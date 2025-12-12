79 Pics That Strike Fear Into The Hearts Of Anyone With Megalophobia (New Pics)
Beyoncé sang it best in her hit song Ego when she declared, “It’s just too big.” Anyone who is seriously scared of large things might very well relate. While it’s considered an irrational fear, it’s a very real part of life for those with megalophobia. Tall buildings, huge trucks, vast lakes and even gigantic animals can send them into a flat spin of anxiety. Or have them avoiding situations and places altogether.
Trigger warning: If you’re wondering whether you're a megalophobe, the answer might just lie below. Bored Panda has put together a list of photos of freakishly big objects and living beings that people have spotted in the wild. They were posted by an online community called Megalophobia. It's somewhat of a virtual support group for anyone with a fear of large things, and a safe space to test your triggers if you suspect you may suffer from the phobia.
We also take a look at the bigger picture... What are the causes, the symptoms, and how can you overcome it? You'll find that info between the images.
Sequoia National Park In California
If any of these images make you want to run for the smallest hill you can find, you might just have megalophobia. It's a type of anxiety disorder in which a person experiences intense fear of large things.
Massive objects like large buildings, statues, vehicles and even living creatures can stir up fear and anxiety when a megalophobe merely thinks about them, or is around them. It's for this reason that people with the disorder will often simply avoid situations or places that have large objects.
While researchers aren't 100% sure of what exactly causes megalophobia, they believe it could have something to do with having negative or traumatic experiences involving a large object.
Mitsubishi Cement Plant : Kyushu, Japan
“Devil's Tower, Wyoming. A Large Butte, It Reaches 5112 Feet About Sea Level.”
For some reason, whenever I see pictures of the devils tower, I hear a particular five notes…
Some of the symptoms of megalophobia include feeling intense fear and anxiety, experiencing a rapid heartbeat, having shortness of breath, feeling dizzy and lightheaded, and/or nauseous, and having a strong desire to escape the large object or situation.
Just because one or all of the images on this list freaked you out, it doesn't mean you're definitely a megalophobe. To confirm that, you'd need a diagnosis from a health professional, and according to the Cleveland Clinic's experts, you typically have to have experienced persistent fear and anxiety of large objects for at least six months in order to be diagnosed with megalophobia.
Rain Cloud Near The Beach
Always Forget How Massive These Supercarriers That America Builds Actually Are
Dragon Bamboo Compared To Normal Human
Your doctor will most likely ask you a series of questions regarding your history, experiences and symptoms. They'd have to rule out any other physical or mental health conditions that could be causing your symptoms. And if you're in the United States, they'll use the criteria listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) to confirm a diagnosis of megalophobia.
Cleveland Clinic's site notes that generally, phobias have at least four criteria for diagnosis. The first is intense and unreasonable fear, meaning the fear of the object or situation is "persistent and out of proportion to an appropriate level of fear."
A Mountain Shadow
A Super Typhoon Is Approaching Vietnam And South China Today
The next is what's known as anticipatory anxiety. "An individual who has a phobia tends to dwell on or dread future situations or experiences that will involve the object or situation they are afraid of," explains the clinic's site.
Those diagnosed with a phobia will also exhibit avoidance. Basically, they'll actively avoid the thing they fear and won't put themselves in a situation where they might encounter it.
The fourth criterion one would have to meet to be diagnosed with a phobia is that it interferes with day-to-day activities. The fear they experience would have to limit their everyday life in some way.
A Boat Under A Very Large Bridge
Antarctica Seen From Space
This Husky Next To A Wolf Looks Like A Puppy Next To Its Mom
Desensitization/exposure therapy, on the other hand, will put you face-to-face with the objects that trigger your fears, hopefully helping you to overcome them.
"If you have megalophobia and participate in exposure therapy, your therapist or psychologist may begin with talking about large objects. They may then gradually move on to showing you pictures of large objects," explains the Cleveland Clinic site. "Next, they may have you look at and be near a large object in person. The process of exposure therapy is slow and gradual. Your therapist or psychologist will tailor the pace of the therapy to your needs."
Then there's also traditional talk therapy, or even group therapy.
