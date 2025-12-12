ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé sang it best in her hit song Ego when she declared, “It’s just too big.” Anyone who is seriously scared of large things might very well relate. While it’s considered an irrational fear, it’s a very real part of life for those with megalophobia. Tall buildings, huge trucks, vast lakes and even gigantic animals can send them into a flat spin of anxiety. Or have them avoiding situations and places altogether.

Trigger warning: If you’re wondering whether you're a megalophobe, the answer might just lie below. Bored Panda has put together a list of photos of freakishly big objects and living beings that people have spotted in the wild. They were posted by an online community called Megalophobia. It's somewhat of a virtual support group for anyone with a fear of large things, and a safe space to test your triggers if you suspect you may suffer from the phobia.

We also take a look at the bigger picture... What are the causes, the symptoms, and how can you overcome it? You'll find that info between the images.

#1

Sequoia National Park In California

Person in yellow jacket walking through snowy forest with towering giant trees evoking megalophobia fear and awe.

According-Kale1952 Report



If any of these images make you want to run for the smallest hill you can find, you might just have megalophobia. It's a type of anxiety disorder in which a person experiences intense fear of large things.

Massive objects like large buildings, statues, vehicles and even living creatures can stir up fear and anxiety when a megalophobe merely thinks about them, or is around them. It's for this reason that people with the disorder will often simply avoid situations or places that have large objects.

While researchers aren't 100% sure of what exactly causes megalophobia, they believe it could have something to do with having negative or traumatic experiences involving a large object.
    #2

    Mitsubishi Cement Plant : Kyushu, Japan

    Large industrial factory complex lit up at night towering over residential buildings, evoking megalophobia fears.

    PhillyPhresh Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    2 hours ago

    I love pics of factories at night

    
    
    
    #3

    “Devil's Tower, Wyoming. A Large Butte, It Reaches 5112 Feet About Sea Level.”

    Massive towering rock formation rising above forest, illustrating fear for those with megalophobia.

    asurementNo9398 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

    For some reason, whenever I see pictures of the devils tower, I hear a particular five notes…

    
    
    
    Some of the symptoms of megalophobia include feeling intense fear and anxiety, experiencing a rapid heartbeat, having shortness of breath, feeling dizzy and lightheaded, and/or nauseous, and having a strong desire to escape the large object or situation.

    Just because one or all of the images on this list freaked you out, it doesn't mean you're definitely a megalophobe. To confirm that, you'd need a diagnosis from a health professional, and according to the Cleveland Clinic's experts, you typically have to have experienced persistent fear and anxiety of large objects for at least six months in order to be diagnosed with megalophobia.
    #4

    Rain Cloud Near The Beach

    Massive towering cloud formation over beachgoers creating a striking image for megalophobia fear.

    Pacocha-4355 Report

    
    
    #5

    Always Forget How Massive These Supercarriers That America Builds Actually Are

    Kayakers paddling near the massive hull of a ship, showcasing an intense example of megalophobia-inducing scale and size.

    Flimsy-Sorbet-2497 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    40 minutes ago

    And when the supercarrier just looks like a cigar floating on the water, you realize how massive the oceans are.

    
    
    
    #6

    Dragon Bamboo Compared To Normal Human

    Man climbing and clinging tightly to large thick bamboo stalks, triggering fear for anyone with megalophobia.

    sidvaa Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

    Right to be eaten by dragon pandas.

    
    
    
    Your doctor will most likely ask you a series of questions regarding your history, experiences and symptoms. They'd have to rule out any other physical or mental health conditions that could be causing your symptoms. And if you're in the United States, they'll use the criteria listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) to confirm a diagnosis of megalophobia.

    Cleveland Clinic's site notes that generally, phobias have at least four criteria for diagnosis. The first is intense and unreasonable fear, meaning the fear of the object or situation is "persistent and out of proportion to an appropriate level of fear."

    #7

    A Mountain Shadow

    Sunset sky with a massive triangular shadow over a snow-capped mountain, triggering fear in those with megalophobia.

