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When most of us think about history, we usually picture the big moments: the famous leaders, the world-changing events, and the stories we learned in school. But history is also filled with lesser-known stories—moments that are haunting, heartbreaking, and sometimes deeply unsettling. Hidden away in old archives and forgotten photographs are glimpses into tragedies, mysteries, and events that remind us just how complex the past really was.

For today’s post, we went down the rabbit hole and gathered some of the most chilling historical images we could find. Some of these photos document difficult moments, others capture eerie scenes that raise more questions than answers, and a few are simply impossible to forget. Together, they offer a powerful glimpse into a world that feels both distant and surprisingly familiar. So, if you're ready to step back in time, keep scrolling—these haunting images might just change the way you see history.

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#1

Stunned Soviet Officers Examine A Large Pile Of Human Ashes In Front At Majdanek Concentration Camp, Near Lublin, Poland. The Camp Was Liberated By The Red Army In 1944

Black and white historical photos show a group of uniformed men gathered around a large pile of what appears to be bone fragments.

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    #2

    Anti-Fascist Congress Of The United Front In Berlin, Held On July 10, 1932. It Was Attended By 1,465 Delegates From All Over Germany

    Historical photos: A large crowd gathered in a hall with banners of political groups.

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    #3

    French Female Collaborator Punished By Having Her Head Shaved To Publicly Mark Her, 1944

    A colorized historical photo shows a woman getting her head shaved by a man, almost impossible to explain.

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    The photos in today's post may lean toward the unsettling side of history, but if you look a little closer, you'll realize the past is also full of incredible stories of kindness, curiosity, teamwork, and human resilience. After all, history is made up of real people, their choices, and the moments that shaped the world, often in ways no one could have predicted. So, let's take a moment to appreciate some of the stories that remind us just how remarkable people can be.

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    #4

    Border Patrol Dogs Awaiting Dinner, Finland, 1940

    Historical photos of German Shepherds in a line, each holding a bowl in its mouth, with people and a house in the background.

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    #5

    Portrait Of Arctic Explorer Peter Freuchen And His Wife, Fashion Illustrator Dagmar Cohn, 1947

    A man in a huge fur coat and a woman sitting beside him, in a historical photo that feels almost impossible to explain.

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    #6

    Pearl Harbor – December 7th, 1941

    Historical photos: The USS Arizona sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor, a powerful image that feels almost impossible to explain.

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    In the 1940s and 1950s, few things frightened parents more than polio. The disease paralyzed thousands of children every year and left families across the world living in fear. Then came Dr. Jonas Salk, who successfully developed the first effective vaccine. Naturally, people assumed he would patent it and make a fortune. Instead, when asked who owned the patent, he famously replied, "Well, the people, I would say. Could you patent the sun?" By refusing to profit from his discovery, Salk ensured the vaccine could be distributed quickly and affordably. His decision helped save countless lives and played a major role in nearly wiping out one of the most feared diseases in modern history.

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    #7

    In The Aftermath Of The D-Day Invasion, Two Boys Watch From A Hilltop As American Soldiers Drive Through The Town Of St. Lo. France, 1944

    Historical photos: Two boys looking at a war-torn town with destroyed buildings and rubble.

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    #8

    Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp Complex, Aerial Photograph From A 1944 Allied Recon Plane

    Historical photos: An aerial black and white shot of a large, sprawling complex with many buildings and structures.

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    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's terrifying to realise mankind is still absolutely capable of such horror.

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    #9

    Christmas Packages Destined For Soldiers Who Have Been Kia Or Reported Missing In Action Await “Return To Sender” Stamps. New York City, 1944

    Historical photos: A large pile of tied-up and wrapped packages, some labeled with a Christmas Package sticker.

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    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    Then there's the remarkable story of Daryl Davis, an African American musician who decided to confront hatred in a completely unexpected way. Rather than avoiding people who disliked him because of his race, he wanted to understand why they felt that way. So, he began attending Ku Klux Klan rallies and simply started talking to people. He listened, asked questions, and treated others with respect, even when they didn't initially offer him the same. Over time, those conversations changed lives. More than 200 former Klansmen eventually left the organization, with many personally handing Davis their robes as a symbol of their transformation. It's a powerful reminder that empathy and dialogue can sometimes open doors that anger cannot.