No Wonder Horses Can Run For A Long Time, Look At The Size Of Their Lungs
The Largest Leaf That's Ever Been Found
That's Not A Vampire, It's A Golden-Crowned Flying Fox
"While it’s tempting to avoid the large objects that cause fear with your megalophobia, this strategy will only make it more difficult to cope with your condition in the long-term," warns the Healthline site. "Instead of avoidance, it’s best to expose yourself to your fears little by little until your anxiety starts to improve."
Relaxation can also help you to cope. So, if you encounter a large object and feel your anxiety start to rise, you could try some deep breathing and visualization to calm yourself down.
Pyramids On The Horizon
Tire Graveyard Located In Kuwait
Infrared Photo Of Cyclone Storms At Jupiter’s North Pole
Cleveland Clinic's site reports that only about 10% to 25% of people who have a specific phobia seek treatment for their condition, and that's because the rest choose to rather just avoid the object or situation that they fear. But experts warn against this...
The Mother Of All Leaves
Pretty much dwarfs the Brazilian leaf above doesn't it?
Yosemite National Park
Los Angeles Sky Cowboys Of Ironworkers Local 433
"If you have megalophobia, avoiding situations that involve large objects can prevent you from enjoying certain things in life like traveling and can lower your overall quality of life," cautions the site. "This is why it’s important to seek treatment. Everyone deserves a high quality of life."
It adds that people who have a specific phobia and don’t seek treatment are twice as likely to develop an anxiety disorder and depression.
An Old Swedish Warship
The Door Of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory In California, USA
This Aurora Over Norway
Standing On The Edge Of A Giant Spillway. This Is A No From Me
Biggest Mountain In The Solar System, Mount Olympus Mons Of Mars, 22 Km Tall (13.6 Miles) And As Big As The State Of Arizona
The Albatross Is The Largest Bird That Can Go Years Without Landing
That Is A Very Large Parking Lot
It is a painting : “The World’s Greatest Parking Lot” Ethel Greene, oil on canvas 1969
When Chicagos Willis Tower Had A Black Out
Solar Farm In Chile; One Cell Pictured At The Bottom
F-22 And F-16 In Poland Over A Power Plant In Bełchatów
Scimitar Canyon, Nahanni National Park
Visually, Japanese Spider Crabs Really Are The Stuff Of Nightmares
Mt Taranaki In New Zealand. The Large Dark Green Circle Is A National Park
The Slănic Salt Mine In Romania
London vs. Tokyo Actual Size
Archelon Is One Of The Largest Known Turtles, Which Lived During The Cretaceous Period
I would LOVE to go back to the Ice Age and see all the amazing animals!
Train Station In Nanjing, China
Does This Count?
Leeza Soho Tower While Under Construction
Giant Cranes Being Delivered To Liverpool Docks
Stavropol, Russia
The Chicxulub Asteroid That Impacted Earth 66 Million Years Ago And Wiped Out The Dinosaurs, Projected Against Downtown Manhattan
Boy that really puts it into perspective! Now imagine that massive rock hurtling at us at 25000 miles an hour!!
Ellison's Cave Features The Deepest Unobstructed Pit In The Continental Us
Just A Spiral Fire Escape
A Large Anubis Statue On Display
The Hoover Dam Spillway Tunnel, Basically A Brutalism Hole
NYC In 1933
A Unique View Of Los Angeles
Mt Fuji, Japan From Above
Mont-Saint-Michel In Normandy France
A Girl Inside The Bucket Of A Huge Excavator
The Size Of These Anchor Chains Is Definitely Unsettling
It’s Not What You Think It Is
A Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing, 1939
Imagine Seeing This Massive Face In The Clouds
Tallest Statue In Africa
Shanghai Tower, A 632-Meter-Tall Skyscraper In China
From Dashcam Footage Of A Plane Crash
Aerial View Of A Train Yard
The Aftermath Of An Earthquake In Kobe, Japan 1995
The Inside Of A Nuclear Cooling Tower
Alone In The Silence
Shanghai China
The Abandoned Goldin Finance 117 Building In Tianjin China Standing At A Height Of 597 Meters (1,957 Ft) 134 Stries It Is The Tallest Abandoned Building In The World
Northrop Grumman’s Massive New Underwater Drone
So Much Firepower In One Photo
A Leaf From A Plant That Can Be Found In The Amazon Rainforest
Mysterious Giant Screw Washed Up At Port Talbot, West Glamorgan During The Late 80s
went down a bit of a rabbit hole. It is apparently part of an Archimedean S***w Pump