    Shah4566 Report

    
    
    #8

    Volcanic Eruption From Space

    Aerial view of a massive volcanic eruption with towering ash clouds striking fear for those with megalophobia.

    Church3455 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    27 minutes ago

    That is one enormous puff

    
    
    
    #9

    A Super Typhoon Is Approaching Vietnam And South China Today

    Dark ominous clouds over busy city intersection, an image that evokes fear for anyone with megalophobia.

    PikjaHootHoot Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    2 hours ago

    I think it might have already arrived!

    
    
    
    The next is what's known as anticipatory anxiety. "An individual who has a phobia tends to dwell on or dread future situations or experiences that will involve the object or situation they are afraid of," explains the clinic's site.

    Those diagnosed with a phobia will also exhibit avoidance. Basically, they'll actively avoid the thing they fear and won't put themselves in a situation where they might encounter it.

    The fourth criterion one would have to meet to be diagnosed with a phobia is that it interferes with day-to-day activities. The fear they experience would have to limit their everyday life in some way.
    #10

    A Boat Under A Very Large Bridge

    Massive structure looming over small boat in foggy water scene evoking strong fear for those with megalophobia.

    Amona-saleh1 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    38 minutes ago

    The fog creeps me out more in this pic.

    
    
    
    #11

    Antarctica Seen From Space

    Satellite view of Antarctica showing vast ice coverage, a striking image for those with megalophobia fears.

    warrenkennethd Report

    
    
    #12

    This Husky Next To A Wolf Looks Like A Puppy Next To Its Mom

    Two large wolves interacting closely outdoors, illustrating the kind of images that evoke megalophobia fear responses.

    Feisty_Resolve_9314 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

    Why is a husky next to a wolf?

    
    
    
    Desensitization/exposure therapy, on the other hand, will put you face-to-face with the objects that trigger your fears, hopefully helping you to overcome them.

    "If you have megalophobia and participate in exposure therapy, your therapist or psychologist may begin with talking about large objects. They may then gradually move on to showing you pictures of large objects," explains the Cleveland Clinic site. "Next, they may have you look at and be near a large object in person. The process of exposure therapy is slow and gradual. Your therapist or psychologist will tailor the pace of the therapy to your needs."

    Then there's also traditional talk therapy, or even group therapy.
    #13

    No Wonder Horses Can Run For A Long Time, Look At The Size Of Their Lungs

    Large, raw lungs on a metal table with people in lab coats examining them, inspiring fear for those with megalophobia.

    Pretend_Pension_7473 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    40 minutes ago

    you can see from the slight discoloration that this horse recently started smoking

    
    
    
    #14

    The Largest Leaf That's Ever Been Found

    Man standing next to an enormous preserved leaf framed and displayed, illustrating megalophobia with its massive size comparison.

    Cuneo334 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

    Hey, this is from Brazil, where I was born! Yay!

    
    
    
    #15

    That's Not A Vampire, It's A Golden-Crowned Flying Fox

    Large bat hanging upside down from a wooden beam, evoking megalophobia with its size and wingspan.

    g0ths0uls Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

    Omg I’d die if I saw that outside my window

    
    
    
    "While it’s tempting to avoid the large objects that cause fear with your megalophobia, this strategy will only make it more difficult to cope with your condition in the long-term," warns the Healthline site. "Instead of avoidance, it’s best to expose yourself to your fears little by little until your anxiety starts to improve."

    Relaxation can also help you to cope. So, if you encounter a large object and feel your anxiety start to rise, you could try some deep breathing and visualization to calm yourself down.
    #16

    Pyramids On The Horizon

    Minimalist desert scene with giant pyramid and tiny people on camels, evoking fear for those with megalophobia.

    pixel_nora Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    46 minutes ago

    This is such a great photo

    
    
    
    #17

    Tire Graveyard Located In Kuwait

    Aerial view of an enormous mountain of discarded tires creating a sprawling, chaotic scene for megalophobia.

    metalc0rebaby Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    47 minutes ago

    Oh what are we doing to our beautiful planet? 😢

    
    
    
    #18

    Infrared Photo Of Cyclone Storms At Jupiter’s North Pole

    Close-up of a massive swirling storm pattern on a fiery planet surface evoking megalophobia fear of large objects.

    colapepsikinnie Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    58 minutes ago

    Pizza with extra cheese.