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    #10

    Slit Trenches At A German Strongpoint Lined With Desecrated Jewish Tombstones, Thessaloniki, 1944

    A historical photo of a man in uniform crouching by a bunker entrance, almost impossible to explain.

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    #11

    Exhausted German Soldiers Returning From Close Quarter Combat With Soviet Shock Troops In Ukraine, 1943

    A grim historical photo depicts a disheveled soldier walking, another of the impossible to explain moments captured in historical photos.

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    #12

    In The Times Of The Mexican Revolution, Women Also Served In Various Roles That Could Include Them Achieving Officer Status. Comonly Referred To As "Las Adelitas" Or "Soldaderas"

    A woman on horseback, wearing a sombrero and bandolier, in a historical photo that feels almost impossible to explain.

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    Another extraordinary story comes from the Siege of Leningrad during World War II. The city was starving, food was desperately scarce, and survival became a daily struggle. Yet inside the Vavilov Institute sat one of the world's largest collections of seeds and crops. The scientists protecting it knew these seeds could one day help feed future generations. So despite being surrounded by edible rice, nuts, and potatoes, several of them refused to touch the collection. Instead, they protected it with their lives, even as they themselves starved to death. Their sacrifice preserved invaluable genetic resources that later helped rebuild agriculture around the world. It's difficult to imagine a more selfless act.

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    #13

    Cottingley Fairies 1917

    Three separate images of young girls with fairies in historical photos that feel almost impossible to explain.

    The Cottingley Fairies appear in a series of five photographs taken by Elsie Wright (1901–88) and Frances Griffiths (1907–86), two young cousins who lived in Cottingley, near Bradford in England. In 1917, when the first two photographs were taken, Elsie was 16 years old and Frances was 9. The pictures came to the attention of writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who used them to illustrate an article on fairies he had been commissioned to write for the Christmas 1920 edition of The Strand Magazine. Doyle, as a spiritualist, was enthusiastic about the photographs, and interpreted them as clear and visible evidence of psychic phenomena. Public reaction was mixed; some accepted the images as genuine, others believed that they had been faked.

    Interest in the Cottingley Fairies gradually declined after 1921. Both girls married and lived abroad for a time after they grew up, yet the photographs continued to hold the public imagination. In 1966 a reporter from the Daily Express newspaper traced Elsie, who had by then returned to the UK. Elsie left open the possibility that she believed she had photographed her thoughts, and the media once again became interested in the story.

    In the early 1980s Elsie and Frances admitted that the photographs were faked, using cardboard cutouts of fairies copied from a popular children's book of the time, but Frances maintained that the fifth and final photograph was genuine. The photographs and two of the cameras used are on display in the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford, England.

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    #14

    Children Play In Their Specifically Provided Asbestos Playpit

    Historical photos of two children covered in mud on the ground, an impossible explanation.

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    #15

    People Walk Through The Aftermath Of The Crackdown Of The Tiananmen Square Protests, 1989

    Historical photos: The aftermath of the Tiananmen Square m******e, destroyed vehicles and debris, an impossible to explain event.

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    Even one of history's greatest adventures has a surprisingly wholesome ending. When Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first people to successfully summit Mount Everest in 1953, the world immediately wanted to know one thing: who got there first? The question quickly became a matter of national pride. But the two climbers had already made a pact. They agreed never to reveal who stepped onto the peak first because, in their minds, they had reached it together. They refused to let their achievement become a competition and instead chose to celebrate teamwork and friendship. Sometimes, the most memorable victories are the ones we share.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Gay Prisoners At The Concentration Camp At Sachsenhausen, Germany, Wearing Pink Triangles On Their Uniforms On December 19, 1938

    Historical photos: A line of men in striped uniforms with triangular badges on their chests, some looking forward.

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    #17

    A Penguin Stands To Attention Next To A British Soldier After The Falklands War

    A soldier in camouflage aiming a rifle at a penguin on a sandy beach, one of many historical photos.

