says Wernher von Braun. Some have harsh words for this man of renown, But some think our attitude Should be one of gratitude, Like the widows and cripples in old London town, Who owe their large pensions to Wernher von Braun. You too may be a big hero, Once you've learned to count backwards to zero. "In German oder English I know how to count down, Und I'm learning Chinese," says Wernher von Braun. - Tom Lehrer

4
4points
reply
#54

1,3km Tall Mountain In Norway (House For Scale)

1,3km Tall Mountain In Norway (House For Scale)

xheppelin Report

10points
POST
hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i need a magnifying glass for that house

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#55

Attack On Titan Statue

Attack On Titan Statue

Fury500million Report

10points
POST
#56

"The Line Is A Proposed Smart Linear City In Saudi Arabia In Neom, Tabuk, Currently Under Construction, Which Is Designed To Have No Cars, Streets Or Carbon Emissions"

"The Line Is A Proposed Smart Linear City In Saudi Arabia In Neom, Tabuk, Currently Under Construction, Which Is Designed To Have No Cars, Streets Or Carbon Emissions"

Maned_LionMan69 Report

10points
POST
yoshi
yoshi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017