    
    
    
    Cleveland Clinic's site reports that only about 10% to 25% of people who have a specific phobia seek treatment for their condition, and that's because the rest choose to rather just avoid the object or situation that they fear. But experts warn against this...
    #19

    The Mother Of All Leaves

    Man peeking through an enormous green leaf among gigantic plants, a striking image for megalophobia fear triggers.

    Excellent-Junket-447 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    2 hours ago

    Pretty much dwarfs the Brazilian leaf above doesn't it?

    
    
    
    #20

    Yosemite National Park

    Massive rock cliff towering over a forest with clear water reflection, striking fear for those with megalophobia.

    Interesting-Rip-6230 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    6 minutes ago

    Very majestic and a beautiful pic.

    
    
    
    #21

    Los Angeles Sky Cowboys Of Ironworkers Local 433

    Five construction workers wearing helmets perched atop a skyscraper spire overlooking a vast cityscape, evoking megalophobia fears.

    Lieberman6577 Report

    
    
    "If you have megalophobia, avoiding situations that involve large objects can prevent you from enjoying certain things in life like traveling and can lower your overall quality of life," cautions the site. "This is why it’s important to seek treatment. Everyone deserves a high quality of life."

    It adds that people who have a specific phobia and don’t seek treatment are twice as likely to develop an anxiety disorder and depression.
    #22

    An Old Swedish Warship

    Massive old wooden ship exhibited indoors towering over visitors, evoking megalophobia with its immense size and detailed structure.

    Cool_Yogurtcloset488 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago (edited)

    "Vasa". It sunk right after launching.

    
    
    
    #23

    The Door Of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory In California, USA

    A giant heavy metal door being pushed open by a woman, evoking fear for those with megalophobia.

    Howell6577 Report

    
    
    #24

    This Aurora Over Norway

    Green northern lights cascading over snowy mountains, creating a giant and eerie spectacle triggering megalophobia fears.

    colapepsikinnie Report

    
    
    #25

    Standing On The Edge Of A Giant Spillway. This Is A No From Me

    Person rappelling down a massive concrete structure, illustrating fear related to megalophobia and extreme height.

    hevfev98 Report

    
    
    #26

    Biggest Mountain In The Solar System, Mount Olympus Mons Of Mars, 22 Km Tall (13.6 Miles) And As Big As The State Of Arizona

    Large massive mountain on a barren planet surface with sun shining in the distance, evoking megalophobia feelings.

    Jenkins3345d Report

    
    
    #27

    The Albatross Is The Largest Bird That Can Go Years Without Landing

    Man on a boat holding a giant bird with outstretched wings, an image that can trigger fear in those with megalophobia.

    UnicornHorn1987 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    47 minutes ago

    "Albatross!...Albatross!" "What flavour is it?"

    
    
    
    #28

    That Is A Very Large Parking Lot

    Aerial view of an enormous empty parking lot with few scattered cars, creating a sense of vast scale for megalophobia.

    Mysterious-Worth1968 Report

    
    
    
    
    
    
    57 minutes ago (edited)

    It is a painting : “The World’s Greatest Parking Lot” Ethel Greene, oil on canvas 1969

    
    
    
    #29

    When Chicagos Willis Tower Had A Black Out

    Nighttime cityscape featuring a towering skyscraper that evokes megalophobia with its immense dark silhouette.