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    #18

    Inmates Of Mauthausen Concentration Camp Located In Upper Austria, 1944

    A black and white historical photo shows prisoners and soldiers outside a camp, almost impossible to explain.

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    Of course, not every world-changing discovery begins with years of planning. Sometimes, it starts with a simple accident. That's exactly what happened to scientist Alexander Fleming in 1928. He accidentally left a petri dish uncovered and noticed that mold had killed the surrounding bacteria. Most people probably would have thrown the dish away without another thought. But Fleming's curiosity led him to investigate further, and that little mistake resulted in the discovery of penicillin. The breakthrough ushered in the antibiotic era and is estimated to have saved more than 200 million lives. It's one of the greatest examples of how paying attention to the unexpected can change the world.
    #19

    Russian Conscript With His Family Before Being Deployed To The Front, Karachev, Bryansk, Russia, 1943

    A black and white historical photo captures a soldier embracing two crying women, an impossible to explain moment of raw emotion.

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    #20

    A Snapshot Of A Group Of Young Pioneers In 1937

    A large group of people, possibly children, wearing gas masks in a historical photo, making it impossible to explain the context.

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    #21

    Brooklyn Bridge Under Construction

    Historical photos: Two men walking on the suspension cables of the Brooklyn Bridge during its construction, an impossible to explain feat.

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    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know it's ridiculous, but I keep wondering how they got those cables across and picturing some kind of odd cross between Iron Man and Dumbo.

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    #22

    Girl With Prosthetic Legs (1890)

    Historical photos: Young girl with leg braces and a doll in a vintage black and white photo.

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    In 1926, wealthy Canadian businessman Charles Millar left behind a very unusual will. He declared that his fortune would go to the Toronto woman who gave birth to the most children in the decade following his death. It sounded ridiculous—and honestly, it was. But during the Great Depression, four mothers ended up tying for first place and split the inheritance. The money dramatically changed their lives and helped lift their families out of poverty. It's one of those bizarre historical stories that sounds completely fictional but is absolutely true.
    #23

    The Elephant's Foot

    Historical photos of an impossible to explain image showing a person with a bright light trail in a dark, grimy industrial space.

    Taken shortly after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster. It's nuclear fuel and melted core, concrete etc. Standing near it for a few seconds would make you sick. A few minutes and you'd be dead in a couple days. Now I think you'd need to stand near it for an hour or so for it to be lethal. Either way it's pretty creepy, like a real-life SCP.

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    #24

    From 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre. Never Seen That Before

    Historical photos capturing two tanks on a street above a couple on a bicycle, an impossible explanation.

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    #25

    Medics Of The Us 6th Armored Division Liberate A Concentration Camp For Women Near Penig, Germany – April 1945

    Historical photos: A medical officer tending to a starved concentration camp survivor, a heartbreaking image impossible to explain.

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    #26

    Aftermath Of The Great Fire Of Toronto In 1904

    Historical photos: A devastating aftermath of the San Francisco earthquake of 1906, an impossible to explain scene of destruction.

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    The photos in today's post capture some of history's most eerie, mysterious, and thought-provoking moments. Some of these images tell stories of tragedy, others preserve long-forgotten events, and a few leave us with more questions than answers. But together, they serve as powerful reminders that the past is full of stories waiting to be remembered and understood. So, pandas, which of these historical moments stayed with you the most? And is there a fascinating piece of history you'd love to learn more about? Let us know in the comments below.
    #27

    Damage To A Jewish-Owned Shop In Magdeburg, Germany, As A Result Of Kristallnacht (Night Of Broken Glass), Which Took Place The Night Of November 9-10, 1938

    Historical photos: People walking past a storefront with shattered windows and debris on the ground.

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    #28

    Results Of The 1977 Dutch Train Hostage Crisis (15,000 Bullets Fired)

    Historical photos: Several men observing a train riddled with bullet holes and shattered windows.

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    #29

    B-24 Liberator “Extra Joker” Goes Down In Flames During A Raid Over Austria In 1944. Sgt. Leo Stautsenberger

    An airplane on fire, trailing smoke, falling through clouds, one of many historical photos.

