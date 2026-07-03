Who Is Montel Williams? Montel Brian Anthony Williams is an American television host and motivational speaker, renowned for his direct, empathetic approach to public discourse. His career spans military service, acting, and philanthropy, establishing him as a prominent media figure. He became a household name hosting The Montel Williams Show, which ran for 17 years and resonated with audiences for its focus on social issues. The popular daytime talk show earned him a Daytime Emmy Award.

Full Name Montel Brian Anthony Williams Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (187 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black Education United States Naval Academy, Andover High School Father Herman Williams Jr. Mother Marjorie Kids Ashley Williams, Maressa Williams, Montel Brian Hank Williams, Wyntergrace Williams

Early Life and Education Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 3, 1956, Montel Brian Anthony Williams was the youngest of four children to Herman Williams Jr., a firefighter, and Marjorie. He excelled in academics, athletics, and music during his formative years. Williams attended Andover High School in Linthicum, Maryland, where he was twice elected class president, demonstrating early leadership qualities that continued as he entered military service.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Tara Fowler since 2007, Montel Brian Anthony Williams was previously married to Rochele See from 1982 to 1989 and Grace Morley from 1992 to 2000. He shares two daughters, Ashley Williams and Maressa Williams, with Rochele See, and a son, Montel Brian Hank Williams, and a daughter, Wyntergrace Williams, with Grace Morley.

Career Highlights Montel Brian Anthony Williams built a distinguished career as a television host and advocate, primarily known for hosting The Montel Williams Show for 17 years. This influential program earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 1996. Beyond entertainment, he established the Montel Williams MS Foundation in 1999, following his own multiple sclerosis diagnosis, focusing on research and education. Williams also championed veterans’ affairs and hosts Military Makeover with Montel, solidifying his legacy as a committed public servant.