    Material_Impact1298 Report

    
    
    
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Minecraft Galactus cosplaying as Batman

    3
    3points
    reply
    #30

    Solar Farm In Chile; One Cell Pictured At The Bottom

    A massive array of solar panels in a desert view highlighting scale that could trigger megalophobia fears.

    throat-goat- Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    F-22 And F-16 In Poland Over A Power Plant In Bełchatów

    Two fighter jets flying over a foggy landscape with large industrial smoke stacks creating a giant cloud, striking fear for megalophobia.

    oilslatin Report

    6points
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the plane in the foreground is taking a selfie

    2
    2points
    reply
    #32

    Scimitar Canyon, Nahanni National Park

    A massive deep canyon cutting through green hills under a cloudy sky, evoking fear for those with megalophobia.

    colapepsikinnie Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    Visually, Japanese Spider Crabs Really Are The Stuff Of Nightmares

    Man holding a large spider skeleton with long legs striking fear for anyone with megalophobia.

    encasaboy Report

    6points
    POST
    hakanfremin avatar
    HF
    HF
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazon is probably looking into how to use them as warehouse workers

    1
    1point
    reply
    #34

    Mt Taranaki In New Zealand. The Large Dark Green Circle Is A National Park

    Aerial view of a massive volcanic mountain casting a large shadow, evoking fear for those with megalophobia.

    Thomas_7789 Report

    6points
    POST
    #35

    The Slănic Salt Mine In Romania

    Massive cavernous space with towering stone pillars and two people walking, evoking megalophobia fear of large structures.

    invisabuble Report

    6points
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very cool & artistic

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    London vs. Tokyo Actual Size

    Map comparing the size of Greater Tokyo Area to Greater London, illustrating a perspective that may trigger megalophobia.

    LowRoll13 Report

    6points
    POST
    #37

    Archelon Is One Of The Largest Known Turtles, Which Lived During The Cretaceous Period

    Giant turtle skeleton towering over man, illustrating the scale that can trigger fear in those with megalophobia.

    No_Dought_IamA_Girl Report

    6points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would LOVE to go back to the Ice Age and see all the amazing animals!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #38

    Skeleton Coast In Namibia

    Massive sand dunes towering over a narrow beach with vehicles driving along the shoreline, evoking megalophobia fear.

    BetIcy5249 Report

    6points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sand dune surfing!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Train Station In Nanjing, China

    A vast array of sleek bullet trains lined up at night, illustrating scale that can trigger megalophobia fear.

    EnvironmentSome891 Report

    6points
    POST
    #40

    Giant Swords In Norway

    Three giant sword sculptures towering over people near a rocky lakeside, evoking megalophobia fear.

    linx757 Report

    6points
    POST
    #41

    Does This Count?

    Partially submerged ship sinking vertically in water, illustrating megalophobia fear of large objects in a staged ocean scene.

    Goofball-John-McGee Report

    6points
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should be sponsored by Colgate

    5
    5points
    reply
    #42

    Leeza Soho Tower While Under Construction

    View looking upward at towering construction scaffolding creating an intimidating structure for megalophobia fear.

    xSavag3x Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    Giant Cranes Being Delivered To Liverpool Docks

    Massive red shipping crane structure on a cargo ship in the ocean, evoking fear in those with megalophobia.

    Flimsy-Sorbet-2497 Report

    6points
    POST
    #44

    Stavropol, Russia

    A vast cluster of tall apartment buildings creating a dense, overwhelming scene causing megalophobia fear.

    GiganticGirlEnjoyer Report

    5points
    POST
    #45

    The Chicxulub Asteroid That Impacted Earth 66 Million Years Ago And Wiped Out The Dinosaurs, Projected Against Downtown Manhattan

    Massive asteroid with detailed craters looming over city skyline, triggering fear for anyone with megalophobia.

    colapepsikinnie Report

    5points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boy that really puts it into perspective! Now imagine that massive rock hurtling at us at 25000 miles an hour!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Ellison's Cave Features The Deepest Unobstructed Pit In The Continental Us

    Person rappelling down a massive cave wall with mist, illustrating extreme heights that trigger megalophobia fear.

    colapepsikinnie Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    Just A Spiral Fire Escape

    View looking down a tall building with a spiral fire escape causing fear for those with megalophobia.

    paleprincess_333 Report

    5points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need a slinky for..... reasons.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #48

    A Large Anubis Statue On Display

    Person looking up at a giant ancient Egyptian statue, an image that can trigger fear in those with megalophobia.