    The Man Who Captured That Haunting Image, Was Supposed To Be On That Very Plane, But His Co Assigned Him To Another B-24 On The Day Of The Mission. All 10 Crewmen Were Kia.

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    #30

    Façade N°19 In The Paris Catacombs, Photographed By Nadar In 1861

    A macabre historical photo showing a pile of skulls and bones, arranged in a disturbing display.

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    #31

    The First Photograph

    The earliest known photograph, a historical photo that feels impossible to explain due to its age and unclear subject.

    (View from the Window at Le Gras), or more specifically, the earliest known surviving photograph made in a camera, was taken by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce in 1826 or 1827. The image depicts the view from an upstairs window at Niépce's estate, Le Gras, in the Burgundy region of France.

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    #32

    Titanic Survivors Boarding The Carpathia

    Historical photos: Lifeboats being lowered from a large ship into the water, a dramatic impossible to explain moment.

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    #33

    Empty Artillery Shells After A Bombardment During Ww1

    Historical photos: A soldier standing amidst a huge pile of spent artillery shells, an impossible to explain scene.

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    #34

    Whip Wounds

    Historical photos: A man's back severely scarred from whipping, a powerful and impossible to explain image.

    After enslaved men and women were whipped or beaten, overseers might order their wounds be burst and rubbed with turpentine and red pepper. There have been cases where salt, dirt, and other minerals have been used as a form of torture. One overseer reportedly took a brick, ground it into a powder, mixed it with lard and rubbed it all over an enslaved Black person.

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    #35

    Soldiers Of 11th Battalion, Australian Imperial Force, Posing On The Great Pyramid Of Giza On 10 January 1915, Before The Landing At Gallipoli

    Historical photo: countless soldiers in uniform pose on the Great Pyramid of Giza in 1917, a truly impossible to explain moment.

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    #36

    Someone Dressed Up As, Nayenezgani Slayer Of Alien Gods From Navaho Mythology

    A person in traditional clothing, a historical photo that feels impossible to explain.

    I remember there being some controversy as to weather or not that is an actualy Navaho dressed up or one of the researchers just wearing the outfit, just wanted to put that little disclaimer in just in case. Either way the picture is very old.

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    #37

    First Digital Photograph

    First digital image: a pixelated, high-contrast, black and white historical photo of a baby's face.

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    #38

    Gerald Ford Using Chopsticks

    Historical photos of President Ford at a formal dinner, being offered food by a woman in traditional Japanese attire.

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    #39

    Thanksgiving Meal On A Airplane, 1949. He Probably Brought It With Him

    Historical photos of a large man in a suit wearing a bib, eating a huge leg of meat on an airplane with a knife.

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    #40

    Louisville Kentucky Flood Of 1937

    Historical photos of people on a raft in a flooded street with buildings submerged and others watching from rooftops.

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    #41

    Waiting In Line At The Red Cross After The Flood

    People in a breadline beneath a billboard, a historical photo feeling impossible to explain.

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    #42

    Albert Einstein Teaching At Lincoln, The United States' First Historical Black University, 1946

    Albert Einstein teaching a class of young men, one of the historical photos.

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    #43

    Daughter Of Concentration Camp Prisoner Hits A Neo-Nazi With Her Handbag (Sweden, 1985)

    A woman attacking a protestor in a street, captured in a historical photo that feels almost impossible to explain.

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    #44

    At A Kkk Rally In 1992

    A child in a K*K outfit touches a riot shield held by a police officer, an impossible to explain historical photo.

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    #45

    A Divorcing Couple Divide Their Beanie Baby Collection In Court. (1999)

    People in a courtroom with a pile of Beanie Babies, in a historical photo that feels almost impossible to explain.

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    #46

    Birds Eye View Of Manhattan, Fucking Amazing To Look At *vertigo*:

    An impossible to explain aerial view of New York City and Central Park.

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    #47

    One Of These People Is Osama Bin Laden. See If You Can Pick Him Out

    A group of people posing with a pink car outside a store, historical photos.

