Happy birthday to Tom Cruise , Olivia Munn , and Patrick Wilson ! July 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor and Producer Tom Cruise, 64 Known for pushing cinematic boundaries with incredible stunts, American actor and producer Tom Cruise has built a career synonymous with global blockbuster success. He is celebrated for leading the Mission: Impossible franchise and his acclaimed dramatic performances in films like Rain Man and Jerry Maguire. Cruise once considered joining the priesthood.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Tom Cruise briefly studied at a Franciscan seminary with aspirations of becoming a priest.

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#2 American Actress and Television Host Olivia Munn, 46 A compelling American actress, Olivia Munn captivated audiences with her wit and versatile performances. Her career spans impactful roles in television dramas and blockbuster films, establishing her as a prominent Hollywood figure. Munn is also a noted activist, recognized for her advocacy.



Little-known fact: She is a black belt in taekwondo and performed intense martial arts training for her role as Psylocke.

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#3 American Actor Patrick Wilson, 53 American actor Patrick Joseph Wilson commands both stage and screen with his versatile talent and resonant voice. Wilson is best known for starring in hit horror franchises like The Conjuring and Insidious, as well as earning multiple Tony Award nominations for his Broadway performances.



Little-known fact: For his role as Nite Owl II in Watchmen, he purposely gained 25 pounds of body fat after filming leaner flashback scenes.

#4 American Singer, Songwriter, and Actress Elle King, 37 American singer-songwriter Elle King blends country, rock, and blues, creating a distinctive sound that resonates with a broad audience. Her Grammy-nominated single “Ex’s & Oh’s” propelled her to widespread recognition, demonstrating her powerful vocal range and songwriting talent. King also showcases her acting skills and is known for her energetic live performances.



Little-known fact: She once worked at a tattoo company called East Side Ink in New York City.

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#5 American Actress and Singer Audra Mcdonald, 56 Broadway charisma and a thunderous vocal style have made American performer Audra McDonald a record-breaking Tony winner. She is celebrated for her versatility across musicals, dramas, and television, notably in the Private Practice series. McDonald also actively champions arts education and LGBTQAI+ rights.



Little-known fact: Audra McDonald famously fainted during her final audition for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel but still landed the role.

#6 American Actress, Voice Actress, Comedian and Writer Yeardley Smith, 62 An American actress and voice actress, Yeardley Smith is globally celebrated for bringing Lisa Simpson to life on the long-running animated series The Simpsons. Her distinctive voice has been central to the show’s enduring success since 1987, earning her a Primetime Emmy Award. Beyond this iconic role, Smith has expanded her career into producing and podcasting, notably co-hosting the popular true-crime series Small Town Dicks.



Little-known fact: Despite her famous voice work, Yeardley Smith initially auditioned for the role of Bart Simpson, but her voice was deemed too high.

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#7 American Talk Show Host and Television Personality Montel Williams, 70 Emmy-winning television host Montel Brian Anthony Williams, an American veteran of both the Marine Corps and Navy, is renowned for his candid and empathetic approach to daytime talk. His influential Montel Williams Show ran for 17 years, and he later established a foundation to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis. Williams also advocates for military families and hosts Military Makeover with Montel.



Little-known fact: Montel Brian Anthony Williams graduated as the first African American from both the US Naval Academy Prep School and the US Naval Academy.

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#8 Australian Journalist, Publisher, and Activist, Founded Wikileaks Julian Assange, 55 An Australian editor and activist, Julian Assange gained international recognition as the founder of WikiLeaks, a platform dedicated to publishing classified information. He is best known for orchestrating the release of extensive government documents, influencing global debates on transparency. His work has earned him numerous journalism awards and sparked widespread discussions about press freedom.



Little-known fact: Julian Assange studied physics and mathematics at university but never completed a degree.

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#9 English Actor Benedict Wong, 55 Bringing a grounded intensity to diverse roles, British actor Benedict Wong has become a familiar face across global screens. His performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wong and his commanding turn as Kublai Khan in the Marco Polo series highlight his versatility. He is also a dedicated fan of Manchester United Football Club.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Benedict Wong worked selling tickets at the Green Room theater.

#10 Danish-American Actress Connie Nielsen, 61 Known for her intense and commanding performances, Danish actress Connie Nielsen has graced both European and Hollywood screens with memorable roles. She gained global fame as Lucilla in the epic Gladiator and as Queen Hippolyta in the DC Extended Universe films like Wonder Woman.

Nielsen is also a polyglot, fluent in multiple languages.



Little-known fact: Before becoming an actress, Connie Inge-Lise Nielsen worked as a model in Paris at the age of 18.

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