    Necessary_UsualGirl Report

    5points
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought he ascended already and was locked into eternal fight with Oma Desala.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #49

    The Hindenberg Disaster

    Burning airship disaster with enormous flames and smoke, a striking image that triggers fear in those with megalophobia.

    Amona-saleh1 Report

    5points
    POST
    #50

    The Hoover Dam Spillway Tunnel, Basically A Brutalism Hole

    Massive concrete dam with a steep drop and large dark tunnel opening causing a sense of megalophobia fear.

    lucas454454954_364 Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    NYC In 1933

    Nighttime cityscape featuring a towering skyscraper with bright lights, evoking megalophobia in urban environments.

    Lehman4435 Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    A Unique View Of Los Angeles

    Los Angeles skyline with tall skyscrapers and snowy mountains, a striking view that triggers megalophobia fears.

    Noyes4333 Report

    5points
    POST
    #53

    Mt Fuji, Japan From Above

    View from airplane window showing a giant snow-capped mountain surrounded by thick clouds evoking megalophobia fear.

    Affectionate_Big8864 Report

    5points
    POST
    #54

    Mont-Saint-Michel In Normandy France

    Large fortress-like structure looming over a field with grazing sheep, evoking fear for those with megalophobia.

    Left_Lifeguard_9799 Report

    5points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do those sheep know whe the tide's coming in?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #55

    A Girl Inside The Bucket Of A Huge Excavator

    Child standing inside a massive industrial bucket, illustrating scale and inspiring fear in those with megalophobia.

    Townsend6657 Report

    5points
    POST
    #56

    The Size Of These Anchor Chains Is Definitely Unsettling

    Two workers in helmets standing on a massive pile of heavy industrial chains causing fear for those with megalophobia.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    It’s Not What You Think It Is

    Night scene of large mechanical arms resembling a spider near power lines, evoking megalophobia fear in urban traffic.

    redtemptres Report

    5points
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not cranes watching a football game outside a bar?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #58

    A Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing, 1939

    Person standing between towering stacks of wooden planks, a scene striking fear in anyone with megalophobia.

    Hungry_Machine7245 Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    Imagine Seeing This Massive Face In The Clouds

    Massive ominous dark clouds with glowing red hues over a suburban street, triggering megalophobia fear of large objects.

    Successful-Angle-716 Report

    5points
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what will happen once ad companies figure out how to manipulate clouds.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #60

    Tallest Statue In Africa

    Massive bronze statue of a family towering over visitors, an intense example for those with megalophobia.

    Impossible_Home7590 Report

    5points
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's some seriously awesome pic. Saving it so I can recreate with wife and toddler and dad bod.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #61

    Shanghai Tower, A 632-Meter-Tall Skyscraper In China

    Aerial nighttime view of a towering skyscraper with bright lights, evoking fear in anyone with megalophobia.

    GiganticGirlEnjoyer Report

    4points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not too often is the atmosphere clear here.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #62

    From Dashcam Footage Of A Plane Crash

    Airplane crashing near road overpass, a terrifying moment that triggers fear in anyone with megalophobia.

    somepeoplewait Report

    4points
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taiwan, 2015, engine failure & the pilots shut down the working engine in error

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    Aerial View Of A Train Yard

    Aerial view of multiple trains lined up on parallel tracks creating a pattern that triggers megalophobia fear.

    prettyg0th Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    The Aftermath Of An Earthquake In Kobe, Japan 1995

    Collapsed elevated highway causing massive destruction and traffic disruption, triggering fear for those with megalophobia.