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    #48

    Vintage Halloween Costume Snapshot

    Historical photos of a person wrapped in white cloth with a skull mask, standing in a room, an impossible explanation.

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    #49

    Farmers In Homemade Halloween Costumes

    Two men in hats and coats stand with rifles in a historical photo that is impossible to explain.

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    #50

    Blackface Halloween Costume

    A child with curly hair in a floral dress stands outdoors, part of a collection of historical photos.

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    #51

    Two Girls Pose With A Creepy Santa

    Black and white historical photo of two young girls posing next to a Santa Claus figure indoors.

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    #52

    The Aftermath Of The Tulsa Massacre, 1921

    Historical photos: A desolate landscape of a bombed city with burning buildings and debris.

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    #53

    The Aftermath Of Via D’amelio B*mbing By The Sicilian Mafia

    Historical photos: A massive car b**b explosion in Beirut, an impossible to explain scene of terror and destruction in the city.

    Paolo Borsellino, One Of The Most Prominent Magistrates In Anti-Mafia Investigations, Along With Five Members Of His Escort, Perished In The Attack. July 19, 1992

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    #54

    Antifascist Rally In New York, Madison Square Garden, 1937

    Historical photos: A vast crowd of people in a large arena under a banner that reads, BOYCOTT N**I GERMANY.

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    #55

    This Photo Is Part Of A Sequence Taken By The Automatic B*mb Strike Camera Of A B-17

    Two airplanes in mid-air, one in pieces, against a cloudy sky, one of many historical photos.

    Showing The Final 18 Seconds Of B-17g 42 ‘Wee Willie’ Over Stendal, Saxony- Anhalt, Germany, After It Was Hit By An 88mm Flak Burst.

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    #56

    Chilling In New York On September 11, 2001

    Two people relaxing on grass by a river with the Twin Towers burning in the background, one of many historical photos.

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    #57

    Apprehensive Gis Load Onto A British Landing Craft For The Invasion Of Normandy. D-Day, 1944

    Historical photos: Soldiers in uniform with helmets and gear board a transport boat at a wooden pier.

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    #58

    Trailer Camp Children. Richmond, California, 1944. Photograph By Ansel Adams

    A historical photo of a boy holding two younger children, looking concerned, almost impossible to explain.

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    #59

    Concentration Camp Inmates At Bmw In Munich – Allach, CA. 1943

    An eerie historical photo shows prisoners in striped uniforms working in a factory, one of many impossible to explain historical photos.

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    #60

    Jews Making Matzo In The Lodz Ghetto, 1943

    Workers in a historical photo are seen baking bread in an old oven, a scene from impossible to explain historical photos.

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    #61

    Japanese-American Farmers Working At Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California, United States, 1942-1943

    Many people are visible working in rows in a field, a poignant scene from a collection of impossible to explain historical photos.

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    #62

    A Diver As He Ascends From The Oily Interior Of The Sunken Battleship Uss Arizona (Bb 39) . Photograph Released May 23, 1943

    A man in diving gear, covered in oil, on a ship deck, one of many historical photos.

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    #63

    A Mourning Widow And Her Children (C. 1900)

    A somber historical photo of a woman in dark attire standing with four young children, all in dark clothing.

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    #64

    Mailman Delivering Parcels On Christmas (Chicago, 1929)

    Historical photo: a smiling mailman delivering an enormous amount of mail, walking through a snowy landscape.

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    #65

    Order Of St Benedict Nuns Having Fun (Grayland, 1960)

    Historical photo: two nuns joyfully splashing and playing in the ocean, their habits getting wet.

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    #66

    Marilyn Monroe Gets Tossed Into The Air By Friends (1948)

    Historical photo: a woman is being tossed in the air by a group of men on a beach, creating a memorable shadow on the blanket.

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    #67

    Nurse Feeds A Patient While Jesus Watches. Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, C. 1920s

    A nurse tends to a patient in bed in a historical photo that is hard to explain.

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    #68

    Creepy Doll Sitting Alone In A Child’s Chair, 1930

    A small child in a flower crown sits on a stool outside a wooden building in a historical photo.

