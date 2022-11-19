From nomophobia, an irrational fear of being without a mobile phone, to xanthophobia, a fear of the color yellow, countless phobias exist out there. Now this time, we’re delving into the mind of megalophobes, people who are in fear of anything large, like skyscrapers and jumbo jets.

In fact, there’s a whole corner of Reddit dedicated to sharing examples of this phobia known as megalophobia. “A place to post images of all things large, particularly ones that are 'triggers' for those with megalophobia,” the group’s description states.