    colapepsikinnie Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    The Inside Of A Nuclear Cooling Tower

    Large industrial cooling tower interior with workers, showcasing scale and structure that triggers megalophobia.

    sheriff_100 Report

    4points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's nothing to suggest anything "Nuclear" about this. Cooling towers like this have been in common use at coal, later gas, power stations for a hundred years or so.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #66

    Alone In The Silence

    Astronaut floating in front of a massive dark circular structure, evoking megalophobia with its overwhelming size and scale.

    lol_success00x Report

    4points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seen this one before, always puzzled me, what would a giant rocket be doing floating around in space with its engines off? Nothing, is the answer, this one is a fake.

    7
    7points
    reply
    #67

    Shanghai China

    Skyscrapers towering above old city buildings creating a striking scene that may trigger megalophobia fears.

    North-Guest8380 Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    The Abandoned Goldin Finance 117 Building In Tianjin China Standing At A Height Of 597 Meters (1,957 Ft) 134 Stries It Is The Tallest Abandoned Building In The World

    Tall skyscraper under construction towering over city buildings, evoking fear for those with megalophobia.

    North-Guest8380 Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    Northrop Grumman’s Massive New Underwater Drone

    A large, camouflaged object resembling a manta ray submarine underwater with a small boat nearby, triggering megalophobia.

    Zealousideal-One9639 Report

    4points
    POST
    #70

    So Much Firepower In One Photo

    Aerial view of multiple massive aircraft carriers docked, showcasing enormous size and scale for megalophobia fear.

    GiganticGirlEnjoyer Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    A Leaf From A Plant That Can Be Found In The Amazon Rainforest

    Man holding an enormous green leaf in a forest setting illustrating scale for megalophobia fear of large objects.

    Rogers4578 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Mysterious Giant Screw Washed Up At Port Talbot, West Glamorgan During The Late 80s

    Large industrial s***w conveyor lying on wet sand with reflections, evoking fear for those with megalophobia.

    BetIcy5249 Report

    3points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    went down a bit of a rabbit hole. It is apparently part of an Archimedean S***w Pump

    0
    0points
    reply
    #73

    Log Cabin Built In Portland, Oregon In 1938

    Children standing next to a massive log structure, illustrating overwhelming size that triggers megalophobia fear response.

    AdvantageSea5490 Report

    3points
    POST
    sheilachris80 avatar
    Lyop
    Lyop
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All those beautiful trees....gone.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #74

    The Largest Submarines Ever Built, Typhoon-Class Soviet Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Subs Displaced 48,000 Tonnes Submerged, Stretched 175m Long, Had Two Reactors, Triple Hulls, And Were Designed To Survive Under Arctic Ice With Unprecedented Crew Comfort

    Massive submarine on water with crew on top, showcasing scale and size that may trigger megalophobia fears.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Alyosha Monument, Murmansk, Russia

    Massive statue towering over snowy landscape at dusk, evoking fear for anyone with megalophobia.

    Affectionate_Big8864 Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Man Made Mountain In Germany Because Of Mining

    Large artificial mountain-like piles in a rural landscape that may trigger fear in those with megalophobia.

    borntoclimbtowers Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Stone Mountain, A Giant Granite Monolith Near Atlanta, Georgia Is About 514 Meters Above Sea Level

    Massive rock face with a carved monument, surrounded by greenery and clear blue sky, evoking megalophobia fears.

    Same_Fig8883 Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam Power Station Accident In Russia

    Massive industrial machinery partially submerged in water inside a damaged facility, evoking megalophobia fears.

    BaronVonBroccoli Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Russian Tsar Alexander’s Confusingly Large Bathtub

    Children standing next to an enormous stone bathtub in a dimly lit old building, evoking megalophobia fears.

    Carter7566 Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    Nuclear Defense Pyramid Exploration

    Dark, abandoned industrial structure with massive circular machinery, evoking fear and awe in those with megalophobia.

    f3tilt Report

    1point
    POST