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    #69

    Bear Terrifies Small Child

    A baby cries beside a person in a scary bear costume, one of many historical photos.

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    #70

    Two Girls In Halloween Masks On A Porch

    Historical photos of two young girls in unsettling masks, holding hands on a porch, an impossible explanation.

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    #71

    A Group Of Ghostly People

    Historical photos of a haunting family portrait with multiple figures overlaid, creating an impossible explanation.

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    #72

    Moldy Baby Picture

    A baby with blurred features sits on a patterned cushion, one of the many historical photos.

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    #73

    Tiny Old Woman Sits On Her Rocking Chair On The Porch

    An elderly woman in a white cap sits in a rocking chair on a porch, a historical photo.

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    #74

    Tin Type Portrait Of An Intense Young Boy

    A historical photo of a boy in a bow tie with an intense gaze, an unexplainable and intriguing portrait from the past.

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    #75

    Creepy Little Boy Holds His Cat In Front Of A Mirror, 1910

    Sepia historical photo of a boy holding a cat while sitting at a dressing table in a patterned room.

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    #76

    Sad Little Girl Holds Hands With Her Scratched-Out Sister, Lincoln, Illinois

    A haunting historical photo of a young girl with an unexplainable blurred figure beside her, adding to the mystery.

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    #77

    Woman Lying In Bed With Smallpox

    An eerie historical photo of a person with hands raised, featuring old handwriting above, creating an unexplainable scene.

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    #78

    Little Girl Pushing A Stroller In A Foggy Forest

    A chilling historical photo of a child standing next to a doll in a pram, set against a backdrop of bare trees, an unexplainable image.

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    #79

    Santa Claus Visiting A Woman, 1958

    Black and white photo of Santa entering a doorway, a woman reaching out to him. Historical photo.

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    #80

    Attendees Of The Convention For Former Slaves (1916)

    A historical photo showing two elderly women, one holding the other's arm, both dressed in dark coats and hats, feeling almost impossible to explain.

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    #81

    A Woman Protesting Wealth Inequality In North Carolina. (1930)s

    A historical photo of a woman holding a protest sign that reads Our boss owns 77 houses, we cant pay rent, feeling almost impossible to explain.

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    #82

    Eva Justin From The German Racial Hygiene And Demographic Biology Research Unit, Interviews A Romani Family, (1938)

    A historical photo showing a woman in a suit writing on a pad while two other women and a boy observe, feeling almost impossible to explain.

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    #83

    William H. Mumler, “Unidentified Man With A Long Beard Seated With Three “Spirits” (1861–1878)

    An eerie historical photo of a man seated with several ghost-like figures of children appearing behind him.

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    #84

    “Five ‘Spirits’ In Background With A Photograph At Center Of Table With A Doily” (1861–1868), Attributed To William H. Mumler Or Helen F. Stuart

    A sepia-toned historical photo shows five blurred figures behind a small table with a picture, almost impossible to explain.

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    #85

    Pictures Of The After Math Of The Iroquois Theatre Fire

    A historical photo of a severely damaged theater interior, showing charred seats and debris, feeling almost impossible to explain.

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    #86

    Four Ghostly Women Posing In Front Of A House

    Four women stand on a porch, captured in one of several historical photos.

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    #87

    Woman In Plaid Dress Stares At The Camera

    A young woman in a plaid skirt and blouse poses outdoors, one of many historical photos.

    rarehistoricalphotos Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Tin Type Portrait Of An Intense Young Girl

    A historical photo of a young girl with piercing eyes and a bow in her hair, an unexplainable and unsettling portrait.

    rarehistoricalphotos Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    Eyeless Woman And Child Wearing A Hat

    Black and white historical photo of a woman in a striped dress and a child in a hat sitting outdoors.

    rarehistoricalphotos Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    Ghostly Mother And Baby

    Sepia-toned historical photo of a person in a white gown standing in a overgrown garden.

    rarehistoricalphotos Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    Lesser Seen Photographs Of Life Across The UK: 1800s Onwards

    Four men in a historical photo, two standing and two sitting, wearing suits and hats, feeling almost impossible to explain.

    TheThrowYardsAway Report

    2points
    POST
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